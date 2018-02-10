"It's Madness" - 'Mad Max' Violence Soars On Venezuela's Lawless Roads

Last summer, we highlighted the crisis in Venezuela had reached new depths as a gang of Mad-Max-like bikers chase down and attack a truck (with molotov cocktails) to steal its sugar payload...
And while we could not see how things could get worse... they have.
As OilPrice.com's Nick Cunningham warns, Venezuela is moving from crisis to collapse...
While that scenario is really bad, the uncertainty for the country’s output is probably skewed to the downside. The economic, political and humanitarian crisis is only getting worse. The government is in a debt vice, and it is hard to see how it will meet payments this year. The IMF predicts that inflation is running at a 13,000 percent annual rate. GDP is expected to shrink by 15 percent this year.
The flamingo-eating, wild-horse-slaying, rabbit-breeding-for-food utopian society is falling apart as Reuters reports that while truck heists have long been common in Latin America’s major economies from Mexico to Brazil, looting of cargoes on roads has soared in Venezuela in recent times.
With hunger and scarcity widespread around its crisis-hit economy, Venezuela has seen a frightening upsurge of attacks on its increasingly anarchic roads in recent weeks.
“Every time I say goodbye to my family, I entrust myself to God and the Virgin,” says 36-year-old Venezuelan trucker Humberto Aguilar.
Just a few days earlier, Aguilar said he sat terrified when hundreds of looters swarmed a stationary convoy, overwhelming drivers by sheer numbers. They carted off milk, rice and sugar from other trucks but left his less-prized vegetables alone.
Reuters adds that across Venezuela, there were some 162 lootings in January, including 42 robberies of trucks, according to the consultancy Oswaldo Ramirez Consultores (ORC), which tracks road safety for companies. That compared to eight lootings, including one truck robbery, in the same month of last year.
“The hunger and despair are far worse than people realize, what we are seeing on the roads is just another manifestation of that. We’ve also been seeing people stealing and butchering animals in fields, attacking shops and blocking roads to protest their lack of food. It’s become extremely serious,” said ORC director Oswaldo Ramirez.
Eight people have died in the lootings in January of this year, according to a Reuters tally.
The dystopian attacks in a country with one of the world’s highest murder rates are pushing up transport and food costs in an already hyperinflationary environment, as well as stifling movement of goods in the crisis-hit OPEC nation.
They have complicated the perilous life of truckers who already face harassment from bribe-seeking soldiers, spiraling prices for parts, hours-long lines for fuel, and who are banned from carrying guns by law.
“The government gives us no security. It’s madness. People have got used to the easy life of robbing,” said Javier Escalante, who owns two trucks that take vegetables from La Grita to the town of Guatire outside Caracas every week.
“But if we stop, how do we earn a living for our families? How do Venezuelans eat? And how do the peasant farmers sell their produce? We have no choice but to keep going.”
It's not all biker-gangs, the looters use tree trunks and rocks to stop vehicles, and are particularly fond of “miguelitos” - pieces of metal with long spikes - to burst tires and halt vehicles. In some cases, crowds simply swarm at trucks when they stop for a break or repairs. Soldiers or policemen seldom help, according to interviews with two dozen drivers.
And the government and military are no help...
“Suddenly two military men arrived on the scene, and I thought ‘Thank God, help has arrived’,” Escalante recounted during a break between trips in La Grita.
But as the crowd chanted menacingly “Food for the people!”, the soldiers muttered something about the goods being insured – which they were not – and drove off, he said.
“That was the trigger. They came at us like ants and stripped us of everything: potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots. It took me all day to load that truck, and 30 minutes for them to empty it. I could cry with rage.”
And if that wasn't bad enough, OilPrice's Cunningham warns the U.S. government is considering actions that would exacerbate Venezuela’s predicament.
The U.S. Secretary of State traveled through Latin America trying to drum up support for tighter sanctions on Caracas. He even floated the possibility of a U.S. ban on imported Venezuelan oil. The idea has not been finalized and it could take several forms, including using financial sanctions to target Venezuela’s exports, barring Venezuelan shipments into the U.S., or prohibiting U.S. exports of the diluent needed in Venezuela to blend with heavy oil. All of those measures would have a serious impact on Venezuela’s ability to produce and export oil.
Moreover, such a drastic move would likely force Venezuela’s economy to lurch from crisis to outright collapse.
Yet, Tillerson seems intent on proposing sanctions, possibly even an embargo, on Venezuelan oil. “I don’t want to get into specifics because we’re going to undertake a very quick study to see if there are some things that the U.S. could easily do with our rich energy endowment, with the infrastructure that we already have available what could we do to perhaps soften any impact of that,” Tillerson said at a news conference in Jamaica. He said he would take the matter to President Trump, who has been supportive of tougher action against Caracas in the past.
Tillerson also recently raised the prospect of a military coup in the country. "There will be a change in Venezuela. We want it to be a peaceful change," Tillerson said on February 1 at the University of Texas-Austin, before his Latin American tour. He cautioned that the Trump administration was not advocating regime change, but the comments certainly raised eyebrows. "Peaceful transitions, peaceful change is always better than the alternative. In the history of Venezuela and other South American countries, often times it is the military that handles that,” he added.
One date that looms on the calendar is April 22, which is when the government says it will hold a presidential election. Few expect it to be free and fair, and many countries, including neighboring Colombia, have said they would not recognize the results.
Comments
At least the Venezuelans can defend their caravans with their firearms.
No, they can't. That's the problem. If a civilian has a gun in Venezuela and is not permitted, he goes to jail. There are plenty of guns around but most are in the hands of criminals or police/military. Brazil and Colombia are the suppliers.
In reply to At least the Venezuelans can… by Hongcha
Property taxes in my quiet, safe, suburban hometown in Fairfield County, CT, don't seem so onerous now.
In reply to No, they can't. That's the… by Dave
They need a more accurate slogan.
"We must seize the motivations of production."
Just wait til the remaining producers say GFY... Then they'll really starve.
Or maybe it is accurate...
seize
verb
2. (of a machine with moving parts or a moving part in a machine) become stuck or jammed. e.g. "the engine seized up after only three weeks"
In reply to Property taxes in my quiet,… by Delving Eye
In reply to They need a more accurate… by MillionDollarButter
In reply to The bottoms not in until… by overbet
Maduro must be so glad he doesn't drive a bus any more after this story.
In reply to You haven't see MADNESS til… by lloll
In reply to The bottoms not in until… by overbet
I too missed the part where they explained why Washington wants sanctions on Venezuelan oil.
In reply to "At some point these fucking… by curbjob
You doan need no steenking motivations! The goovernment will provides you weeth all you needs!
In reply to They need a more accurate… by MillionDollarButter
Following the law is meaningless if you are dead...act appropriately
In reply to No, they can't. That's the… by Dave
“ There are plenty of guns around but most are in the hands of criminals or police/military.”
uh. Same thing.
In reply to No, they can't. That's the… by Dave
This statement means there are definitely not enough guns in Venezuela.
In reply to “ There are plenty of guns… by BigCumulusClouds
It's called sarcasm Dave.... and when the government isn't going to help they should arm themselves and travel as militias.
Besides if the "authorities" were actually arresting people the jails would be overflowing by now, so I doubt packing a gun gets you anything but an acknowledgement that your smart enough not to be fucked with.
In reply to No, they can't. That's the… by Dave
Guns in the hands of criminals? Aren't there laws about this? Don't the criminals care about the laws?
In reply to No, they can't. That's the… by Dave
No they can't. It's illegal for citizens to own firearms, so truckers cannot defend themselves.
In reply to At least the Venezuelans can… by Hongcha
What, no 2nd Amendment in Venezuela? What could possibly go wrong? Only the gov't and criminals have guns, a socialist paradise.
In reply to No they can't. It's illegal… by Village-idiot
but but but socialism and unrestricted deficit spending will work out differently here in the jUSA, honest it will!
In reply to What no 2nd Amendment in… by Peter41
For those who know nothing of facing someone who doesn’t share your morality, I am not willing to have them learn at my expense...law or no law
In reply to It would just be worse with… by garypaul
With an estimated 300 million guns owned by as many as 100 million persons in the USA, pointing at the inner city murder rate actually underscores that the 2nd Amendment works because there are so few instances of gun crime relative to the high number of guns and gun owners. (11,994 gun homicides and accidents in 2013 nationwide; in the inner city, the number is actually quite low: Baltimore had 344 gun homicides in 2015).
Compared to the number of cars (263 million) and fatal car accidents (34,439 in 2016), guns are far safer than cars. If you count gun suicides (21,175 in 2013), then guns are about as safe as cars.
In reply to It would just be worse with… by garypaul
Uh. No. Everyone would point there guns at Maduro. The inflation would end then or so would Maduro’s life.
In reply to It would just be worse with… by garypaul
GayPaul: let me slowly explain it to you....Democracy is 2 wolves and a sheep deciding what is for dinner. The 2nd Amendment is where the "sheep" is armed, thus equalizing the situation. Most of the "murder rate", as you describe in large US cities, is where the average citizen has been DIS-armed, and where the criminals have weapons, because they do NOT give a shit about breaking the LAW. You must be aware that when seconds count, the police are 30 minutes away(or more). Police departments, around the world, exist to INVESTIGATE crimes, not prevent those crimes. An armed citizen, who is trained in the use of his/her weapon, is the equalizer in an unequal situation. IN the country mentioned in the article, Venezuela, all citizens are DIS-ARMED, thus preventing them from defending themselves. I hope this gives you an idea, for your smaller sized brain. I also hope I did not over-load you with too much information.
In reply to It would just be worse with… by garypaul
Yes, no 2nd Amendment in Venezuela and for that matter, anywhere else in the world where there is not an enshrined Bill of Rights. Here in Australia, the bonded citizens are not allowed to ask for a Bill of Rights. Their (((representative))) masters will not allow it, even after being begged for it. There is only one country with it and that was by a quirk of fate. Trying to establish another iteration of the Constitution of the United States of the American Republic (see the long form nuance there) can only be successful through complete collapse of the paper currency rort (Australian for fraud) in each country. How that occurs, heavens knows but in my opinion it can only be expedited through revolution. Perhaps a monetary revolution will circumvent the hot revolution that the Americans had to endure and sacrifice for.
Please stop with your smug comments about the lack of fortitude of other nationalities' lack of protection against tyranny. You've been blessed with your heritage and yet still have not shown the courage of your forefathers to cleanse yourselves of the tyranny which chains you to the grindstone of your monetary and fascist jackboots. America is the epicenter of where the revolution will have global meaning and impact to the rest of the world. You are the ones upon who the world hinges its hopes. There is no better philosophical example of enshrined freedom.
In reply to What no 2nd Amendment in… by Peter41
People dont act until there is no other alternative. Look at your own words. Youre waiting for someone else to act. Motivation 1 avoid pain. Motivation 2 gain pleasure. Acting is painful. Not acting is avoiding pain. When the pain of not acting is greater you will get your revolution. Not a minute sooner. There needs to be a hell of a lot more pain for that.
In reply to Yes, no 2nd Amendment in… by Al Gophilia
That quirk of fate...as you call it came about after a long bloody revolution...
In the end blood is thicker than water, mate-
In reply to Yes, no 2nd Amendment in… by Al Gophilia
"the gov't and criminals"
You're repeating yourself.
In reply to What no 2nd Amendment in… by Peter41
What don't you know about the world's gun control laws?
IMHO the fact "they" haven't removed firearms from the men and women who live in the Several States is probably one of the main reasons we haven't yet been destroyed. How else could we owe 21T without the ability to EVER pay it back? Cause we are armed to the teeth both militarily and in the civilian world.
As an aside, I hope people are paying attention to what is happening there and prepping accordingly.
In reply to At least the Venezuelans can… by Hongcha
Calling Bernie Sanders! You’re wanted on TV/cable to explain this shit. Please tell us again, schmuck, why socialism is so fucking wonderful
In reply to At least the Venezuelans can… by Hongcha
Evidently you didn't watch the accompanying video. It specifically stated that it's illegal for the drivers to have a gun. They're defenseless. Meanwhile, all the criminals are armed.
In reply to At least the Venezuelans can… by Hongcha
I'm telling people in jest to prep and I do it for real.
This is not a matter of if, but instead when.
You should have been preparing for this all along.
I've kept a close eye on Venezuela, Cyprus, Greece, India etc.
Coming soon to your neighborhood.
We shouldn't think the US isn't already a socialist country...in part, we are, and this is how socialism plays out.
In reply to I'm telling people in jest… by Dilluminati
You know it's getting close to the end when the government starts murdering their own citizens.
In reply to I've kept a close eye on… by Oldguy05
Very soon, your local police forces will gleefully kill you and your family for a few pounds of dried rice and beans.
In reply to You know it's getting close… by Village-idiot
I was looking at an auction today and saw some old reloading equipment, cheap stuff.. nothing I wanted 45acp -- brit 303 dies, old.. shotgun re-loader.. couple tired looking double barrel guns..
https://www.amazon.com/Precision-Shotshell-Reloading-Press-Multi/dp/B00…
New it is $58.10.
It is really crazy the people out there who are sleep-walking through all this.. and don't realize who in such a relative short time crowds could appear here in the USA. I doubt the political, probably natural plague, earthquakes.. or even an ice storm, followed by an ice-storm.. I have seen what a genuinely severe ice storm can do. Put you back to BC fast enough
I'll head over tomorrow and see if any of it moves below market.. genuinely below market value.. but I see it go for near nothing.. $20 for the reloader.. it's mine
https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3045113.html?kwd=&zip=17320&categor…
But yeah you should be prepping and moving FURTHER away from the cities.
In reply to I've kept a close eye on… by Oldguy05
I just picked up 2 40 lb bags of potato flakes for about $50 a pop. Dry canned in half gallon jars should = a 10 year shelf life. They're damn good if you add some powdered milk and a little salt. I'm not springing for the butter powder though, so I'll be roughing it there.
In reply to I was looking at an auction… by Dilluminati
