Visualizing The Worst Crashes In Bitcoin History

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/09/2018 - 22:45

Compared to some of the panics during the early days of bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency's 60%+ slide since the beginning of the year hardly register at all.

In the nine-year history of the cryptocurrency, which introduced the "revolutionary" blockchain technology to the world, osses have been as minimal as 30% and as severe as 87% during these Bitcoin panics. And compared with some of its previous dips - like the Mt. Gox-induced selloff in February 2014 that effectively ended the firs speculative bubble in the cryptocurrency after it officially went mainstream.

The latest correction took place between Dec.17 and Feb. 6, or 48 days, in which 70% of Bitcoin value was lost. However, if you look at the period between April 10, 2013 and April 12, 2013, Bitcoin lost an astounding 83% of its value over a three-day period. Talk about a panic! The point is that crashes have become relatively common throughout the cryptocurrency market, which is known for its swift volatility. It is important to turn to data and the facts in times of turmoil, rather than relying on one’s emotions.

Using the BitStamp Bitcoin-to-U.S.-Dollar (BTC/USD) pair, HowMuch measured the specific highs and lows of the past crashes dating back to January 2012. In the chart below, the arrow delineates the magnitude of the crash - while the number of days is listed below:

As US stocks sold off again Friday, capping off the worst two-week selloff since 2009, bitcoin has climbed, as worries about a resurgence of inflation have rattled investors, making the inherently deflationary bitcoin that much more attractive.

lookslikecraptome Feb 9, 2018 10:48 PM Permalink

Ethel and Herb just got hammered in the stocks and indices and we were on the wrong side of the bond market. They are going into unregulated cryptos to get back on their feet. LOL LOL LOL . With the eight to nine thousand dollars they have left they are going to become a one coiner. It will work out fine. Eff the US, and international Markets. Long live the coin. Yeah, Ethel and Herb are lining up at Bitfinex right now.  They are hitting up their bank for a home equity loan even as we speak. And they are putting in a call to the Winklevoss lads right now and asking them to hook them up and bail them out. Who never loses in the big markets? The bears, the bulls and the hungriest of the wolves at the institutions. Herb and Ethel will be just fine with the wash traders and spoofers in cryptos. Hell Herb and Ethel's new exchange has no potential of ever getting hacked. The only ones that might go into cryptos are the bears, the bulls and the hungriest of wolves from wall street and the international markets. and there goes the libertine and anarchistic philosophy behind btc.   

zebra77a Making Merica … Feb 10, 2018 5:05 AM Permalink

Crypto -must- crash and shortly.  Reason is exchanges had to make a virtual futures crypto to represent slow moving blockchain true crypto. It was easier to take this generalized approach than try to get blockchain a to talk to blockchain b across hundreds of different technology derived crypto.

Of the 'true blockchain cryptos' if you download and examine the ccminer source code you will find ALL of then derive from about 20 families of cryptographic hash functions.

What exchanges sell you is futures, a representation of blockchain crypto, and completely worthless as it can be infinitely diluted  like everyone discovered with tether a very smartly crafted fine print agreement on an unregulated exchange..

a. user gives them fiat.

b. User trades fake futures crypto.

c. Exchange refunds them tether which they typed up in a script.

d. User now has forfeited any claim to their deposits.

e. User was done from beginning it is an unregulated exchange for a reason like the old forex scamsters and wolf of wall streets.

If IF you have the ability to withdraw from your offshore poker stars unregulated crypto exchange please do so immediately. which of them is honest and fake (Robin Hood free trading really!,) I would put down to 5%ish.

 

lookslikecraptome Sabibaby Feb 9, 2018 11:26 PM Permalink

One might hope. The financial markets, including BTC, can kill you. Cheers. I do not trust brokers and no one should. Why would you trust advice from the crypto world. They want your money. And I want theirs. I am utilitarian. I trade. Cryptos have many holes in their application, their promises and their utility.  But so do the major institutions. 

HRClinton lookslikecraptome Feb 9, 2018 11:33 PM Permalink

Who knew that these "Tulips" had more lives than a cat?

Hint to hicktards: if your ("Tulip") model ain't working, then maybe you need a better model.

Reminds me of a joke...

Bubba goes to the doctor.

Bubba: "Doctor, every time I hit my head into the wall, I get a splitting headache."

Doctor: "Well, then stop hitting your head against the wall."

Bubba looks both confused and relieved.

Implied Violins Feb 9, 2018 10:58 PM Permalink

Anyone who is still 100% invested in this crypto bullshit will pay the price for not investing in PM's very soon.  Why do people even bother with this shit after all the information that came out concerning the back doors the NSA put into computers over the last twenty years? 

Fucking IDIOTS eating shiny unicorn farts will starve, every fucking time.

Rhetorical Implied Violins Feb 9, 2018 11:17 PM Permalink

Because when you gotta bug out that shiny shit is heavy. And easily siezeable. Not so with BTC or any other crypto. Its the best cross border payment system on the planet. In 30minutes I can send 20million to my slant eyed friends across the pacific. How long would it take you? O and thats with BTC which is slow as shit. I can do it in about 10seconds with XLM.

 

I like gold and silver too but each has their place. Crypto is the place to be though I have both.

Endgame Napoleon Rhetorical Feb 10, 2018 8:42 AM Permalink

Cryptos are just interesting as an idea, but I do not understand why they fit in the survivalist/ internationalist mode. In a collapse, you are worried that your own government will seize your gold, but you have kumbaya-pure faith that a foreign government will not seize your crypto or shut down your crypto. What kind of rose-colored naïveté is that? The foreign country, especially any dictatorship...or any of them, really, will put their native citizens, the solvency of their institutions and their leaders’ back pockets ahead of your wallet. To survive there—assuming they even let you in during any rush of millions to evacuate their country in a collapse—you’d likely need enough spendable currency to get started and malleable social skills to fit in the foreign country. 

Jung Feb 9, 2018 11:24 PM Permalink

There is a lot of fake news around Bitcoin too: Samsung is planning on using it, so S-Korea, and also, China, are not forbidding Bitcoin at all (just cautious with energy where it concerns "mining cryptos", not Bitcoin which is already being used by both countries. Bitcoin will grow as people get fed up with the Banksters (esp. the privately owned Fed and Central Banks).

northern vigor Feb 9, 2018 11:35 PM Permalink

I don't care what the writer says...I bet losing $10,000 per bitcoin in 2018, still hurts worse than losing $4 per bitcoin in 2012. But you guys go ahead and believe whatever. 

greenskeeper carl Sabibaby Feb 10, 2018 8:09 AM Permalink

Ya it's easy to do now. I should have maxed out every credit card I could apply for and cleaned out my savings and sold all my gold to buy XRP at the beginning of last year and gotten 36,000% gains. Why didn't I think of that? 

 

Every time time this happens, the same people declare it dead. I am pretty deep in the red on most of The coins I hold, but I dont have very much money invested. To put it a better way, it's nothing I can't afford to lose, but if the market really does wind up hitting 2-3T this year, I'll profit very handsomely. 

Akoniti northern vigor Feb 10, 2018 12:02 AM Permalink

Not if you took enough profits at 20 or 30x to sandbag some fiat and make your remaining stack free.

At that point, you're not "losing" anything during the dip, and can let it ride wild and free without any pain at all, even throw some powder back at the market and still be ahead.

Alternately, you could just hodl it tight, stay chill, and be a zillionaire in a few years.

All same 2012, 2018, 2025, etc...

 

 

. . . _ _ _ . . . Feb 9, 2018 11:41 PM Permalink

Whether your pension collapses or your mortgage goes for a swim or the cryptos crash or your gold loses its value or your cash collapses, there is no difference. All are stores of value, and each has its pros and cons.

Anyone who speculates with their money deserves what they get, good or bad.
Anyone who puts all of their speculative eggs in one basket should have their heads checked.

Crypto was a smart bet this week.
Next week, who knows?
No different than stocks and bonds.

Everything in moderation, nothing to excess.
Excellence is not an act, but a habit.

indio007 Feb 10, 2018 12:22 AM Permalink

They're missing one. It went from $30 to $7 n 5 minutes, it happened right before the $7 to $4 drop. that's when I got out for good. Thank god for the stop-loss.

flyonmywall Feb 10, 2018 12:24 AM Permalink

Probably one of the better Bitcoin articles.

Having weathered 9 of the 12 Bitcoin crashes, and made money off each one, I can reliably tell you the sky is not falling.

The worthless hypocritical Fed is way more likely to make a mistake than all the people investing in crypto.

Back up the truck, and BTFD. I have. You won't be sorry.

 

 

 

 

GETrDun Feb 10, 2018 1:21 AM Permalink

I was looking at Bitcoin a couple years ago at $250. It went down and I thought I dodged a bullet by not buying. Didn't think about it anymore until 2017. i came across a headline that had Bitcoin price and about fell out! DAMMIT!

Bemused Observer Feb 10, 2018 1:38 AM Permalink

Bitcoin "history"? The "early days"? Seriously?

It's less than 10 years old...it doesn't HAVE a 'history', or 'early days'...unless you're some kind of mayfly or something...jeez!