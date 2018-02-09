UPS, FedEx Sink As Bezos Launches "Shipping With Amazon"

Putting Jeff Bezos in a Super Bowl ad isn't the only major material business risk Amazon is taking in Q1.
After more than a year of anticipation as Amazon has expanded the number of its distribution centers, partnered with landlords to install designated Amazon lockers in mailrooms in millions of apartments across the US, creating a system to allow couriers to deliver packages inside customers' homes and experimented with delivery from third-party warehouses in some test markets, the e-commerce behemoth announced today that it will launch a "Shipping with Amazon" service that will entail picking up packages from businesses and shipping them to consumers, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter (ie AMZN's comms department).
The service will compete with ground carriers with UPS and FedEx, per Bloomberg:
- AMAZON PLANS TO LAUNCH 'SHIPPING WITH AMAZON' IN U.S. THIS YEAR, SOURCES SAY
- NEW AMAZON SHIPPING OPTION WOULD COMPETE WITH UPS AND FEDEX, SOURCES SAY
- 'SHIP WITH AMAZON' TO START IN LOS ANGELES FIRST, THEN GO NATIONWIDE, SOURCES SAY
Amazon expects to roll out the new delivery service in Los Angeles in coming weeks, partnering with third-party merchants that sell goods via its website, according to the people. Amazon then aims to expand the service to more cities as soon as this year, some of the people say.
The first stirrings of the eventual launch first emerged last October when Amazon announced it would begin "experimenting" with a new program called "seller flex" that would allow them to take over the process of shipping from third-party warehouses. That program was first tested in the Los Angeles area.
as WSJ reminds us, this is the latest step by Amazon to create its own parcel network. In the last two years, Amazon has expanded into ocean freight while building a network of its own drivers who can now deliver inside homes and leased up to 40 aircraft while establishing an air cargo hub.
To be sure, the company already delivers orders from its own warehouses (these are the items that typically qualify as "Prime") in 37 different US cities.
“We’re always innovating and experimenting on behalf of customers and the businesses that sell and grow on Amazon to create faster lower-cost delivery choices,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.
For deliveries outside of its reach, the company will use the Postal Service and other carriers to take care of the so-called last mile to customers’ doorsteps.
Unsurprisingly, the stocks of private shipping companies FedEx and UPS are sinking pre-market on the news, with UPS down 7.1% and Fedex off 5.4%, while Amazon shares inched higher...
Of course, whether any of this will be successful remains to be seen: Amazon is starting from a significant disadvantage - FedEx and UPS have massive networks built up throughout the country - and UPS is spending $7 billion this year alone on maintenance and upgrades. But Amazon has a pretty solid track record of accomplishing what it sets out to do.
A spokesman said that UPS continues to support Amazon and other customers and doesn’t comment on customers’ business strategies or decisions regarding using UPS services.
FedEx didn’t have an immediate comment. On the company’s December earnings call, executives were asked about what would happen if Amazon started competing for its shipping business, to which they said they don’t comment on hypothetical situations. They added that Amazon was a longstanding customer, but that no customer represented more than 3% of revenue or volume.
Amazon’s push into logistics reflects its growing ambitions across a wide range of new businesses beyond online retail. The company runs a dominant cloud-computing services division, a Hollywood studio and a massive marketplace and logistics operation for sellers. Last year, it acquired Whole Foods for roughly $13.5 billion, transforming it into a brick-and-mortar grocer overnight.
In addition to the delivery service, Amazon is also launching a new logistics service that will allow third-party warehouses to qualify for prime and ship goods from their own warehouses directly to customers instead of sending them to an Amazon Warehouse first for processing through its "Fulfillment by Amazon" program, using software provided by Amazon...
Amazon will exert a measure of control over these third party deliveries, allowing it to fill space on its trucks with extra third party items, adding valuable revenue. Though, for now, it will continue to use third party carriers like FedEx and UPS.
The black tide rolling in. Amazon, the dystopian future.
Is it really shipping with Amazon or shipping with the Post Office (more subsidies to Amazon from us) ?
In reply to The black tide rolling in. by Cognitive Dissonance
Well, the Walmart business model did not live forever, did it?
Or the Standard Oil model, or the Ottoman Empire for that matter.
In reply to Is it really shipping with… by Whoa Dammit
Actually, it is the Standard Oil model.
Vertical Monopoly. From the well to the pump.
And no one, who should be going ballistic about this, is saying anything.
If one hates Monsanto, Nestle, etc., this should be as equally disturbing.
In reply to Well, the Walmart business… by Arnold
If .Gov/Trump would stop shipping Amazon packages at a loss for the USPS, that would be a good first step towards leveling the playing field. Without that subsidized shipping Amazon would be alot less attractive.
In reply to Actually, it is the Standard… by any_mouse
Is Bezos going to buy his own cloning facility to rollout bugmen?
In reply to If .Gov/Trump would stop… by gatorengineer
A couple of weeks ago I sent a gift to a Chicago suburb and the driver had GPS showing constant location until the package arrived. I figured that already was private Amazon delivery.
In reply to Is Bezos going to buy his… by Gaius Frakkin'…
In reply to Actually, it is the Standard… by any_mouse
This is a good thing...shipping costs with UPS and FedEx are off the charts. A little competition never hurt.
In reply to Is it really shipping with… by Whoa Dammit
In reply to This is a good thing… by Max Cynical
In reply to The black tide rolling in. by Cognitive Dissonance
We gotta sink the bezos that's makin such a fuss.......
In reply to Is it really shipping with… by Whoa Dammit
Pretty soon Bezos will launch his own regulatory agency ;-)
In reply to The black tide rolling in. by Cognitive Dissonance
In order to comment on the internet you will first need to log in to Amazon.
In reply to Pretty soon Bezos will… by nmewn
And pay your ISP in Bezos Bucks ;-)
In reply to In order to comment on the… by Bendromeda Strain
could you imagine what scamazon stock would do if he introduced rainforest coin?
In reply to And pay your ISP in Bezos… by nmewn
Amazon...it has electrolytes
In reply to could you imagine what… by gatorengineer
Did you see that building he has going in Seattle? It has fucking tree houses inside. They moved in a huge tree. Bought it already grown.
In reply to could you imagine what… by gatorengineer
When will Amazon Fried Chicken open?
In reply to The black tide rolling in. by Cognitive Dissonance
As soon as the FBI and DOJ and State Department, and CIA have their contract with Amazon ( courtesy of Obama and Hillary ) investigated.
In reply to When will Amazon Fried… by williambanzai7
I'm looking forward to this piece of artwork as well as all for the other businesses Bezos will assimilate. Bezos, with his one oversize eye, already looks like a borg.
In reply to When will Amazon Fried… by williambanzai7
Given what I've read about working conditions in Amazon here in the UK, I won't buy anything from or through it unless there is no alternative. And I'm quite happy to wait a couple of days for normal postal delivery rather than being like a six year old and wanting it NOW.
DavidC
In reply to The black tide rolling in. by Cognitive Dissonance
I hear ya. I thought I'd get a disc of TurboTax Premier from Staples, instead of Amazon. I got in the car and drove to Staples; the price was "discounted" to 150% of what Amazon sold it for delivered. Disappointed, I drove home and ordered it from Prime.
In reply to Given what I've read about… by DavidC
Sad but true. How to compete with this behemoth. Amzn sells many things at a loss. Check out watch and phone batteries. Low price and free shipping - basically giving it away.
In reply to I hear ya. I thought I'd… by Moe Hamhead
I needed a "sharpie" oil based fine point pen, and Office Max didn't carry BLACK. Holding my nose, Amazon had it for a buck more than Max's price for color pens, but had FREE SHIPPING. It arrived in a box a large book could fit in (instead of an envelope) and delivered by UPS ( instead of the PO). The pen was $4.00, free shipping. The label on the box was $8.00 shipping so someone LOST $4.00 on the sale, but who? the stockholder? The pen was wrong, so now they have to send a new one. Yep, Amazon will own the world as long as the stockholders foot the bill.
In reply to Sad but true. How to compete… by Baron von Bud
Well, you just killed an Amazonian collateral.
How did it feel, pulling the trigger on a $9 an hour drone?
In reply to I needed a "sharpie" oil… by blindfaith
Have you not heard of eBay? I just had TurboTax Home & Business delivered to my door for $52. It came from a private business and not Amazon.
In reply to I hear ya. I thought I'd… by Moe Hamhead
I guess that you are morally superior to the rest of us! Good job David take more pride in yourself than you normally do.
In reply to Given what I've read about… by DavidC
The moral issues asside, I would not want someone working for Amazon Henley my packages. If the delivery people have to shit in the bag and piss in a bottle in their vehicles when they're doing deliveries, what do you think gets on your package from their hands?
In reply to I guess that you are morally… by sacredfire
I am hoping I get struck and injured by one of the Amazon trucks driving 30 mph over the speed limit in order to make the 200 deliveries per hour quota. They will be a bitch to work for with high turnover.
In reply to Given what I've read about… by DavidC
I have heard tell of Amazon trucks but never seen one. I have the USPS delivering Prime Cat litter on Sundays though....
In reply to I am hoping I get struck and… by SoDamnMad
new white vans with zero identification
In reply to I have heard tell of Amazon… by gatorengineer
Abebooks is good and generally cheaper than Amazon.
In reply to Given what I've read about… by DavidC
pissing off the carriers is not very wise, especially with Walmart pushing from the other side.
In reply to The black tide rolling in. by Cognitive Dissonance
As long as they make reasonable charges for brokerage fees, they will get my business!
I am just off to self-clear some stuff today, thanks to UPS being a bunch of exploitative a-holes.
great, another delivery truck to try and run me down in the crosswalk.
Gave FedEx 19 years of my life. They ended up screwing their employees with both the 401K and pension.
I despise that company and would certainly enjoy watching it crash and burn. (Which they've done with a bunch of perfectly good aircraft.)
Plus, I never have to set foot in that shit city called Memfrica again.
FedEx drives down my residential street at twice the posted speed limit sometimes. They are going to kill children on bicycles someday.
In reply to Gave FedEx 19 years of my… by Ima anal sphincter
Amazon does not have their own aircraft. They're sub-leasing through Atlas.
Either way, I would still love to see them chew FedEx up and spit them out in the dirt.
I'll never ship ANYTHING FedEx again.
As to your point of the vans...... why does there have to be separate Express, Ground, Custom Critical, and Freight trucks??? Don't you think these assholes could figure out how to consolidate deliveries? "One" UPS truck drives by my house daily.
In reply to FedEx drives down my… by buzzsaw99
Alot of things in Murika are intentionally inefficient, you are pointing out just one. When you have a oligarchy / Cleptocracy with price fixing and collusion thats the result. You can look at the airline system as another example.
In reply to Amazon does not have their… by Ima anal sphincter
Fedex has private contractors operating their logo delivery trucks in rural areas. I spoke with a female operator. She buys the truck, pays for servicing it, and has to work like a maniac to make any money. Told me one day she had sold her route and was going to work for the post office. After two years as a Fedex owner/operator she figured she was only making $3.75/hr.
In reply to Amazon does not have their… by Ima anal sphincter
Jeez that sucks! I worked for $3.35 an hour back in 1976, I think. That is fucking brutal. I understand why she bailed and went to work for the post office.
In reply to Fedex has private… by Baron von Bud
If that is the case then she was doing something wrong.
I knew a woman that was dating a private FedEx driver.
He was making over $100K a year.
In reply to Fedex has private… by Baron von Bud
it's the weight limit. anything under 62 pounds is regular fedex, over 62 is fedex freight, like my roofing materials, and i don't know what the other fedex is but they delivered the tires i ordered. half price tire rack.
In reply to Amazon does not have their… by Ima anal sphincter
Green FedEx logo trucks (ground) aren't even FedEx employees.
In reply to FedEx drives down my… by buzzsaw99
You worked at the memphis hub, eh? I did a few years at Indyhub. I actually enjoyed it quite a bit, it just never paid the bills. I was just looking at my old statements from the employee pension plan to see if I could get anything transferred. I couldn't remember if it was a 401k or just straight pension.
In reply to Gave FedEx 19 years of my… by Ima anal sphincter
For 19 years FedEx provided for you and your family. That's a pretty good run, you should be thankful. Besides, if the company was so bad, why did you stay there for 19-years?
In reply to Gave FedEx 19 years of my… by Ima anal sphincter
Memfrica? Can you enlighten me as to where that is located? Serious question.
In reply to Gave FedEx 19 years of my… by Ima anal sphincter
Memphis
In reply to Memfrica? Can you enlighten… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0