Dow Futures +200, Run Friday Stops As The Dollar Sinks

Friday's late-day panic-buying has prompted some further excitement as futures open with The Dow up 200 points, just managing to take out Friday's high stops...

S&P Futures have already rolled back below the stops..

The Dollar Index is notably lower...testing Thursday's lows...

With Japan on holiday, cash bonds are not trading but futures suggest 30Y yields are around 2bps wider...

So all-in-all the machines are in stop-hunt mode as Sunday begins.