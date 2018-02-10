Pentagon's Nuclear Doctrine – Retrograde and Reckless

Via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
In its latest Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), the American Pentagon declares at one point in the document that the Cold War is long over. Apart from that fleeting mention, however, one would think from reading the entire review that the Cold War, for Washington, has never been so palpable.
It is a fear-laden document, relentlessly portraying the world as fraught with existential danger to US national security.
Russia and China, as with two other recent strategic policy papers out of Washington, are again painted as adversaries who must be confronted with ever-greater US military power.
The latest NPR asserts that since the last such review in 2010, “America confronts an international security situation that is more complex and demanding than any since the end of the Cold War.”
It is clear from reading the 74-page document that Russia and China are the main source of security concern for the Pentagon – albeit the reasons for the concern are far from convincing. Indeed one might say downright alarmist.
Washington accuses Russia and China of pursuing nuclear weapons development which is threatening. It accuses Russia in particular of violating arms controls treaties and threatening American allies with its nuclear arsenal. There are several other such unsubstantiated claims made by the Pentagon in the document.
Russia and China responded by condemning the aggressive nature of the Pentagon’s latest doctrine, as they have done with regard to two other recent strategic papers published by the Trump administration.
It is deplorable that Washington seems to go out of its way to portray the world in such bellicose terms. The corollary of this attitude is the repudiation of diplomacy and multilateralism.
Washington, it seems, is a hostage to its own imperative need to generate a world of hostile relations in order to justify its rampant militarism, which is, in turn, fundamental to its capitalist economy.
The lamentable, even criminal, danger of this strategy is that it foments unnecessary tensions and animosity in world relations. Russia and China have repeatedly called for normal, multilateral relations. Yet, remorselessly, Washington demonizes the two military powers in ways that are retrograde and reckless.
The Pentagon’s latest nuclear doctrine goes even further in its provocations. Based on dubious accusations of Russia’s threatening behavior (“annexation of Crimea”, “aggression in Ukraine”), the Pentagon has declared it will rely more on nuclear force for “deterrence”.
That can be taken as a warning that Washington is, in effect, lowering its threshold for deploying nuclear weapons. It overtly states that it will consider use of nuclear weapons to defend American interests and allies from “nuclear and conventional threats”. The language is chilling. It talks about inflicting “incalculable” and “intolerable” costs on “adversaries”. This is nothing short of Washington terrorizing the rest of the world into conforming to its geopolitical demands.
Another sinister development is that Washington has now declared that it will be acquiring “low-yield” nuclear weapons. These so-called “mini-nukes” will again lower the threshold for possible deployment of nuclear warheads in the misplaced belief that such deployment will not escalate to strategic weapons.
What’s disturbing is that the US is evidently moving toward a policy of greater reliance on nuclear force to underpin its international power objectives. It is also broadening, in a provocative and reckless way, what it considers “aggression” by other adversaries, principally Russia. Taken together, Washington is increasingly setting itself on a more hostile course.
Some 57 years ago, in 1961, then US President Dwight Eisenhower gave a farewell address to the nation in which he issued a grave forewarning about the growing control of the “military-industrial complex” over American life. Back then, the American military-industrial complex could disguise its insatiable appetite with the pretext of the Cold War and the “Soviet enemy”.
Today, the American federal government spends about $700 billion a year on military – over half its discretionary budget. The US spends more on military than at any time during the Cold War – in constant dollar terms.
The US military-industrial complex has become a voracious monster way beyond anything that Eisenhower may have feared. It is no longer a threat merely to American life. It is a threat to the life of the entire planet.
Objectively, the US has no foreign enemy endangering its existence; neither Russia nor China. Not even North Korea, despite its anti-American rhetoric, poses a direct threat to the US.
The Pentagon – on behalf of the military-industrial complex – is stretching credulity when it depicts the world as a more threatening place. Fingering Russia and China is absurd.
In order to try to shore up its scare-mongering with a semblance of credibility, the Pentagon is escalating the rhetoric about nuclear weapons and the need to deploy them. There is no objective justification for this nuclear posturing by the US, only as a way to dramatize alleged national security fears, in order to keep the military-industrial racket going.
The despicable danger from this retrograde Cold War strategy is that the US is recklessly pushing the world toward war and possibly nuclear catastrophe.
Fortunately, Russia and China have highly developed military defenses to keep American insanity in check. Nevertheless, American belligerence is pushing the world to combustible tensions.
The problem is that American rulers have become a rogue state. The American people need to somehow sack their rogue rulers and their military madness, and return the nation to a democratic function.
Until then, Russia and the rest of the world must be on guard.
MIC will take any war they can get. Cold or not.
And we will, ultimately, pay the price.
There is a Russian MIC, a Chinese MIC, etc. They don't stop either. Why should the US MIC sit and watch? Not realistic.
It's a feckless journey to try to inject common sense into this thread.
bingo.
oligarchs all around the world love war.
all are in on it. (trump too)
they don't fight them, they create 4D propaganda chess moves
to make suckers support and fight the wars for them
enjoy ;-)
Trump certainly made a uturn on war. Just like every other President in my lifetime. They always go back on some of their promises, but the one common denominator none seem able to avoid is supporting wars. I used to be very naive and justified their actions believing they must have some secret knowledge that forces them to change their position on war for the good and safety of the country. Now that I am older, wiser and more cynical I think it must be more along the lines that the mic is the most powerful far reaching entity on the planet and some presidents, even if they wanted to resist, have no choice. One of those Corleone offers or worse.
If you will recall, Trump promised to rebuild the military... which certainly needs rebuilding as it is ripe with expensive boondoggles, filled with traitorus animals infused into the system over time, but most especially introduced by the last administration after a major rifting of upper leadership that puts one in mind of Stalin's destruction of military leadership in Russia on his rise to power leading up to the Second World War.
Sadly, the rebuilding that is necessary seems far afield from that taking place. There does appear at times to be some reapproachment with the Russians (hard to tell for certain from a distance... who the hell really knows what is said behind closed doors) while at the same time animus between the US and China is on the rise. This instinct is not necessarily wrong, as Russia is our natural ally (and was moving in that direction prior to the American Civil War) and China our natural competition.
As to whether there is in fact a true power shake up at the highest levels, this too is impossible to know from a distance, but it appears possible. Time will tell.
But this world is heading to war, and no one, and certainly not the man in the White House who does not appear to be overly grounded in historical fact, is going to stop it. We are way too far down that road, trapped now by our own nature, and we do not, as a collective entity, have the will to pull ourselves back from the edge.
Rather, like the lemmings we are, we will take the plunge over the edge.
Unfortunately, the US started on this journey of imperialism almost from the get go. Violent expansion accompanies virtually every society/civilisation as they attempt to consolidate wealth and power. During the growth phase, everything is wonderful and most citizens benefit significantly, supporting the ruling class. But as diminishing returns on investments in growth and complexity set in, the domestic population turns restive and threats multiply (both domestic and foreign). The tragedy increases in intensity as feedback loops make the decline steeper (see Ugo Bardi re the Seneca Cliff effect). The imperial ruling caste fights to maintain the status quo, quelling domestic unrest via totalitarian means and minimizing foreign threats via increased military confrontations. This feeds both domestic and foreign anger until some straw breaks the camel's back and hell breaks loose. It is a cycle repeated again and again and again.
It is too bad the ruling caste doesn't heed the words of Bradley Cooper's character Eddie Morra in Limitless: [Safeguards a]gainst aggressive overexpansion? There aren't because there are no safeguards in human nature. We're wired to overreach. Look at history, all the countries that have ever ruled the world - Portugal, with its big, massive navy... All they've got now are salt cods and cheap condos. And Brits? Now they're just sitting in their dank little island, fussing over their suits. No one's stopping and thinking, 'Hey, we're doing pretty well. We got France, we got Poland, we got a big Swiss bank account... You know what? Let's not invade Russia in the winter, let's go home, let's pop a beer and let's live off the interest.
This is all assumption... I restrained my comments to that, that could be actually observed. As to the unified front you suggest, so long as we are wading amongst the speculation, I doubt it is so unified. Personally, I have known many Jews. I grew up in a Jewish subculture as they were among the few I could hold a reasonable conversation with (I became the token goyum, and I later married a Jew... she died 9 years later, but she was a beautiful, gentle soul). I taught at a school for a time that was subsidary and adjacent to the Simon Weisenthal Musuem (look it up) where I had access to some of the most renouned Rabbis in the world.
Somehow I missed this vast conspiracy, so I guess they are able to keep it a really good secret. Good thing you found out about it though, so you could share it with the rest of us... and I know it is a very popular belief, so I am quite certain you will find a good audience for your views among the readership here.
Jews are on the average brighter than the rest of the human race. I can attest to this annecdotally having spent so much time emeshed in the culture. They can be a stiff necked, hubric people, and they suffer from a strong sense of victimhood (wonder why). But they are hardly of one opinion, though they do lean (as a group) more to the left, some of the less secular amongst them are enthusiastic libertarians and or conservatives.
That there is an evil working deep within the machinations of global community... there is no question of that... but it is hardly the exclusive privilege of the jews, but incompasses the broad spectrum of humanity.
On the other hand, seeking simple answers can be very appealing...
All kinds of people attend Bilderberger, own interest in the Fed, etc. That Jews have rissen to the top throughout the Western global society is obvious... the cream always rises to the top (referring to intellectual capacity).
In any regard, there is no dissuading a person such as yourself, nor do I intend to attempt it. Just get tired of mindless prattle passing itself off as fact and/or intellectual debate (yes, you can suggest that I am the mindless prattler as I left you the comeback) and occassionally I respond.
I do not downflag people when I respond, however, as I find that to be in poor taste. Moreover, I will not respond to another of your posts as I am finding you tiresome.
"Jews are on the average brighter than the rest of the human race."
I studied with Jews at one of the best universities in the world , met many in LA when I lived there (one of them was a very famous lawyer), many are related to famous Hollywood etc celebrities, children of former US Attorney generals etc...heirs of multi-billion dollar foundations etc...
I completely disagree with what you say. I have never met a very bright Jew - they are all average at best. The ones I studied with (they were good friends) were not just average but also worked much harder than anyone and were geeky. I have decades of jew-experience and when I go to LA I stay with my friends who are Jews. I am from Serbia and I have not heard about antisemitism until I left Yugoslavia in early 90s.
It's just one of the dirty tricks Hollywood and other jew-run outlets promote. It's kind of like Oscars - they use their infrastructure to self-promote. It's not true. Especially with my jewish friends children and grand-children - they are not at all very bright - quite average unfortunately
One tiny problem with your "plan", genius! In a nuclear war, the world will be rendered uninhabitable and all the Jews, if not all life will be rendered extinct. No, the simple answer is wars are profitable to the crime syndicates that run this planet. That is their business.
They do not have military bases in over 130 countries and wars in 7. They are just doing what they need to do to protect themselves against a aggressively expansionist American military.
They do not have military bases in over 130 countries and wars in 7.
They just never had the funds to have military bases in 130 countries and wars in 7.
Neither do we
Feckless journey... & yet u couldn't resist...
😅😅😅
Me neither....
For what it's worth , in as much as we all have ANY say in the MIC decision-making process, I totally agree with you...
Pitchforks indeed... 😩😩
q
Yeah!!! .. rah rah rah!!! ... yeeaah!!! ... gggggggrrrrrr!!!! ......... and it's not like pootie has a carbon-copy arsenal or nuffin .... that he just finished spending 15 years comprehensively renovating .... and placing on to new ballidtic and cruise missiles .... and threwtening to use them or nuthin ... dduuuuhhhhhhhh!!!!
Dumb is the new black!
So one-eyed you may be the cyclops.
The article is built on an NPR citation ... exceptional journalism.
Russia and China get a lot more "bang for the buck" than we get from our MIC. When you see some of our selection choices you have to wonder what Senators and Congressmen got paid "for their constituents. We got Boeing's aerial tanker somewhere after 2004. Anybody seen one? What was the other choice? Before that choice was lobbied out and Boeing got the order. The Raptor. What was the other choice? And why was the Raptor tooling scraped so that more can't be ordered. The F-35 Lightning II. God, how much for that piece of crap. The list of things it can't do is too long.
Now the Army pistol replacement for the M-9 Beretta. Have you heard that if you drop it a certain way the gun goes off. If someone shouts, "Drop that gun!" you might be dead anyway.
Planned Inflation has had a number of huge impacts:
1) Weapons are now too expensive 2) Logistics for MIC are too expensive 3) Nuclear Power Plants are too Expensive 4) Military Parades in Washington DC are too Expensive since these vehicles damages roads, bridges and must be hauled cross country and deployed into a Staging Ground and maintained with trained technicians, mobile facilities and other equipment
4) Plus Fixed income citizens are damaged, old and infirm, retired are damaged 5) Youth and out of work are damaged by retraining and relocation costs in $10s of Thousands of Dollars 6) Trust Funds, Foundations, Universities, Insurance and Pension plans are damaged 7) World Reserve Currency is damaged to point of loss of confidence and finally collapse of country and world system
Ahh, it's time for the zh daily nuclear-war-scare propaganda thread.
Bought to you by pootie, and by the number 9, and by the letter K, and by Mr Hooper's drugstore.
Tune in tommorow for more of the same scare campaign.
Why post at all if you have nothing intelligent to add?
You seem woefully ignorant of the major recent shift in the decades old Nuclear Weapon Usage Doctrine, or as to why the ZOG has changed it.
So fucking sick of this war shit. Let these assholes who think we are in some kind of danger send off their families first!
Who's paying for the MIC?
Our (((banking overlords))), who else? With their ponzi enslavement scheme, no less. Death to the usurers.
The Petro Dollar is the Swamp.
I don't think thats what he was getting at...
US citizens, if they even disagree at ALL, sit there wringing their hands & crying "Woe is us" .... not gonna do it folks... u need a bit more oomph in your efforts to resist the tyrannical .gov ...
See (in another thread) how they pay themselves ?? Then redact FOIA salary lists ??
See how they treat the average citizen ??
Pissing in your faces & tellin u it's rainin....
Well.... do u think its gonna get better or worse... (rhetorical) & all the while, your ability to fight back in any meaningful way is being eroded every day...
Good Luck... you'll need it... 😔
We are. Through our taxes and every share of Lockheed or Haliburton etc., that we buy.
We pay for it ... in money and blood.
Hey folks, take a look at the people who write for this publication. It raises some eyebrows.
The US is a rogue state? LOLOLOLOL.
The USSA is the military arm of a worldwide Evil Empire actually. The City of London is the financial arm. And Israel operates the (one ring) secret service which secretly runs all of the other secret services. The USSA has instigated or participated in 80% of the armed conflicts since WW2, in which 20 - 30 million people, mainly civilians, have been killed. The USSA is much worse than a rogue state, it is a mindless beast under the command of Satanists.
sounds about right
In reply to The USSA is the military arm… by WernerHeisenberg
"The US is a rogue state? LOLOLOLOL"
It IS funny....I know... it's right up there with that other gem of philosophical knowledge..
U can't polish a turd...
Who'da thunk it ?? 😅😅
PENTAGON WANTS LITTLE NUKES | Military.com
Before I go any further look at the date of this article.
Humanity is stuck in an endless loop<>
How many remakes of Hollywood movies does it take for the entertainment industry to die?
The same is applicable to war.
I'm not against fighting for good reasons, but this endless small scale conflict is idiotic and un-productive for anyone but the people that build the crap that kills people.
I could not agree more.
End the FAKE wars!
Thanks for taking the time to read my comment. I appreciate it.
I'm a pretty conservative guy,and know some Kennedy era Democrats.
I try not to judge people, and don't talk to people I don't like.
[except for the neighbor behind me] He's a real French Canadian asshole!
"I try not to judge people, and don't talk to people I don't like.
[except for the neighbor behind me] He's a real French Canadian asshole!"
Why would u want to talk to him so ?? 😏
They are just putting rebuilt old low-yield nukes on to new cruise misiles, and also existing refurbished ballistic missiles.
i.e. ALL of the nukes already exist.
They've had these all along.
This is signalling, and not much more.
Same thing happened with the B-61 (allegedly) tactical bomb.
It's nothing new, but it does sell a lot of pop-up adds.
How many adds have to be blogged before people stop getting hysterical about nukes any more?
(or ... How I Stopped Worrying And Learned To Love The Bomb ...)
This is nothing short of Washington terrorizing the rest of the world into conforming to its geopolitical demands.
So what else is new?
US is a country rapist who is complaining that it's victims are not enjoying the rape, moreover, it demands that you greet it bent over and holding your ankles.
Nuke it from the orbit.
Sounds like anti-American hate from you, how old are you, what is your nationality and what country are you posting from?
And do you think by posting here you have any influence with your anti-American hate rant?
"Nuke from the orbit" you're a foreigner, can you tell us what is your nationality?
It doesn't matter where he is from.
The US military is a fucking cancer. Haven't you been paying attention or you're too blinded by your exceptionalism? What ever country this cancer injects itself in, it soon metastasises and weakens the host, eating away its resources.
There is nothing patriotic about supporting a rogue empire that thrives off parasitic destruction and conflict peddling for a small group of criminal tyrants who trample all the values they pay lip service to.
In reply to Sounds like anti-American… by MK ULTRA Alpha