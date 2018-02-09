One Trader Explains Why This Market Wreck Is Different Than Others

Yesterday's collapse in US equities (and overnight rout in Asia) has many questioning their favorite TV guru's perspective that this is a "healthy" dip to be bought, just like all the others... Former fund manager Richard Breslow thinks otherwise, and explains why this market wreck is different...
I’ve been struggling all week with the question of why this extraordinary volatility and downdraft in equity prices just isn’t haunting me. After all, previous episodes, like the beginning of 2016, were certainly unnerving. And as it is Friday I was hoping for some closure on this issue. And then it came to me. Being a visual person, I should look to my charts for some inspiration. And that is indeed where I’ve found solace.
One of my all-time favorite charts and a great barometer of the really big-picture state of the market is a monthly chart of the S&P 500 with the 21-month moving average drawn on top of it. You can go back decades and with little difficulty list what unhappiness was occurring when the index dipped below this rather remarkable line.
But my secret cheat-sheet has another characteristic that has been utterly violated since the last U.S. presidential election. And now there is a price to be paid for it. Market pricing has tended to opt to stay fairly close to this moving average. Periods when they stray apart generally occur when something has panicked investors, in either direction. And when things settle down price levels tend to search out the comfort of this guiding light.
Since the end of 2016, the index has left the moving average in the dust.
Too far, too fast looks like an understatement when mapping out this period. And makes it quite clear why we have received gentle, and then not so subtle, prods about irrational exuberance.
Even with this big fall, the S&P remains at a highly unusual distance from where history has told us it should be at this juncture. If you look at the chart, this price action suggests that it is payback for gains that were borrowed, not earned.
This is why I’m left somewhat cold to the notion that this has sown pain and is destroying wealth. It is what it is and appears appropriate. I don’t even believe this is somehow the bond market’s fault. Unless you also want to blame blind risk-parity strategies for the amazing run-up in prices that had Hampton’s mansions flying off the shelf.
Obviously, this line will continue to move up. That’s just simple math. But even so, and here comes the bad news if this week has already upset you, the market could continue to be on shaky ground and have done absolutely nothing wrong. You could reasonably, and simultaneously, say, the market’s going to get hit and I’m bullish.
But if you believe that the fundamental global growth story hasn’t suddenly changed and want to speculate (no pun intended) on where long-term investors might show some renewed interest, there’s a line you might want to keep an eye on.
Comments
The author’s mistake is in assuming that this is a ‘market’.
Fump you juckers!
In reply to The author’s mistake is in… by NoWayJose
The talking head on Fox yesterday was nothing short of shitting his drawers. He said support for the S&P was at 2590, and this was repeated by the Fox financial babe. The S&P was at 2603 at the time. Within minutes it was at 2581 and they had to change their pants.
And the panic spread.
In reply to The author’s mistake is in… by NoWayJose
Charts = Past depictions of 'market' manipulation.
In reply to The talking head on Fox… by BandGap
It's eerily quiet this morning in both comments and financial reporting. Kinda like when the sky turns that weird greenish color before a tornado hits.
In reply to The talking head on Fox… by BandGap
Buy the new crypto Steem and go to DTube, problem solved!
Gee Whiz, nobody ever thought to look at a moving average before.....
The "One Trader" is back!
smoke and mirrors folks... chart porn... now move along, nothing to see here pleebs
Keep an eye on the 200mda and when it crosses, and where it goes thereafter.
I have been through 50 years of market wrecks. If you ignore the points up or down and concentrate on % up or down we are about like the others “wrecks”. I fully expect a bounce off the 200 day SMA (happens most of the time)...
Yeah baby! This is why I love ZeroHedge. I don't know what any of this sh*t means, but it is excting to follow!
Up, down, all around and there you go, it's a rimjob.
In reply to Yeah baby! This is why I… by slickrick
Sort of like how the New England Patriots of this era are different from those '85 Patriots? Hmmmm
I'd be more inclined to look at support levels. S&P is breaking through major support levels and every rally is getting monkey-hammered.
"one trader" LOL, still cracks me up...
..so, cash is king for a bit, again, who knew...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was motherfuckers...