GOP Congressman: "I Now Understand Where Rand Paul's Neighbor Was Coming From"

Fri, 02/09/2018

As anybody who followed last night's debate over an ostensibly "bipartisan" budget agreement will tell you, Rand Paul is not the most popular person on Capitol Hill right now...

Lawmakers, lobbyists, journalists and all other denizens of the capitol breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday afternoon when Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell emerged from a closed meeting to announced that they had struck a deal to keep the government funded while once again ignoring spending caps for domestic and military spending.

Though Nancy Pelosi still had some reservations - mostly pertaining to Paul Ryan's priggish insistence that he wouldn't bring an immigration bill to the floor without the president's support - it was widely believed that these issues would be ironed out, and the agreement would be passed a little after dinner time.

Then along came Rand Paul...

Perhaps inspired by Pelosi's eight hour floor speech demanding action on DACA, perhaps Paul realized that this was a fantastic opportunity to make one of those "political points" and "grand gestures" that he's famous for.

Paul

And what a point it was.

What followed was an all-night debate over the agreement, which heavily featured Paul exhorting his colleagues to cut funding for "war" and for domestic programs. On Twitter, he said that, when both the parties agree on something, "you know they're looking the Treasury". It's always interesting to listen to lawmakers argue in favor of Washington gridlock.

By refusing to end debate, Paul managed to delay a Senate vote on the bill to around 3 am. The House didn't pass the bill until five, when exhausted lawmakers could finally file out of the capitol and take their badly needed power naps. 

Afterward, Politico deemed the brief closure "the dumbest shutdown ever" largely because of Paul.

The antipathy toward Paul is understandable, prompting one of the lawmakers fellow Republicans to complain that he could understand where Paul's Greensboro neighbor - who famously tackled the Senator while he was doing yardwork, breaking a few of his ribs and causing internal bleeding - was coming from when he bum rushed the senator.

“When Rand Paul pulls a stunt like this, it easy to understand why it's difficult to be Rand Paul's next door neighbor,” Dent told Politico via the Hill. "The whole delay and filibuster exercise on the budget agreement is utterly pointless."

Boucher pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge and faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

Rand Paul is well-known for his principled stands - including his famous filibuster in 2013 of CIA Director John Brennan.

But as the old saying goes: Actions speak louder than words.

Or, as another one of Paul's colleagues put it: "There aren't a lot of books written about the great political points of history."

Politics

J S Bach Feb 9, 2018 6:47 PM

Why is it always acceptable for people to make threats - either overt or covert - against white Republican males?  Can you imagine someone making similar "jokes" about Obama, Maxine Waters, or (((Chuck Shumer))) in regards to their safety and existence?  I hate this surreal time that we live in.

greenskeeper carl J S Bach Feb 9, 2018 6:54 PM

From what I've read of what Paul was saying, I agree. We should be cutting funding for early everything Washington does, in many cases cutting all the way to zero. It was pointless, sure. Political grandstanding? Probably. But it's depressing that everyone heaps shit on the guy that's apparently the one person in Washington that isn't willing to endlessly run up debt. 

 

This is whole budget deal is fucked. Trump seems hell bent on compromising with the two sides he ran against: more war department bullshit for the right, more wasteful social programs for the left. More debt for us serfs to be saddled with. It's disgraceful. 

greenskeeper carl Blame_Goats Feb 9, 2018 7:52 PM

I don't know about that. The US did get its ass handed to it in Vietnam, and is still failing to defeat the taliban types in Afghanistan despite this being the longest war in American history. Still has all the support it needs, with most Americans finding no problem endlessly throwing money at it. I'm inclined to think if that happened, assuming there was a US left, most would agree with the government that we have 'no choice' but to spend even more. 

JRobby greenskeeper carl Feb 9, 2018 7:58 PM

Dent is a cockinass paid for POS RINO asshole.

Make them do zero based budgeting like some in the private sector do. Prove each year what good each and every "program" that they "must fund" provides. Quantify it with some real good GOVT generated stats (the first "program" they should de-fund: ALL GOVT statistics)

Rand Paul's neighbor is a fucking psychopath that should be institutionalized instead of out on bond. But they closed all of the nut houses down decades ago to make way for privatized prisons. 21 months for the freak show.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/rand-paul/rand-paul-attacker-renee-bou…

 

Who here enjoyed the Titleist ad?

jmack greenskeeper carl Feb 9, 2018 8:31 PM

its pretty easy, going forward,  ask candidates if rand paul is douche, or he has valid points, and then vote accordingly.

 

And of course,   If you dont see an incumbent being reviled by the MSM, you should probably vote them out of office.

 

   Just a couple simple heuristics (rules of thumb) that I have found, serve me well in my voting decisions.   Anyone can vote for a Will Hurd once, but twice? That is just madness.

ReturnOfDaMac J S Bach Feb 9, 2018 6:55 PM

Hmmm, hey snowflake, you think you are you some kind of exception or something?  Last guy in there got threats every damn day!  Sometimes folks broke into the white house, and even got on the elevator with that President while packing heat.  Wtf makes you think you are some kind of special?  Damned snowflakes.  Too many participation trophies in flyover man, sheesh ...  Try being Mexican, a Woman, a Jew or Black then tell me how hard YOU have it.  Bitch ass snowflake.

Kafir Goyim ReturnOfDaMac Feb 9, 2018 7:00 PM

Do you want a tissue sweetheart?  Please, tell me your sad story sweetie.  You seem to think that jews have it hard, which they quite obviously don't, so we know you're not one of those.  That sort of makes you the snowflake, since you're crying about a non-issue, doesn't it?   Nobody sane actually believes women have too much of a problem anymore, so that makes you a double snowflake, since, again, you're crying about a non-issue.  Mexicans have normal lives when they're in Mexico.  If their lives as illegal aliens in America suck, who gives a fuck?  As for blacks, between the mexicans stealing their jobs, and the insanely high black on black crime, I guess I can get behind that complaint.   Quit voting democrat, you stupid shit, and both of those problems may go away and your black ass will be happy.  What do you say?

ReturnOfDaMac Kafir Goyim Feb 9, 2018 7:26 PM

Don't need no stinkin' tissue Goy.  You've been a ZH'er for what, 8 mos or so, I been around so damned long notin' gets to me.  Except silly assed, whiny exceptionals crying 'bout how hard we got it.  Fact of the matter is, nobody is gonna give you shit.  Nobody is gonna give you "respect".  Nobody is gonna take you seriously.  Some shit, just like a decent living, has to be earned.  And like Flair used to say, whether you like it, or you don't like it, you better learn to love it, 'cause it's as good as it gets.  Don't like your world?  Get off your whinny ass and change it, it really is just that simple.

ReturnOfDaMac TBT or not TBT Feb 9, 2018 7:32 PM

Nah, don't have to.  When you are human, you can do this incredible thing some advanced animals can do, its called empathize.  I know, I know, they don't teach that at Ran U where everything is all about "me, me, me, the whole fucking world is all about me".  But it's where you put yourself in someone else's shoes and imagine what your actions will have on them.  An example of its use is: if it's not out of your way, and a slight change can help someone else, you do it.  Like slowing down on the freeway to let the poor sob next to you merge in instead of speeding up to block him.  Apply that to the larger context of life and one day, you'll see where I am.

J S Bach ReturnOfDaMac Feb 9, 2018 7:04 PM

Thanks for the entertaining reply, RODMac.  It really made me laugh. ;)

I can say only this... If I were a Mexican, woman, jew or black, it would be a helluva lot easier to get and hold a job in the "professions" WITHOUT the anxiety that everything I say or do might be misconstrued as "racist", thus threatening my livelihood.  

Yours truly,

Bitch Ass Snowflake (I like that... it sounds cool.)

honestann ReturnOfDaMac Feb 9, 2018 7:25 PM

Anyone who believes the liberals and democrats give a damn about anyone but themselves is terminally insane.  The few crumbs that manage to get past their crony corporate and NGO sponsors to people in need is laughable.  All increased spending does is make liberals and cronies richer.  And in the case of Mexicans, all democrats want is more illegal votes, period.  That's the most open secret in the universe, even if mainstream media won't ever mention it.

Shut down the federal government and minorities will do 1000x better.  Guaranteed.  Oh, and guess what?  There won't be anyone at the border to stop Mexicans any more either.  So there you go.  If your honest, you'll support the federal government being shut down completely and permanently.  But fat chance of that, because you're a congenital disingenuous liar just like the rest of the pack of liberal predators.  Not that the pack of conservative predators is better... only a bit different on the fringes, nothing more.

FoggyWorld Feb 9, 2018 6:48 PM

Disagree on this one.  Senator Paul did one hell of a job going through piles of waste - all paid for by our tax dollars that are becoming worth less by the day.

teharr FoggyWorld Feb 9, 2018 7:04 PM

Right!

Who cares if the gov't shuts down?

Who cares if the pedophiles had to stay up all night to listen to him rant about how inept they are?

Every time the gov't shuts down, the only ones that care are the algorithms. 

All distraction.  When is somebody going to investigate Israel Collusion? 

Please make the bad men stop!