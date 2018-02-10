"How Much Worse Will It Get?" That's What Goldman's Clients Want To Know

Last weekend, just after the 666-point crash in the Dow which seemingly came out of nowhere after the market misinterpreted the average hourly wages print as strong (when in reality it was weaker than expected when factoring in the slide in hours worked), Goldman's clients had just one question: with the market suddenly tumbling after the best start to the year since 1987 (other parallels included a collapse in the dollar and a spike in yields), was this 1987 all over again?
Goldman's response, as delivered by the bank's chief equity strategist David Kostin, predictably was 'don't panic, things are very different than they were 31 years ago.'
In retrospect, and considering the immediate market plunge that followed, what happened next certainly certainly had the feel of 1987, Goldman's clients should have been asking Bank of America , which on payrolls Friday correctly predicted that a 12% plunge was imminent.
Meanwhile Goldman's David Kostin was out there defending his bullish thesis (even if he quietly suggested that "investors who are already long cash equities could instead consider purchasing puts as protection".)
Well, it's one week later, the biggest ever point crash in the Dow Jones is in the history books, as is the volocaust which sent the VIX up by the most on record and imploded the inverse VIX industry.
So yes, to all those clients who are wondering how the smartest
FDIC-backed hedge fund investment bank could get it so wrong, we suggest you read "Goldman Does It Again: Crude Crashes 11% After "Most Bullish In A Decade" Call."
* * *
Fast forward one week later when the same David Kostin, whose infectious enthusiasm last Friday just cost his clients millions, tells us that the biggest question worrying Goldman (suddenly poorer) clients is no longer "is it really bad" - it is - but "how much worse will it get?"
It will probably not shock readers, to learn that once again Kostin - like JPM's Marko Kolanovic two weeks ago - has just one job: to prevent a liquidation panic, and to restore confidence that the 10% correction which just happened seemingly out of nowhere was a one off event, or - in the parlance of Wall Street - a "healthy correction."
Alas, after last week's forecast disaster, Kostin's promises that all is well have about as much value as an $100 XIV call. So instead of piling on his discredited opinion, here are the facts from the chief Goldman strategist, the bottom line being that once there is a correction, the market will likely keep selling for a while, with the peak to trough change for non-recession corrections 15%, and 27% for corrections that morph into outright recession, and a blended average drop of 18%, or roughly double the current drawdown.
Here are the details:
Most equity market corrections recover without developing into bear markets or presaging recessions. There have been 16 drawdowns of 10%+ since 1976. Of the 16 corrections, only five occurred around a recession. Of the remaining 11 non-recession episodes, 1987 was the only one that turned into a bear market (i.e., a decline of 20%). A bear market would mean the S&P 500 falls below 2300, which history suggests is unlikely to occur without a recession. Our economists believe the probability of a recession remains well below average, given strong global GDP growth and loose financial conditions. Earnings fundamentals also remain strong. Since the market peak, consensus 2018 EPS have been raised by 2%. Consensus EPS expectations rose by a median of 1% during corrections not associated with recessions compared with a decline of 3% in recession corrections.
In other words, the S&P 500 typically declined by 15% during the 11 non-recession corrections since 1976. Putting this in current context, a fall of this magnitude would carry the index to 2450, roughly 6% below the current level.
Some other facts: The typical correction took 70 trading days to trough and 88 days to recover. However, an investor who bought the S&P 500 10% below its peak without waiting for a bottom would have experienced median 3-, 6-, and 12-month returns of 6%, 12%, and 18%.
For those looking for a more granular breakdown, Kostin notes that market performance following past non-recession corrections suggests investors should prefer cyclical sectors to defensives (see Exhibit 3).
- Materials has beat the S&P 500 by a median of 270 bp during the three months following past corrections. Industrials outpaced the index in 73% of periods by a median of 270 bp.
- Telecom has been the worst post-correction performer, lagging the index in 64% of periods by a median of 410 bp.
- Among factors, low valuation and small-cap stocks typically performed best following 10% declines. The Russell 2000 index has outpaced the S&P 500 by a median of 240 bp.
- Low volatility stocks typically fare worst, lagging high volatility firms in 87% of post-correction periods by a median of 610 bp.
Finally, for those who simply hope to fade any advice Goldman brings to the table, just do the opposite of this:
We recommend investors focus on Cyclicals and Low Labor Cost stocks now that the long-awaited correction has occurred. Exhibit 4 identifies 25 Goldman Sachs Buy-rated stocks that have lagged most during the current correction relative to their respective beta-implied returns. The median stock has a beta of 1, but has lagged its beta-implied return by 5 pp since January 26.
For readers who believe the correction is only just starting, the choice is clear: just short Goldman's top 25 "laggard" stocks.
NYSE, October 19, 1987.
Comments
666-point crash...
How much worse?
Zombies...
Goldman clients....lol hahahaha
In reply to 666-point crash… by peddling-fiction
Muppets ~ (gotta dig those high tech cathode raytheon tubes in the foto)
In reply to Goldman clients....lol… by FreeShitter
goldman sux...once again predicting the unpredictable...NOT!
https://s3.envato.com/files/f10c5f1a-bc01-4de8-90c1-5e7053c3758b/inline…
In reply to Muppetts by TheWholeYearInn
It will get worse, alright.
In reply to goldman sux...once again… by BullyBearish
I love it when the rich cry, when the pocket change won't buy another house. Fucking bastards want everything, always.
In reply to It will get worse, alright. by lloll
It will get worse than they can hypothecate.
In reply to Goldman clients....lol… by FreeShitter
What brought down the stock market in 1929 was obscene margin trading around the top. What I want to know is, how many people borrowed money to leverage into stocks and when those margin calls will start flowing like Montezuma's revenge. That's when it gets real interesting.
I guess that answers the VIX action.
In reply to It will get worse than … by Arrowflinger
Margin calls are one of the few things not hypothecated in finance. They are real...real scarey.
In reply to What brought down the 1929… by Brazen Heist
......that moment a critical mass realizes this could be nearing the top and nobody wants to be the last bagholder, only the first to rush for the exits.....is another very scary moment.
That's when having gullible clientèle and ownership of mass media comes in handy to help push you out the door first.
In reply to Margin calls are one of the… by Arrowflinger
666 pt drop? In 1996 the Spy was trading at 666
In reply to ......that moment everybody… by Brazen Heist
Bag holders are us = 401k owners.
Beautiful 'hypothecation AT WORK' in terms of bag holders versus the one left with assets...4 owe 1, 'K'?
or if k being shorthand for 1000, 4 owe 1,000. 4 bankers got the assets of 4000.
Or, in the words of General Ackbar, "It's a TRAP!"
In reply to ......that moment everybody… by Brazen Heist
I've had margin calls, it forces one to pay up, or sell off.
The buying interest Friday makes me hold off on the new crash theory, we need to understand market expectations and the reasons for buying. If the sell off continues, then the panic is causing a sell off at a loss, the earlier sell off was profit taking, it's harder to shake out holders with losses unless there is a margin call.
(also, the profit taking sell off must pay capital gain, increased tax revenues from winning, but if the market declines to a certain point, then the loss is a tax write off, this would neutralize the profit taking sell off capital gain, tax revenue.)
Friday's buying was evidence there is still robust demand. Now the demand could have come from the Fed's plunge protection team. If one believes the Fed intervenes in markets to prevent a crash.
But things are happening, and it's early, we really can't make run away inflation predictions based upon a small up tick in velocity of money and greater employment and wage growth.
The hyper inflation of the early 80's and before that the price controls of the 70's, would have had to be lived to realize, the US is a long way from hyper inflation and price controls.
Economist often use 18 months as the length of time to see results from an economic input. It will be interesting to see the tax reforms results in 18 months. That's an expectation. The continued equity buying in the face of doom and gloom hype could be driven by the expectation of greater economic growth over the next two years. This is the trend driving the market, could there still be robust demand from this trend?
In reply to Margin calls are one of the… by Arrowflinger
First ones out the door win. The plunge protection team will be there to cushion the 1% as they unwind positions, leaving the bagholders to take the loss. Its either the 1% or the 99% and every single time its the 99% that gets shafted. Calling tops is hard, but this one is looking very precarious especially in light of interest rate normalisation. The chart alone looks like a monstrosity.
In reply to I've had margin calls, it… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Dunno, what I do know is the power of compounding - the exponential function - and the myriad outflows being compounded in middle class or lower 90%'s budgets. Nobody looks at this very effectively and the growth and compounding looks like a river she'd map. Small flows converge into unswimmable rivers outbound .
In reply to I've had margin calls, it… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You are absolutely right.
All the way up from about $8,000 (DOW) "they" have been playing with borrowed 'money' that some assholes called "free money". They may not have to pay interest on it but they sure as hell need to repay the basis. This has been laddered (especially on margin as you mentioned) all the way up so the last ones in will be the first out. All the middle class "followers" and their financial 'advisors' don't have a clue, and have been programmed to 'buy-the-Fuckin' dip'.
Look out below!
This has the potential for a massive waterfall decline down to the $6,000-$7,000 level.
In reply to What brought down the 1929… by Brazen Heist
You know, it is a big scam coming from Goldman .
In reply to Goldman clients....lol… by FreeShitter
Dear Goldman clients: just buy, buy, buy.
In reply to You know, it is a big scam… by adolphz
Scam, cram, or both?
In reply to You know, it is a big scam… by adolphz
What do I do, said the sheep to the wolf.
In reply to Goldman clients....lol… by FreeShitter
How bad,hint,interbank loans just hit an all time low
In reply to 666-point crash… by peddling-fiction
That is one worth noting. When banks finally acknowledge that the position of the other party could be every bit as bad as their own position, which they know only too well.
Hello liquidity crisis , and skyrocketing interest rates.
We've been here before.
In reply to How bad,hint,interbank loans… by khnum
heres the chart https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=ijRZ
POSITIVELY DOOMISH
In reply to That is one worth noting… by farmerbraun
Only Goldman's wealthiest clients will get any thing of value from them. if nothing else it is proven that Goldman comes out at the last minute with any accurate market information. Usually months after the SHEPWAVE traders have been in position.
No-one who has been an investor for longer than a week knows this.
The young broker in the photo is already getting a bald spot. Sad.
yarmulke
In reply to The young broker in the… by Solio
Doing God's work.
In reply to yarmulke by TheWholeYearInn
Used the magnifying glass, well, probably he does, but over his bald spot.
In reply to yarmulke by TheWholeYearInn
you don't get to the top of the squid with a full head of hair.
Frau Farbissina: I have some news. It's your son. He wants to take over the family business!
Dr. Evil: [overjoyed] Scotty does?
Frau Farbissina: He's gotten so evil, he's even started losing his hair.
In reply to The young broker in the… by Solio
Greg Smith bolted GS when the getting was good...........
Goldman's clients must be into financial BDSM, on the masochism side.
Kostin's promises that all is well have about as much value as an $100 XIV call... LULZ
a lot of people wanted to top tick this bitch. even the snb can't stand the thought of a mere 5% decline in nav. those who got in late are shitting bricks right now.
Michael Belkin on King World News:
http://kingworldnews.com/michael-belkin-2-17-17/
When was the last "drawdown" after 10 years of "Engineering" a Recovery with the main emphasis on asset inflation? I guess they can rig the correction as well but there really has never been anything like this shit show Bull Market.
Don't forget the deep state wants to finish off trump....a crash I think would do it
The Deep State and the Masters of the Universe might well think that.
I'm sure that The Donald has been "crashed" before.
Then this would be his opportunity to go full "Trump".
In reply to Don't forget the deep state… by max2205
"which seemingly came out of nowhere after the market misinterpreted the average hourly wages print as strong (when in reality it was weaker"
Really??!?
Is this the best reason available? The first signs of the crash started because of the misinterpretation of one stat that everyone knows is manipulated anyway?
I think not.
Either give us the real reason or admit you have no clue.
Not that any other financial journalist has been any better for the last 15 years. At least.
2008 started because mortgages were being handed out to anyone with a pulse, and the mortgage companies were lying about doing due diligence, when they were doing the exact opposite. I worked this out because I spoke to several people with a pulse who'd been given said mortgages, and who told me how the companies said they wouldn't check their income data. So when the crash happened, I was nowhere near "the markets"
There is no substitute for 1st hand experience. There is no excuse for pretending you have it when you don't.
I want to know why people even do business with the Squid in the first place?
How many tarders lost their asses on that long oil reco from the Squid last month?
Interest rate derivatives will be the spark... and maybe the fire is already burning... heard a rumor that two major banks will not open for business Monday... one in Europe, one in the USA. If that happens, BOOOOOM!
Wonder why Trump's SEC head has done nothing about HFT or derivatives... or anything else?
No, you know why. We all do. Ostrich syndrome. Ignore it and hope it goes away, or at least happens on the next guy's watch (yes, Ms Yellen, this means you). It's what the clueless, the hopeless, or the cowards have done throughout human history.
In reply to Interest rate derivatives… by loveyajimbo
Question for anyone who has owned an equity ETF that does NOT include derivatives, just equities, eg SPY, DGT, IVV, VTI, etc:
On your IRS Form 1099 for the equity ETF(s), are the dividends from the ETF regarded as qualified dividends or just ordinary dividends ?
It should show up as qualified
In reply to Question for anyone who has… by InnVestuhrr