Dow Futures Tumble Back Below Friday's Highs

After a modest gap up opening on Sunday evening, and a sudden mysterious panic-bid as Europe opened, US equity futures are now tumbling, back below Friday's highs, in what appears to be a delayed reaction to the renewed spike in Treasury yields...

China got a hand up from The National Team..

And someone panic-bid US equities as Europe opened...

But spiking US rates are back at 'spooky' levels for stocks...

We're gonna need more PPT...