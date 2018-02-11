Authored by Sven Henrich via NorthmanTrader.com,
Have they all lost their collective minds? Look I get that some people are leaning Democrat versus Republican and vice versa and that’s fine, but what exactly are voters getting? If, on the one hand, you think Democrats tax and spend too much you get Republicans on the other hand who cut taxes with disproportional benefit to the top 1% and then spend even more. Fiscal conservatives? Please.
In early February the US government was already scheduled to borrow nearly $1 trillion this year.
A week later and that figure is already out the door as this week both parties agreed to expand spending caps seemingly preparing for World War III. An incremental hundreds of billions of dollars to the military budget alone in just 2 years. What for? To what end? It’s a bonanza for defense contractors surely and the president apparently wants a parade, but have we entered the math no longer applies zone?
The numbers are staggering:
Ok, if nobody will say it I will: This is insane.— Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) February 7, 2018
Just the increase alone is larger than Russia's entire annual military budget.
"The budget deal would raise military spending by $80B through the rest of fiscal year and by $85B in fiscal year 2019"https://t.co/MAFzPYVvwv pic.twitter.com/2BzLsXUOpa
The end result? Much, much more borrowing and deficits into the trillion+ range forever and ever amen:
2019? Looks lot be $1.4 Trillion.
I didn’t see these figures mentioned in any campaign brochures have you? And this is all pre-recession folks. We get a recession and you are looking at 2-3 trillion dollar deficits.
Think I’m going hyperbole on you?
Watch this: Here’s a chart I posted back in 2016 when I called all this Empty Promises. Look at what the CBO then had projected in terms of coming deficits for 2018 and 2019:
I spot roughly $500B for 2018 and a little over $600B in 2019. Now we’re looking at figures double these for the same time frame and that’s ASSUMING the rosy growth forecasts they’ve all baked into these forecasts come to fruition.
These numbers don’t represent a slight increase, they represent a deficit explosion and the CBO forecast from 2016 for the 10 years into 2026 are already hopelessly outdated. At the current rate we’ll be hitting $24 trillion by the next presidential election.
In case nobody has noticed: Rates are going higher and any new borrowing will be at higher rates and old debt will have to be refinanced at higher rates. Reduce tax revenues in the process and you end up with a fiscal disaster.
Indeed rising interest payments will represent the fastest growth line item in the US budget:
“Interest On The Debt Will Be The Fastest Growing Part Of The Federal Budget…By Far. Forget Medicare, Social Security and the Pentagon: $1 trillion-plus deficits means massive increases in the national debt and that debt will have to be borrowed at higher interest rates (see #1). Add the need for the Treasury to roll-over existing debt at higher and higher rates and you get an immediate increase in the amount the U.S. will need to spend on interest each year.”
Watch this space:
Some people may argue that tax cuts will bring in so much economic growth it will all pay for itself. There is precisely zero evidence for such an assertion:
If you know your tax cut history you know where in the chart above major tax cuts were passed. The debt continued to rise and will continue to rise as spending continues to be expanded.
But here’s the kicker: Never in modern times have we seen tax cuts being implemented and spending increased with debt to GDP north of 100%:
Many corporations are drowning in debt, as are consumers, and so are their interest payments:
This is so gonna hurt:— Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) February 10, 2018
The prime rate is only at 4.5% versus the 2004 low of 4.0% yet personal interest payments are already higher compared to the 2007 peak when the prime rate was 8.25%. pic.twitter.com/NrMB6yDxqz
People invariably argue and say: Yea well, but as a percent of disposable income it’s not so bad. Yes, it’s called artificial low rates, they can mask a lot, but what is currently the situation is not the point, it’s sustainability of debt loads in the very immediate future.
As you saw in the above data we are already seeing a vast increase in interest payments despite rates having barely moved off of the historic zero bound line.
Here’s the prime rate history dating to the early 80’s:
We’ve barely scrapped off the bottom yet.
A sign to cut down on debt?
Nah, just keep charging it:
To fully grasp the depth of the insanity just follow the math:
“As for total debt, the CBO last predicted borrowings of $25.5 trillion by 2027. According to Riedl, the tax cuts, new discretionary outlays and additional interest on the extra spending could add $5 trillion to that number, bringing the total of $30 trillion. That’s 107% of the national income estimate projected by the CBO. The scariest unknown is what happens to interest expense. At $25.5 trillion, the CBO forecasts outlays for interest of $818 billion in 2027. Going to $30 trillion will raise the load to over $1 trillion. One dollar in seven in spending would be going to interest, versus one in 15 today.
And that scenario assumes that the yield on the 10-year Treasury increases to just 3.5% over the next decade, far below its historic average. “If rates go to their average in the 1990s,” warns Riedl, “the deficit will go not to $2 trillion, but to between $2.5 and $3 trillion.”
I must repeat: Not one of these projections assume a recession.
So I must ask again: Have they all lost their collective minds? I see no party even pretending to care anymore. Debt ceilings? Gimmicks. Fiscal conservatives? A slogan. Caring about the obligations of future obligations? Nobody cares.
I’ve expressed my concerns before (see below) and the recent data points show an acceleration in debt accumulation into rising rates that takes the breath away.
It becomes unimportant whichever party is in control..... After obama, the dems have nothing to say here....
Bush ran it up....obama ran it up....trump is still running it up...nothing has and will change until you end the moneychanger's grip over humanity. These are not the president's you are looking for.
In reply to Itbecomes unimportant… by Stan522
Manip Paper GOLD Down and All Is Apparently WELL ~
EVERY Day Same Fucking Picture . . .
http://www.kitco.com/charts/popup/au24hr3day.html
In reply to Bush ran it up....obama ran… by FreeShitter
Just keep stacking.
In reply to m by BaBaBouy
" At the current rate we’ll be hitting $24 trillion by the next presidential election "
Thats all?? Hell the debt doubled under Obama, from 10 trillion to 20 trillion. His debt was more than all the presidents who came before him COMBINED!! From George Washington to GWB. So if all we are is 4 trillion more in debt in 4 years, I would say thats pretty darn good!! If Trump pulled an Obama, we would be looking at 30 trillion in 4 years, and 40 trillion in 8.
In reply to Just keep stacking. by Dame Ednas Possum
Re: Trump vs. Obama debt levels ...
Don't you see? Trump - and his big-state GOP and Democratic partners in the legislative branch are ... just getting started.
Next - soon - they will outlaw any real reporting on the real national debt.
In reply to " At the current rate we’ll… by Beam Me Up Scotty
print another couple trillion, jews.
In reply to Re: Trump vs. Obama debt… by Give Me Some Truth
I guess somebody was listening when I wrote (many times) on ZH that we already passed way-too-late about eight exits back on the national debt.
I want a different screen name, too. I think I chose poorly with this one.
In reply to print another couple… by Four chan
Hahaha, that’s been happening most notably since Clinton removed glass steagal and Bush removed M3 reporting. All bets were off after that!! If Nobody cares its because nobody can seem to remember what happened yesterday.
In reply to Re: Trump vs. Obama debt… by Give Me Some Truth
I am hearing that the 0.01% who likely own 99% of everything are forcing the government to actually spend all that money on Deep Underground Bunkers for themselves.
In reply to " At the current rate we’ll… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Two fundamental myths need to be debunked and rejected before we exit this grand illusion: debt doesn't matter, and infinite growth is possible on a finite planet.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to " At the current rate we’ll… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Please refrain from calling it "borrowing". Nothing is "borrowed" to create the "money" that becomes part of the national debt. It is merely printed into cyberspatial existence. The term "counterfiat" seems much more appropriate for a truthful description of what the federal reserve, bankster cartels, and US treasury do. Their parasitical skimming operations are unconstitutional and should be eliminated permanently.
In reply to Just keep stacking. by Dame Ednas Possum
'the govt' is just one big crime syndicate in partnership with the banksters
know your enemies
In reply to Please refrain from calling… by eclectic syncretist
I gave you an upvote, Look at this as an experiment, can an entity spend it's way to 'Victory' using 'Money' as it's primary weapon, this definitely works against weaker opponents in the Arena where the Money makes the rules, will it work against an Enemy which makes it's own money, and has it's own accounting rules? The experiment is underway and the answer will eventually be revealed. This is a very interesting time to be alive for folks like you Eclectic, people who can see a little bit past the Facade of the conventional description of reality !
In reply to Please refrain from calling… by eclectic syncretist
Re: Manipulate gold down and all is well ...
Bingo! This HAS to take place for the can to keep being kicked, for the Status Quo to stay the Status Quo. Everything "they" want is possible ... as long as the canaries of gold and silver do not sing their warning song.
In reply to m by BaBaBouy
That's the plan. When you know you're going over the cliff and your brake pads are gone, may as well step on the gas.
The US will try to buy as much shit with paper before the paper becomes useless, it's that simple. Why limit spending, why implement austerity, when the bottom is about to fall out anyway?
China has made it official - the yuan will be used to purchase oil directly on March 26th. The dollar assumes a position with the rest of the pack of worthless promises.
In reply to Bush ran it up....obama ran… by FreeShitter
"China has made it official - the yuan will be used to purchase oil directly on March 26th. The dollar assumes a position with the rest of the pack of worthless promises."
Source please.
In reply to That's the plan. When you… by BandGap
Gladly. Enjoy bigly.
http://www.thedailyeconomist.com/2018/02/china-sets-march-26-as-date-to…
In reply to "China has made it official … by D.T.Barnum
Initially will apply to China- Russia oil trade with hopes of expanding globally. Real danger is when US shale oil begins to peak leaving China in dominant position of credit worthiness based on ability to manufacture export products globally..
In reply to Gladly. Enjoy bigly… by BandGap
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-oil-futures/china-plans-to-lau…
https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/International/China-Set-To-Launch-Yuan…
In reply to "China has made it official … by D.T.Barnum
And what is China's debt? Have they done anything more than role their unpayable debt into new larger unpayable debt?
For sure, let's all get on the China boat. They have it figured out, and after all, they ARE the paragon of liberty.
In reply to That's the plan. When you… by BandGap
Perhaps not paragons of liberty, but certainly paragons of stability. Probably no other civilization has been so stable over the past couple of thousand years as China has.
In reply to And what is China's debt?… by Oldwood
Yes, China no doubt could end the whole charade/game by simply disclosing how much gold their nation has really acquired and by demanding America show how much gold it still owns "free and clear."
But if China did this they would harpoon the economy of the nation who buys most of the widgets their factories produce. Probably not going to happen. Plus, China is probably a partner with American and other nations in rigging the gold "markets" that have allowed them to accumulate so much real money.
At some point - point of no return? To block America from starting a nuclear war? - China might have to show its cards. At some point, one assumes they will do this somehow. But this might be 10 years, 20 years down the road. This nation is patient if nothing else and playing the long game.
Also, I agree, they are in the same debt boat. Their politburo probably also gets the necessity of being able to print fiat whenever needed.
In reply to And what is China's debt?… by Oldwood
The Big Owners have simply sold the USSA productional system to China. And as long as they can obtain energy to power it, they can simply milk it like a colossal cow. Meanwhile, the Big Owners are spending the proceeds of the Colossal Sale on luxurious Deep Underground Bunkers.
They believe we are just cattle to be slaughtered, no better than the Vietnamese.
In reply to And what is China's debt?… by Oldwood
Underground bunkers. Source?
In reply to The Big Owners have simply… by bluez
Well, I cannot totally prove that someone will get shot in Detroit this year. But... And we have all seen those monster machines that cut tunnels beneath the English channel. My argument apparently rests on a naked question: Can you offer any sane alternative narrative?
In reply to Underground bunkers. Source? by CatInTheHat
Sadly, for me to say, I believe your assessment is correct Bluez, there is a war on and the war is against us, I believe the Owners will go down into their Bunkers with dreams of emerging into a World where their wealth and privilege is intact, where AI robots and Humanatrons do the work and they can live the life their wealth is supposed to bring them in this world but doesn't, life, for the believers, after the Bunker, will be Heaven on Earth!
Humans can talk to themselves, the voice in their heads is very seductive and when it tells us what we want to hear it is hard not to be affected (deluded ?), I doubt that Importance and Wealth really deliver the Freedom we are led to believe they do and are more like Marley's chains.
Pity the rich they are the prisoners of their fate just like everyone else, and just like everyone else they are swept along by the madness of the times, humans don't create change, we react to change!
In reply to The Big Owners have simply… by bluez
The author of this piece states the obvious well. What happened Friday was simply the official surrender ceremony of the pretense that any portion of our government is genuinely interested in controlling debt and spending, and stopping the ascension of Big Brother totalitrianism.
In reply to Bush ran it up....obama ran… by FreeShitter
Not sure what is so confusing here? The debt system requires more debt each year or you have the demise of the system. Only short periods of true deflation can be allowed. The FED targets 2% inflation, or to put it another way, 2% loss of purchasing power each year to allow for stability of a system that had a "born on date" when it was created. It was known when it was put in place that it would eventually collapse, hence that famous economist saying "in the long term we are all dead". The long term has now arrived.
As debt increases, which is a "feature" of this particular system, interest HAS to go down. Increased debt doesn't allow for interest rates to go up without increasing defaults. Particulary when gov't debt has exceeded 20 Trillion and private debt is at all time highs.
Once you get to the size of gov't we currently have, there is no going back. That is why advocating for smaller gov't is stupid now. We can't go back without cutting so much spending that the economy collapses, which blows up the monetary system through massive private and gov't bond defaults. The gov't is now the economy, with about 1 out of 6 jobs directly tied to this gov't spending.
This is truly a ponzi scheme of epic proportions that is getting ready to collapse from it's own internal failures because it wasn't a viable system, one that could last into perpetuity, when it was created.
In reply to Bush ran it up....obama ran… by FreeShitter
Re: A Ponzi scheme of epic proportion and "no going back now ..."
Exactly. They simply have no other choice.
In reply to Not sure what is so… by chubbar
FS I agree. But I am tired of looking for more Presidents to solve problems...they only exacerbate the current and ongoing problems and make more problems of their own.
In reply to Bush ran it up....obama ran… by FreeShitter
Any time people look to politicians, religious leaders, the military, revolutionaries, etc to solve problems, they have abdicated. They have given up taking care of themselves, and they have lost the right to complain about how things turn out (or don't).
Take care of yourself and your loved ones. That is all you can do. It is more than most people can do.
In reply to FS I agree. But I am tired… by shankster
Trade Deficit, Globalism, Bread Winner Jobs, Lack of Inventory on too expensive Housing, Foreigners Driving up Markets & Rents & Buying our Dip and our Treasuries, USA Financing Foreigners & Big Bank Projects that benefit very few US Citizens... that is part of what Donald Trump Promised to work on. AND shift Troops back from overseas to spend in our Economy. AND why fight expensive MIC Wars or Proliferate Stations overseas?
- Interest Rates going up above world average would stop US Carry Trade or Financing Going Off Shore... Strengthens Dollar, Slows down Exports which hurts US Jobs... Maybe mean higher Food Prices/AG Prices
- Interest Rates going down or staying down support mal-investment, Banker Casino type trading, Paper Pushing to collect 'Rents' on other paper or assets... Weaker Dollar and low interest rates support Exports and potentially US Jobs, Ag Exports
- Trump Appears to put US Jobs, Pensions, Benefits for Retirement, Fiscal Stability on back burner
In reply to Itbecomes unimportant… by Stan522
There is no such thing as a "collective mind."
The guy lost me right there..
There certainly is 'collective mindlessness'
In reply to There is not such thing as a… by Jason T
Yeah just go to a Bernie rally. You will not find a single unique individual thought.
In reply to There certainly is … by Dame Ednas Possum
Re: There is now "collective mindlessness."
I up-voted you, but add a caveat: "They" know what they are doing so this is not "mindlessness."
In reply to There certainly is … by Dame Ednas Possum
Re: There is no "collective mind"
I don't know. I get and accept the author's point. As a matter of semantics or logic, there might not be a "collective mindset." But there is "group think" and "conventional wisdom" and an accepted/preferred "narrative."
There is "news" that "gate keepers of news" want to prevent from becoming "news." There is a consensus of opinion among the Powers that Be who benefit from the "status quo" that said Status Quo should not be altered.
In reply to There is not such thing as a… by Jason T
Most unfortunately, most of the 99.99% actually does have a malignant collective mind, and it is insane. And the 0.01% has a different malignant collective mind, also insane, just in a different way.
In reply to There is not such thing as a… by Jason T
Its all according to the plan
Basically, "conventional wisdom" (all is well with the economy and ever-increasing debt should not be a worry) was created, and is sustained, by "fake news."
The "manipulation" of markets also preserves the Status Quo, and thus must continue.
Friday's Congressional vote (which passed by wide margins and was quickly signed by the president) simply confirms that (a lot) more of the same is coming. We now know with complete certainty that there is no group in government fighting this trend. "They" are instead fighting to accelerate this modus operandi.
One should not miss the importance and significance of what just took place.
In reply to Its all according to the plan by 44magnum
you want an addict to stop himself?
Why care? totally lost cause... besides the sheeple only want free stuff...
This is what happens when you destroy the Constitution...
Re: Lost cause ...
Yes, the "tipping point" was passed long ago. I actually think the Republic's last chance was the Iowa Caucas when Ron Paul last ran for president. By some miracle, he actually had a chance to win. When he didn't, this "grassroots movement" lost all of its momentum.
The authetic Tea Party also made a legitimate stand around this same time. But this movement was easily co-opted and neutralized by the establishment GOP. It's now "every man for himself," which is why some of us still believe in precious metals. But we see that our group and precious metals have also been defeated by the Swampers who rely on the printing press for their power, prestige and wealth.
In reply to Why care? totally lost… by Yellow_Snow
Nobody cares because there is another fight going on, and thats the one that needs to be settled first, come what may.
Never underestimate the stupidity of politicians in budget meetings.
Re: The "stupidity" of Congress Critters in those budget meetings ...
They know what they are doing and why they are doing it. That they make sure they get it, actually shows their intelligence.
Here's the point: We elect people who want to GROW the state. The stupidity is with we the voters.
In reply to Never underestimate the… by SillyWabbits
Mr. Minsky...Pick up the courtesy phone, please...
Elimination of the gold standard came home to roost years ago ... now it has simply become obvious.
True fiscal conservatives at all levels of government are becoming an endangered species.
If you look at history gold is just as easily manipulated. Money of any kind ONLY has value because people say it does. The goldbug notion of "natural money" is pure mythology.
In reply to Elimination of the gold… by GunnerySgtHartman