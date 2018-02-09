Trump - Middle-American Radical?

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
President Trump is the leader of America’s conservative party.
Yet not even his allies would describe him as a conservative in the tradition of Robert Taft, Russell Kirk or William F. Buckley.
In the primaries of 2016, all his rivals claimed the mantle of Mr. Conservative, Ronald Reagan. Yet Trump captured the party’s heart.
Who, then, and what is Donald Trump?
In a Federalist essay, “Trump Isn’t a Conservative — And That’s a Good Thing,” Frank Cannon comes close to the mark.
Trump, he writes, “would more accurately be described as a ‘radical anti-progressive'” who is “at war with the progressives who have co-opted American civil society.” Moreover, Trump “is willing to go further than any other previous conservative to defeat them.”
Many “elite conservatives,” writes Cannon, believe the “bedrock institutions” they treasure are “not subject to the same infectious politicization to which the rest of society has succumbed.”
This belief is naive, says Cannon, “ridiculous on its face.”
“Radical anti-progressives” recognize that many institutions — the academy, media, entertainment and the courts — have been co-opted and corrupted by the left. And as these institutions are not what they once were, they no longer deserve the respect they once had.
Yet most conservatives will only go so far in criticizing these institutions. We see this in how cradle Catholics find it difficult to criticize the Church in which they were birthed and raised, despite scandals and alterations in the liturgy and doctrine.
Trump sees many institutions as fortresses lately captured by radical progressives that must be attacked and besieged if they are to be recaptured and liberated. Cannon deals with three such politicized institutions: the media, the NFL and the courts.
Trump does not attack freedom of the press but rather the moral authority and legitimacy of co-opted media institutions. It is what CNN has become, not what CNN was, that Trump disrespects.
These people are political enemies posturing as journalists who create “fake news” to destroy me, says Trump. Enraged media, responding, reveal themselves to be not far removed from what Trump says they are.
And, since Trump, media credibility has plummeted.
Before 2016, the NFL was an untouchable. When the league demanded that North Carolina accept the radical transgender agenda or face NFL sanctions, the Tar Heel State capitulated. When Arizona declined to make Martin Luther King’s birthday a holiday in 1990, the NFL took away the Super Bowl. The Sun State caved.
This year, the league demanded respect for the beliefs and behavior of NFL players insulting Old Glory by “taking a knee” during the national anthem.
Many conservative politicians and commentators, fearing the NFL’s almost mythic popularity in Middle America, remained mute.
But believing instinctively America would side with him, Trump delivered a full-throated defense of the flag and called for kicking the kneelers off the field, out of the game, and off the team.
“Fire them!” Trump bellowed.
And Trump triumphed. The NFL lost fans and viewers. The players ended the protests. No one took a knee at the Super Bowl.
Before Trump, the FBI was sacrosanct. But Trump savaged an insiders’ cabal at the top of the FBI he saw as having plotted to defeat him.
Trump has not attacked an independent judiciary, but courts like the Ninth Circuit, controlled by progressives and abusing their offices to advance progressive goals, and federal judges using lifetime tenure and political immunity to usurp powers that belong to the president — on immigration, for example.
Among the reasons Congress is disrespected is that it let the Supreme Court seize its power over social policy and convert itself into a judicial dictatorship — above Congress.
Trump is no Beltway conservative, writes Cannon.
“Trump doesn’t play by these ridiculous rules designed to keep conservatives stuck in a perpetual state of losing — a made-for-CNN version of the undefeated Harlem Globetrotters versus the winless Washington Generals. Trump instead seeks to fight and delegitimize any institution the Left has captured, and rebuild it from the ground up.”
The Trump supporters who most relish the wars he is waging are the “Middle American Radicals,” of whom my columnist-colleague and late friend Sam Francis used to write.
There was a time such as today before in America.
After World War II, as it became clear our long-ruling liberal elites had blundered horribly in trusting Stalin, patriots arose to cleanse our institutions of treason and its fellow travelers.
The Hollywood Ten were exposed and went to jail. Nixon nailed Alger Hiss. Truman used the Smith Act to shut down Stalin’s subsidiary, the Communist Party USA. Spies in the atom bomb program were run down. The Rosenbergs went to the electric chair.
Liberals call it the “Red Scare.” And they are right to do so.
For when the patriots of the Greatest Generation like Jack Kennedy and Richard Nixon and Joe McCarthy came home from the war and went after them, the nation’s Reds had never been so scared in their entire lives.
Comments
Got a phone call today from the Republican Party
They wanted my money.
I told them as soon as Trump stops all US involvement in Obama's wars and brings every soldier home from majority Islamic countries I'll cut them a nice check.
So...Trump is even further Left than the Leftists?
In reply to Got a call today by directaction
Who, then, and what is Donald Trump?
A Zionist Stooge
In reply to So...Trump is even further… by y3maxx
'Trump Does The Unthinkable' by Liz Crokin
Donald Trump is a racist, bigot, sexist, xenophobe, anti-Semitic and Islamophobe -- did I miss anything?.....Oh Right he is also deplorable. The left and the media launch these hideous kinds of attacks at Trump every day; yet, nothing could be further from the truth about the real estate mogul.
As an entertainment journalist, I've had the opportunity to cover Trump for over a decade, and in all my years covering him I've never heard anything negative about the man until he announced he was running for president. Keep in mind, I got paid a lot of money to dig up dirt on celebrities like Trump for a living so a scandalous story on the famous billionaire could've potentially sold a lot of magazines and would've been a Huge feather in my cap.
Instead, I found that he doesn't drink alcohol or do drugs, he's a hardworking businessman. On top of that, he's one of the most generous celebrities in the world with a heart filled with more gold than his $100 million New York penthouse.
Since the media has failed so miserably at reporting the truth about Trump, I decided to put together some of the acts of kindness he's committed over three decades which has gone virtually unnoticed or fallen on deaf ears.
• In 1986, Trump prevented the foreclosure of Annabell Hill's family farm after her husband committed suicide. Trump personally phoned down to the auction to stop the sale of her home and offered the widow money. Trump decided to take action after he saw Hill's pleas for help in news reports.
• In 1988, a commercial airline refused to fly Andrew Ten, a sick Orthodox Jewish child with a rare illness, across the country to get medical care because he had to travel with an elaborate life-support system. His grief stricken parents contacted Trump for help and he didn't hesitate to send his own plane to take the child from Los Angeles to New York so he could get his treatment.
• In 1991, 200 Marines who served in Operation Desert Storm spent time at Camp Lejune in North Carolina before they were scheduled to return home to their families. However, the Marines were told that a mistake had been made and an aircraft would not be able to take them home on their scheduled departure date. When Trump got wind of this, he sent his plane to make two trips from North Carolina to Miami to safely return the Gulf War Marines to their loved ones.
• In 1995, a motorist stopped to help Trump after the limo he was traveling in got a flat tire. Trump asked the Good Samaritan how he could repay him for his help. All the man asked for was a bouquet of flowers for his wife. A few weeks later Trump sent the flowers with a note that read: We've paid off your mortgage.
• In 1996, Trump filed a lawsuit against the city of Palm Beach, Florida, accusing the town of discriminating against his Mar-a-Lago resort club because it allowed Jews and blacks. Abraham Foxman, who was the Anti-Defamation League Director at the time, said Trump put the light on Palm Beach not on the beauty and the glitter, but on its seamier side of discrimination. Foxman also noted that Trump's charge had a trickle-down effect because other clubs followed his lead and began admitting Jews and blacks.
• In 2000, Maury Povich featured a little girl named Megan who struggled with Brittle Bone Disease on his show and Trump happened to be watching. Trump said the little girl's story and positive attitude touched his heart. So he contacted Maury and gifted the little girl and her family with a very generous check.
• In 2008, after Jennifer Hudson's family members were tragically murdered in Chicago, Trump put the Oscar-winning actress and her family up at his Windy City hotel for free. In addition to that, Trump's security took extra measures to ensure Hudson and her family members were safe during such a difficult time.
• In 2013, New York bus driver Darnell Barton spotted a woman close to the edge of a bridge staring at traffic below as he drove by. He stopped the bus, got out and put his arm around the woman and saved her life by convincing her to not jump. When Trump heard about this story, he sent the hero bus driver a check simply because he believed his good deed deserved to be rewarded.
• In 2014, Trump gave $25,000 to Sgt. Andrew Tamoressi after he spent seven months in a Mexican jail for accidentally crossing the US-Mexico border. President Barack Obama couldn't even be bothered to make one phone call to assist with the United States Marine's release; however, Trump opened his pocketbook to help this serviceman get back on his feet.
• In 2016, Melissa Consin Young attended a Trump rally and tearfully thanked Trump for changing her life. She said she proudly stood on stage with Trump as Miss Wisconsin USA in 2005. However, years later she found herself struggling with an incurable illness and during her darkest days she explained that she received a handwritten letter from Trump telling her she's the bravest woman, I know. She said the opportunities that she got from Trump and his organizations ultimately provided her Mexican-American son with a full-ride to college.
• Lynne Patton, a black female executive for the Trump Organization, released a statement in 2016 defending her boss against accusations that he's a racist and a bigot. She tearfully revealed how she's struggled with substance abuse and addiction for years. Instead of kicking her to the curb, she said the Trump Organization and his entire family loyally stood by her through immensely difficult times.
Donald Trump's kindness knows no bounds and his generosity has and continues to touch the lives of people from every sex, race and religion. When Trump sees someone in need, he wants to help. Two decades ago, Oprah asked Trump in a TV interview if he'd run for president. He said: If it got so bad, I would never want to rule it out totally, because I really am tired of seeing what's happening with this country.
Trump sees that America is in need and he wants to help. How unthinkable!
On the other hand, have you ever heard of Hillary or Obama ever doing such things with their own resources?
Now that's really unthinkable! Oh, by the way, Trump’s annual salary as President is donated to charity…
In reply to Who, then, and what is… by lloll
LOL - He's gonna get Billion$ wired to Switzerland by Special Interests from sitting in the Oval office.
Also wonder how much she got paid to write this tearjerker. She did not mention all the bigoted things Trump said and did, while forgetting all the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians that Trump agrees with while he bombed Syria twice already.
Again.
LOL
In reply to 'Trump Does The Unthinkable'… by IH8OBAMA
To your average Libtard, the first sentence of this writing would get them all giddy and excited, then once they realized it was actually something positive about Trump, would immediately stop reading.
In reply to 'Trump Does The Unthinkable'… by IH8OBAMA
Take no shit, have patience to let the traitors put their own heads in the noose, make God-awful gaffs almost daily, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Works for me.
In reply to Got a call today by directaction
Yeah. I get these emails that headline "Trump needs your support! Donate Now!" or something like that. When you read the tiny print at the bottom of the email it says "No candidate has approved this Republican National Committee solicitation and all funds are available to use for whatever we want." or some such wording.
Pure fraud. I believe most fundraising is a fraud.
In reply to Got a call today by directaction
Trump is a democrat
Perhaps he is like from the Rockefeller Farm, like Henry Kissinger. I don't know if Lionev Brezinski is any different nor CFR, nor Trilateral Commission, nor those that put in League of nations/United Nations, Nor World Trade Organization (WTO) & GATT, nor the people behind NAFTA & China As Most Favored nation or WTO Full Member,... nor all the Wars & Military Spending/Endless Wars with no objectives or Exit Strategy... nor Budgets with no limits/Welfare with no limits/endless migration to force down labor rates/globalism,... nor our Fiat,... nor our Monetary Policy with no limits and no end to Usury and no limits to credit creation...
Who is the Steward of the US Dollar/World Reserve Currency? No one? But of course there is someone or a group some place that leads this nation!!
In reply to Trump is a democrat by pepperrick
" Trump is a democrat "
Maybe a Kennedy Democrat but certainly not an Obama/Schumer/Pelosi Dim.
In reply to Trump is a democrat by pepperrick
nah...he's a Rockefeller Republican through and through. and a corporatist. but hey..facts and history
In reply to " Trump is a democrat "… by IH8OBAMA
Wow, Patrick's pretty much calling Trump a Fascist, flat-out. Not that Buchanan disapproves, mind you.
What's hilarious about this is that all these people considered Pinkos and Lefties these days are Democrats. The Democrats wouldn't nominate Ronald Reagan; he's too far to their left anymore, on an absolute scale of left-to-right. The GOP is all the people Buckley was afraid would take over the party. These people even turned on Goldwater.
“The whole modern world has divided itself into Conservatives and Progressives. The business of Progressives is to go on making mistakes. The business of Conservatives is to prevent mistakes from being corrected. Even when the revolutionist might himself repent of his revolution, the traditionalist is already defending it. ~GK
The Never Trumpers and MSM Republicans can kiss my ass. As can the Zero Hedge commenters that claim he is a Democrat.
Trump is just a crony stooge who lives by double standards - like Bush, like Hillary, like Obama. You really are deluded man.
In reply to The Never Trumpers and MSM… by PrintCash
You can kiss my ass too, vote for the Pelosi’s and McCain’s of the world all you want, and run off a cliff.
In reply to Trump is just a crony stooge… by Paul John Smith
"voters" and other normies are idiots ... but please, keep voting ... the deep state loves it!
In reply to You can kiss my ass too,… by PrintCash
... and Vietnamese hookers suck as IT admins.
In reply to The Never Trumpers and MSM… by PrintCash
How the mighty ZeroHedge hath fallen!
degen trumptards now occupy the comment section.
What happened to intellectual discourse?
Bank guy from Brussels. We look time and unbrainwashed members of ZH still remember.
In reply to The Never Trumpers and MSM… by PrintCash
Conservative? What is that? (You can tell I don't hold that false paradigm!) ..it should be freedom vs totalitarianism.. and it is clear the Donald has picked the latter!
CONservatives wear red ties, Demonrats wear blue ones. Pretty much the only difference.
In reply to Conservative? What is that? … by Xamune
I'll match your check when he locks her up.
Let's see:
a) Trump is powerless to do ANYTHING against the banking cabal.
OR
b) He's part of it.
But the idea that he resonates with middle-America? - reminds me of Bush's "compassionate conservatism" ... tell the millions we've killed, tell the thousands we've tortured and black-bagged, tell the Americans who used to have this thing called the Bill of Rights ...
Trump, like Hillary, like Obama, like Bush, is just another deep-state operative ... wake the hell up.
The old 'boss' failed; he could be the new boss with a different approach
In reply to Let's see:… by Paul John Smith
Trump is a patriot American , like me , at war with the deep state. That's enough for me. Fuck the treasonous libtards. You bitches will make great ornaments soon.
I know he's patriotic to the wailing wall.
In reply to Trump is a patriot American … by tncaver
It's a simple fact that if he didn't pay homage to Israel he would not occupy the oval office. That's neither criticism or support, maybe just sympathy but true nonetheless. What he does with the position now he has it ... so far more debt, higher MIC budget, no wall and she still isn't in chains.
We'll see. Not holding my breath.
In reply to I know he's patriotic to the… by FreeShitter
Trump is a stooge, and YOU, as a voter, a normie - you are a deep-state useful idiot improving nothing.
(not that anything can be improved)
A chastisement is coming, and America is guilty buddy ... so sorry you don't understand.
In reply to Trump is a patriot American … by tncaver
It's getting to the point in my conversations where "communists" will come out as part of the dialog & am not detecting too much flack. Granted, I'm choosing the scenario carefully but the point is to get people thinking about the possibility & the idea that our MSM may be more yellow journalism than news. During our event in NYC this week, our very local director, who's been watching me out of the corner of his eye on my laptop, leans in & says, "Sedition...when was the last time you heard that...". Looked at him & literally asked him if I was still in NYC.
Trump is an old-school New Yorker.
Which means if you want to understand Trump, you should probably first seek to understand Mayor Fiorella H. La Guardia.
Well believe it or not western institutions and conservative values are worth saving, bc we wouldn't want to see and live thru what must come. It cannot be delayed. SO, what am I saying? Eat, drink and be merry (for tomorrow we shall die)? No, but there will be no reset. You're gonna get what you want-- to look like a reset but isn't. There can't be freedom when the problem of Sin in the world hasn't been resolved-- yet.
Political position is not linear. If you always agree with anyone else's politics you are not thinking for yourself. Even the progressive-conservative, statist-libertarian representation is a simplification of reality.
Most politicians belong to whichever party will get them elected in the community they are in.
Trump could best be described as a Zionist shill, peddling Hope and Change V. 2.0. Meanwhile, the agenda advances.
1988 is close.
In reply to Trump could best be… by OrderfromChaos
Trump was/is the GOP Obama ...
I can't believe people are this stupid.
(well - actually I can ...)
They all have been since Nov 22, 1963
In reply to Trump was/is the GOP Obama … by Paul John Smith
"SELF GOVERNANCE"! Can you really do any worse than those who don't have any skin in the game?
Build the wall End the Fed. Bring back all troops. End the media monopoly. Prosecute and jail Hillary and Obama and conspirators Cut Civil service by 50% 2 term limit for CONgress. Then I'll send them a check
Trump is still trying to create Kurdish State in SYRIA also bombing Syrian Military for Israel.
In reply to Build the wall End the Fed… by max2205
His Servant of Israel and Servant of International Zionist establishment,
Phony Conservative, Fake Anti-establishment President.
Patrick Buchanan...you're just an old ignorant fart.
You want to go back to a time (1950s) that doesn't exist anymore. Your American Apartheid, and false 1950s American grandeur. It was over a long time ago, and it's you old fucks last stand.
Mr. Buchanan, you along with everyone else need to stop playing around with labels and political parties and so-called ideologies and buzzwords...
and Focus on the Rule of Law.
The hour is getting late...
He's a pain in the ass and I'm laughing myself silly watching people try to deal with him. I'm only voting for the pure entertainment value now. Thieving whores, meat Bloviating Megalomaniac; have fun playing together.
Trump is a political enigma wrapped in a conundrum that didn't realize the holy shit-storm from hell that he got himself elected into was so deep and nasty.
Left and Right have been Hijacked by the Establishment. Look at Conservative Side, hijacked by Nationalistic Jews, Briebart, Infowars. The Left aka commies controlled by International Jews. If you notice, Jews on right or the left, have no desire to preserve Christianity, European Nations or European People. They has much love for Europeans as they do for the Palestinians.