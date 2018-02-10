CIA Slams "Fictional" Report Of Payment For Trump Sex Tape, NSA Cyberweapons

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/10/2018 - 19:10

The CIA has slammed "fictional" reports in The Intercept and the New York Times alleging that American spies paid a Russian operative $100,000 last September for what they were told were stolen NSA cyberweapons and a videotape of President Trump engaged with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room. 

After allegedly paying the operative, The Times reports US intelligence discovered that much of much of the material had already been made public, and they had effectively been swindled out of the first installment of an agreed upon $1 million payment - whittled down from the Russian's original demand for $10 million.

Shortly after Pulitzer Prize winner James Risen of The Intercept published his report on Friday alleging that the US intelligence community had "opened a secret communications channel with the Russian operatives" which involved the CIA transporting cash "to the CIA's station in Berlin to complete the transaction," Matthew Rosenberg of the New York Times published a similar story, adding that the cash was routed through an indirect channel, and delivered in a Berlin hotel room last September. 

a
Matthew Rosenberg (left), James Risen

In reaction, the CIA called the report "fictional," telling the Daily Caller News Foundation:

The people swindled here were James Risen and Matt Rosenberg," adding "The fictional story that CIA was bilked out of $100,000 is patently false”

Rosenberg responded over twitter, attacking the CIA's statement that the NYT said they were the source of the funds: 

James Risen of The Intercept tells CBS News "It's a very complicated story." 

"First, the CIA and the NSA were trying to recover stolen NSA documents that allow people to do very sophisticated hacks, and they were worried that those documents would allow for really horrible hacks of American systems. So that was their main focus, was to try to buy back documents from the Russians on that. And in this process of conducting a secret channel with the Russians, some of the Russians began to offer documents related to Trump and to the 2016 campaign. And the Americans were very ambivalent about whether they wanted to get these documents, because they know how explosive this whole issue is."

"So there was a lot of back and forth between the Russians and the Americans about whether the Americans would even accept the documents about Trump," said Risen. "And so finally it appears that they accepted some, but their primary goal all along for the CIA and the NSA was to get these documents back from a group called Shadow Brokers."

The Times reported that the NSA cyberweapons were designed to hack into Russian and Chinese computer networks, but wound up in the hands of a hacking collective known as the "Shadow Brokers." Hackers have reportedly used the tools to crack into networks around the world, including businesses, hospitals and factories. 

Tags
IT Services & Consulting - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
bonin006 overbet Feb 10, 2018 7:52 PM Permalink

This story sound like a crock of shit to me:

"First, the CIA and the NSA were trying to recover stolen NSA documents that allow people to do very sophisticated hacks, and they were worried that those documents would allow for really horrible hacks of American systems. So that was their main focus, was to try to buy back documents from the Russians on that..."

So were the stolen documents paper printouts. Did the Russians sneak into the NSA, take them from a filing cabinet and walk out, and then someone would pay to get them back because that would solve the problem because everyone knows the Russians don't have photocopier technology?

Or were they hacked digital documents, and we can trust whoever stole them to delete all the copies after we pay them?

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Winston Churchill Xena fobe Feb 10, 2018 8:27 PM Permalink

How did it affect them in 2008/9 ?

If the banks don't trust each other,which could be the only reason for interbank lending to fall off

the cliff like that,why would anyone else trust anybody else in the shadow banking system and

its repo market.CONTAGION and all credit will freeze again and blow out interest rate dervatives

as they do.You are about to find out if they really net out,hint they don't,and many are swimming naked.

Happened in mere days last time.

History rhymes.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LibertarianMenace Xena fobe Feb 10, 2018 8:32 PM Permalink

It's like reinsurance for your insurance company. Who covers your insurance company for exposure it may have for losses due to say, a hurricane? The reinsurance market.

If, at the close of a day's trading, your bank is short on cash, they borrow from, you guessed it, other banks. Since the lines between commercial and investment banks have been rendered indistinguishable by legislation, it's not to hard to understand how stock market turmoil (could) follow if something like the inter-lending system seizes up. A bank's investment operations would also get held up - banks are by definition always short on cash.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Mr Hankey auricle Feb 10, 2018 7:53 PM Permalink

Commerce of Infants & Adolescents says fiction? Good enuff 4 me .

Don't  any one diss muh Brave and Heroic Safety Friends! 

'Murica!!!FUCK YEAH!!!!!!Coming again to save the mutherfuckin day YEAH!!!!!!! USA!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!

Muh flag!

Muh 'murican prodd!!!

Muh truck-boat-truck!!!!

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Nameshavebeenc… Feb 10, 2018 7:16 PM Permalink

Virtue Signalling by the CIA... just like when they accuse Russia of horrendous activity that has been going in the USA by Communist for over 100 years...

- infiltrating... Propaganda... Voting Influence... all the while in the Cold War the USA was trying to do the same in China and Russia... not to mention Latin America, East Europe, Greece, Yugoslavia, Germany, France, Spain, Whatever....

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
NumberNone gatorengineer Feb 10, 2018 8:06 PM Permalink

Love it.  Trump is the loud mouth unfiltered uncle at the Thanksgiving dinner that has everyone at each other’s throats by the end of the meal from all the truth he brings. ‘Jeez Karen, not sure how you are sitting at the same table with Ted considering he slept with your cousin Sally’. 

He’s breaking down all the bullshit and the American public get to see what asshats the people running the show really are. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Tarzan gatorengineer Feb 10, 2018 8:17 PM Permalink

The Times is playing catch up, they're tired of being scooped by "Fake News".

Anyone who peeks behind the curtain will notice "real" News never gets it right anymore, like NEVER.... 

It's always some Cowboy outfit announcing what most already know by common sense, while the "real" news runs hind tit, playing catch up, explaining why we're all nuts for believing our eyes and ears.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ISEEIT Feb 10, 2018 7:14 PM Permalink

Somebody's lyin'....

This is red meat.

I love it.

Truth being disruptive is at its most fierce....

And hot..

Check out Hope Hicks...

She is a Warrior.