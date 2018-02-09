Newsweek In Crisis: Editors Go Nuclear On Exec Over Criminal Probe During Leaked Meeting

Leaked audio of a private meeting between a Newsweek executive and the magazine's editors on Wednesday reveal that the beleaguered news organization is tearing apart at the seams following allegations of financial crimes; including tax evasion, money laundering, and defrauding a federal agency in an ad revenue scheme.
Audio of the 90 minute meeting between Newsweek Chief Content Officer Jonathan Davis and editors was obtained by the Daily Beast, in which the editors took Davis to the woodshed...
Last week we reported that the magazine had fired editor-in-chief Bob Roe, executive editor Ken Li, and journalist Celeste Katz - who had written articles covering the active investigation into parent company Newsweek Media Group. Davis blames Katz's reporting for doing "real damage" to Newsweek's business relationships, and that it "ruined a business deal abroad."
Davis grew increasingly defensive, saying Newsweek’s own journalists had written “hit pieces” which “attacked” the company, adding “if we had integrity we should be defending the company.”
“Why do we need to do this necessarily to ourselves?" Davis asked. "In the name of integrity?" -Daily Beast
Katz also wrote a recent article critical of Newsweek Chief Content Officer Dayan Candappa, who was placed on leave after Katz's article detailing allegations that he sexually harassed women while he was a top official with Reuters.
Following Candappa's suspension, Davis stepped in as interim CCO - however Candappa was reinstated in the role today.
In an email sent to staffers on Friday, the company said that after a “thorough investigation,” an independent law firm “did not find evidence to substantiate the reported allegations of sexual harassment during his tenure with his previous employer.” -The Wrap
Davis admitted that editors Bob Roe and Ken Li were let go after they ignored management's calls to stop publishing Katz's ongoing coverage of the Manhattan DA's ongoing financial investigation of Newsweek - whose New York offices were raided January 18. Katz reported that authorities were investigating a potential "money trail" between former Newsweek Media Group executives and Olivet University, a California Christian College.
90 Minutes of Gold
During the 90 minute recorded meeting between CCO Jonathan Davis and editors, Davis repeatedly had his wig split by the staff which appears to be on the verge of mutiny.
Via the Daily Beast:
“[The raid] led to the BuzzFeed article about the fake clicks, which you orchestrated,” breaking news editor Gersh Kuntzman said. “So you should be honest with everybody in this room: Are we running a money laundering operation? Are we evading taxes? You need to tell us that because we can’t work here if you’re a liar.”
Davis deflected, citing the ongoing investigation by the Manhattan DA.
Comments
I can not count how many times Yahoo! has a Newsweak link on their front page disparaging some Conservative aspect of life and I'm laughing at every Liberal fool that takes their shit seriously. It's nearly impossible to break through that fucking Progressive brainwashing to have these people look at Newsweak content objectively and really analyze just how blantantly biased they are - and likely so with all that illegal money coming in from fuckups like Soros, Hilldog, and company.
Hopefully, this is the first of all the Lib rag's that consider themselves news.....
bye-bye....!
In reply to I can not count how many… by Dun_Dulind
Like the serpent's legs, mainstream media are slowly disappearing.
In reply to Hopefully, this is the first… by Stan522
I'm sure the 20 people who work at Newsweek and the 9 people who read it will really care deeply about this.
In reply to Hopefully, this is the first… by Stan522
I’m shocked! Shocked to find Corruption in Urinalism
CIA has fallen on hard times, it seems.
I simply assume these days that if there are any Indians involved, the whole thing is riddled through with fraud.
There's a reason India is still a shithole and that they all want to come here. They know better than we do why no one wants to live with Indians.
One of the puddles in the swamp being drained ...
William Butler Yeats (1865-1939)
THE SECOND COMING
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: a waste of desert sand;
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Wind shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
Were these bastard involved with HitLIARry Clitoris/Slick DICK Willie foundation #UraniumOne conduits for "Money Laundering" ?
I used to use Newsweek to wipe my ass back in the day