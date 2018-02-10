CIA Paid $100,000 To "Shadowy" Russian For Dirt on Trump, Including Sex Video

by Chuck Ross of Daily Caller
When they said "Russian collusion", few expected it to be between the CIA and a "shadowy Russian operative." And yet, according to a blockbuster NYT report, that's precisely what happened.
The CIA paid $100,000 last year to a Russian operative who claimed to have derogatory information about President Trump, including a video tape of the Republican engaged with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room. If the video showed Trump, it would support claims made in the infamous Steele dossier, the salacious opposition research report financed by the Clinton campaign and DNC.
But U.S. intelligence officials have reason to doubt the veracity of the video and other information about Trump associates provided by the Russian, according to a fascinating report from The New York Times.
American spies made contact with the Russia early in 2017 after he offered to sell the Trump material along with cyber hacking tools that were stolen from the NSA that year, according to The Times.
U.S. intelligence officials told The Times they were so desperate to retrieve those tools that they negotiated with the operative for months despite several red flags, including indications that he was working in concert with Russian intelligence.
Another red flag was the Russian’s financial request. He initially sought $10 million for the information but dropped the asking price to $1 million.
After months of negotiations, American spies handed over $100,000 in cash in a brief case to the Russian during a meeting in Berlin in September.
The operative also offered documents and emails that purported to implicate other Trump associates, including former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. But The Times viewed the documents and reported that they were mostly information that is already in the public domain.
The Russian, who has ties to organized criminals and money launderers, showed the video purported to be Trump to a Berlin-based American businessman who served as his intermediary to the CIA. But according to the Times, the footage and the location of the viewing raised questions about its authenticity.
The 15-second clip showed two women speaking with a man. It is not clear if the man was Trump, and there was no audio. The Russian also showed the video to his American partner at the Russian embassy in Berlin, a sign that the operative had ties to Russian intelligence.
The Russian stonewalled the production of the cyber tools, and U.S. officials eventually cut ties, according to The Times. After the payout in Berlin, the man provided information about Trump and his associates of questionable veracity.
The Americans gave him an ultimatum earlier in 2018 to either play ball, leave Western Europe, or face criminal charges. He left, according to The Times, which interviewed U.S. officials, the American intermediary and the Russian for its article.
The Times’ U.S. sources — who appear to paint the American side in a positive light — said that they were reluctant to purchase information because they did not want to be seen buying dirt on the president.
The officials also expressed concern that the Russian operative was planting disinformation on behalf of the Russian government. U.S. officials were worried that the Russian government has sought to sow discord between U.S. intelligence agencies and Trump. The revelation that the CIA purchased dirt on him would likely do the trick.
The Times report also has other new details.
Four other Russians with ties to the spy world have surfaced over the past year offering to sell dirt on Trump that closely mirrors allegations made in the dossier, according to the article. But officials have reason to believe that some of sellers have ties to Russian intelligence agencies.
The Times also provides new details on Cody Shearer, a notorious operative close to the Clintons. Shearer was recently revealed to have shopped around a so-called “second dossier” prior to the campaign which mirrored the sex allegations of the Steele report.
According to The Times, he has criss-crossed Europe over the past six months in an attempt to find video footage of Trump from the Moscow hotel room. Shearer claimed to have information from the FSB, Russia’s spy service, that a video existed of Trump with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room.
He shared a memo making the allegations with his friend and fellow Clinton fixer, Sidney Blumenthal. Blumenthal in turn passed the memo to his friend, Jonathan Winer, a Department of State official. Winer then gave the information to Steele who provided it to the FBI in October 2016.
Steele also provided information to Winer, who wrote up a two-page memo that was circulated within the State Department.
Trump has denied allegations that he used prostitutes in Moscow. He has called the dossier a “hoax” and “crap.”
On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that "according to the @nytimes, a Russian sold phony secrets on “Trump” to the U.S. Asking price was $10 million, brought down to $1 million to be paid over time. I hope people are now seeing & understanding what is going on here. It is all now starting to come out - DRAIN THE SWAMP!
Of course, if Trump really wants to "drain the swamp", any such decision would have originate with him.
What is Trump hiding?
Americans have a right to know the truth.
Release the pee pee video now!
If that's the kind of thing you're into, personally I don't want to watch a video of anybody being pissed on.
DRAIN. THE. SWAMP.
Release the pee pee video now!
No one pee peed in the $100,000 video in question.
The 15-second clip showed two women speaking with a man. It is not clear if the man was Trump, and there was no audio.
And how can anyone be more fascinated by the prospect of pee pee than by the fact that US intelligence agencies were buying bad information from extremely shady foreigners in an attempt to overthrow the President of the United States?
Trump is the swamp.
If zio-Banking Mafia did not have enough dirt of Trump, he would not be elected.
Trump is starting to assume that the people are dumber than Obowel did. Earth to Don, you sir have the drain pump, you sir have surrounded yourself with Swamp creatures.... You sir are.............
Using tax dollars paid by citizens in an attempt to nullify the choice of citizens. We are paying for acts against ourselves. How do things get this out of order?
W... T... F?...
I have a video of a naked dude who I, to the best of my knowledge, believe is Trump. How can I get in on this cash flow?
I might even have a video of Jared with a farm animal. That is if the price is right.
Don't worry about the grainy video and poor, blurry, images. Just trust me that they are who I'm claiming they are.
Yes, you heard it hear on ZH first, peoples. Breaking news.
Is the payment for DemTard blackmail against Trump material tax free or is it considered regular income?
You all have herd about the Hollywood people sueing for pornos having their faces placed on top of porn stars right? https://youtu.be/8_fzhN3adYg
Damn! No, I hadn't heard of that. Can't trust video evidence any more...
The CIA operatives bought the video and disappeared it into a black hole for the swamp's candidate.
If any video had ultimately been found, first, we wouldn’t know about it and second, it would not be used by the CIA to have Trump removed from office but rather to blackmail him.
Given how things have gone since he’s been in office, it doesn’t appear that they have obtained any meaningful videos.
You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America. He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.
In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I
The Protocols actually speaks in favour of democracy as it will be used to elect an autocratic world government by the people willingly and that the money changers would eventually be removed.
EVERYBODY NEEDS TO LEAVE TRUMP FUCKING ALONE
he has a busy schedule:
- ballooning the MIC to $700,000,000,000+
- militarizing the Police
- loving the Wall Street Bubble
- trying to continue to Inflate the Bubble
- promoting fake Labor stats
- giving 85% of the tax cuts to oligarchs (the true deep state)
- giving 15% in crumbs (hush money) to the serfs, crumbs that don't even keep up with inflation
- keeping the MENA wars going
- loving Guantanamo Bay
- pledging loyalty to Israel and Zionism
- paying lip service to the opiod epidemic
- staying silent on the War on Cash
- pushing for more Civil Asset Forfeiture
- planning his Cadet Bone Spurs military parade
- oh yeah, and draining the swamp..... haha!
why would the real "DEEP STATE" want to get rid of him?
they are getting everything they want.
they have a beautifully conveniant "embattled" president that a base rallies around meanwhile they continue enacting the program above
it's all kabuki, theater, and a distraction
trump will stay in as long as the benefits to the deep state outweigh the costs
enjoy ;-)
At this point what difference does it make?
" trump will stay in as long as the benefits to the deep state outweigh the costs'
OR until he gets caught in a perjury trap by Mueller. Like Flynn, it will probably NOT be related to ANY Russian "collusion." Will be on a technically legal, but trivial, charge related to inconsistencies in his testimony, which, unfortunately, he may well end up giving to Mueller.
I am convinced you are Hillary Clinton.
thanks for the ad hominem
is that the best you have?
can't argue any of the points?
or do you need a safe space?
thanks for playing
pussy
Not my intention to attack you, just an observation of your posts. I deduce you are either Hillary or some woman with a seriously dark sexual infatuation with the President.
and I agree with a bit of the content in your posts. Even upvote you occasionally when you pull it back a notch with the anything Trump hating bias.
i upvote you too.
but how is this trump hating?
it is cataloging and itemizing
his "accomplishments"
All this proves is that government workers sure know how to blow taxpayer cash.
Erm ...
Reagan allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America
before Bush allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America
before Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America.
The CIA was probably running guns into Central America before that but Carter and Ford were too clueless to know about it.
Many of those guns ended up in the middle east.
Chupe, I think that goes back much further? At least to Iran/Contra. Maybe as far back as Smedley Butler and United Fruit company?
Face Changer: How to Replace Faces in Video
https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editing-tips/change-face.html
Janet Yellin's face on Ron Jeremy's body?
CIA Paid $100,000 To "Shadowy" Russian For Dirt on Trump, Including Sex Video
My response: Only the "Clowns in America" would do something like pay for dirt on US Government official. Why? So they can control him or her.
More rotten "BUSH" and "OBOZO" fruit.
Unfortunately you'll probably get a 1099
"Using tax dollars paid by citizens in an attempt to nullify the choice of citizens. We are paying for acts against us. How do things get this out of order? "
Didn't you get the memo? We were supposed to install the House of Clinton for a third term. The CIA was merely patriotically trying to prevent an error from happening.
How? It happened because a foreign negro ran America into the ground
Dont forget women and the men that allowed themselves to be convinced being masculine is toxic. Being masculine is what allowed the nation to be on top for so long. Now that is being destroyed so goes the decline.
Once Mueller has his own nuts cut off on a wooden chopping block and the criminal moles in the DOJ/FBI/CIA are rooted out, then and only then can the swamp be drained. That is why Mueller is being told to keep eating the Comey shit sandwich and keep hanging on by his eyelids.
Bush Senior + Bush Jr. +Bill + Hillary + Obama = CIA.
This was an Intelligence Psychological Operation from the very start. Cooked up in the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Offices, in Langly VA.
This Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Cabal is at the root core of most of not all the conflicts we find ourselves in Socially, Economically & Globally.
The host which tie all these Cancers are located in Langley at the offices of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Swamp Ground Zero.
I have a target in mind for that newest bunker bomb
Just sayin'...
Good point.
Just so everyone is clear, these enterprising Ruskies scammed 100,000 out of the IC (or taxpayer I should say. This gives me some great ideas on a new money making scheme. Buy in all seriousness, why pay for dirt when they have the entire clinton foundation, that there is a mountain of shit for free which could implicate everyone thus ridding us of the current government altogether.
If they wanted it in $1 bills I could understand, at least they would have 100,000 pieces of toilet paper. I think the CIA may have the practice but since they are convinced of their own success, they are moribund and sclerotic in action.
According to this, the Russians stole the hacking tools needed to cut through the Swamp levee, which were developed by the NSA, and now the CIA cannot buy them back. Now, since the USA wanted its Swamp, the Russians are more than happy to let the USA drown in its swamp.
What a country!
Anyone have a link for the Qanon posts. I havent seen them in a couple of weeks since he left 8chan where he was posting. I dont want the Youtube BS, I just want the link... anyone got one. Its strangely not googleable... LOLZ.
I went Pro, I won't work for amateur stuff like that anymore, not worth the risk and there is zero pay in figuring it all out. A bunch of people started larping after I left.
Q clearance means you have to associate with the homos in government. They are not a polite bunch, most of them are actually very grumpy. Sort of ironic considering they call themselves "gay". I have moved onto a less dangerous occupation now. For obvious reasons, they don't like it when people ask questions.
Seriously though, that's a business you don't want to be involved in. The Feds are cracking down hard on anyone that is talking about these things. Let Trump do his job. Push to get pro-Liberty and Constitutionalists elected. Anyone that will reverse things like the Patriot Act and NDAA.
qcodefag.github.io
Q Anon posts.
Thanks guys.... surpised Google dont find it LOL
Be careful, those anons will destroy you if you're not careful.
lol...google....surprised....
Actually, got word from the anon that created the github site that it is experiencing too much traffic and will need to move in the near future.
Try here instead:
https://www.reddit.com/r/CBTS_Stream/
^ should have all of the current posts.
Here's one: https://qcodefag.github.io/
Q still posts to 8chan.
However, the qcodefag cite linked below is a more useful way to find his posts. You don't have to scroll through all the petty, silly distractions being posted by others.
https://8ch.net/qresearch/index.html
The swamp swallowed Trump like every other prez. It's corporate headquarters for USA Inc. Congress is the board of directors and the FED is the treasury and a new head is appointed by the President (with Senate advice and consent) Jerome Powell is the new CFO. DC is not a state, it's a district. It's a separate Gov't for USA Inc. and there is a corporate constitution, which is for the United State not of the United States as the original stated. It was changed to uppercase letters as required in maritime law. The original constitution was not all in uppercase print. You the people are the assets of the corporation and the corporation can borrow money from the FED on the future value of yoar labor. Yoar birth record is all in uppercase as is every document issued to you by yoar owners. You call it a birth certificate, but the original issued will say a STATEMENT OF BIRTH, all uppercase as per maritime law.
If you wish to better understand how this all works:
Maritime and Admiralty Law, Language Deception & The Importance of Words
https://youtu.be/boct07rstx8
