Frontrunning: February 12

Investors Get a Reprieve From Recent Turmoil (BBG)

White House to Roll Out Trump Infrastructure Plan (WSJ)

Trump to Urge Wall, Opioid Spending While Congress Sets Its Own Course (BBG)

Overseas Markets Rebound After Their Worst Week in Years (WSJ)

Syrian frontline town divides NATO allies Turkey and U.S. (Reuters)

The Tax Law Is About to Make Analyzing Earnings Trickier (WSJ)

Record $23 Billion Flees World's Largest ETF (BBG)

China's HNA Group gets $3.2 billion credit from Citic Bank (Reuters)

Glitch Exploited by High-Speed Traders is Back at CME (WSJ)

Games organizers confirm cyber attack, won't reveal source (Reuters)

Bitcoin Closes in on $9,000 as Regulatory Fears Peter Out (BBG)

A culprit for financial site glitches: you and your apps (Reuters)

China Is Winning Global Race to Control Batteries (WSJ)

The Fall of a Chinese Tesla Killer Threatens a California Town’s Dream (BBG)

Comcast May Revive Pursuit of Fox (WSJ)

Fox commits to Sky News independence to try to secure Sky deal (Reuters)

General Dynamics Buying CSRA for $6.8 Billion (WSJ)

Broadcom Secures as Much as $100 Billion of Debt Funding for Qualcomm Bid (WSJ)

Oxfam International boss says Haiti scandal 'breaks my heart' (Reuters)

Overnight Media Digest

WSJ

- Comcast Corp is contemplating reviving its pursuit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc after its bid for the company's entertainment assets was turned down despite being over 15 percent higher than that of eventual buyer Walt Disney Co. (on.wsj.com/2Bpq55N)

- Broadcom Ltd secured as much as $100 billion of debt financing for its hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc and enlisted two more big private-equity firms, strengthening the chip giant's hand in the takeover battle. (on.wsj.com/2EjiEQh)

- U.S. President Donald Trump is set Monday to unveil a program to transform how the nation's infrastructure is funded and developed, but the initiative faces an uncertain road in Congress over finding the money to pay for it. (on.wsj.com/2son0QP)

- A proposed deal to sell troubled Weinstein Co fell apart on Sunday after the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit against the independent movie studio and its co-founders, Bob and Harvey Weinstein. (on.wsj.com/2EVi9ZO)

- Takata Corp's U.S. unit has reached a settlement with representatives of those injured by lethally defective air bags, paving the way for the company to exit chapter 11 bankruptcy and move forward with a reorganization plan, according to court documents. (on.wsj.com/2socbhx)

FT

The UK government has set out plans to end “diesel-only” trains being used on Britain’s railways by 2040.

New York attorney-general Eric Schneiderman said on Sunday he had filed a civil suit against The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein, alleging the company’s executives and board had failed to protect employees from movie producer and former chief executive Harvey Weinstein.

U.S. banking giant Citigroup Inc is setting up an innovation centre in London in one of the first strategic investments by a big US bank in the British capital since the Brexit vote.

NYT

- The fire sale of the Weinstein Company hit a last-minute snag on Sunday, when Eric Schneiderman, New York's attorney general, filed a lawsuit against the studio and its fraternal founders alleging that they repeatedly violated state and city laws barring gender discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual abuse and coercion. nyti.ms/2G8OeNf

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will propose offering $100 billion in federal incentives to encourage cities and states to invest in road, bridge and other building projects, the centerpiece of a plan to spur $1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending over the next decade without devoting significant federal money. nyti.ms/2EmlynF

- The American network NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp , has apologized after one of its analysts Joshua Cooper Ramo drew anger for a comment during coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics that seemed to gloss over South Korea's painful history with Japan, its former colonial master. nyti.ms/2BSBlJk

Canada

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp is mulling expansion of a major pipeline to ship more natural gas from Alberta to Ontario, a move that could help producers snatch back market share from U.S. rivals as the prospects for overseas sales of gas grow dimmer. (tgam.ca/2Cg6ulq)

** Pensioners of Sears Canada Inc will ask a court on Thursday to approve the appointment of a retired judge to co-ordinate efforts to claw back dividends paid over several years – much of it to entities controlled by American hedge-fund manager Edward Lampert. (tgam.ca/2Bqk7Sz)

** Environmental groups are urging the Liberal government to strengthen its proposed changes to the process of assessing resource projects, arguing the current plan will allow economic development to trump environmental protection. (tgam.ca/2nR2und)

** Restaurant Brands International Inc, the parent company of Tim Hortons Inc is grappling with unhappy franchise owners and a public-relations debacle over how some franchisees responded to Ontario's higher minimum wage.

Britain

The Times

Melrose Industries Plc accused British engineering group GKN Plc of "opportunistic financial engineering" and said that any potential plan to sell its powder metallurgy business to help to fund a bumper cash dividend was flawed. bit.ly/2BnXE8k

Britain will have pulling power around the world despite Brexit and the prime minister is doing the right thing in keeping negotiations under wraps, according to the boss of BP Plc. bit.ly/2BnFu6O



The Guardian

Britain's Tesco Plc is understood to be working on a secret plan to develop a new discount grocery chain to take on cut-price chains Aldi and Lidl. bit.ly/2BmWTMY

The maker of the powerful painkiller OxyContin said it would stop marketing opioid drugs to doctors, bowing to a key demand of lawsuits that blame the company for helping trigger the current U.S. drug abuse epidemic. bit.ly/2BqRFj4

The Telegraph

The UK's space industry has called on the government to set up a national programme under its industrial strategy to boost business. bit.ly/2Bm6eo6

Three Britons have died after a helicopter crashed onto jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, the Foreign Office confirmed. bit.ly/2BqTkVQ

Sky News

Britain's biggest high street lender Lloyds Banking Group Plc will this month become the first FTSE-100 company to set a formal target for the number of non-white people it employs in senior posts. bit.ly/2BlPTQu

The Independent

As Virgin Trains East Coast faces "imminent failure", the Transport Select Committee has launched an inquiry into rail franchising on the UK’s flagship line. ind.pn/2BpqqFX