Journalist Calls For Professors To Drown Conservative Students: "Not Joking"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/09/2018 - 19:05

Authored by Nikita Vladimirov via Campus Reform,

A liberal journalist and podcaster declared in a Twitter exchange Wednesday night that professors should drown conservative students instead of just grading them harshly.

Jesse Farrar, a former contributor for Deadspin and Vice, made the comment in response to a tweet from conservative activist Charlie Kirk calling attention to the anti-conservative bias in college classrooms.

“I get countless of messages from students who say professors are lowering their grades & penalizing them for being conservative,” Kirk remarked in his original tweet.

“Leftists dominating higher education represent a grave threat to our country & culture," he added. “Conservative students shouldn’t be targeted for disagreeing.”

Farrar took issue with Kirk’s position, facetiously tweeting that “it’s not right” for professors to grade conservative students harshly because they “should hold the conservative students['] heads under water until they stop breathing, instead.”

Kirk later criticized Farrar, suggesting that there is a double standard between what jokes conservatives and liberals can make on social media.

“Interesting, @BronzeHammer seems to call for the death of conservative students via water boarding suffocation,” Kirk tweeted. “Im [sic] sure he is joking, but imagine if conservatives made a joke like that against liberals?”

“I am not joking,” Farrar responded.

The comedy writer also retweeted a statement from a deputy editor of Deadspin, Barry Petchesky, who came to his defense when responding an email related to Farrar’s tweet.

“While Farrar no longer writes regularly for Deadspin, we as an organization do support his stance of trolling white supremacist-supported and associated organizations like Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA,” Petchesky said in the statement.

“And while I would not personally advocate the method mentioned in Farrar’s obvious joke Tweet you seem to be using to try to snitch on him to his employers, I can’t argue that it wouldn’t make the world a better place,” he added.

Farrar did not immediately respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment.

Education

J S Bach Truther Feb 9, 2018 7:23 PM Permalink

When all of the Left's unnatural "accomplishments" over the last 5 decades finally reach the full noisome stench of their rotten fruition, there will indeed be large scale exterminations.  And I'm not joking either.  This is not something anyone wants, but it will be the end result of toying with Mother Nature.  Those who twist, bend and disobey Her edicts will pay the ultimate price - either by their own disgusting behavior - or by those who will no longer tolerate it.  Sanity will return sooner than we think - and with a fatal whiplash for many.

Lumberjack Croesus Feb 9, 2018 7:35 PM Permalink

What the idiot is doing is pickin’ a fight and having kids do it for him.

He should be arrested (and terminated) for that statement.

He is now a marked man. That also goes for any institute of higher (cough) learning that promotes discrimination and unjustly punishes students with unfair grades for any reason. 

The professer and school should be sued by any conservative students (class action) as it would be reasonable to conclude that a serious breach of trust and contract has occured.

 

 

greenskeeper carl rockstone Feb 9, 2018 7:49 PM Permalink

THAT guy is what a troll or provacatuer looks like. Advocating killing people like that, and encouraging others to do the same. I favored trick of the FBI and other agencies. Find some confused, angry, but not dangerous person, push them to become more and more extreme in their beliefs, convince them they need to do something, then set him up to do something like, say, buy explosives from another agent or informant, then arrest them so they can say they caught a terrorist, or in this case, a 'right wing extremist'. 

bluez Feb 9, 2018 7:10 PM Permalink

This is is most fucked-up stupidest red meat shit yet.

Next up some Wal-Mart greeter will tell customers to wipe their ass with the Confederate flag!

OOOOOHHHHH BOY!!!!!

Billy the Poet bluez Feb 9, 2018 7:39 PM Permalink

A few chants of, "The power of Sam compels you," ought to take care of that.

But seriously, Walmart has the friendliest and most helpful staff of any store at which I shop. I also stopped at the competing local grocery store today and ended my transaction by thanking the cashier who did not thank me in return. The conversation she was having with her friend was more important.