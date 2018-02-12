Ex-FBI Official And Obama Adviser Secretly Scrambling To Verify Steele Dossier

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/12/2018 - 19:55

BuzzFeed has been paying a former top FBI and White House cybersecurity official to traverse the globe for the past six months on a secret mission to corroborate various claims in the Trump-Russia dossier assembled by ex-UK Spy Christopher Steele. Steele was commissioned by Fusion GPS, whose efforts were funded in large part by Hillary Clinton and the DNC - and then used by the FBI to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on a Trump campaign adviser and those he communicated with.

The probe, commissioned by Buzzfeed - which published the Steele dossier on January 11, 2017 -  is being conducted by Anthony Ferrante - formerly the FBI's top official in charge of "cyber incident response" at the U.S. National Security Council under the Obama administration. Ferrante is leading the investigation from his new employer, D.C.-based business advisory firm, Forensic Technologies International (FTI) consulting reports Foreign Policy

At FTI, Ferrante launched what’s now been a months-long stealth effort chasing down documents and conducting interviews on the ground in various countries around the world. His team directed BuzzFeed lawyers to subpoena specific data and testimony from dozens of agencies or companies across the country and assembled a cyber ops war room to analyze that data, according to sources familiar with the work.

Considering that much of the Steele dossier came from a collaboration with high level Kremlin officials (a collusion if you will), one has to wonder exactly what channels Ferrante and FTI have tapped in order to access the information.

Vanity Fair

Also of note, the FBI reportedly refused to pay Christopher Steele an agreed upon $50,000 for his efforts when he could not verify the claims in his own dossier, according to an April, 2017 report in the New York Times.

That said, if Ferrante is able to do what Christopher Steele couldn't for an extra $50,000 on top of the $168,000 he was paid by Fusion GPS, it would send the Mueller probe into hyperdrive: 

The ramifications of FTI’s dossier investigation could be game-changing for Mueller’s probe, because it “would establish outside veracity of dossier allegations,” a source familiar with the work told Foreign Policy. Yet news of FTI’s involvement, including the critical role of a former top FBI official, would also be controversial because the dossier itself is “a political football,” the source said. -FP

Ferrante's investigation would also remove much of the egg from the face of the beleaguered FBI - which used the unverified Steele dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on Trump campaign associate, Carter Page. Although the contents of the dossier were unable to be corroborated, the FBI told the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court that Steele's reputation was solid - and used a Yahoo News article written by Michael Isikoff to support the FISA application. The Isikoff article, however, contained information provided by Steele. In other words, the FBI made it appear to the FISA court that two separate sources supported their application, when in fact they both came from Steele.

(interestingly, Isikoff also wrote a hit piece  to discredit an undercover FBI informant who testified to Congress last week about millions of dollars in bribes routed to the Clinton Foundation by Russian nuclear officials. Small world!)

BuzzFeed originally hired FTI to verify various claims made in the dossier while preparing to defend themselves against a lawsuit by Cyprus-based Russian tech executive Aleksej Gubarev. Gubarev is suing Steele's UK-based Orbis Business Intelligence because the Trump-Russia dossier claimed Gubarev's companies used "botnets and port traffic to transmit viruses, plant bugs and steal data."

The dossier, without substantiation, said Gubarev’s U.S.-based global web-hosting companies, XBT and Webzilla, planted digital bugs, transmitted viruses and conducted altering operations against the Democratic Party leadership.

While one key name in the dossier was blackened out by BuzzFeed, Gubarev’s was not. He alleges that he was never contacted for comment, suffering reputational harm in the process.

Since hiring Ferrante and FTI, the scope of the BuzzFeed investigation has expanded. Evan Fray-Witzer, a lawyer for Gubarev, who has strongly denied those claims, mocked BuzzFeed’s efforts - reports Foreign Policy.

They can hire Nancy Drew, Encyclopedia Brown, or Sherlock Holmes – you can’t find what doesn’t exist,” Fray-Witzer wrote to FP. “There is a simple reason why Buzzfeed hasn’t found any evidence to support the allegations in the Dossier against Mr. Gubarev: the allegations are false.”

Last month Buzzfeed was also sued by President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, over his inclusion in the Steele dossier.

Ferrante joined the FBI in 2005 as a special agent, operating out of the bureau's New York field office where he worked on cyber crimes and threats to national security. The following year, he was selected as a member of the agency's Cyber Action Team (CAT), "a group of experts who deploy globally to respond to critical cyber incidents." 

If Ferrante is successful in his efforts, we wonder if the FBI will pay him the $50,000 Steele missed out on.

Comments

Unwashed Mon, 02/12/2018 - 19:58 Permalink

What fucking authority do Buzzfeed lawyers have to subpoena agencies?

They're being sued by a foreign national, no federal agency would answer a subpoena without a legal battle.

Another shitcrock of an article.

Keyser IH8OBAMA Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:22 Permalink

One has to ask, even if the contents of the dossier are true and Trump paid hookers to pee on his bed in Moscow, where is the crime punishable by impeachment? Hell, Slick Willie was banging the help in the white house and all he got was a slap on the wrist... The Dims have lost their collective minds because they KNOW that once the DOJ gets off their ass, the shit is going to get deep with conspiracy charges for committing sedition and treason are going to be the order of the day across DC... He who screams the loudest is usually the most guilty... Hear that Adam Schitt? 

Winston Churchill nmewn Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:08 Permalink

Ask the authors in Langley or Kiev ?

For some sometimes smart commentators here on ZH, I'm gobsmacked at the lack of deduction.

TPTB continues the anti Russian narrative whatever.

Steele was a double agent, retired early my arse,he was pushed out.SoP when you cannot prove

treachery.Its not a cover, because he never worked at MI6 if it was,let alone mention it.That gets you

20 years in the Isle of Wight supermax.Official Secrets Act would still apply.I still have my copy,still applies

donkeys years later in theory. I didn't work for MI6 but there is no nuclear base or plant I didn't have full access to

for a while.Had to sign it to get the business.

The Russians running him doesn't make sense, but the Ukrainians does,probably have photos of him

diddly little boys(confirmed bachelor).Who has had control of Ukrainian assets since Maidan ?

The neo nazis were big CF donors.They certainly wanted lousy US/Russian relations.Brennan and

McStain were frequent guests in Kiev.Lots of dots connect.Steele was Eastern European desk,not Russian.

They Ukrainians can speak Russian so its good enough for Govt. work, and few Americans would know or

care about the difference.

You're buying a CIA limited hangout.Another layer lies behind IMO.

My $0.02

Occams_Razor_Trader Unwashed Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:29 Permalink

It looks like the "original" target (Trump was ALWAYS the target) Carter Page was a previous paid informant of the FBI?? So the entire thing was a setup and prearranged from the start, add a Russian lawyer, with a VISA from the State Department arranging a meeting with DJT Jr., and allowing Fusion GPS, as a contractor, to do the original query search to start the process leads to the simpe fact that Steele wasn't just paid for the dosier by Hitlerys campaign- he was commissioned to write it by the campaign and the White House.

And the newly born fiscally responsible progressives want us to be pissed off about Trumps infrastructure spending?

Fuck off Bolshviks.

 

Chuck Walla Mon, 02/12/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

I hope he's getting plenty of expense money while scamming these desperate assholes.  They must be bog stupid.

 

If the FIB couldn't verify it with all the resources of the US government, how stupid are they?

land_of_the_few Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

This being the same Buzzfeed that somehow thinks 4Chan people having a laugh is "Russians"

"the dossier is filled with autistic chan jokes, including a bit where trump sperges about chicken tendies. it's so obviously fake"

LetThemEatRand land_of_the_few Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:07 Permalink

From what I've read, much of the Steele dossier did come from Russian intelligence, who obviously had an agenda whatever it was.  It is the ultimate irony that Hillary colluded with Russian intelligence to try to affect the outcome of the election via the dossier, and yet it is Trump who is having every orifice probed by a special counsel for Russian collusion.

navy62802 Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:05 Permalink

We are watching the most significant scandal of American history play out right now. This is a coup attempt in the good ole US of A. The first serious one in her history. The outcome of all of this will determine the shape of the USA in the decades to come. I predict that in the history books, this event playing out right now will be more significant than WWI, WWII, Vietnam and the 9/11 attacks. Only the Civil War might rival what is happening right now ... and we haven't even seen the worst of it yet. Shit the suicides haven't even begun.

Mr_Potatohead navy62802 Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

" this event playing out right now will be more significant than WWI, WWII, Vietnam and the 9/11 attacks "

Unless you were one of the little people impacted by these events, how significant were each of those in the grand scheme of things?  Seems like it's the same game over and over and over again.  Different countries, different "leaders", different details, but the game is always the same because the tendencies and behavior of the elite never changes and the sheeple never wise up.  The JFK assassination and 9/11 (esp WTC7) leave no doubts about what these clowns can get away with.  The ultimate trump card for them isn't JFK'ing DJT, it's starting WWIII to distract the people and use the excuse of war-time power to keep the game going.

navy62802 7againstThebes Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

Just the publicly available information shows that the FBI and CIA paid Russian agents for compromising information on the sitting US president. It also shows that multiple senior government officials were exchanging classified information via unsecured text messages, discussing a "secret group" who would oppose the Trump presidency. Additionally, it is apparent from known information that a Title I FISA warrant was approved against someone in the Trump campaign (Carter Page, who appears to be an FBI mole) thereby allowing full spectrum surveillance against all members of the Trump campaign and follow-on presidential administration. I mean I could keep going, but I trust that you see the picture that is emerging.

arby63 Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:10 Permalink

Here's the real joke (like all of them really): 

"Anthony Ferrante - formerly the FBI's top official in charge of "cyber incident response" at the U.S. National Security Council under the Obama administration. Ferrante is leading the investigation from his new employer, D.C.-based business advisory firm, Forensic Technologies International (FTI).."

These guys are all yahoos. He was probably picking his nose in some fraternity bathroom just a few years ago. These fuckheads don't know shit. It's a big game only inside the beltway. 