Dow Futures Tumble Back Below Friday's Highs

After a modest gap up opening on Sunday evening, and a sudden mysterious panic-bid as Europe opened, US equity futures are now tumbling, back below Friday's highs, in what appears to be a delayed reaction to the renewed spike in Treasury yields...
China got a hand up from The National Team..
And someone panic-bid US equities as Europe opened...
But spiking US rates are back at 'spooky' levels for stocks...
We're gonna need more PPT...
Comments
you mean reality has returned to stocks................lol..........this week should be a BTFD's wet dream....drawdown almost all day and then a close at the highs.....this will be corrected by the open.
Won't be that many more D's to B. Take advantage while you can.
In reply to you mean reality has… by spastic_colon
Welcome to the highs for the day! JMHO of course!
In reply to Won't be that many more D's… by D.T.Barnum
where's the fear?
the market last week went up faster than it went down = panic buying = no fear
In reply to you mean reality has… by spastic_colon
PPT do your thing.
Fed better bring the rain today. If you want to see a chart look at ^rut.....
In reply to PPT do your thing. by This is it
Well, the Russian thing and various made up sex scandals haven't worked for the Deep State, so I guess they have to crash the markets to zero-out Trump.
On the otherhand, Uranium one, and paid for dossiers have done nothing to harm the deepstate. Trump is going on a spending binge that would make Bammy blush so perhaps the swamp has one. I just want my share of the free shit before the end.
In reply to Well, the Russian thing and… by silverer
Tumble, slide, ramp, rocket, crash...It's called "sensational headline fatigue". Common malady around here. I have it bad.
Yeah theres no tumble. Maybe .5%.... yawn....if things get bad, the Fed will cut rates, buy bonds again. They still have ammo contrary to what most believe.
In reply to Tumble, slide, ramp, rocket,… by onthedeschutes
Massive bond buying going on right now.
who the fuck would buy bonds at these pathetically low interest rates????
will be part of the infrastructure spending /s
In reply to Massive bond buying going on… by lester1
can we use them in place of rebar in the new bridges and roads? Thats about all they will be good for.
In reply to will be part of the… by spastic_colon
FED, primary dealers, anybody with a mountain of money who makes a mint off the current system and doesn't want to crash it just yet.
In reply to Massive bond buying going on… by lester1
Max Keiser:
https://www.rt.com/shows/keiser-report/418395-episode-max-keiser-1187/
Max Keiser is a joke. His version of debate is yelling loudly and trying to make fun of whomever hes speaking to.
In reply to Max Keiser:… by Herdee
Yawn!
Yawn!
WOT??
DOW is up 250 this am. WTF is this asshole talking about?
fake news...markets up 1.3%
the btfd crowd isn't exactly jamming it up to new aths this a.m..
Russia looks to dump it:
https://www.rt.com/business/418541-russia-iran-currencies-settlements/