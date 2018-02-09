No Shutdown: Congress Passes Two-Year Budget Deal

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/09/2018 - 05:55

Update: just before 6am ET on Friday, the House joined the Senate in passing the budget deal that would fund the government through March 23, sending legislation to President Trump that would end a brief shutdown of the government that began at midnight.

The bill passed in a 240-186 vote despite opposition from most Democrats, who had sought a firmer commitment from Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) that he will bring immigration legislation to the floor for a vote that would protect immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation.  House Democrats just barely made up for the defections on the GOP side. A total of 73 Democrats voted for the legislation, while 67 Republicans voted against it.

As The Hill reports, Democrats tried to make GOP leaders sweat. They held out their votes until the final minutes, until it was clear that a majority of the GOP conference supported it. At first, Republicans were the only ones casting votes as Democrats sat largely in silence. Then the "no" votes ominously began piling up, only for enough Democrats to eventually neutralize the GOP defections.

Gamesmanship from both parties was repeatedly on display, with Democrats warning Republicans they could not count on the minority delivering votes. Republicans, for their part, repeatedly played it cool in public, offering confidence the measure would pass despite opposition from conservative Republicans who said the new spending added too much to the deficit.

In his closing remarks, Ryan noted the bipartisan 71-28 Senate tally, and said that 75 percent of Senate Democrats and 68 percent of Senate Republicans had voted for it.
 
Before Ryan spoke, Nancy Pelosi again called on him to commit to a vote on immigration, saying he acts more as a Speaker of the White House than a Speaker of the House. The early vote took place because of Sen. Rand Paul who blocked action in the Senate for must of Thursday with a demand on an amendment leaving previous ceilings on federal spending in place.

 

* * *

The Senate approved a bipartisan two-year budget deal early Friday morning after the government technically shut down due to a midnight deadline which was missed due to Rand Paul - who held up the vote while insisting on an amendment which would keep budget caps in place in order to reign in out-of-control spending.

a

"I ran for office because I was very critical of President Obama's trillion-dollar deficits," said the Kentucky senator. "Now we have Republicans hand in hand with Democrats offering us trillion-dollar deficits. I can't in all honesty look the other way."

"I have been offering all day to vote. I would like nothing more than to vote. But it's the other side. It's the leadership that has refused to allow any amendments," he said. 

The new legislation contains roughly $400 billion in new spending for the Pentagon, various agencies, disaster relief and the extension of several healthcare provisions.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) implored Paul to allow the vote to pass. "Frankly, there are lots of amendments on my side," Schumer said. "And it's hard to make an argument that if one gets an amendment, that everybody else won't want an amendment, and then we'll be here for a very long time."

a

After the GOP left Paul hanging and the Senate recessed at around 11pm, the Kentucky Senator conceded as senators shuffled back into the Capitol, passing the measure 71-28 at around 1:45 a.m.

“I think it’s irresponsible,” said Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, lamenting what he described as “the act of a single senator who just is trying to make a point but doesn’t really care too much about who he inconveniences” (Poor Mr. Cornyn had to stay up past his bedtime while another legislator defended the values his constituency elected him to uphold).

The bipartisan spending bill now moves to the House, where passage may prove difficult amid fierce arguments brewing between staunch conservatives and Democrats who are upset that the deal does nothing for "Dreamer" children in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

Nancy Pelosi even shared a strange anecdote during an eight hour Wednesday floor speech about a Guatamalan boy with "beautiful tan skin" and "beautiful brown eyes" that her grandson wished he looked like. 

 

Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democratic leader, told a closed-door meeting of House Democrats that she would oppose the deal, and said that Democrats would have leverage if they held together to demand a debate on immigration legislation. But she suggested that she would not stand in the way of lawmakers who wanted to vote their conscience.

Pressing the issue further, Ms. Pelosi and the next two highest-ranking House Democrats sent a letter to Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin noting their desire for the government to remain open and imploring him to make a public statement about the scheduling of a vote on legislation to protect young immigrants brought illegally to the country as children who are now shielded by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. -NYT

a

In January, Senate Democrats led by Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sparked a three-day partial government shutdown when they filibustered a spending bill over a lack of "Dreamer" provisions, while President Trump insisted that there would be no bill without an agreement to fund his much promised wall. 

During the shutdown, Speaker Paul Ryan ignored pleas from his fellow Republicans to include DACA provisions. 

"We will effectively shut down the federal government for no good reason," said Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), who was repeatedly ignored by Paul. "I didn't come up here to be part of somebody's club. I didn't come up here to be liked," said the Speaker. 

The over 600 page deal was released Wednesday night, revealing several provisions which go far beyond the basic budget. 

The accord would raise strict spending caps on domestic and military spending in this fiscal year and the next one by about $300 billion in total. It would also lift the federal debt limit until March 2019 and includes almost $90 billion in disaster relief in response to last year’s hurricanes and wildfires.

Critically, it would also keep the government funded for another six weeks, giving lawmakers time to put together a long-term spending bill that would stretch through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. The previous temporary funding measure, which was passed to end the last shutdown, expired at midnight on Thursday. -NYT
 

We eagerly await glorious clips of Nancy Pelosi arguing to help hundreds of thousands of future Democrat voters Dreamers. We're sure she'll have the full support of her activist daughter Christine who disrupted the peaceful transition of power with a failed Electoral College "coup" after the 2016 election.

Tags
Politics
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor giovanni_f Feb 9, 2018 6:34 AM Permalink

Yes of course. As the great Dick Cheney once proclAimed to the then treasury secretary. "Deficits don't matter Paul, this is our DUE .."

Note the language ..

It is ALL about THEM, and THEIR due, while the plebes are relegated to mostly belly aching or waving pom poms cheering for THEIR favorite team !

So what we have here in the great duopoly, is the two wolf packs deciding that they're just gonna have everything and everybody on the menu .. because you know, it is their due .. their divine right, and kingly reward ..

Bi partisan, whenever that one is trotted out, you can be quite certain of the looting and great bending over, well in progress ..

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Cloud9.5 Four Star Feb 9, 2018 7:47 AM Permalink

Sit back for a moment and just watch the numbers on the debt clock as they exponentially increase. 

http://www.usdebtclock.org/

Look at the window that tabulates Federal tax revenue and compare it to the window that tabulates unfunded liabilities.

Then contemplate the fact that a trillion dollars is a Walmart parking lot filled with hundred dollar bills stacked eight feet high.

http://www.pagetutor.com/trillion/index.html

What agencies of the federal support system would you shutter?  Trim the military by a hundred thousand and a hundred thousand families go on public assistance.  Lay off a hundred thousand government employees and you will be embroiled in litigation for the next decade while their families go on public assistance.  Cut back social security and you will be voted out of office.  Start cutting back on Medicare and the wrongful death suits will clog the courts for the next decade and you will be voted out of office.  Start trimming the EBT roster and the EBT recipients will burn down your cities.

Beyond collapse and a total reset  well below the mean, there is no way out of this.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Joomanji64 Joomanji64 Feb 9, 2018 7:50 AM Permalink

Questions for the ten people who down arrowed....Are you ignorant, stupid, or just willful liars in denial about Rand Paul's neighbor being a jew? Or maybe you think Christians ought to be attacked by jews?

 

"WHY NO HATE CRIMES CHARGES WHEN RACIST, ANTI-WHITE ashkeNAZI JEWS ATTACK CHRISTIANS?

RACIST, ANTI-WHITE DEMOCRAT 'NAZI JEW ATTACKS U.S. SENATOR RAND PAUL!!!!!! = MISDEMEANOR!

96% 'NAZI JEW RUN MEDIA SAYS "GRASS CLIPPINGS"....How many broken ribs does it take before it's a Hate Crime?

Rand Paul is white, so never the victim....IT WAS A LOVE CRIME!

GOOGLE Rene Albert Boucher Jewish...GOT GOOGLE GULLIBLE GOYIM?

 

 

Imagine if a white Christian heterosexual did this to Chucky Jewmer!

 

"

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
anonymike Feb 9, 2018 6:01 AM Permalink

There are no government solutions, or solutions for government, other than its self destruction. Do everything you can to expedite the latter. Starve the beast of respect and funds at every opportunity. It is evil and the world can only begin to become a better place after it has gone and society begins to heal from all of the predation upon it.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Joomanji64 GotAFriendInBen Feb 9, 2018 7:56 AM Permalink

I disagree, SELF hating white people should SELF-euthanize....themSELVES! Maybe Nancy could euthanize him herSELF, and put him out of his misery?

Demoshitz are all talk and no action, when it comes to theirSELVES! You know like shitbag Michael Moore calling for white extermination, then being too big of a cowardly pussy to euthanize himSELF!

 

Lead by example you Shabbos Goyim self hating pieces of shit for the JWO!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle DennisR Feb 9, 2018 6:23 AM Permalink

Yep but the end game is when the interest on the debt cannot be paid.

Now why we at ZIRP again?

Overall though from a normal positive interest rate environmentin the west we have slipped to ZIRP and every -0.00001% incremental slip took us to near 0%.

Is that trend not NIRP the continual -0.00001% so as they try to raise rates knowing this then they will at some point be forced to go NIRP. That's the bank bailin of all investors and cash banned.

Even then it will not change ... so it is structural of the system so can you go beyond -100% NIRP which effectively say it all.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
cosmyccowboy DennisR Feb 9, 2018 6:50 AM Permalink

i logged in just to upvote you! the deficit MUST INCREASE and must increase at their preferred amount! if it doesnt increase at that amount it's called a recession and if the debt ever decrease by even the smallest amount it is called... wait for it... A DEPRESSION!!!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Feb 9, 2018 6:17 AM Permalink

they do not talk about the projected deficits for the next 2 years.

The budget is separate from the funding as the funding is only for 42 days, the government will shut down in 43 days if they do not reach an agreement.

However the budget is for 2 years.

my prediction is the deficit will reach at least $1.4 trillion per year ending trump term by $2 trillion per year deficit, by then the national debt would have exceeded $25 trillion with interest rates at 8% or more.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle Feb 9, 2018 6:19 AM Permalink

I see a country like all the rest in the world trying to justify spending in a zero growth world.

... that simple and the driving force for this ever increasing borrowing is they want to be liked but because they only hand it to one specially selected group the rest despise them more.

You grew a bipolar society of hatred and anymosity as one side seems to get special priviliges over the other.

BETTER TO DESPISE BOTH SIDES OF THE COIN!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Feb 9, 2018 6:23 AM Permalink

I got this off huffpost and I can't understand it, can someone explain why there is $140 billion for war ??

"The legislation is a massive spending deal. In addition to the six-week extension of government funding, it would raise spending by roughly $320 billion, providing $80 billion above the spending caps for defense and $63 billion for non-defense for this year, and another $85 billion more for defense and $68 billion more for non-defense for the next fiscal year. The agreement also sets up $140 billion in war funding and $20 billion more for other emergency spending over two years, and throws in $89 billion for disaster relief."

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
BraceforImpact Feb 9, 2018 6:26 AM Permalink

 No one cares.

 

I have a serial number and am owned by a system I cannot leave. I am a slave, God's not real and I'm about to go to work to feed these criminals without consent and against my own will.

 

I'm surprised they even call it a budget. If I ran my financials like them I'd be dead or in prison.

 

Good thing they make 4x more than the average American subject.

 

Anyways,  debt is debt,  and mathematically we're fucked with two ways out.

 

Default, we will spiral into chaos.

 

Print,  we will spiral into chaos.

 

I pay 43% of what I earn to a corporate oligarchy that provides nothing. At least they let me keep some shitty fiat.

 

Whatever,  brace for impact