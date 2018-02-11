Dow Futures +200, Run Friday Stops As The Dollar Sinks

Friday's late-day panic-buying has prompted some further excitement as futures open with The Dow up 200 points, just managing to take out Friday's high stops...
S&P Futures have already rolled back below the stops..
The Dollar Index is notably lower...testing Thursday's lows...
With Japan on holiday, cash bonds are not trading but futures suggest 30Y yields are around 2bps wider...
So all-in-all the machines are in stop-hunt mode as Sunday begins.
Comments
BTFD ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrI-UBIB8Jk
"Tommy, put that dead cat down, it's not your personal hand puppet. Let's get back to watching the game, bring in more Doritos, and wash your hands"
In reply to BTFD ... https://www.youtube… by pc_babe
"To Infinity and Beyond"....... +1000 by morning. May take out ATHs this week. The farce is strong...
In reply to Put that dead cat down, it's… by IntercoursetheEU
Its a gamer person than I that can suggest Futures 12-13 hours from opening mean much at all in a volatile market.
Yep, futures haven't meant a damn thing for the past week at least. In fact, it seems like stocks do the opposite at market open lately.
In reply to Its a gamer person than I… by khnum
unless Trump or Powell runs their fucking mouths
In reply to Yep, futures haven't meant a… by runningman18
If you own, be a good selling opportunity at the open.
So far the asian markets havent joined the party....
In reply to If you own, be a good… by ebworthen
they will. shit is going great at the Korean Olympics
In reply to So far the asian markets… by gatorengineer
Right, seen this happen before, large swings either way are not good indicators of (would normally insert "a market" here but we all know that is total bullshit) either way humans or machines don't like spikes and down drafts.
In reply to If you own, be a good… by ebworthen
It's not allowed to go down. Don't mind the theatre last week...
pussies. BTFD
gold up and dollar down isnt a good news, it means yield will go up tomorrow too. expecting dow into red before openning.
ill check in at 9 am to see a 200+ point markup
because it's all bullshit anyway. and even if you are right.who cares?
In reply to gold up and dollar down isnt… by davatankool
I think you mean that even if you win the rat race you are still a rat.
In reply to ill check in at 9 am to see… by hoist the bs flag
Trump signed the shit "budget" , deep state turned the machines back on.................that's all you need to know.