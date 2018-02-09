Moscow Slams "Illegal US Presence In Syria" Following Pentagon's "Defensive" Airstrikes

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/09/2018 - 07:37

Moscow lashed out at the US this morning, after the US-led coalition in Syria carried out several "defensive" airstrikes against Syrian forces allied with President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor province - purportedly in retaliation for what the coalition said was an "unprovoked" attack on the US-backed left-wing rebel group.

In response, during a closed door meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, Russian UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya reminded his colleagues that the US presence in Syria is "actually illegal." "Nobody invited them there," Nebenzya stated, emphasizing that the coalition's actions were jeopardizing the region's hard-fought stability.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian militia was advancing against a “sleeper cell” of Islamic State terrorists near the former oil processing plant of al-Isba, when the unit was suddenly fired upon by air strikes. At least 25 militiamen were injured in the attack, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, adding that pro-government troops targeted by the coalition did not coordinate their operation with the Russian command.

The US, however, maintains that the militia attacked the SDF. The Pentagon said Syrian forces moved "in a battalion-sized unit formation, supported by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars." The battle, which lasted over three hours, according to the US, began after 30 artillery tank rounds landed within 500 meters of the SDF unit’s location, according to RT

"At the start of the unprovoked attack on Syrian Democratic Forces and coalition advisers, coalition aircraft, including F-22A Raptors and MQ-9B Reapers, were overhead providing protective overwatch, defensive counter air and [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] support as they have 24/7 throughout the fight to defeat ISIS," Air Forces Central Command spokesman Lt. Col. Damien Pickart told Military.com.

"Following a call for support from Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, a variety of joint aircraft and ground-based artillery responded in defense of our SDF partners, including F-15E Strike Eagles," he said in a statement Thursday. "These aircraft released multiple precision-fire munitions and conducted strafing runs against the advancing aggressor force, stopping their advance and destroying multiple artillery pieces and tanks."

As has been the case for years, Damascus called the attack a “war crime,” while Russia's military asserted that Washington’s true goal is to capture “economic assets” in Syria. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova affirmed that the US military presence in Syria poses a dangerous threat to the political process and territorial integrity of the country, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the strike another violation of Syria’s sovereignty by the US.

The US, however, remained unmoved, promising to continue to support the US-allied forces in Syria at any cost.

"We continue to support SDF with respect to defeating ISIS... ISIS is still there, and our mission is still to defeat ISIS," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Thursday. “We will continue to support them. Our goal is to ensure that our diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength, with respect to the Geneva process.”

“They [US] constantly assert that they are fighting international terrorism there, but we see that they go beyond this framework,” Nebenzya told the UNSC. He warned the US-led coalition members that it is “criminal” to engage the only forces “who actually fight” international terrorism in Syria.

And so the lukewarm proxy war between Syria, Russia and Iran vs the US-coalition and Israel continues apace.

Politics
War Conflict

SamAdams toady Feb 9, 2018 8:34 AM Permalink

So, did the USA negotiate with SA in exchange for the SA shakedown?  Why else would DJT continue to bomb Syria?  Of course, there is the odd love between Netanyahu and DJT.  I say odd, because draining the swamp requires draining the Rothschilds and Roths pet project is Israel.

Put that in your Q pipe and smoke it.

Also, assuming DJT does take down the swamp, but leaves the AIPAC in place, is this just a ploy to create Germany 3.0?  Everybody loves you, nationalism, productivity... whoops, the jews have declared war on you.  Everybody hates you, your country is bombed into a flaming pile of rubble and is now subordinate to international bankers and shit puppets like Merkel.  Hmmmm, guess we will see.

BritBob Feb 9, 2018 8:00 AM Permalink

Ah Russia, why take any notice? 

Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.

RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)

Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territ…

Argentina's only in the minds of the indoctrinated.

Brazen Heist Feb 9, 2018 8:01 AM Permalink

Defensive like the Department of Offense? Or offensive like the Department of Defense? We may need to go over some double-speak theory again just for laughs.

BobEore Feb 9, 2018 8:05 AM Permalink

Nothing new to see here.

As the Syrian Endgame draws ever closer, the various puppets drawn by talmudic strings are thrown together in a heap, the better to destroy each other in the classic fashion.

" A monstrous psy op is being foisted upon the world right at this moment. It's outlines are emerging into view with all the unmistakable earmarks of 'kabbalism in action.' All of the pieces are moving, in perfect, if bizarre unison - An airstrike upon Syrian troops by US air power. The collapse of jihadist resistance in north western Syria. The clash between (Shia)Hezbollah and (Sunni)alQaeda militias in Aleppo... while the Turks move ever closer to the point where they are in direct conflict with the SAA and it's Shia allies. The visit of an American general in Manjib, in order to give pointed refusal to the demands of Ankara to remove forces embedded with the SDF there. Russian moving more 'special forces' into position for action in the north."

BLOOD SACRIFICE TOO

No teams... just different colored jerseys of the one TERROR  TEAM which rules them all.

slickrick Feb 9, 2018 8:14 AM Permalink

When your back is against the wall, everything is defensive. No Incirlik, no Iraq, no place to put the master command center of the future. Only thing left is hope that some corner of Syria will go unnoticed.

Peter Pan Feb 9, 2018 8:16 AM Permalink

The USA does not operate within any framework either in relation to others or even at home. It changes course, allies and tactics faster than an epileptic chameleon while always coming up with justifications for what it does.

There are no values there any longer just profit seeking and power grabbing.

Sooner or later poking the bear might elicit a response that might just find their stick up their proverbial a.... 

Mike Masr Feb 9, 2018 8:18 AM Permalink

All of the lecturing that the US State Dept. dishes out at other counties about respecting the territorial integrity of sovereign nations is hypocritical and duplicitous.

                                                               

  • The US Congress has not approved the US being in Syria.
  • The UN Security Council has not approved the US presence in Syria.
  • President Assad of Syria did not invite the US or approve the US presence in Syria.
  • Only the deep-state neocons have approved the US presence in the context of "regime change". 

 

Who elected the deep state? Why are we there?

NoWayJose Feb 9, 2018 8:18 AM Permalink

Dear Vlad - you didn't Kick Napoleon and Hitler out of Russia by complaining to the UN.  Option 1 is to hit these sites with cruise missiles like you did with the guys that took down the Syrian fighter.  Boom - and no time for the US to do anything.  Option 2 is to flood the skies with your own aircraft protected by multiple S300 and S400 systems and dare the US to approach.  Otherwise you accept the loses from random US air strikes - or risk escalation if you take down one.

crossroaddemon Feb 9, 2018 8:30 AM Permalink

And based on track record, what Putin  will do about it == jack shit. He's either unwilling to risk direct confrontation with the US or he is working both sides of the street.

JohnFrodo Feb 9, 2018 8:31 AM Permalink

Israel seeks more lebensraum in Syria. Assad is a Christian! Is he worse than the Muslim King of Jordan? The big picture is to take out Iran and make Palistien dust in the wind.

DEMIZEN Feb 9, 2018 8:33 AM Permalink

apparently, it is all out war now in Deiz Ezzor. 

the Russians fooled al Qaeda with fake Isis? There is something very fishy about that cross-country run, a retard could predict and prepare for the 1000 men escape with no way out. no choppers really?

bolo man Feb 9, 2018 8:33 AM Permalink

What would you say Xi's troops invade your homeyard and "keep fighting with your dogs" defending your home and sitting in your winery for their simplier wine business as China original when their wineyards ar almost demaged by overuse? Why more syrian oil is traded as U.S. than that from U.S. shale fracking?

just the tip Feb 9, 2018 8:40 AM Permalink

in the context of this action, i remember an article here the other day about three intelligence service managers from russia were in the US to meet with pompeo.  i just can't put the pieces together.