GOP Congressman: "I Now Understand Where Rand Paul's Neighbor Was Coming From"

As anybody who followed last night's debate over an ostensibly "bipartisan" budget agreement will tell you, Rand Paul is not the most popular person on Capitol Hill right now...
Lawmakers, lobbyists, journalists and all other denizens of the capitol breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday afternoon when Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell emerged from a closed meeting to announced that they had struck a deal to keep the government funded while once again ignoring spending caps for domestic and military spending.
Though Nancy Pelosi still had some reservations - mostly pertaining to Paul Ryan's priggish insistence that he wouldn't bring an immigration bill to the floor without the president's support - it was widely believed that these issues would be ironed out, and the agreement would be passed a little after dinner time.
Then along came Rand Paul...
Perhaps inspired by Pelosi's eight hour floor speech demanding action on DACA, perhaps Paul realized that this was a fantastic opportunity to make one of those "political points" and "grand gestures" that he's famous for.
And what a point it was.
What followed was an all-night debate over the agreement, which heavily featured Paul exhorting his colleagues to cut funding for "war" and for domestic programs. On Twitter, he said that, when both the parties agree on something, "you know they're looking the Treasury". It's always interesting to listen to lawmakers argue in favor of Washington gridlock.
By refusing to end debate, Paul managed to delay a Senate vote on the bill to around 3 am. The House didn't pass the bill until five, when exhausted lawmakers could finally file out of the capitol and take their badly needed power naps.
Afterward, Politico deemed the brief closure "the dumbest shutdown ever" largely because of Paul.
The antipathy toward Paul is understandable, prompting one of the lawmakers fellow Republicans to complain that he could understand where Paul's Greensboro neighbor - who famously tackled the Senator while he was doing yardwork, breaking a few of his ribs and causing internal bleeding - was coming from when he bum rushed the senator.
“When Rand Paul pulls a stunt like this, it easy to understand why it's difficult to be Rand Paul's next door neighbor,” Dent told Politico via the Hill. "The whole delay and filibuster exercise on the budget agreement is utterly pointless."
Boucher pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge and faces up to a year in jail if convicted.
Rand Paul is well-known for his principled stands - including his famous filibuster in 2013 of CIA Director John Brennan.
But as the old saying goes: Actions speak louder than words.
Or, as another one of Paul's colleagues put it: "There aren't a lot of books written about the great political points of history."
Why is it always acceptable for people to make threats - either overt or covert - against white Republican males? Can you imagine someone making similar "jokes" about Obama, Maxine Waters, or (((Chuck Shumer))) in regards to their safety and existence? I hate this surreal time that we live in.
From what I've read of what Paul was saying, I agree. We should be cutting funding for early everything Washington does, in many cases cutting all the way to zero. It was pointless, sure. Political grandstanding? Probably. But it's depressing that everyone heaps shit on the guy that's apparently the one person in Washington that isn't willing to endlessly run up debt.
This is whole budget deal is fucked. Trump seems hell bent on compromising with the two sides he ran against: more war department bullshit for the right, more wasteful social programs for the left. More debt for us serfs to be saddled with. It's disgraceful.
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
GC - they mess with anyone who gets in the way of what they see as "their due".
What they don't realize is their due is coming by way of pitchfork and rope.
In reply to From what I've read of what… by greenskeeper carl
"The antipathy toward Paul is understandable"
And yet there's no antipathy towards Apartheid Israhell and the US funding its crimes vs humanity. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to GC - they mess with anyone… by bigkahuna
I see the problem. The Senator mistakenly thought someone in DC would know what a 'principle' is.
In reply to "The antipathy toward Paul… by lloll
Nah, they know. It’s what is collected from constituents prior to perpetual serfdom....
In reply to I see the problem. The… by Pairadimes
It's difficult for a genius to look smart in a room full of monkeys.
In reply to Nah, they know. It’s what… by Proctologist
“When Rand Paul pulls a stunt like this, it easy to understand why it's difficult to be Rand Paul's next door neighbor,”
Totally asinine remark!
In reply to GC - they mess with anyone… by bigkahuna
I understand where Rand Paul's neighbor was coming from too, the dark side of "business as usual" entitlement, psychotic greed.
In reply to From what I've read of what… by greenskeeper carl
About the only way the American public will 'get it' is if our over-vaunted military gets its ass handed to it by China or the Russians in a proxy war. Only then with the MIC be exposed the way the FBI, CIA, and DoJ have been recently.
And it pains me to say this as I am from a 3 generation military family myself.
In reply to From what I've read of what… by greenskeeper carl
Man, I don't know. Seems to me they'd just demand more money.
In reply to … by Blame_Goats
I don't know about that. The US did get its ass handed to it in Vietnam, and is still failing to defeat the taliban types in Afghanistan despite this being the longest war in American history. Still has all the support it needs, with most Americans finding no problem endlessly throwing money at it. I'm inclined to think if that happened, assuming there was a US left, most would agree with the government that we have 'no choice' but to spend even more.
In reply to … by Blame_Goats
These are not wars that can be won without sending in 200 to 300 thousand. Just stupidity. The enemy is dispersed within the populous. This has been shown to be effective against smaller forces for decades.
In reply to I don't know about that. The… by greenskeeper carl
No problem with Obama's transgender, single mother, dysfunctional, snow flake Army. War will be over before they get out of the motor pool.
In reply to … by Blame_Goats
Dent is a cockinass paid for POS RINO asshole.
Make them do zero based budgeting like some in the private sector do. Prove each year what good each and every "program" that they "must fund" provides. Quantify it with some real good GOVT generated stats (the first "program" they should de-fund: ALL GOVT statistics)
Rand Paul's neighbor is a fucking psychopath that should be institutionalized instead of out on bond. But they closed all of the nut houses down decades ago to make way for privatized prisons. 21 months for the freak show.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/rand-paul/rand-paul-attacker-renee-bou…
Who here enjoyed the Titleist ad?
In reply to From what I've read of what… by greenskeeper carl
Well said comrade
In reply to From what I've read of what… by greenskeeper carl
100+
In reply to From what I've read of what… by greenskeeper carl
its pretty easy, going forward, ask candidates if rand paul is douche, or he has valid points, and then vote accordingly.
And of course, If you dont see an incumbent being reviled by the MSM, you should probably vote them out of office.
Just a couple simple heuristics (rules of thumb) that I have found, serve me well in my voting decisions. Anyone can vote for a Will Hurd once, but twice? That is just madness.
In reply to From what I've read of what… by greenskeeper carl
Hmmm, hey snowflake, you think you are you some kind of exception or something? Last guy in there got threats every damn day! Sometimes folks broke into the white house, and even got on the elevator with that President while packing heat. Wtf makes you think you are some kind of special? Damned snowflakes. Too many participation trophies in flyover man, sheesh ... Try being Mexican, a Woman, a Jew or Black then tell me how hard YOU have it. Bitch ass snowflake.
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
Do you want a tissue sweetheart? Please, tell me your sad story sweetie. You seem to think that jews have it hard, which they quite obviously don't, so we know you're not one of those. That sort of makes you the snowflake, since you're crying about a non-issue, doesn't it? Nobody sane actually believes women have too much of a problem anymore, so that makes you a double snowflake, since, again, you're crying about a non-issue. Mexicans have normal lives when they're in Mexico. If their lives as illegal aliens in America suck, who gives a fuck? As for blacks, between the mexicans stealing their jobs, and the insanely high black on black crime, I guess I can get behind that complaint. Quit voting democrat, you stupid shit, and both of those problems may go away and your black ass will be happy. What do you say?
In reply to Hmmm, hey snowflake, you… by ReturnOfDaMac
Don't need no stinkin' tissue Goy. You've been a ZH'er for what, 8 mos or so, I been around so damned long notin' gets to me. Except silly assed, whiny exceptionals crying 'bout how hard we got it. Fact of the matter is, nobody is gonna give you shit. Nobody is gonna give you "respect". Nobody is gonna take you seriously. Some shit, just like a decent living, has to be earned. And like Flair used to say, whether you like it, or you don't like it, you better learn to love it, 'cause it's as good as it gets. Don't like your world? Get off your whinny ass and change it, it really is just that simple.
In reply to Do you want a tissue… by Kafir Goyim
"I've been around so damned long", and it hasn't improved you a bit. Dumb as dirt and smart as Orrin Hatch. STFU&BTFD.
In reply to Don't need no stinkin'… by ReturnOfDaMac
.
In reply to Hmmm, hey snowflake, you… by ReturnOfDaMac
So you’ve tried being a woman yourself presumably. Black or “Mexican”?
In reply to Hmmm, hey snowflake, you… by ReturnOfDaMac
Nah, don't have to. When you are human, you can do this incredible thing some advanced animals can do, its called empathize. I know, I know, they don't teach that at Ran U where everything is all about "me, me, me, the whole fucking world is all about me". But it's where you put yourself in someone else's shoes and imagine what your actions will have on them. An example of its use is: if it's not out of your way, and a slight change can help someone else, you do it. Like slowing down on the freeway to let the poor sob next to you merge in instead of speeding up to block him. Apply that to the larger context of life and one day, you'll see where I am.
In reply to So you’ve tried being a… by TBT or not TBT
Thanks for the entertaining reply, RODMac. It really made me laugh. ;)
I can say only this... If I were a Mexican, woman, jew or black, it would be a helluva lot easier to get and hold a job in the "professions" WITHOUT the anxiety that everything I say or do might be misconstrued as "racist", thus threatening my livelihood.
Yours truly,
Bitch Ass Snowflake (I like that... it sounds cool.)
In reply to Hmmm, hey snowflake, you… by ReturnOfDaMac
BAS, now ya talkin' Bach! Enjoy the weekend, get some decent hooch and live a little man.
In reply to Thanks for the entertaining… by J S Bach
Anyone who believes the liberals and democrats give a damn about anyone but themselves is terminally insane. The few crumbs that manage to get past their crony corporate and NGO sponsors to people in need is laughable. All increased spending does is make liberals and cronies richer. And in the case of Mexicans, all democrats want is more illegal votes, period. That's the most open secret in the universe, even if mainstream media won't ever mention it.
Shut down the federal government and minorities will do 1000x better. Guaranteed. Oh, and guess what? There won't be anyone at the border to stop Mexicans any more either. So there you go. If your honest, you'll support the federal government being shut down completely and permanently. But fat chance of that, because you're a congenital disingenuous liar just like the rest of the pack of liberal predators. Not that the pack of conservative predators is better... only a bit different on the fringes, nothing more.
In reply to Hmmm, hey snowflake, you… by ReturnOfDaMac
Son, I celebrate shutdowns with reckless abandon. Look forward to the day when the whole corrupt thing shuts down for good once and for all.
In reply to Anyone who believes the… by honestann
The answer is because of liberalism.
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
and if you notice they later apoligize as if that makes it all better.
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
How do you see this as a racial victimhood issue? That's among the dumbist shit I've ever read. Please explain why "white Republican males" are now supposed to be thought of as poor wittle pathetic victims.
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
They hate him for his freedom.
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
not even one reply did it take for someone to get racial. sad stuff
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
Rand was right to fight Brennan, and he was right to fight this.
There's nothing unprincipled politicos hate more, than a principled one.
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
@ J S,
I’d be the undisputed Champion up on Capital Hill with all the fights I’d get into with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths. No doubt my record would be 20 wins no defeats with 20 KO’s.
Pussies!
In reply to Why is it always acceptable… by J S Bach
Disagree on this one. Senator Paul did one hell of a job going through piles of waste - all paid for by our tax dollars that are becoming worth less by the day.
Right!
Who cares if the gov't shuts down?
Who cares if the pedophiles had to stay up all night to listen to him rant about how inept they are?
Every time the gov't shuts down, the only ones that care are the algorithms.
All distraction. When is somebody going to investigate Israel Collusion?
Please make the bad men stop!
In reply to Disagree on this one. … by FoggyWorld
Don't throw your pearls before swine, Rand. Leave DC and let that bitch burn to the ground.
I agree with your sentiment but we need Paul up there if for no other reason than to give the scoundrels a rough night.
He and a few others are all that at least make a public stand of it.
In reply to Don't throw your pearls… by Fiat Burner
Rand probably saved several children from getting abused by keeping those sick scum bags in there all night!
In reply to I agree with your sentiment… by bigkahuna
Rand could have really made a difference but then we would be scraping the entire senate off the walls and into biohazard bags.
In reply to I agree with your sentiment… by bigkahuna
Poor babies- they just wanted to get home to their hookers.
...and blow!
I believe the phrase is "Hookers and blow."
In reply to Poor babies- they just… by Juggernaut x2
“exhausted lawmakers”
ya, real tough day in the salt mines, eh fellas?
Yeah... who'da'fuck authored this piece of shit anyhoo ?? ....
And don't say Tyler ffs... 😠
Someone needs to MOAB that town & all who slither around in it... 😈
In reply to “exhausted lawmakers”… by opt out
Rand Paul is right sometimes.
I like Rand Paul. I wanted Trump as president and Rand Paul as vice president.
In reply to Rand Paul is right sometimes. by roadhazard
Well congressman, how about going over to Paul's house and letting the crazy old fucker tee off on your ribs eh?