Is The Steele Dossier Full Of "Russian Dirt" - Or British?

Authored by James George Jatras via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
With text messages between US Justice Department (DOJ) conspirators Peter Strzok and his adulterous main squeeze Lisa Page now revealing that then-President Barack Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing,” it now appears that the 2016 plot to subvert the rule of law and corrupt the US organs of state security for political purposes reached the very pinnacle of power.
To call the United States today a “banana republic” increasingly may be seen as a gratuitous insult to the friendly spider-infested nations to our south.
Still, don’t expect to see Barry Hussein Saetoro doing the perp walk anytime soon or even being deported back to Kenya. Don’t expect to see orange prison suits on Strzok, Page, former FBI Director James Comey, former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and others implicated in putting a political thumb on the scales to, first, get Hillary Clinton elected, and then, when that failed, to neuter Donald Trump’s presidency with a phony Russiagate probe. Officials’ getting “former-ed” is one thing, their getting prosecuted quite another. (Just imagine if a GOP administration had similarly skewed the supposedly non-political law enforcement and intelligence services for partisan reasons. We’d have Watergate on steroids. The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN would be calling for hanging, drawing, and quartering.)
Indeed, it’s not even clear the Russiagate investigation itself will be impacted. After all, the narrative may have flipped on one variable – from Trump campaign collusion to Democratic and FBI collusion – but the constant remains the same: Russia. Trump’s defenders are as insistent as his detractors that the real culprit is Russia! Russia! Russia!
Sean Hannity of Fox News has been particularly hyperventilative that the entire Steele Dossier lying at the black heart of the mess consists of “phony, fake-news Russian propaganda” and “Russian intelligence lies” from British MI6 (supposedly “former”) spymaster Christopher Steele’s “Russian sources.” Even level-headed observers like Paul Sperry and Patrick Buchanan characterize the file as a “Kremlin-aided smear job” and “Russian dirt [that] Steele was spoon-fed by old comrades in the Kremlin’s security apparatus.”
Christopher Steele is not Russian
But what do we really know about Steele’s claimed sources? Not much.
Sure, maybe Vladimir Putin personally whispered every word of the dossier into Steele’s ear. Or maybe Steele invented his supposed sources from whole cloth: your clients are paying for sleaze, you give them sleaze. Or anything in between: maybe Steele consulted some imaginative Russian cranks with only a marginal, and most likely adversarial, relationship to the Russian authorities, whose “inside knowledge” Steele padded to justify his fee. (Steele claims he didn’t pay his “sources” – assuming they exist at all – but that’s no more worthy of credit than anything else he says.)
As analyzed by Russia expert Stephen F. Cohen:
‘Where, then, … did Steele get his information? According to Steele and his many stenographers – which include his American employers, Democratic Party Russiagaters, the mainstream media, and even progressive publications – it came from his “deep connections in Russia,” specifically from retired and current Russian intelligence officials in or near the Kremlin. From the moment the dossier began to be leaked to the American media, this seemed highly implausible (as reporters who took his bait should have known) for several reasons:
- ‘Steele has not returned to Russia after leaving his post there in the early 1990s. Since then, the main Russian intelligence agency, the FSB, has undergone many personnel and other changes, especially after 2000, and especially in or near Putin’s Kremlin. Did Steele really have such “connections” so many years later? [JGJ: Is it credible that the head of MI6’s Russian branch is on a first-name basis with top Kremlin insiders? Turn the identities around and ask whether the chiefs of the US section of Russian or Chinese intelligence are on intimate speaking terms with the US president’s top advisers or with the leadership of the CIA or FBI. Hardly.]
- ‘Even if he did, would these purported Russian insiders really have collaborated with this “former” British intelligence agent under what is so widely said to be the ever-vigilant eye of the ruthless “former KGB agent” Vladimir Putin, thereby risking their positions, income, perhaps freedom, as well as the well-being of their families?
- ‘Originally it was said that his Russian sources were highly paid by Steele. Arguably, this might have warranted the risk. But subsequently Steele’s employer and head of Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, wrote in The New York Times that “Steele’s sources in Russia…were not paid.” If the Putin Kremlin’s purpose was to put Trump in the White House, why then would these “Kremlin-connected” sources have contributed to Steele’s anti-Trump project without financial or political gain – only with considerable risk?
- ‘There is the also the telling matter of factual mistakes in the dossier that Kremlin “insiders” were unlikely to have made, but this is the subject for a separate analysis.
‘And indeed we now know that Steele had at least three other “sources” for the dossier, ones not previously mentioned by him or his employer. There was the information from foreign intelligence agencies provided by Brennan to Steele or to the FBI, which we also now know was collaborating with Steele. There was … a “second Trump-Russia dossier” prepared by people personally close to Hillary Clinton and who shared their “findings” with Steele. And most intriguingly, there was the “research” provided by Nellie Ohr, wife of a top Department of Justice official, Bruce Ohr, who, according to the Republican memo, “was employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump. Ohr later provided the FBI with all of his wife’s opposition research.” Most likely, it found its way into Steele’s dossier. (Mrs. Ohr was a trained Russian Studies scholar with a PhD from Stanford and a onetime assistant professor at Vassar, and thus, it must have seemed, an ideal collaborator for Steele.)’
The reference to “people personally close to Hillary Clinton and who shared their ‘findings’ with Steele” dovetails with another intriguing suggestion from former Clinton insider Dick Morris, who knows the modus operandi of the Clinton lie generator better than anyone else. On the Fox News “Ingraham Angle” show, Morris suggested to host Laura Ingraham that the bulk of the dossier was invented by veteran political dirty tricksters and Clinton-machine hatchet men Sid Blumenthal and Cody Shearer, who then engaged “former” spook Steele, because of the Brit’s known relationship with the FBI, as their conduit to give their garbage credibility. (Never underestimate the residual “colonial” mentality of Yanks to find any sort of gibberish convincing if delivered with a British accent, as confirmed by the ubiquity of posh Brit voices in American advertising.)
Andrew Wood is not Russian
But Steele isn’t the only limey link to #Dossiergate. In late 2016, after Trump’s election victory, Andrew Wood, a former British ambassador to Russia, told US Senator John McCain about the existence of compromising material on Donald Trump, according to Wood’s account to BBC4. Wood then set up a meeting between Steele and David Kramer, an associate of McCain’s. It’s unclear whether McCain already knew about the dossier at that point or whether Wood alerted the Senator to its existence.
For what it is worth – not much – Wood states that McCain had obtained the documents from the Senator’s own sources. “I told him I was aware of what was in the report but I had not read it myself, that it might be true, it might be untrue. I had no means of judging really,” and that he served only to inform McCain about the dossier contents: “My mission was essentially to be a go-between and a messenger, to tell the Senator and assistants that such a dossier existed,” Wood told Fox News. Wood elsewhere relates that McCain was “visibly shocked” at his description and expressed interest in reading the full report. That doesn’t sound as though McCain had already obtained the dossier from his “own sources” but, rather, that Wood was the instigator.
So which is it? Did McCain already know about the dossier, and if so how did it “happen” to get raised with a British diplomat? Conversely, was the initiative from Woods to induce the Senator – known to be a strong Trump critic as well as for his hostility to Russia – to pass the dossier on in Washington? Keep in mind that the dossier had already been used to secure a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to monitor Carter Page, a peripheral asteroid in the Trump orbit, and that Trump had already been elected. By this time the conspiracy’s purpose had shifted from preventing Trump’s victory to tying down his incoming administration, especially with respect to blocking any opening to Moscow as Trump said he intended to do. What better way to set the cat among the pigeons than for a supposedly totally non-political British diplomat (certainly no intelligence officer, he!) to quietly peddle the material from Steele (whom Wood called a “very competent professional operator … I do not think he would make things up.”) to the right man in Washington?
GCHQ is not Russian
Finally, while it’s clear the dossier served to get a FISA warrant for American services to spy on the Trump campaign and later the transition team, US agencies’ might not have been the only eyes and ears monitoring them. Amid all the hubbub over Michael Wolff’s slash-and-burn Fire and Fury, little mention (other than a heated denial on the floor of the House of Commons, from the notoriously truth-challenged former prime minister Tony Blair, and from the relevant British agency itself!) has been made of the suggestion that the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) – Britain’s version of the NSA – was spying on Trump and providing their sister agencies in the US with additional data.
Keep in mind the carefully worded deflection last year from James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence (DNI), that “there was no wiretap against Trump Tower during the campaign conducted by any part of the national intelligence community... including the FBI,” thus begging the question of whether Trump was spied on not by a US “national” agency but by one of the Anglosphere “Five Eyes” agencies – most likely GCHQ – which then passed the information back to their American colleagues. With Steele’s and Wood’s involvement, and given the virtual control of America’s manifestly corrupted agencies of their counterparts in satellite countries like the United Kingdom, involvement by GCHQ and perhaps other “friendly” foreign agencies cannot be dismissed out of hand.
Madame Prime Minister is not Russian
To be sure, in 2016 the majority opinion in Russia was that Donald Trump’s election would be preferable to Hillary Clinton’s for the simple reason that the former openly advocated better relations with Moscow while the latter was a notorious warmonger. But there was also a strong minority view, especially among more pro-Western elements of the Russian establishment, that Hillary – “the devil you know” – was preferable to rolling the dice on an unpredictable and unknown quantity. Plus, Hillary was delightfully corrupt, with the Clinton Foundation an open invitation for many foreign powers to buy influence.
There was no ambiguity in the position of the British government, however. In 2016 Prime Minister Theresa May, like her German counterpart, made little effort to hide her disdain for the “just plain wrong” Trump and her preference for Hillary Clinton, whom she expected to win (as did most other observers).
Why should anyone be surprised that her MI6 and GCHQ minions would share the same views and perhaps acted on them to provide some helping “hands across the water” to their US counterparts whose anti-constitutional conspiracy now stands exposed?
Comments
The Nunes and Grassley/Graham memos both make it clear that Steele was playing a double game, acting as an FBI source while spreading the Clinton dossier through the media. And the FBI chose to ignore these abuses until it could no longer do so. The double game was criminal and political.
Steele was spreading the Clinton dossier through the media to taint Trump politically. But he was also working with the FBI to go after Trump with a criminal investigation. The information was withheld by the DOJ so as not to expose the fact that his paymasters were actually in the Clinton campaign.
Were the DOJ and the FBI covering up the origins of the Clinton-Steele dossier to protect the criminal investigation or the political campaign? The refusal to crack down on Steele’s media leaks (not to mention the plethora of leaks coming from within the FBI and DOJ) suggest that it was the latter or both.
Admitting a political origin on the FISA application suggests they were less worried about the court than about the public exposure of their actions. And that’s the situation that they find themselves in now.
The Clinton campaign had taken great care to conceal its ownership of the Clinton-Steele dossier. Having a law fire hire a smear firm which then hired a British former intel agent in another country indicates that the campaign was spending a lot of time and money trying to cover its tracks. It wouldn’t have needed to work so hard just to protect the distribution of opposition research to the media.
There was never any shortage of reporters eager to cooperate with Clinton officials. Would the same insider media that allowed the DNC to review articles and ask for changes have really refused to keep the origins of the Clinton-Steele dossier a secret? Even if the reporters who were briefed by Steele didn’t know that he was working for the Clinton campaign, they could have guessed it from their contacts.
Concealing the origins of the Clinton-Steele dossier wasn’t necessary for opposition research. And that means that the dossier had always been intended to serve as the basis for a criminal investigation. Even before he wrote a single word, Christopher Steele had been hired to generate a criminal investigation.
The eavesdropping and the Mueller investigation aren’t unintended outcomes, as the apologists want us to believe, that a zealous Steele triggered by passing the information to the government.
It had always been the intended outcome before Christopher Steele even officially came on board.
But because the campaign was underway, the dossier was a double game. Spreading it through the media acted as classic opposition research while routing it through the DOJ generated an investigation. And the Clinton campaign used Steele to do both. His Fusion GPS handlers ferried him from briefing reporters to briefing the FBI. And the FBI was obligated to keep his secret the way that the media did.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269246/clinton-dossier-daniel-greenfield
chupa == suck
cabra == goat
I have to ask the obvious question here. Are you practicing animal husbandry? Should I look for you on YouPorn? And the category?
In reply to The Nunes and Grassley… by Chupacabra-322
It’s just full of shit
In reply to qewr by DownWithYogaPants
The Steele dossier is full of what the commies want you to believe.
In reply to It’s just full of shit by BlackChicken
Agreed. But what they want us to believe is shit. And commies can blow me.
In reply to The Steele dossier is full… by TeamDepends
All this NONSENSE is to keep the CONFLICT with Russia alive for World War 3.
In reply to Agreed. But what they want… by BlackChicken
Where is Rosenstein in the picture?
In reply to Agreed. But what they want… by BlackChicken
Rosenstein looks an awful lot like Himmler. You didn’t hear it here.
In reply to Where is Rosenstein in the… by philipat
The Steele dossier was written by the DNC/Hillary with help from their criminal moles in the DOJ and FBI.
Russia is the red herring.
In reply to The Steele dossier is full… by TeamDepends
i've always wondered why we were supposed to automatically believe Steele or Fusion when they tell us Steele's sources were current and former Russian intelligence people with close ties to the Kremlin.
That's what they say.
This author is right to question this story, which to date has just been accepted as truth. We don't really know who the sources were, or if this was all or partially made up.
In reply to The Steele dossier was… by Kayman
..British government rot, as well as dirt… just look at their dentition
In reply to It’s just full of shit by BlackChicken
Steele's handler? State Department under Clinton, FBI under Mueller/Comey, DNC, the Russian intelligence he was close to, or was his handler MI6.
Steele's handler and loyalty is MI6. Clinton was using Steele's position papers to write US foreign policy on the Ukraine and Russia. It was used as evidence to support the State Department foreign policy. State Department foreign policy was decided when DOD Gates and State Department violated the Logan Act for big grand Bilderberg meeting with Kissinger and the Royals.
If anyone in the US government doesn't believe MI6 has in the past manipulate US foreign for it's national security then that government worker needs to be asked to leave. Steele working at the State Department supplying position papers, making deals on the ground in the Ukraine, participating in the State Department funded coup, well it wasn't all Blumenthal.
Blumenthal is featured in Clinton State Department emails, doing private intelligence work trying to arrange a coup in Libya, I guess later he went to work for Clinton at State, but he was a private citizen in the emails(not completely sure but I read some of the emails implicating him and Clinton)
This is Clinton's dirty trick spy ring, but the handler and loyalty of the British spy is MI6. And MI6 belongs to who and I know you don't believe it, the Queen makes geopolitical policy and through her ministers and MI6 contacts carry it out.
Did the British MI6 use a so called former MI6 spy to spy on the Americans, supply geopolitical position papers for the purpose of providing evidence for Clinton's Ukraine coup, and subsequent sour relation with the Russians and then to sabotage Trump's election because MI6 favored Clinton? Could some of this be plausible?
Recall the timeline of Ukraine, Libya, Syria etc. It was easy to see Libya was decided at that particular Bilderberg Meeting, the American beast of burden was used and Clinton was the facilitator and the traitor, sold us out coming and going, and there are hundreds of people in and outside Washington, active and inactive desperate to keep this manipulation of our foreign policy and failures covered up.
The Ukraine coup State Department planner Victoria Nuland bragged before congress she spent over $4 billion tax payer dollars overthrowing Ukraine's government. Biden would periodically visit the Ukraine, the last trip he was handing over $18 billion, we don't know how much the federal government gave to the Ukraine in the form of aid, but the money was stolen, stolen, and the last Biden speech said this is the last money, you're going to have to do something about the corruption.
Bloomberg tried to get the state department to answer questions about the missing billion from the Clinton State Department era, this question was never answered. Some say billions, Bloomberg said billion, but no State Department response to request for information.
In reply to … by Manthong
Sheepless.
In reply to qewr by DownWithYogaPants
Grassley memo got buried after too much hoopla over the Nunes memo.
Americans have too short attention spans to grasp two memos.
In reply to The Nunes and Grassley… by Chupacabra-322
There's a lot of quit in that red team.
In reply to Grassley memo got buried… by Arrowflinger
The amazing thing is they instinctively voted for Trump over Hillary. All this sophisticated neo-intelligence crap was worth just that...crap. The arrogance of these elites is their biggest weakness...they still don’t appreciate their ignorance
In reply to Grassley memo got buried… by Arrowflinger
It's clear to me that no MSM investigative journalists (if any still exist) have any intention of taking this info and now doing their own investigations. It's not going to be the "watchdog press" that breaks the real story. Hell, they are part of the story in the sense they are covering up the real story and helping to steer people in the wrong direction.
In reply to Grassley memo got buried… by Arrowflinger
Concealing the payment for the Steele Dossier is a crime by Clinton didn’t declare it on her Federal Election Expenditure reports. Just one more crime La Clinton Nostra that will go unpunished because Trump isn’t holding the Deep State/DNC cabal accountable
In reply to The Nunes and Grassley… by Chupacabra-322
The UKs empire began dying in Afghanland
fuck them and their ballz, ballz, ballz, of steele. [/duke nukem]
In reply to The UKs empire began dying… by cossack55
.
i hope the brits choke on it. i hope their economy goes into the toilet. i hope brexit goes as badly as possible. i hope they lose the falklands. i hope russia doesn't sell them any natty. i hope they eat frozen kipper in the dark forever. uk commie fuckwit meddling bitchez. criminal hitlary loving nasty slimy limey assholes.
Rule Shittania ?
In reply to i hope the brits choke on it… by buzzsaw99
Well hello Mister Fancypants (with your trumped up dossier). Well, I've got news for you pal, you ain't leadin' but two things right now: Jack and shit... and Jack left town. [/ash, army of darkness]
In reply to Rule Shittania ? by Arrowflinger
Given there are still people who believe basically everyone in the U.S. was behind some grand conspiracy of JFK being killed (by Oswald), it isn't a surprise there are so many who believe in the 'Russiagate' farce.
Somebody's lying.
Like I.... I've said....Somebody's lying.
Still sayin' that.
Some bodies would prove the lying.
(and killin').
Steele might be a prime candidate for a heart attack or a double-headshot suicide.
I was waiting for a piece like this to be posted to Z/H. [thanks Tyler]
Why is it every fucking news outlet has some smarmy moron of British decent bloviating about American politics?
The British are biggest fucking scumbags there are, when it comes to politics and finance. Why don't we just hang the fucking Union Jack over the White House already?
We fought a war to free ourselves from those tyrannical assholes back in (1775–1783). Fuck the British and their asinine accents. Stay on your side of the Atlantic.
there isn't room for the union jack the flag of israel is already there.
In reply to I was waiting for a piece… by Yen Cross
the gov wonks hold themselves to a higher standard; above prosecution....
Trumptards hate democracy.
You love Jews?
In reply to Trumptards hate democracy. by Dratpmurt
You need to quit huffing 'Reddi-wip'.
In reply to Trumptards hate democracy. by Dratpmurt
guys like him make me pine for mdb. trolls these days have no sense of style.
In reply to You need to quit huffing … by Yen Cross
The JOO ...
(that's the issue here ...)
i don't know why may looks so smug with her pants around her ankles.
Well I got a joke for you. I'm gonna tear you a new asshole. [/Animal Mother, Full Metal Jacket]
IT SMELLS and has the Clintons and Clinton associates finger prints all over it along with OBAMA & Co.
Also, there was mention the other night by John Solomon of The Hill the Aussie ambassador who blew the whistle Pappadopolus is close to the Clintons.
LOCK THEM ALL UP
Given the same diet, British crap smells no different from Russian crap.
If Putin had any such video, no one else would have had access. Many Brits are still involved with their prepubescent fantasies involving bed wetting.
So the CIA's goal was to get back super-secret hacking documents or code or material etc from the bad guys so the CIA could use them? Did they not have any copies of these files, documents, etc? Did they forget to make any copies or backups?
Unlikely.
Or the CIA's goal was to get back super-secret hacking documents or code or material etc from the bad guys so they couldnt use them? Did they not think the bad guys could make copies, backups etc?
What a load of Bullshit.