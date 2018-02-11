White House Will Release Promised $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Monday

The White House has released more specifics about the $1.5 trillion infrastructure that Trump promised during his first "State of the Union" address following several trial balloon leaks.
Many of the details were first hinted at in an outline leaked ahead of Trump's state of the union speech, and according to administration officials, who offered some more details during a call with reporters Saturday, the plan to be released by the White House mostly aligns with what has already been published.
As the Hill explained, the plan is structured around four goals....
The plan is structured around four goals: to generate $1.5 trillion for an infrastructure proposal, streamline the permitting process down to two years, invest in rural infrastructure projects and advance workforce training.
"The current system is fundamentally broken and it’s broken in two different ways," a senior administration official told reporters in a Saturday phone call.
"We are underinvesting in our infrastructure and we have a permitting process that takes so long that even when funds are adequate, it can take a decade to build critical infrastructure."
A $200 billion direct federal investment for the package will be included in the White House’s Monday spending blueprint for fiscal 2019, the White House said.
Half of the federal seed money would go toward an incentive program to match financing from state and local governments, while a quarter of the appropriations would be used for rural projects in the form of block grants to states so governors may decide where to invest.
Twenty billion is for “transformative programs” meant for new projects rather than rehabilitation of old infrastructure, while another $20 billion is meant to expand the use of loans and private activity bonds, a common tool used to fund infrastructure projects. The last $10 billion would go into a capital financing fund.
The allotted $200 billion comes from cuts to programs including the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grants and transit funds. The White House said it made the cuts where “infrastructure funds haven’t been spent efficaciously.”
Democrats have criticized the plan, calling instead for increased direct federal investment in America's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.
One part of the plan involves using a "one agency one decision" policy whereby permitting for infrastructure projects would be streamlined through the agency with the most relevant purview.
House Dems last week released their own infrastructure plan that boasted a $1 trillion direct government spend on an overhaul.
But one point of apparent bipartisanship between the two plans is the need to address rural infrastructure needs. Democrats in their proposal push for the expansion of broadband in rural regions, while a sizable portion of the federal appropriations under Trump’s plan will go into a pot dedicated to rural investment.
Given the immense popularity of improving infrastructure - underscored by a spate of high-profile train accidents - there's tremendous political pressure for both parties to reach an agreement.
Trump is expected to meet with lawmakers from both parties Wednesday to flesh out the plan in more detail...
Comments
How 'bout some moar "high speed" rail lines with very slow curves?
How about high speed rail. Period.
In reply to How 'bout some moar "high… by TalkToLind
It's time to balance the budget:
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-now-is-the-time-to-eliminate-def…
In reply to How about high speed rail… by gigadeath
No INFRASTRUCTURE plan can save the US.
In reply to It's time to balance the… by Four Star
Yup. Only moar .gov investment in Tesla can save the US.
$1.5 trillion to be announced tomorrow?
In reply to No INFRASTRUCTURE plan can… by lloll
Just spend the money, The US balance sheet is like Metastatic Terminal Pancreatic Cancer. We are dead we might as well enjoy life till we die. No chance we can pay all the debt back and that is not counting the unfunded liabilities. Just go on a vacation run up the credit card and wait for the grim reaper
In reply to Yup. Only moar .gov… by Socratic Dog
After the FedRes prints the $ to buy these bonds issued by the Treasury theyll see 15 trillion doesnt buy what it used to.
Which is why Chinas finally letting thr Yuan go up. Now instead of exporting cheap $#!+, like the US China needs to grab commods.
Chinese yuan contract mar 26, Chinese OBORoad, US 15 yriilion infrasructure plan tomorrow
Long commods?
In reply to Just spend the money, The US… by remain calm
2% of that to The Wall, please. Immediate infrastructure spending.
Negotiate to 1% ($15 billion) if you have to.
Start building tomorrow.
In reply to After the FedRed print the $… by strannick
They will eat the pork, while the peeps keep the pigsty.
In reply to No INFRASTRUCTURE plan can… by lloll
How about no infra spending period, and the government only worry about right of ways and doing long term leases to companies that can best use the corridor to provide needed transformation.
In reply to How about high speed rail… by gigadeath
Where in the Constitution does it say that the Feds can use my money to pay for a bridge in Tallahatchee MI or NYC?
In reply to How about no infra spending… by Darkman17
Let's be real, the "small government loving Conservatives" will get the most out of this bill. You won't pay anything for a bridge in New York City. Instead your socialist red state representatives will steal my money to pay for a bridge in your state.
In reply to Where in the Constitution… by BigCumulusClouds
China has some of the best modern bullet trains in the world. Shanghai Maglev tops the list with its maximum operational speed of 430km/h and average speed of 251kmph. The Maglev started commercial operations in April 2004.
Problem is the bureaucratic process and the patronage to relative related corporations linked to the Gov't officials. It will be like piranhas fighting over that stash of money. It'll take years to build and way over budget as usual. This is the capitalistic method.
In reply to How about high speed rail… by gigadeath
Acela is nothing more than a way for the rich elites to avoid the people they supposedly care so much about. You don't have to worry about the undocumented, the drug users, the vagrants, the Negro trash sitting down beside you. How convenient.
The regular trains already travel at 125 and arrive only about 30 minutes later. Acela travels at 145 and its advantage is mainly achieved by very limited stops. You know what, a 737 travels at 525. Now THAT'S true high speed travel.
By the way, I love train travel, but the high-speed thing is nothing but boondoggle.
In reply to How about high speed rail… by gigadeath
How ‘bout a nice fat budget line to pave over NBC in Rockefeller Center?! Back fill the area with hot dog stands
In reply to How 'bout some moar "high… by TalkToLind
Your choice dear reader:
1. Spend the money while it's worth something
2. Trump isn't concerned with blowing an irreparable hole in the debt.
There's already an irreparable hole. I hope Trumpty Dumpty will hurry up and blow it out and bring this evil, wretched, debt ridden, murderous neocon party to an end.
I am ready for everyone to be taken out and have a fist full of red pills shoved down their throats. This self induced fantasy land with its Disney like fantasy dream is driving me nuts. I can't stand stupid and I can't get away from it.
In reply to Your choice dear reader:… by GatorMcClusky
Short stupid = long commodities
In reply to There's already an… by bshirley1968
Better than 8 years of having a fist full of blue pills rammed up your ass.
In reply to There's already an… by bshirley1968
When the dollar collapses most of the stupids will be dead meat.
In reply to There's already an… by bshirley1968
Where will the money come from? Do people not realize that they're being bribed with their own money? Everyone realizes that the infrastructure needs to be repaired, but what's the point if you can't afford it. I too would like to spend money I don't have, but I enjoy the limited freedom that I do have. People are so fuckin' stupid.
"Half of the federal seed money would go toward an incentive program to match financing from state and local governments"
Haha haha
That's you Detroit; turn out those sofas
In reply to Where will the money come… by Sonny Brakes
Where will the money come from?
The magic bond market of course...
what? you don't want to lend uncle scam a dollar for 30 years and get 3 cents back?
In reply to "Half of the federal seed… by curbjob
"Take that money watch it burn, sink in the river the lessons I've learned."
More goobermint welfare from a guy that has lived high on the hog of goobermint welfare his whole life. Trump is a chump for going down this road....but it is really all that is left other than a good Ole war. Just more of the same irresponsible shit we have gotten for the last 40 years.....mostly in the last 16.
In reply to Where will the money come… by NoDecaf
I am wondering where the money comes from too.
I dont think it will be federal, they are maxed out. It will likely be some FED backed local or private loans, kind of like our student loan system. It worked so well for student loans, we would be fools to not make it work for other needs
/sarc.
In reply to Where will the money come… by NoDecaf
The same place it always comes from: right out of thin air.
In reply to Where will the money come… by Sonny Brakes
LOL. So 3x the size of Obama's largest infrastructure proposal, that the GOP shot down multiple times.
In reply to Where will the money come… by Sonny Brakes
Ctrl P
In reply to Where will the money come… by Sonny Brakes
+1
Everything you wrote about infrastructure was correct except that it actually needs to be repaired.
CNOC and Stas's reply hit the nail on the head;
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11145319#comment-11145319
They're going to spend either way. I'd rather they spend 1.5T domestically on PORK than blow the money abroad turning another country into a parking lot and then rebuild it.
Maybe they could clear out some slums while they're at it? LOL
http://barlowscayman.blogspot.com/2015/11/slum-clearance-on-massive-sca…
In reply to Where will the money come… by Sonny Brakes
Time to BTFD!!!!
third world countries don't get high speed rail. any country that does spend 1 trillion on defense don't deserve shit.
the money went to kill other people first, then we crumble like rome. oh, have a nice day. remember bridge phobia is real and it could happen anytime anywhere...
Bullish
The Democrats direct $1 trillion infrastructure plan can't be done, because the Democrats would steal the money, just like in the Obama nearly trillion dollar "shovel ready projects" which was a cover to rob the nation blind.
Yes, let's see what Trump and the Republicans do.
This time is different!
In reply to The Democrats direct $1… by MK ULTRA Alpha
why is the federal governement involved with infrastructure..should not states be taking care of this with gas taxes and such>
22 trillion by year end. trump is on a spending binge. what's the fuking problem?
how about some gov.org rebates, like $5,000 per adult? huh, where is our cut?
hey trump, we paid in and helped build this shithole. give us something before the collapse.
Mulvaney never learned the "crowding out" concept as regards government spending. Trump is an idiot that only learned how to grab you know what.
In reply to 22 trillion by year end… by new game
With the shoddy build quality what's the point in "infrastructure" spending???
More juice from the Orange Joolius!
That beverage sounds ANTI-SEMITIC!!!
In reply to More juice from the Orange… by Don Sunset
Great news for Gold. In a truthful world.
What is with entire articles disappearing from ZeroHedge? Article about 'hedge-fund-cio-if-it-scenario-b-then-its-bombs-away' is gone, as is the one with Calpers and world turned upside down. Also article about redacted .GOV salaries has a broken link.
P.O.O.P.
https://www.facebook.com/paveoverourplanet/
What a waste of taxpayer money.
The libtards are thick tonight. Hey fuck weasel down voter, taxpayers already PAY for infrastructure improvements you stupid moron!
If the .gov would quit ass-raping and stealing from the taxpayers to fund their idiotic pensions, social programs, and graft, our roads and bridges would be just fine!
Go fuck yourself you Nork bot troll!
" ...match financing from state and local governments match financing from state and local governments"
Illinois says: "We're all in. Hell yes. Just loan us the matching funds and we'll use those loaned matching funds to match your funds."
Democrats gonna fight hard to ensure that all of that money is funneled to the labor unions who will in turn donate huge amounts of recycled tax payer money to progressive Democrat groups who will then donate the money to Democrat campaigns.
Ahead of schedule under budget means that these contracts go to the lowest bid and not the bullshit union giveaway. Do what you campaigned on Trump......let non union contractors get a fair opportunity to bid on these contracts.
Nailed it, but Trump is turning out to be an even bigger looter than Obozo.....
Meanwhile back at the ranch bond yields rally.... because nothing says lower longer than a big deficit.../sarc.
In reply to Democrats gonna fight hard… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
White House Will Release Promised $1.5 Trillion Bankruptcy Plan Monday
Is is paid for ? Pukes are losers. believe me.
Wall st and their buddies will get half for doing nothing....