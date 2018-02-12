Dow Futures Tumble Back Below Friday's Highs

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/12/2018 - 09:06

After a modest gap up opening on Sunday evening, and a sudden mysterious panic-bid as Europe opened, US equity futures are now tumbling, back below Friday's highs, in what appears to be a delayed reaction to the renewed spike in Treasury yields...

China got a hand up from The National Team..

 

And someone panic-bid US equities as Europe opened...

But spiking US rates are back at 'spooky' levels for stocks...

 

We're gonna need more PPT...

spastic_colon Mon, 02/12/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

you mean reality has returned to stocks................lol..........this week should be a BTFD's wet dream....drawdown almost all day and then a close at the highs.....this will be corrected by the open.

silverer Mon, 02/12/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Well, the Russian thing and various made up sex scandals haven't worked for the Deep State, so I guess they have to crash the markets to zero-out Trump.