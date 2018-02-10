The Shale 'Miracle' & The Reality-Optional World Of Bizarro Finance

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
As of this week, the shale oil miracle launched US oil production above the 1970 previous-all-time record at just over ten million barrels a day.
Techno-rapturists are celebrating what seems to be a blindingly bright new golden age of energy greatness.
Independent oil analyst Art Berman, who made the podcast rounds the last two weeks, put it in more reality-accessible terms: “Shale is a retirement party for the oil industry.”
It was an impressive stunt and it had everything to do with the reality-optional world of bizarro finance that emerged from the wreckage of the 2008 Great Financial Crisis. In fact, a look the chart below shows how exactly the rise of shale oil production took off after that milestone year of the long emergency. Around that time, US oil production had sunk below five million barrels a day, and since we were burning through around twenty million barrels a day, the rest had to be imported.
In June of 2008, US crude hit $144-a-barrel, a figure so harsh that it crippled economic activity — since just about everything we do depends on oil for making, enabling, and transporting stuff. The price and supply of oil became so problematic after the year 2000 that the US had to desperately engineer a work-around to keep this hyper-complex society operating. The “solution” was debt. If you can’t afford to run your society, then try borrowing from the future to keep your mojo working.
The shale oil industry was a prime beneficiary of this new hyper-debt regime. The orgy of borrowing was primed by Federal Reserve “creation” of trillions of dollars of “capital” out of thin air (QE: Quantitative Easing), along with supernaturally low interest rates on the borrowed money (ZIRP: Zero Interest Rate Policy). The oil companies were desperate in 2008. They were, after all, in the business of producing… oil! (Duh….) — even if a giant company like BP pretended for a while that its initials stood for “Beyond Petroleum.”
The discovery of new oil had been heading down remorselessly for decades, to the point that the world was fatally short of replacing the oil it used every year with new supply. The last significant big fields — Alaska, the North Sea, and Siberia — had been discovered in the 1960s and we knew for sure that the first two were well past their peaks in the early 2000s. By 2005, most of the theoretically producible new oil was in places that were difficult and ultra-expensive to drill in: deep water, for instance, where you need a giant platform costing hundreds of millions of dollars, not to mention armies of highly skilled (highly paid) technicians, plus helicopters to service the rigs. The financial risk (for instance, of drilling a “dry hole”) was matched by the environmental risk of a blowout, which is exactly what happened to BP’s 2010 Deepwater Horizon platform in the Gulf of Mexico, with clean-up costs estimated at $61 billion.
Technology - that El Dorado of the Mind - rode to the rescue with horizontal drilling and fracturing of ”tight” oil-bearing shale rock. It was tight because of low permeability, meaning the oil didn’t flow through it the way it flowed through normal oil-bearing rocks like sandstone. You had to sink a pipe down, angle it horizontally into a strata of shale only a few meters thick, and then blast it apart with water under pressure and particles of sand or ceramic called propants, the job of which was to hold open those fractures so the oil could be sucked out. Well, it worked. The only problem was you couldn’t make any money doing it.
The shale oil companies could get plenty of cash-flow going, but it all went to servicing their bonds or other “innovative” financing schemes, and for many of the companies the cash flow wasn’t even covering those costs. It cost at least six million dollars for each shale well, and it was in the nature of shale oil that the wells depleted so quickly that after Year Three they were pretty much done. But it was something to do, at least, if you were an oil company — an alternative to 1) doing no business at all, or 2) getting into some other line-of-work, like making yoga pants or gluten-free cupcakes.
The two original big shale plays, the Bakken in North Dakota and the Eagle Ford in south Texas, have now apparently peaked and the baton has passed to the Permian Basin in west Texas. If the first two bonanzas were characteristic of shale, we can look forward not very far into the future when the Permian also craps out. There are only so many “sweet spots” in these plays.
The unfortunate part of the story is that the shale oil miracle only made this country more delusional at a moment in history when we really can’t afford to believe in fairy tales.
The financial world is just now entering a long overdue crack-up due to the accumulating unreality induced by Federal Reserve interventions and machinations in markets. As it continues to get unglued — with rising interest rates especially — we will begin to see the collapse of the bonding and financing arrangements that the fundamentally unprofitable shale “miracle” has been based on.
And then you will see the end of the shale “miracle.” It is likely to happen very quickly. It was fun while it lasted. Now comes the hard part: getting through this without the nation completely losing its marbles and doing something stupid and desperate — like starting another merry little war.
When can we start fracking the internet for bitcoins ?
The US has the largest oil shale deposits in the world. There are huge oil shale deposits which are in the early phase of exploration.
The US oil shale reserves has over 2 trillion barrels of recoverable hydrocarbons.
Official but inaccurate traditional crude oil reserves is over 100 billion barrels, however the latest 3D survey on Alaska's North Slope coupled with the recent 3 billion barrel find, means there is a hell of a lot more oil than this defeatist rant programmed during the Obama communist defeatism era.
US reserves of crude oil are increasing and that's not oil shale.
Go look it up because the author sure didn't. This is typical of the political slanted poorly researched article these BS artist try to pass for real journalism.
Fact, major oil companies have announced a massive long term investment in shale. There are thousands of incompleted wells, drilled and ready to be completed, but from the above article people get a distorted view of the US crude oil production.
Plus there is hundreds of years of coal that doesn't create global warming that is driven by solar activity. If the coal were used properly for base power and the nat gas used almost exclusively for peaker power, then the nat gas would last hundreds of years. nat gas cars were almost happening before the elec. joke started. The batteries (with free elec.) cost about the same as gasoline per mile and nat. gas costs a lot less than gasoline.
Most likely the US govt has issued National Security directives to shale oil producers so they can report imaginary oil production and receive imaginary revenue thanks to undisclosed Fed loans. Wouldn't it look terrible for the US if their imaginary economic growth numbers were fatally undermined by collapsing oil consumption figures? Now the US is "energy independent" i.e. it has pretty much been in a Depression for a decade.
It's not so much loans as it is the Fed buying oil futures to keep an artificial floor on oil prices- $40 seems to be that floor for the Fed
Natural gas should be used for heating homes- or- at the most- powering fleet vehicles like garbage and UPS trucks.
I forgot to point out, one of the most important products from shale is natural gas. The natural gas reserves are growing and more and more are using natural gas.
US natural gas is being sold abroad and the US doesn't have the pipeline grid to handle the demand for natural gas. People are freezing in America because increased usage of fuels during winter caused shortages. There would be no shortages with natural gas pipelines.
The US has the largest deposits of oil shale in the world.
In addition to the natgas - specifically methane, which both heats homes and fuels electricity generating plants - the NGLs (Natural Gas Liquids) provide the feedstock for all the plasticized products manufactured, such as the device upon which you are reading this.
There are cities in the north freezing to death because the state of New York blocks the transport of shale natural gas. There are bottlenecks nationwide and when there is a major winter event, stockpiles run low and they freeze. Obama hold overs blocked Energy Secretary Perry's plan to allow power plants the right to store a backup supply of the natural resource the power plant must have for sustained operation in bad weather. Unfortunately, the energy resupply of critical infrastructure and people in a weather disaster has led to millions suffering from freezing weather.
There are many common sense solutions for many issues, we need to analyze the cost and need, political and economic, for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It's less than a billion barrels of low quality thick sour crude oil in four salt domes. We pay to keep a standing army of workers to maintain this obsolete counter to OPEC. (Bush II pushed to keep filling it with low quality $150 barrels of oil.)
If this nation can build a national hydrocarbon pipeline grid, then the amount of storage capacity in the pipelines would be more than stored in the salt domes. Crude, refined product, natural gas, methane, etc.
The only limit to US production is supplying demand, because of a poor distribution pipeline system certain imported petroleum products can compete because there is no alternative because the hydrocarbon can't be supplied with the present pipeline grid. This is the political and economic bottleneck slowing US hydrocarbon production.
Plus there are billions of unicorns on the underside of this FLAT earth and they are all shitting skittles enough to power earths needs for a million years.
Low interest rates cover up a lot of BS- we'll see how viable fracking is when rates are 5, 7, 10%. The Fed stepped in and bought futures when oil dropped to $26/barrel in Feb 2016 and banks that had loans to frackers based on $80/barrel started howling in pain.
I think your point of view is not realistic.
They can print as much "money" as they want. The important thing is getting the oil (at any cost).
Shale oil and gas are economically viable, and the drilling and production efficiencies continue to be enhanced. What initially started as a $80-90/bbl breakeven is close to $50 now. I become giddy at the thought of the American jobs created, not just getting this out of the ground, but at the renaissance in the petrochemical industry. As US production climbs, the reliance on the Middle East for oil declines and there is less of a justification for all that tyrannical MIC involvement. We need jobs and industry. Shale oil gives us a wonderful opportunity. Good times!
100,000s of thousands in the Appalachian Basin region alone.
Chinese companies committed to investing $83 billion in the state of West Virginia alone.
Asian, European manufacturers flocking to the US for cheap, reliable electricity and cheap petchem feedstock.
Well, so far you seem to be right. After all, we are getting plenty of oil out of the ground these days.
Thank you for your comment.
The US is producing over 10 million barrels per day. Around 2007, the US was importing 12.5 million barrels per day of OPEC crude oil, today, the US imports 2.5 million barrels from OPEC.
OPEC has lost market share in the US, we're in a battle for global market share. This isn't a speculator market it's for the first time in a long time, a supply and demand market.
I'm predicting 12 million to 14 million barrels per day production over the next three years. At 14 million barrels per day, the US economic growth rate will increase dramatically.
Productive shale basins continue to increase - Uinta, Austin Chalk, PRB, SCOOP/STACK, maybe Rogersville.
The plummeting cost to drill/complete coupled with precise diagnostics has expanded the productive areas in existing plays.
And the improvements continue apace.
You are right, there is way more oil than these alarmists like to claim, and they are getting better at getting it out and cost per barrel has gone down a lot. I have worked in every area he has mentioned. The technology is great and only getting better. I have worked on billion dollar projects they are amazing to see the amount of logistics and tech that goes into it. if there is a will there is a way, and they will recover it. the fact is these scare mongers want to artificially raise prices. the whole "fossile fuel" name comes from propaganda to make it seem artificially scares. we are going to run out any day, that last barrel is just around the corner
They even use a sensor on the drill bit to track oil. Kind of like a blood hound drill bit. That's the latest innovation.
The world is going to be a different world when the US is producing at 14 million barrel per day. It's an economic revolution of the first order.
Naysayers radicalized from 8 years of Obama communist defeatism apology indoctrination must wake up to the new US economic revival.
Good Luck.
Facts: most of the major oil Companies have already exited shale because they can't make any money. None of the larger shale producers are making any money. Silly me but I had always assumed that the purpose of being in business was to make money?
But fine, have it your way and come back here in, say a year from now?
That's false, big false, where have you been? The day of Trumps SOTU speech Exxon announced a massive long term commitment to shale. And there have been many major oil companies prominent in many oil industry articles explaining how big oil was biding up domestic oil equipment, land and resources.
These are announced corporate developments you're saying didn't happen.
You're purposely lying to promoted your failed communist agenda, you're LOSING and WE ARE WINNING.
AMERICA FIRST.
You speak of oil, but I never hear you speak of debt.
Announcing a commitment is meaningless.
Everybody knows at least one person that announced a commitment of marriage to their new bride or husband on their wedding day and that then fell through on the commitment later.
Politicians and business leaders announce commitments to various big programs all the time, like the bullet train in California or the 710 freeway that was supposed to cut through South Pasadena.
What matters is actual oil pulled out of the ground and brought to market, and we won't be able to celebrate a long-term prediction of that until it is actually done at the predicted date in the future.
my son has been doing this for 6 years now. i know the company h k has hired everybody back from the 40 dollar plunge era.
now they face the problem of not enough skilled rough necks that impair safety as they learn on the job. he is in charge of keeping the rig serviced and repairs, currently in Ohio, eastern side near Penn. they are drilling 25000 ft holes for natty from muti hole platforms.
2 weeks on-12 hour days with 4 hr ot/day. 2 weeks off with flights paid. think about that. 26 weeks off, with 26 week of all work, some sleep and back to it. like he said, making bank b/4 the bust. 80+k/year...
not bad gig if one is not afraid of very dangerous real hard work. he has explained many times some of the technology deployed and I will say:crazy shit maynard. technology even many here would be amazed that it is being done. this industry has evolved into a technology hotbed of engineering wizards conquering once insurmountable geology formations. imagine what can be done in the alternative space when these minds shift over at 150/barrel and the gov.org subsidy suck offs are put to bed by free market enteprise for profit with real innovation. howard take note, cause you are selling a book that can't happen unless you hope and pray half the world population dies off...howard is liberal progressive hooked on a gov.org mentality that the gov needs to step in to control every basket made from hand. maybe he would be ok with a subsidy from hillary's foundation for basket weavers...
" ... The unfortunate part of the story is that the shale oil miracle only made this country more delusional at a moment in history when we really can’t afford to believe in fairy tales. ... "
Bit harsh! ... I think he must have meant to say, "the American dream" ... yeah, that sounds better. The fracking haters have been on their meth pipes again ... me thinks that economics of supply and demand, and transition/substitution processes, are what really occurs.
" ... Techno-rapturists are celebrating what seems to be a blindingly bright new golden age of energy greatness. ... ... Technology - that El Dorado of the Mind - rode to the rescue with horizontal drilling and fracturing of ”tight” oil-bearing shale rock. ... ... so the oil could be sucked out. Well, it worked. The only problem was you couldn’t make any money doing it. ... "
When you read a writer putting stuff like that in an article, you knowvright away that you're dealing with an agenda-driven kook trying to sell klick-baited ADD-SPACE on their wee blog (talking his book, in other words).
Firstly, it presumes the owners of such enterprises are actually dumb, or suicidal, that they don't know what a spreadsheet is.
Not likely.
They do extensive resource recon mapping and risk analysis before finance terms are offered, in fact there's a whole sub-discipline in geology called, "Economic Geology", that does nothing else but research the economics of mapped resource reserves, and their ecomoic extraction costs, and time to payback the investment, that anticipates market flux over a 25 to 50 year time window.
Sorry, it is not a throw of the dice by reckless mere dummies, as the author of this swill would have it, it's why they are very rich, and you are not, and must tout click-bait for add revenue, instead. The owners are also not financial illiterates, they know the risks, it's called being an 'entrepreneur' - which despite endless twisted malicious slanders, is actuallg a good thing.
Have a cup cake ... cooked and delivered to you by fracked energy ... ... no cupcake for the author though ... he has high principles! ... and wisdom! ... hedoneednofrackingcupcakes!
Doooooooooom remrremediateediated!
nice comment. yup, all true. these are 50-100 year old companies with wise ole salts running operations.
they know there shit. a driller with 30 years experience will tell you that we did something for the first time.
the driller has taken a liking to my sons common sense smarts and "testing" him for the day he can run the joysticks. that is the day when 150k seems like not enough for the responsibility...
Fracking is like someone at a party after they thought the beer was gone finding a lost half rack of beer at 0200 in the morning.
The party will last another half hour.
But is it cheap beer (Billy Beer?) or the good stuff?
I had an old girlfriend who would follow the frackers around the country in an effort to improve her lot in life.
From Colorado to Pennsylvania to North Dakota, there she was, ready to offer the most awesome blowjobs in exchange for a place to stay.
She must be down in Texas these days, since the Bakken is drying up.
Similar to gold rush girls
Or the so-called "camp followers" during the Revolutionary/Civil War.
The world's oldest profession is alive and well.
A woman who is able to give mind blowing blowjobs has part of the keeper skillset already in the bag for me.
When they're eager and willing to swallow every drop, then you know that you either have a keeper, or a five thousand dollar whore.
Horizontal drilling leads to rapid peak and rapid decline ? the story of my life
Its all about the controlled injection!
Lets get fracked up if we can't break even yet.
This article is crap. Shell and the other players can produce fracked oil for $20 a barrel in Texas. Peak oil is peak BS.
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Shells-New-Permian-Play-Profitabl…
The position of "the ostrich stuck its head in the sand" has never been promising.
Will be handy for parking our bicycles though.He keeps talking USD and not net joules per barrel.
Money is a representation of net energy,net energy is not a representation of money.
What is so hard to understand ?
I would say the vast majority of project don't break even until at least $50/barrel.
The $20 play is an outlier, not a trend.
It may take a decade or more for the full impact of this "Shale Revolution" to be recognized, but the colorful, Know Nothing Narrators such as Mr. K, will long be relegated into the dustbin of history for their inaccuracies.
In all the years I've been following ZH, I find it curious that not a single piece has been posted on the dramatic change underway in the US northeast/upper Midwest as a result of world- leading production of natgas and Natural Gas Liquids.
How about the several dozen, massive CCGT power plants being built that will offer the lowest electricity prices on the planet?
Why is Foxconn building a multibillion dollar facility outside of union-strong Milwaukee?
Why is the first aluminum plant in 45 years breaking ground in Ashland, KY?
Why is a second multibillion dollar cracker about to be announced in Ohio? This, along with the $200 billion dollar petchem build out on the Gulf Coast?
Does Howard Kunstler, using preposterously flawed data, know more than the suits running these various companies?
Don't, for one nano second, attempt to downplay the recoverable resource available from these plays unless you can authoritatively discount the Powder River Basin expansion, the wells in the Austin Chalk by EOG - including the recent one in Ayovelles parish, the targeting by Cabot in Ashland county of the Templesu formation, the growth of in the Uinta, continued testing of the Rogersville.
World is changing, folks.
HAS changed, actually, as Argentina, China, and - shortly - the UK is showing with this unconventional approach to hydrocarbon extraction.
But for long? The fracking world is not the Gwahar (and it is now depleted).
Read the comments to the link you provided. $20/ bbl for shale oil is BS.
yup. the real reason for 60/bbl break even was the cost of all the parade of subs day rate being gouge high when the boom started. that has all changed plus substantial tech improvements. i hear around 30/bbl depending where, dept, ect...
The last sentence says it all.
Iran and Russia- two countries that the US is currently agitating the hell out of- still have an ass-load of oil that can be extracted by traditional(cheap) methods- is anyone else connecting the dots here?
And instead of developing meaningful relationships with reliable energy producers like Iran and Russia, the braindead one trick pony show that is Washington opts for master-slave vassal state servitude and thuggery. Winning!
No wonder why Putin is king.
You didn't mention Venezuela (another friend of ours).
I'm not someone with credible knowledge of the fracking industry.
I don't believe Kunsler is either.
They say Russian troll farms under the direct control of putin (who is a wicked and horrible, very, very bad, bad and dangerous, so dangerous) have infiltrated the American intellectual class and tricked them into being anti-fracking.
Did you hear that on CNN?
