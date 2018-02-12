"A Historic Reversal": Dollar, Treasurys Slide As Trump Drops Target For "Balanced Budget"

Following last week's torrid surge in the dollar on the back of a panicked flight to safety, the greenback has weakened for a second day amid concerns President Donald Trump’s budget proposal - to be released later today - will drop a longstanding Republican Party goal to balance the budget in 10 years in a "historic reversal", as we first reported last night. As a result, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% amid muted trading in Asia after dropping 0.1% Friday.
Among other spending measures, Trump will seek billions of dollars in new spending to build a border wall, improve veterans’ health care and combat opioid abuse, according to a White House statement.
The U.S. budget plan "has raised some concern that we could see a rising fiscal deficit at the time when the current-account deficit in the U.S. is also weakening," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group told Bloomberg. "That could point to further U.S. dollar weakness."
Commenting on the Trump budget, Cowen’s Jaret Seiberg writes that the President's budget, due to be released this morning, will likely be "a disappointing document" for those seeking policy blueprints, with fewer-than-usual headlines on GSE reform, student lending and deregulation. Cowen keeps expectations low about housing finance; budget may include broad call to end Fannie, Freddie conservatorships rather than detailed path forward for GSEs
As a result, Seiberg urges caution regarding any potential news about student lending (like consolidating federal loan programs, capping amounts students may borrow) as Democrats aren’t on board with curbing federal loan programs; HEA reauthorization would need 60 votes in Senate; sees no path forward in this Congress for changes that would benefit private student lenders. "Wouldn’t read too much into anything regarding financial deregulation, which is in regulators’ hands."
More importantly, Cowen writes that it will be closely watching how markets react to news Trump will abandon the traditional GOP call to balance the budget; that may reinforce market concerns about deficits, need to issue debt, which may lead to higher interest rates.
Meanwhile, the JPMorgan Global FX Volatility Index rose to the highest since April as investors awaited US CPI data on Wednesday to assess the outlook for Federal Reserve policy tightening. As discussed yesterday U.S. inflation probably quickened to 0.3% m/m in Jan. from 0.2% in Dec., according to economist estimates before this week’s data
“Should U.S. CPI print very strong, it will lead to expectations of a faster Fed tightening, which will in turn hit stocks and spur buying of the yen,” says Satoshi Okagawa, senior analyst at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. in Singapore
And while growing budget deficit - and how it is funded - concerns have pressured the 10Y, whose yield rose to 2.88% as 10-year note futures fall 15/32, the real action has been in the 30Y, where the yield is back to March highs, rising to 3.18%.
So far, equity algos are ignoring the renewed bond rout, perhaps focusing more on the curve steepending, which however will soon flatten as the Fed continues with its 3-4 rate hikes over the course of the year.
govt will realize when foreigners stop buying our debt
then they'll have problem
LIVING WITHIN THEIR MEANS
Why havent the Tylers caught the meltdown in US commercial bank interlending over the last 2 months?
Its worse than before the 2008 financial crisis.
The big banks have no incentive to lend when they suck on the Federal Reserve's tit and get M2 freshly printed dollars for free !
Not worse yet but it will be.
ZEROHEDGE, the home of nattering nabobs of negativity.
We got to get out of this rut. Spending our days screaming the technical reasons for an inevitable sky fall is not helping.
I kind of sense your frustration, but you have to report the score the way it is. Otherwise, it's all meaningless. Even bad news gives you a viewpoint to take action that can go in a positive direction. The real problem the way I see it, is a populace that is willing to swallow propaganda like candy. "Waking up" is only a first step to getting out of bed.
Balance the budget, eliminate waste and corruption, and watch this world come crashing down.
If people wanted the truth, could handle the truth, do you think we would have allowed this circus to go this far?
Our world is defined by our choices, and with each opportunity to choose wisely, we have refused as a society, as a world.
My father born in 1919, a working man, lived a responsible conservative life avoiding debt and risk. I asked him why in his final years and he told me...the insanity he saw in from our leaders, during the great depression, the same in the war and ever after, had him absolutely convinced it could not last another year.
Clarity of vision is not necessarily a blessing.
Can you provide a link on this for me pretty please? I'm short SPG and other REITS. Thanks!!!!
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/IBLACBW027NBOG
https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_commercial_banks_interbank_loans
How is it relevant? Reverting back prior 1980s.
How many different graphs have we seen portending doom?
Maybe if we look hard enough we can actually precipitate doom, so paranoid of illness that we become sick and die.
Its relevant because this is a financial news website and that is financial news.
Are you a fucking retard or do you own bank stocks........or both?
You have to be a complete idiot to buy US Treasuries at these pathetically low interest rates!
TLT baby, you and me - some dude here.
Looks like exhaustion gap to me, so good call
These rates are as high as they can get - lower rates ahead.
The Fed appears to be ramping up the rate at which it is dumping the 2T+ worth of treasuries off its balance sheet. Nine billion worth last week...
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/
War is coming within a few years or sooner; history repeats its self so the dollar will rise and the safe haven will be us bonds.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsXxG6uxpOY
When war becomes profitable for enough of the "right people", we will surely see war....bondholders.
We vote our pocketbook, don't we?
and from what I see, the USA looks like good candidate for a bombing and rebuild
" idiot to buy US Treasuries"
Agreed. Inflation is 11-12%.
www.chapwoodindex.com
2017 Total--Interest on the Public Debt = $457 Billion
Gold and silver certainly are not seeing the situation this way.
The next bull leg for gold will likely begin near the end or beginning of the 2nd/3rd qtr 2018 according o Charles Nenner.
Struggling for vision in a world deliberately blurred. Makes your eyes hurt trying, leading to an early nap.
See clearly by putting on the "biblical world view lens"; it cuts through the fallen nature. :)
Your point is true in this world of chaos and deliberate confusion.
Gold and silver will be the only trusted place to park liquid assets when it all falls apart. If the masses moved into Bitcoin, that would increase in dollars and also give some inflation relief, but I don't think enough understand it to participate, so it's not as universally accepted with a long history as a hedge as gold and silver is.
When the Greek and Portugal bonds are paying less interest that US bonds of siliar duration you know there will be a Great Reckoning!!
one last money grab before USA spirals into the abyss. us plebs will be living behind walls and bars as the do in mexico and many parts of the world.
This IS the abyss. Why can't you get used to it?
we have the bars, just not the walls yet
Trump is being realistic - the budget will eventually rebalance itself. The USD is the best of the ugly fiat. Any nation with a better solution? China or Russia?
We keep struggling to make sense of things and it is impossible. Only in looking backwards can we begin to understand and yet STILL not agree.
"Any nation with a better solution? China or Russia?"
Russian bonds or Russian stocks in the agricultural sectors are more solid than any US investment now. Russian debt to GDP is only 16%. That's the real Russian threat: Russia has a future, and the US doesn't with its 108% debt to GDP. When Obama told US holders of Russian equities to "get out" of Russian stocks due to US sanctions, warning of financial loss, Russia's MICEX went up 40% that year. The Russian stock market was the top performer in the world. Thanks for the advice, Barry. In the meantime, US hyperinflation, anyone?
People are lining up to move to Russia, the home of liberty.
You know why democrats hate Trump?
Because he stole their platform.
Fiscal conservatism is dead. Half the Republican congress sneered or laughed at Rand Paul for even bringing it up.
Physical conservatism has always been dead as a politically operated economy. We understand how in micro it works in our personal lives, but in macro it has no more chance than a collectivist Utopia.
We're dealing with humans, with greed for and fear of power, and people in charge who use the economy as a tool or weapon to advance their power.
Those claiming to seek power to end it are on par with a fictional Froto Baggins. It ain't happening.
The government will NEVER balance the budget. They will spend, spend, spend until the dollar is worthless and they can spend no more. Knowing that this will be the outcome, they better damn well repair/rebuild the American infrastructure. We need new roads, bridges, fresh water treatment plants, irrigation, new energy plants, etc.
Everyone can laugh at China for all these ghost cities, but at least they are smart enough to overspend on infrastructure and not ONLY over spend on financial manipulation and pointless wars. At least they will have the housing, roads, bridges, etc to support an economic rebuild when this fiat debt bubble collapses. At this point this is what we in America better damn well do as well. Make sure the infrastructure is there to rebuild when the shit hits the fan so people are able and have the means to rebuild their communities.
Worthless
Relative
Perspective
China?
Nothing good will happen in the US for many, many years. Infrastructure doesn't help a Marxist-trained and government dependent workforce to do much. Having a government ready and willing to empty the pockets of the productive while constantly sowing social experiments kind of fucks up the team, if you know what I mean.
Shit, balanced budget, why not a surplus? I remember back in 2000 reading the US would be running surpluses from 2002 on.
Peak boomers, endless wars and the lowest corporate taxes on record. Yep a balanced budget is just around the corner.
Bwahahahhahahhahhahahhahah
What I love is the notion that we can push the cost of taxation onto those who own everything of real value, those whom we owe our jobs, those who we buy our ever want and need.
Really?
You want to tax businesses....OUR businesses.
The greatest scam ever perpetrated was the government selling the idea that they would provide while always making someone else pay for it....someone inevitably morally inferior to us....because they were successful.
The joke was on us because by forcing business to pay taxes they could invisibly make US pay the taxes while blaming evil business for high costs and low wages.
Notice how many corporations have jumped onto the climate change boat KNOWING their costs will increase. Why do they care anymore than insurance companies give a shit what THEIR costs are....when they can just pass them on.
Government jumped the shark when they continued vilifying business established for exporting jobs, given it was THEIR tax system that was driving companies away, and our own liberal sensitivities that induced us as consumers to not give a shit what we bought.
So yes, we should definitely tax our employers and suppliers MOAR, especially if we don't want no stinking job anyway.
The disconnect started with the corruption of the dollar. There was an unwritten social contract between the people and the oligarchy. If you are willing to work hard than you would have the opportunity to be compensated enough to live a life without need to fear lack of food, some type of roof over your head, and energy. This all ended with FREE TRADE. The oligarchy hollowed out their people by moving their jobs, technology, and resources out of America via NAFTA and other so called free trade agreements.
We can argue about over taxation of the rich. But the American oligarchy choose favorites. These favorites are know as corporations that are in a race to the bottom. No one talks about the small businesses being raped to death by over taxation. It's all DON'T over tax the oligarchy corporations. WHY? They don't create that many jobs in America. They outsource, downsize, reduce jobs to lower expenses to buy back their own stock. They really don't even innovate anymore. True innovation comes from the small businesses or entrepreneurs that can barely afford to exist anymore in America.
To cover this up the oligarchy created social benefits so the people wouldn't realize the social contract between the people and oligarchy had been broken. They moved from sound money to fiat to afford to throw crumbs to the masses to mask their coup and call this social welfare. And now here we are.
During these new tax cuts, NO ONE talked about reducing taxes and regulations for the people, small business owners, or new entrepreneurs. It was ALL tax savings for the corporations who don't invest in America. And capitalists took the bait hook line and sinker. Free market my ass.
