San Francisco Unveils 'Safe Spaces' For Injecting Heroin

In 1971, the Nixon administration coined the term “War on Drugs.” Nixon’s crusade to eliminate illegal drug-use turned into propaganda by state-run media and was championed by succeeding presidents, including Reagan. Four decades and counting: The continued failure of the War on Drugs has led the government to waste hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer dollars and turned America’s prison system into a dystopian nightmare.
Prohibition of drugs is not only ineffective, but counterproductive, at achieving positive outcomes for society. Given the fact that the War on Drugs has contributed to an increase in drug overdoses and fostered the creation of powerful drug cartels domestically and internationally.
We have to ask the question: What can America do differently since the War on Drugs has failed?
The answer could be in the city of San Francisco, as the Department of Public Health is on pace to open two safe injections sites this July, which could become the nation’s first legal, safe injection site aimed at curbing the opioid epidemic. The facilities are considered safe spaces where drug abusers can inject drugs, such as heroin and fentanyl, under the careful supervision of trained medical staff to respond in the event of an overdose or other medical emergencies, said CNN.
While San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell believes the controversial facilities are not the ideal solution, he thinks the city has no other choice in arresting the out of control overdose deaths ravaging the region.
“I understand the misgivings around it and some of the rhetoric from people who don’t support it,” Farrell said last week. “But we absolutely need to give it a try.”
Other cities — including Seattle, Baltimore, and Philadelphia — are discussing safe injection facilities with their community leaders, but San Francisco could be the first in the next few months. For some time, facilities in Australia, Canada, and Europe have been providing a friendly environment for drug users to chase the dragon.
On a side note, more than 63,000 people overdosed and died in 2016, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is more than the number of Americans killed in Vietnam. Over the next decade, it is projected that half of million people will overdose and die in the United States, exceeding the number of Americans killed in World War II.
San Franciso’s plans to open both safe space facilities are around the July timeframe.
“I’m really excited,” said Laura Thomas, the California state director for the nonprofit Drug Policy Alliance. “I’ve been working on this particular issue for over a decade.”
According to the Safe Injection Services Task Force, there are some 22,000 intravenous drug users scattered around San Francisco, which the number is growing as the technology boom has priced many people out of homes which contributed to an explosion in the homeless population, and of course, has led many to a life of drugs on the streets.
CNN says there are more than 100 peer-reviewed white papers on safe spaces for injection sites, which most papers show declining overdose deaths and positive results for the community.
More than 100 peer-reviewed studies on safe injection sites — otherwise known as supervised consumption facilities — have consistently shown them to be effective at reducing overdose deaths, preventing transmission of HIV and viral hepatitis, reducing street-based drug use and linking people to drug treatment and other services.
Rachel Kagan, director of communications at the San Francisco Department of Public Health said the safe spaces save the city approximately $3.5 million per annum in overdose-related medical costs, which ultimately frees up hospitals.
There are currently two facilities with six to eight nonprofit organizations in the running to operate the facilities and other drug addiction services around the city, Kagan added.
According to Kagan, funding will come from the private sector to circumvent liability issues, since intravenous drug use is deemed illegal under state and federal law.
“There are over 120 of these around the world at this point, and they all operate on the same basic idea,” Thomas said, referring to locations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. “You show up; you check in; you use your drugs; you hang out for a while, interact with the staff and then go on your way.”
According to an Australian government report, a safe injection site in Sydney managed 3,426 overdose-related events without a single fatality over a period of nine years. The report further said residents noticed a decline of drug addicts shooting up in public.
“One of the biggest supervised injection facilities in the world — certainly in North America — is Insite in Vancouver, British Columbia,” Thomas said. “There’s a nurse’s station in the middle of the room that has all of the syringes, sterile supplies that they may need, and then they go through the usual process of preparing their drugs and injecting them, all under the supervision of trained staff.”
Interesting enough, the sites in San Francisco are considered illegal under California and federal laws, state legislators are rushing to pass a bill that will protect injection sites, property owners, employees, and drug users from arrest. A version of the bill passed in the State Assembly last year but was two votes short in the state Senate, according to Thomas.
“It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that San Francisco has prioritized the health, safety and well-being of its residents over state or federal law,” Thomas added. “Times have changed. The biggest threats we’re seeing aren’t crack houses in urban neighborhoods but overdose deaths and people injecting on the streets.”
A poll directed by David Binder Research in January among 500 registered voters found that 67% of respondents liked the idea, while 27% opposed it, and 6% didn’t know.
Moloko Plus, please!
Go all out, San Fransicko! Give copious amounts of Fentanyl away for free. That will solve your problem in no time.
In reply to Moloko Plus, please! by Billy the Poet
America's drug problem has a deeper spiritual source.
In reply to Go all out, San Fransicko! … by J S Bach
Wasting away again in Hepatitisville.
In reply to America's drug problem has a… by lloll
Great. The DEA will know where to find them. Who's supplying the Heroin? Gov. Moonbeam?
Looks like there was an explosion of overdose deaths under the Choom Gang leader.
In reply to Wasting away again in… by NotApplicable
Synthetic opioids are responsible for the rise in ODs. They're far more powerful than heroin so can be used to cut the product and make it stronger at the same time. It's synthetic. Made in labs. No poppies required
In reply to Great. The DEA will know… by IH8OBAMA
If the junky is an Undocumented American, will he also receive a handjob?
In reply to Synthetic opioids are… by TBT or not TBT
How convenient that taxpayers are moving out to make room for the intravenous drug users to move in.
In reply to If the junky is an… by TeamDepends
Why are they fucking with Evolution? Junkies are supposed to turn blue in a Gas Station bathroom. It’s nature’s way to cleanse the Gene Pool.
In reply to How convenient that… by The_Juggernaut
Behold! The Human Poop Map of San Francisco...
https://www.engadget.com/2014/11/21/san-francisco-human-wasteland-proje…
...now, what does it say about a city, that has a map, conveniently available, on-line, so even its most "progressive citizens" can, avoid stepping in...human poop? ;-)
In reply to Synthetic opioids are… by TBT or not TBT
SF needs to issue Pooper Scoopers to their residents to help clean that mess up before the entire city turns brown.
In reply to Behold! The Human Poop Map… by nmewn
Good Lord! There's a poopicane that stretches from North Beach clear down to Bernal Heights. DO NOT LEAVE HOME WITHOUT FULL BODY CONDOM. Stench Rating: Ungodly (and they don't believe in God)
In reply to Behold! The Human Poop Map… by nmewn
The OD's are a feature, not a bug. I know someone who worries about all the deaths out in our southern deserts of people trying to get here illegally but dying instead of heat exhaustion etc. Again, the more lethal the conditions the better, because such tales massively reduce the number of punters.
In reply to America's drug problem has a… by lloll
I know you are being facetious, but the really big problems with street drugs would actually be solved by giving away free opiates to users. In countries where use and possession has been decriminalized, there is no increase in usage. Did prohibition result in fewer alcoholics? Now, with that old myth out of the way, let's look at the crime associated with drug use. It is not the use of illegal drugs that causes the associated crime. It is the price of those drugs that is to blame for everything from cartels to prison populations.
In reply to Go all out, San Fransicko! … by J S Bach
Britain started Chinas drug war by addicting the country to opium from Afghanistan.
Mao then won his war his war on drugs when he killed all the dealers and junkies.
Since the CIA now controls Afghan heroin , they are in the business of creating addicts not curing them, and are auded by progressive useful idiots who..like in SF..believe the way to cure heroin is with more heroin. So there will be never be victory against this demonic organization until the coming of Christ
In reply to Moloko Plus, please! by Billy the Poet
Fentanyl is the new amplifier for this spike in opioid usage and it needs no imagined US army run poppy fields or tinfoil hat CIA operations to get it here. It's synthetic and much more powerful than heroin. Pours in here in adequate quantities in spite of any effort to stop it.
In reply to Mao war his war on drugs… by strannick
China still has a massive drug problem, and executes dealers and users regularly...but the regularity of executions only illustrates just how pointless prohibition is.
This country didn't have any national drug laws until 1914, and we didn't have anywhere near the 'drug problem' we have today. The laws were the result of the usual suspects, the 'progressive' do-gooders who never know when to leave off. An addict could get his fix at a 'drug store' for pennies on the dollar and few had to resort to crime to afford it. If you OD'd, well, then, you were expected to be responsible for your actions; another druggie loser bites the dust while ordinary people go on with their lives. It didn't go sour until government got involved and made things worse.
We haven't spent a trillion dollars since 1969 trying to keep alcoholics from drinking themselves to death; what's so special about a druggie's life that we spend so much on those who think so little of themselves that they kill themselves slowly with that crap? Are their lives more valuable than a drunk's? We should do like we did in ending alcohol Prohibition; re-legalize the junk, control it, let the price drop as well as the profit and let the idiots give themselves Darwin Awards. Let the scum clean itself out of the shallow end of the gene pool. Fuk 'em.
In reply to Mao war his war on drugs… by strannick
How bout sending CA to a safe place in outer space.
In reply to Moloko Plus, please! by Billy the Poet
so what's it gonne be then, eh?
(me & my droogies appreciate the literary reference, BillyPoet)
In reply to Moloko Plus, please! by Billy the Poet
At least the Moloko Billy refers to has some vitamin D in it
In reply to so what's it gonne be then,… by Automatic Choke
It always starts with a Velvet Rope until the food becomes scarce and then they become a food source...
In reply to Moloko Plus, please! by Billy the Poet
Damn lousy junkies.
Why is so much tax money wasted on wars and free stuff for scumbags?
You can take that space over there. Don't mind the bars on the door, --they're for your safety.
In reply to Damn lousy junkies. by directaction
the goal is not to help the scumbags, its just a way to give money to the ones selling products and service...the longer they live the longer the business model works..
Same for cancer
https://youtu.be/KqJAzQe7_0g
or AIDS..
In reply to Damn lousy junkies. by directaction
That's one way of guaranteeing a permanent Democrat voter base for you city.
I’m sure property values spiked on this news
In reply to That's one way of… by Salsa Verde
They shoot up, nod, and then think about the money they need for their next fix.
Then they walk by my place?
The cure is thirty days cold turkey and a change of environment along with manual labour.
Deep State loves the industry, production to destruction.
In reply to I’m sure property values… by booboo
Wouldn’t it be quicker, cheaper, and more efficient to hand out rat-poison laced heroin with the needles? These folks are killing themselves, so just cut to the chase.
I’m not unsympathetic to additions, but enabling does nothing positive!
If they knowing choose to take rat poison, let them. They choose heroin, so let them. In fact make it legal and sell it in licensed or govt outlets.
But in this case at least a few of them go to a designated spot and do not throw their needles onto the ground for others to get poked by. Most will be too lazy to walk to the clean controlled spots and will just continue as always. Just do not give them needles to walk out with unless they bring dirty needles in with them.
In reply to Wouldn’t it be quicker,… by PaulDF
They already don't know what they're shooting up now.
In reply to If they knowing choose to… by Blankone
why not let darwin do his job. these fuking politicians keep suspending the eventual outcome and wasting even moar taxpayer money.
The irony is that Darwin is doing his job...parasites are at the helm, enabled by a host too stupid and/or weak to shake them off.
In reply to why not let darwin do his… by new game
Kinda amazing how they compare the amount of people dying from overdoses to the amount of men who died in WWII. The WWII deaths were to save the world. The drug-abuser deaths are Darwinian. There is absolutely nothing heroic about someone jamming a needle in their arm. The drug-related deaths are necessary, in order to cleanse the gene pool of these types of genes. Saving these people that want to kill themselves serves no purpose. The "Safety Coordinator" should just fill their syringes with cyanide. Same outcome, and more humane.
Looks like we have reached the "Apathy" portion of the cycle
In reply to Kinda amazing how they… by Dumpster Elite
Great place to hang outside of, right? You meet the most interesting people and score whatever you want. Have fun, S.F. idiots.
Another beautiful area invaded by swarms of Socialist locusts.
San Francisco Bay Area Experiences Mass Exodus Of Residents « CBS San Francisco
fyi-
restaurants, grocery stores, and many other places around seattle are COVERED in blood squirts on the walls!!!!
examplessss
1. Fred meyers, safeway, krogers, Mcds, wendys, taco bell---- min wage worker highsschool kid goes into bathroom, cleans up blood squirts on walls with rag without gloves, uses SAME rag to clean counters that serve burgers/food. happens EVERYDAY ! Health dept KNOWS fucking knows.
2. Fred meyers, safeway, krogers, Mcds, wendys, taco bell---- has needle drop containers in same bathrooms. ALL containers are busted open with pry bars, in essense these places are distributing hairon to users via these drop points. Need a free fix, go to these places.
3. They give out free needles, tie off, cooking spoons and directions how to shoot up. No shit! Also the globalists want to give it away at the tax payers expense.
4. also the guy next to me just o.d. and they called the medics. No seriously I just yelled at them as said why?
They are complicit, they are making money from it
Blood quirts all over the public walls is SERIOUS health crisis in Seattle that no ones cares about. Only when a person sues these places is when it will happen.
When a junkie can get a free fix, free needles, free instruction manual, and a nice cozy place to shoot up,
this is fucking hell on wheels. Liberal progressive disease carrying progs who act like a pack of wild exwives with unlimited lawyers. Disgusting as fuck.
I hate this fucking place!
In reply to fyi-… by wtftech
Fuck you seattle.
and you to cory booker.
"REAL AMERICANS BOYCOTT AMAZON"
In reply to Blood quirts all over the… by wtftech
Tyler(s), would like to see a follow up on this if possible, if it's really factual. You would think a local reporter would have a story on this somewhere.
In reply to fyi-… by wtftech
Oh that's rich! Is Bohemian Grove one of the designated safe spaces?
I'm sure this is located next door to the mayor's house.
I imagine the cost of a safe injection site is far lower than 10,000 ODs being ambulanced to the OR and occupying a hospital bed for days. Do the math.
Let Darwin sort-em out. Instead of safe injection sites, just have body bag dispensers all over the place.
Just like walking your dog, and having dispensers for dog shit. These scumbags just waste tax-payer money and tie up $'s for people that really need help, PAY TAXES, and contribute to society.
In reply to I imagine the cost of a safe… by Savvy
Except it doesn't work like that. At $20k a pop what ambulance is going to pass up a junkie ODing?
In reply to Let Darwin sort-em out. … by Yen Cross
These damn politicians always have to save somebody. If people wanna get high, they will get high. aww fuck it. Just keep your hands off my kratom fuckers.
“You show up; you check in; you use your drugs; you hang out for a while, interact with the staff and then go on your way.”
Sounds no different than walking into a bar...............
Do cops hang out outside "safe" injection places? Do you think it's safe to/for other patrons at the bar to be shooting up and having dirty needles , used syringes, body fluids [probably infected with HIV or Hep ABC] sitting right next to you?
Comparing having a few drinks, and shooting -up in some shithole, because you're destitute and homeless, are about as oxymoronic as you can get.
In reply to “You show up; you check in;… by Mr. Big
This is such BS. Safe-injection zones where a government paid employee is near with an anti-overdose naloxone to bring you back to life. Shooting up carfentanil laced heroin is risky like driving fast - well do you drive faster when you have a seat belt on? Is 100 w/o seat belt same as 120 MPH wearing one or a helmet on when deciding how much to put pedal to the metal? This taxpayer funded waste just encourages people to shot up more often and higher amounts since it is safer at the no arrest injection clinic. Do parachutes encourage people to jump out of planes?
The lives saved are complete BS written as propaganda by those promoting opening such clinics, some papers also put out a dollar amount on average city wages if no OD laughingly applied to heroin addicts and medical savings from minor skin infections to balance costs, joke. I have read their academic papers, they want jobs working and setting up the clinics and put out BS to justify such in their feel good pathological altruism to help save lives, a gift that keeps on giving. What is next? Free heroin to make sure safe? In Balt SH, they even have smartphone apps to tell addicts areas where to get the best heroin. What a great "solution".
I give up, we just need to build "a wall" around these domestic high murder/drug/crime rate urban centers as opposed to a continuation of the "solutions" which make things worse.
In the old days during prohibition, the government laced illegal booze with poisons causing thousands of deaths. ...
http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2010/…
You show up, you check in, you use your drugs, hang out with the staff, and then go on your way." Sounds exactly like a bar, to me! In the failed Prohibition experiment of the 1920s, they were called "speakeasies" with all the attendant surrounding problems that illegality ensured: violence, poisonings, murders, and the rise of cartels, etc. We finally figured out that it wasn't worth destroying our country to please some moralizing busy-bodies and racketeering politicians.
It's absolutely hilarious how so many "small government, constitutional conservatives" suddenly love big government when it comes to ownership of one's own body. Many Americans lack compassion and are ignorant of science, and proud of it. Likewise, many are hateful, vindictive hypocrites when it comes to certain things; "Drugs" is one of those things. They'd rather watch people suffer and die so they can feel a little better about themselves as they suck on their chaw and toss back shot after shot, than to actually do something to solve, or at least mitigate, the problem of addiction.
No one sets out to be an addict. The mechanisms of addiction are basically the same and work on the same reward circuits in the brain. A gambling addict is basically no better or worse, or different than an alcoholic as far as the brain is concerned. An alcoholic is no different than an opioid addict, and so on. Personality and spiritual disorders are a common comorbidity, too. Science will eventually cure these ills where caging people has failed. Most of the problems that could be addressed stem from illegality, period.
We need to determine, as a society whether we want to actually fix the problem, or pay lip service and watch things progressively deteriorate, as usual. Physical violence and theft are still crimes, and rightfully so. Addict or not, if you commit either act, you go to jail. We need to get back to those fundamentals - the "Golden Rule" - as a society. As things worsen, this Drug War will be phased out as a "luxury" we can no longer afford!