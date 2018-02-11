Experimental Drug That Kills The Flu In 24 Hours May Come To U.S. Next Year

Amid the worst flu-season in nearly a decade, a Japanese drugmaker is hard at work conducting late stage trials on a pill that they say can kill the flu virus within a day - a third of the time it takes Roche AG's Tamiflu.
Both drugs take roughly the same amount of time to completely contain flu symptoms, but Shionogi says its treatment provides immediately relief much faster. Considering that the U.S. has been hit by one of the worst flu epidemics in years, with the most intense rates of transmission since 2009, the Japanese company's treatment can't come quickly enough.
The experimental treatment developed by the 140-year-old Osaka-based drugmaker requires a single dose, as opposed to two daily doses of Tamiflu for five days. If the drug is as fast as the company claims, it could mean the difference between life and death for at-risk flu sufferers while cutting down the window of active transmission for contagion.
A spokesman for Roche - which holds the international license to distribute the experimental drug, said the Shionogi treatment had proven "significantly faster" at killing the flu, more conveniently, and that the compound offered "improved tolerability" vs. Tamiflu.
The drug was developed as an offshoot of a blockbuster anti-HIV drug, working to block the flu virus from hijacking a cell's internal mechanism, according to Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi.
"The data that we’ve seen looks very promising,” said Martin Howell Friede, who heads up the World Health Organization’s advisory on vaccines. “This could be a breakthrough in the way that we treat influenza.”
Shionogi said Japan’s drug regulator is fast-tracking its approval and could approve it for use in Japan as early as March. The regulator declined to comment. Roche and Shionogi say they will apply for U.S. approval this summer and Shionogi doesn’t expect a decision until next year.
Other players including Johnson & Johnson , AstraZeneca PLC and a startup backed by Merck & Co. are testing new compounds to treat influenza A, the most common flu strain. Shionogi’s candidate is furthest along and it says the compound can also treat B strains that infect humans too. -WSJ
Existing drugs allow the flu virus to hijack cells, while working to block the viral material from escaping to infect other cells. This method simply slows down the virus, giving the body's immune system a giant assist. Shionogi's treatment - which has been in research and development for over a decade.
After developing an anti-HIV drug in partnership with Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline which blocks a "metallic enzyme" used by the virus to hijack human cells, Shionogi scientists tailored the same technique to the flu virus.
“So we said, ‘why don’t we build on our HIV knowledge to find a way to treat the flu?’ And we did,” according to lead developer Takeki Uehara.
Comments
Exactly how is the flu able to spread across the entire United States so quickly? Through the municipal water systems???
It is spread by people traveling in planes, trains, and automobiles.
We are pretty good at treating the flu, but a bigger concern, today, is a weaponized version of a virus, like HSV, that may be spread through the water system.
Konkoly has a pretty good zombie trilogy about just such a thing...
https://stevenkonkoly.com/zulu-virus-chronicles/
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
"It will not come to the market this year because we are hoping to kill off a couple hundred thousand this year with the strains we have released"
In reply to People on airplanes. by hedgeless_horseman
SIDE EFFECTS include diarrhea, constipation, headache, flushing, hangover, nasal stuffiness, tuberculosis, lightheadedness, hypertension, osteoporosis, death, dizziness, kidney disease, stomach upset, liver disease, juandice, seizures heartburn, skin rash, nosebleed, drowsiness, irregular heat beat, fungal infection. If you experience death, call your doctor.
In reply to "It will not come to the… by JRobby
Tamiflu label says pediatric patients may be at an increased risk of confusion or abnormal behavior. There have more than a few suicides. Hallucinations, delirium, confusion, and other abnormal behaviors are NOT that rare. What new fun will be had on this "miracle" pharmaceutical? Zerohedge is now a co-opted site that is mostly a mouth piece for the corporate state. Used to see GMO truth here all the time. No longer. BIG SMILE for the corptocracy! I mean Sieg Heil!
In reply to SIDE EFFECTS include… by BrownCoat
By air travel - sick people on planes.
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
These are awesome for air travel and heavy smog Asian cities.
http://www.firstdefensenasalscreens.us/
In reply to By air travel - sick people… by bonin006
If you must use air travel during extra virulence, use a mask. They have the antiviral ones that deactivate viruses when they hit the mask. Or an n100. If passengers look at you like you are crazy, look back at them with pity as they are deadly ignorant.
Quarantine is the only tried and true way to be safest.
In reply to By air travel - sick people… by bonin006
spreading of the flu is a jew conspiracy, after all aren't so many doctors Jewsih, so who stands to gain from all this? Duh!
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
Because people, as a whole are dirty, nasty, fucking pigs. They spread their disease through their sweat, their spit, and they cannot help but touch everything.
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
Actually, besides human to human spreading, both bacteria and viruses, can be lifted into portions of the upper atmosphere where they can travel thousands of miles before being deposited at new locals.
https://nypost.com/2018/02/06/earths-atmosphere-is-raining-viruses-and-…
In reply to Because people, as a whole… by Txpl9421
Since you apparently don't travel much, let me share this with you. I was returning from Australia by way of Seoul last month. In between flights, I went to the Asiana lounge. While standing over the buffet, I watched a Chinese woman approaching me.
I was appalled, as this woman started coughing all over the food - no attempt to cover her mouth, no attempt to even turn her head. But the worst was yet to come. She walked up to me, and with her head literally one foot from mine, she opened up and hacked all over me. I was too shocked to even call her a stupid cow.
I get home, and sure enough, two days later, when I should have recovered from the jet lag, I was still laid down with the flu. I haven't been to work for over a week as I didn't want to be a Typhoid Mary.
So that's how it happens - ignorant Chinese peasants with no knowledge of hygiene start mixing with regular people, and the disease spreads.
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
I don't need to travel to Asia to see that type of behavior. The last two places I worked people would sneeze without covering up and spread their sneeze everywhere.
I think a lot of infected people enjoy spreading it to others as in share my misery.
Next time take massive doses of vitamin D3 to stop the virus from invading the cells to replicate.
Vitamin D blocks the access points into the cells. Thereby stopping the virus from using the cell to replicate in the first place.
What a lot of people may not realize is that these viruses are with us year round. During the months of the year the we make vitamin D due to longer hours exposed to the suns rays we are able to fight off the infections. It's only due to less sunlight during winter months plus more cooped conditions, more likely to run across sick people, that we succumb to the flu.
In reply to Since you apparently don't… by FrankDrakman
The Spanish flu of 1918 reached all corners of the world, including remote Pacific islands, and Eskimo villages in the Arctic, back before intercontinental air travel existed. Flu doesn't spread by water.
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
It's around all the time - it is when immune resistance drops in the winter due to lack of sunlight and Vitamin D.
In reply to The Spanish flu of 1918… by Hikikomori
Contrails.
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
Filthy Pig Muslims and Atheist Queer lovers carry it.
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
It may seem like a good idea, but I don't trust the excipients they use. Some other vaccines used excipients that were needed for suspension but were harmful or toxic. Oh in little quantities poison won't kill you. What are the long term consequences? Don't know.
The other issue is the bodies immune system. This substitutes what the body should develop on it's own. Then the body stops producing b/c there is another source. So it's convenient but yoar body may become dependent on it. Each new string of virus is what makes you ill. The older viruses or ones you got over, your body won't react to it. Flu shots are the viruses injected to yoar system that then produces immunity to. So the flu shot is for viruses from the past, that you may not have contracted before.
In reply to Exactly how is the flu able… by TalkToLind
Been a bad two weeks of flu here in NJ !!!!
this years increase in flu and flu death is directly related to the flu vaccine. vaccines are sheer poison. the human body has this little thing called the immune system. maybe you have heard of it. the human body, when taken care of properly with real food, good sleep and more will take care of itself and heal itself. shame on ZH for promoting pharma poison.
You are an idiot. ZH should promote how stupid you are.
In reply to this years increase in flu… by samuraitrader
love you too brother :-)
In reply to You are an idiot. ZH should… by Txpl9421
Had a dream about vaccines with nanotech in it,for non compliants they activated the nanobots and they clogged the heart valve causing a fatal heart attack,the autopsy of course death by natural causes..sorry if your numbers up,your numbers up Im not getting injected with anything.
Sorry, Have an immune system. Don't need your poison. Keep your needles and syringes for the drug addicts.
Studies have shown that antibiotics reduce the body's ability to produce white blood cells on the demand of the immune system. Is also linked to lower brain cell production. People are literally replacing/supplanting their body's ability to care for itself.
www.sciencealert.com/antibiotics-might-stop-immune-cells-working-proper…
www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/05/160519130105.htm
And add all that to every other messed up thing about society and then you truly realize how fcked your kids and grandkids are. Like the way Bisphenol A from plastic is fcking up everybody. Haha but look focus on those nasty cigarette smokers.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2052586/Gender-bending-chemic…
In reply to Sorry, Have an immune system… by Masher1
Studies? When ever i hear that i think 'Propaganda', Vaccines KILL your natural defenses, that's why they spend so much time on this vaccine shit. The idea that a system so complex, one developed over the entire lifespan of the human race can be fixed with a vaccine is to miss the entire point to immunodevelopment in the first place. I don't want to be wide open to the weaponized germs they develop and release, I prefer to let God's very good system do the fighting.
I have seen over my life a large amount of the folks that do the Jab thing, They all have some sort of troubles, A lot of them haves serious and nasty troubles, And i contend they are all victims of these 'Shots' the quacks jab out daily.... Fuck them all for doing what they do to folks for the beast.
In reply to Studies have shown the… by MusicIsYou
They want to be your gods and have you totally dependent on them.
In reply to Studies? When ever i hear… by Masher1
Well i wonder what it is like to want?
Another thing i see is the trend in hand sanitizer, '08 or '09 the world was lousy with dispensers, and guess what, noting got better, things only became worse... as was the plan.
In reply to They want to be your gods… by MusicIsYou
Masher1 Sun, 02/11/2018 - 19:44 Permalink
"Sorry, Have an immune system. Don't need your poison. Keep your needles and syringes for the drug addicts."
Same here. I'm a senior now, or so they say. I feel like I'm 40 but supposedly I'm getting 'old'. Fuck that. I haven't had a flu shot in my life and I haven't had a runny nose in 30 years or more, let alone the flu. Same with my adult children. We don't go running to the pharmacy... EVER... for anything. All the cures we need are all around us in good foods and/or natural supplements. How do we stay so healthy? The first thing is to shut the fucking TV off. All those big pharma bastards do is try to convince everyone on the planet that "You're gonna get sick. You're gonna get sick if you don't buy our garbage pills and get vaccinated with our mercury and viruses." Fuck that... the planet DOES NOT NEED BIG PHARMA.
In reply to Sorry, Have an immune system… by Masher1
Cheers! You Too... Cool...
I am Albertan as well... Must have been through the same course.
In reply to Masher1 Sun, 02/11/2018 - 19… by Albertarocks
So what they're saying is the Flu virus is going to have to evolve into a meaner virus. Kind of like in Brazil the people are killing monkeys because they're afraid of Yellow Fever but what they're actually doing is removing the normal hosts of swaths of viruses that will now have to evolve to make people a new host.
Heat and UV kills flu viruses so it's not prevalent in summer. Cold weather allows flu viruses to travel like crazy through the air and touch contact. Flu doesn't exist very well in the heat.
which is why the body raises it temp, to kill the virus. fever is not caused by the virus, it is the bodies way of killing the virus.
In reply to Heat and UV kills flu… by Jackprong
The body also sequesters iron to prevent replication.8
In reply to which is why the body raises… by samuraitrader
And just like with antibiotics, the Flu strains will evolve[become resistant] and become even more virulent.
If people got some exercise and didn't eat chicken Mc Shitnuts that have zero nutritional value, for every meal, their bodies would have working immune systems.
Haha I know isnt it funny.
In reply to And just like with… by Yen Cross
Antibiotics have nothing to do with treating viruses.
Edit: look it up ding dong. Your ignorance is hanging out in the open.
In reply to And just like with… by Yen Cross
Are you really that thick ?
You're obviously the product of the Kalifornia or New York , U.C. system?
They teach you what, not "HOW" to think.
In reply to Antibiotics have nothing to… by Throat-warbler…
Viruses and bacteria are two completely different things. Do a little research before you type complete gibberish.
In reply to Are you really that thick … by Yen Cross
You are such an idiot! I know that you moron!
Pull your head out of your ass and re-read my post!
In reply to Viruses and bacteria are tw… by Throat-warbler…
Apologies I misread.
The typical virus mutates, particularly bad are retro viruses like the flu. Pigs and birds are reservoirs for the flu virus. If the animal or person catches the wrong two viruses, the result may be a more virulent version of one or the other.
OTOH improper treatment with antibiotics can produce strains with immunity. Bacteria can pass genes for immunity to other strains. This, theoretically is how the MSRA bacteria was produced.
In reply to You are such an idiot! I… by Yen Cross
I saw an article with a very obese man who had a coke by his chair warning people of the dangers of flu. He got it and had severe complications and had to have his fingers and legs amputated. His similarly obese wife was on tv pleading for people to get immunized. Though I did feel sorry for what happened to them they seemed to not understand being so unhealthy can result in such things. There is just a disconnect that can't be breached. Most flu deaths are the elderly, chronically ill and unhealthy. We're seeing lots of H3N2 and Flu B now. Welcome to flu season.
Miffed
In reply to And just like with… by Yen Cross
Thanks for the post Miffed. I hope you're having a prosperous 2018.
Don't be such a stranger. Things are getting interesting.
* P.S.> I stopped by a 7/11 at 10:00 in the morning[last week] with my Mother, after we went to the nursery to pick up some plants.
I couldn't believe the things that the people waiting in line, were eating for breakfast.
In reply to I saw an article with a very… by Miffed Microbi…
I've been a bit a bit distracted of late. I found out recently I have a rather large tumor in a parathyroid gland that is causing me grief. One can live with such a thing for about 15-20 years before it kills you. Never knowing what the future may bring Mr and I decided to have it removed now. Because this is a tricky operation I have decided to go to the Norman parathyroid center in Tampa, the doctors in my plan don't have that kind of expertise. Yes, I'm nervous but it's just life and I'm so grateful to have an opportunity to get rid of this thing when so many in this world would not have a choice.
Savor life everyone. I watch people die everyday from things such as flu and horrible infections. Tell your loved ones you love them. Tell your children they make you proud. Do it now. No regrets.
Miffed
In reply to Thanks for the post Miffed… by Yen Cross
ZH wishes you well.
In reply to I've been a bit a bit… by Miffed Microbi…
Haha roll that boulder up the hill there Sisyphus. The things people will do for the love of money.
First - quit relying on manufacturers studies. The CDC itself said most vaccines like Tamiflu don't even target the correct strain.
Second -
March 4, 2008—The FDA today announced that the flu drug Tamiflu now has a stronger warning about rare reports of delirium and abnormal behavior leading to self-injury, and, in some cases, death.
Third -
Flu vaccine BOMBSHELL: 630% more “aerosolized flu virus particles” emitted by people who received flu shots… flu vaccines actually SPREAD the flu
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-01-30-flu-vaccine-bombshell-630-more-a…
Here's an idea. Raw honey, tumeric, raw ginger, cayenne pepper - or Apple Cider Vinegar or best Liposomal Vitamin C.
the CDC is a political tool used by mainstream pharma to pump out gobs of crap to either kill you or keep you sick enough to continue to get your fix from them.
sure these pharma companies come out with some stuff that's truly innovative "once in a while" but if you just study and use things that have worked for people for thousands of years you wouldn't need 90% of their junk.
take a perusal sometime of herbs like black cumin seed oil, houttyunia, sida acuta sometimes and they make antibiotics look like children's toys.
In reply to First - quit relying on… by PolitiJim
What's that movie where they find a cure for cancer, so they inoculate everybody, and it mutates and turns everybody into Zombies.
Better flu vaccines are also possible, though that might limit the sales of the flu-killer drug. Use new vaccine technology instead of frickin' chicken eggs and new vaccines can be ready in weeks instead of eight months, new vaccines can be made two or three times each season, adjusted for the new strains. And probably at 1/10 the cost. But are we doing that? Nooooo.