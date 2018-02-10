CIA Paid $100,000 To "Shadowy" Russian For Dirt on Trump, Including Sex Video

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/10/2018 - 15:36

by Chuck Ross of Daily Caller

When they said "Russian collusion", few expected it to be between the CIA and a "shadowy Russian operative." And yet, according to a blockbuster NYT report, that's precisely what happened.

* * *

The CIA paid $100,000 last year to a Russian operative who claimed to have derogatory information about President Trump, including a video tape of the Republican engaged with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room. If the video showed Trump, it would support claims made in the infamous Steele dossier, the salacious opposition research report financed by the Clinton campaign and DNC.

But U.S. intelligence officials have reason to doubt the veracity of the video and other information about Trump associates provided by the Russian, according to a fascinating report from The New York Times.

American spies made contact with the Russia early in 2017 after he offered to sell the Trump material along with cyber hacking tools that were stolen from the NSA that year, according to The Times.


NSA headquarters

U.S. intelligence officials told The Times they were so desperate to retrieve those tools that they negotiated with the operative for months despite several red flags, including indications that he was working in concert with Russian intelligence.

Another red flag was the Russian’s financial request. He initially sought $10 million for the information but dropped the asking price to $1 million.

After months of negotiations, American spies handed over $100,000 in cash in a brief case to the Russian during a meeting in Berlin in September.

The operative also offered documents and emails that purported to implicate other Trump associates, including former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. But The Times viewed the documents and reported that they were mostly information that is already in the public domain.

The Russian, who has ties to organized criminals and money launderers, showed the video purported to be Trump to a Berlin-based American businessman who served as his intermediary to the CIA. But according to the Times, the footage and the location of the viewing raised questions about its authenticity.

The 15-second clip showed two women speaking with a man. It is not clear if the man was Trump, and there was no audio. The Russian also showed the video to his American partner at the Russian embassy in Berlin, a sign that the operative had ties to Russian intelligence.

The Russian stonewalled the production of the cyber tools, and U.S. officials eventually cut ties, according to The Times. After the payout in Berlin, the man provided information about Trump and his associates of questionable veracity.

The Americans gave him an ultimatum earlier in 2018 to either play ball, leave Western Europe, or face criminal charges. He left, according to The Times, which interviewed U.S. officials, the American intermediary and the Russian for its article.

The Times’ U.S. sources  — who appear to paint the American side in a positive light — said that they were reluctant to purchase information because they did not want to be seen buying dirt on the president.

The officials also expressed concern that the Russian operative was planting disinformation on behalf of the Russian government. U.S. officials were worried that the Russian government has sought to sow discord between U.S. intelligence agencies and Trump. The revelation that the CIA purchased dirt on him would likely do the trick.

The Times report also has other new details.

Four other Russians with ties to the spy world have surfaced over the past year offering to sell dirt on Trump that closely mirrors allegations made in the dossier, according to the article. But officials have reason to believe that some of sellers have ties to Russian intelligence agencies.

The Times also provides new details on Cody Shearer, a notorious operative close to the Clintons. Shearer was recently revealed to have shopped around a so-called “second dossier” prior to the campaign which mirrored the sex allegations of the Steele report.

According to The Times, he has criss-crossed Europe over the past six months in an attempt to find video footage of Trump from the Moscow hotel room. Shearer claimed to have information from the FSB, Russia’s spy service, that a video existed of Trump with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room.

He shared a memo making the allegations with his friend and fellow Clinton fixer, Sidney Blumenthal. Blumenthal in turn passed the memo to his friend, Jonathan Winer, a Department of State official. Winer then gave the information to Steele who provided it to the FBI in October 2016.

Steele also provided information to Winer, who wrote up a two-page memo that was circulated within the State Department.

Trump has denied allegations that he used prostitutes in Moscow. He has called the dossier a “hoax” and “crap.”

* * *

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that "according to the @nytimes, a Russian sold phony secrets on “Trump” to the U.S. Asking price was $10 million, brought down to $1 million to be paid over time. I hope people are now seeing & understanding what is going on here. It is all now starting to come out - DRAIN THE SWAMP!

Of course, if Trump really wants to "drain the swamp", any such decision would have originate with him.

Tags
Politics
Commercial Banks

Comments

Vote up!
 90
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet InjectTheVenom Feb 10, 2018 12:04 PM Permalink

Release the pee pee video now!

 

No one pee peed in the $100,000 video in question.

 

The 15-second clip showed two women speaking with a man. It is not clear if the man was Trump, and there was no audio.

 

And how can anyone be more fascinated by the prospect of pee pee than by the fact that US intelligence agencies were buying bad information from extremely shady foreigners in an attempt to overthrow the President of the United States?

Vote up!
 25
Vote down!
 0
ThinkerNotEmoter overbet Feb 10, 2018 1:19 PM Permalink

W... T... F?...

I have a video of a naked dude who I, to the best of my knowledge, believe is Trump.  How can I get in on this cash flow?

I might even have a video of Jared with a farm animal. That is if the price is right.

Don't worry about the grainy video and poor, blurry, images.  Just trust me that they are who I'm claiming they are.

Yes, you heard it hear on ZH first, peoples.  Breaking news. 

Is the payment for DemTard blackmail against Trump material tax free or is it considered regular income?

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
MANvsMACHINE lloll Feb 10, 2018 3:03 PM Permalink

If any video had ultimately been found, first, we wouldn’t know about it and second, it would not be used by the CIA to have Trump removed from office but rather to blackmail him.

Given how things have gone since he’s been in office, it doesn’t appear that they have obtained any meaningful videos.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 14
Bes eforce Feb 10, 2018 4:30 PM Permalink

EVERYBODY NEEDS TO LEAVE TRUMP FUCKING ALONE

he has a busy schedule:

- ballooning the MIC to $700,000,000,000+

- militarizing the Police

- loving the Wall Street Bubble

- trying to continue to Inflate the Bubble

- promoting fake Labor stats

- giving 85% of the tax cuts to oligarchs (the true deep state)

- giving 15% in crumbs (hush money) to the serfs, crumbs that don't even keep up with inflation

- keeping the MENA wars going

- loving Guantanamo Bay

- pledging loyalty to Israel and Zionism

- paying lip service to the opiod epidemic

- staying silent on the War on Cash

- pushing for more Civil Asset Forfeiture

- planning his Cadet Bone Spurs military parade

- oh yeah, and draining the swamp..... haha!

--------------

why would the real "DEEP STATE" want to get rid of him?  

they are getting everything they want.

they have a beautifully conveniant "embattled" president that a base rallies around meanwhile they continue enacting the program above

it's all kabuki, theater, and a distraction

trump will stay in as long as the benefits to the deep state outweigh the costs

enjoy    ;-)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Creative_Destruct afronaut Feb 10, 2018 5:58 PM Permalink

" trump will stay in as long as the benefits to the deep state outweigh the costs'

OR until he gets caught in a perjury trap by Mueller.  Like Flynn, it will probably NOT be related to ANY Russian "collusion." Will be on a technically legal, but trivial, charge related to inconsistencies in his testimony, which, unfortunately, he may well end up giving to Mueller.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
overbet Bes Feb 10, 2018 5:37 PM Permalink

Not my intention to attack you, just an observation of your posts. I deduce you are either Hillary or some woman with a seriously dark sexual infatuation with the President. 

and I agree with a bit of the content in your posts. Even upvote you occasionally when you pull it back a notch with the anything Trump hating bias. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Ex-Oligarch Chupacabra-322 Feb 10, 2018 4:09 PM Permalink

Erm ...

Reagan allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America
before Bush allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America
before Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America. 

The CIA was probably running guns into Central America before that but Carter and Ford were too clueless to know about it.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
OrganicHyena overbet Feb 10, 2018 4:15 PM Permalink

"Using tax dollars paid by citizens in an attempt to nullify the choice of citizens. We are paying for acts against us. How do things get this out of order? "

 

Didn't you get the memo? We were supposed to install the House of Clinton for a third term. The CIA was merely patriotically trying to prevent an error from happening. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 Kayman Feb 10, 2018 3:12 PM Permalink

 

Bush Senior + Bush Jr. +Bill + Hillary + Obama = CIA.

 

This was an Intelligence Psychological Operation from the very start.  Cooked up in the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Offices, in Langly VA.

 

This Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Cabal is at the root core of most of not all the conflicts we find ourselves in Socially, Economically & Globally.

 

The host which tie all these Cancers are located in Langley at the offices of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA. 

 

Swamp Ground Zero.   

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
booboo Billy the Poet Feb 10, 2018 4:39 PM Permalink

Just so everyone is clear, these enterprising Ruskies scammed 100,000 out of the IC (or taxpayer I should say. This gives me some great ideas on a new money making scheme. Buy in all seriousness, why pay for dirt when they have the entire clinton foundation, that there is a mountain of shit for free which could implicate everyone thus ridding us of the current government altogether.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
NidStyles gatorengineer Feb 10, 2018 1:09 PM Permalink

I went Pro, I won't work for amateur stuff like that anymore, not worth the risk and there is zero pay in figuring it all out. A bunch of people started larping after I left.

Q clearance means you have to associate with the homos in government. They are not a polite bunch, most of them are actually very grumpy. Sort of ironic considering they call themselves "gay". I have moved onto a less dangerous occupation now. For obvious reasons, they don't like it when people ask questions.

 

Seriously though, that's a business you don't want to be involved in. The Feds are cracking down hard on anyone that is talking about these things. Let Trump do his job. Push to get pro-Liberty and Constitutionalists elected. Anyone that will reverse things like the Patriot Act and NDAA.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 2
Justin Case InjectTheVenom Feb 10, 2018 1:09 PM Permalink

The swamp swallowed Trump like every other prez. It's corporate headquarters for USA Inc. Congress is the board of directors and the FED is the treasury  and a new head is appointed by the President (with Senate advice and consent) Jerome Powell is the new CFO. DC is not a state, it's a district. It's a separate Gov't for USA Inc. and there is a corporate constitution, which is for the United State not of the United States as the original stated. It was changed to uppercase letters as required in maritime law. The original constitution was not all in uppercase print. You the people are the assets of the corporation and the corporation can borrow money from the FED on the future value of yoar labor. Yoar birth record is all in uppercase as is every document issued to you by yoar owners. You call it a birth certificate, but the original issued will say a STATEMENT OF BIRTH, all uppercase as per maritime law.

If you wish to better understand how this all works:

Maritime and Admiralty Law, Language Deception & The Importance of Words

https://youtu.be/boct07rstx8