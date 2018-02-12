Iran Unveils Two Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles After Israel Attack On Syria

Following Israel's dramatic airstrikes on Syria on Saturday, seen by many as a "dramatic escalation" in regional tensions, and the most direct threat against Tehran in years, over the weekend Iran unveiled a series of new homemade nuclear-capable ballistic missiles during military parades, in a move that experts said was a bid to bolster the hardline ruling regime while cautioning Israel against any further escalation.
Describing the missile, Iran's state-run Fars news agency described one of the rockets, the Ghadr , as a 2000km-range, liquid-fuel and ballistic missile which can reach territories as far as Israel.
The missile can carry different types of ‘Blast’ and ‘MRV’ (Multiple Reentry Vehicle) payloads to destroy a range of targets.
Meanwhile, the new version of the Qadr H ballistic missile "can be launched from mobile platforms or silos in different positions and can escape missile defense shields due to their radar-evading capability."
As the Washington Free Beacon adds, Iranian military leaders rolled out the latest ballistic missile technology, which includes a nuclear-capable medium-range missile that appears to share similarities with North Korean technology on the heels of an encounter between what Israel claimed was an Iranian drone and Israeli forces.
The missiles are capable of reaching Israel even when fired from Iranian territory, raising concerns about an impending conflict between Tehran and the Jewish state that could further inflame the region.
While it was meant to deter further aggression by Israel, the demonstration of nuclear force by Iran could further inflame tensions between the two countries. Concerns that this nuclear-capable technology could be shared by Iran with its terrorist proxies are fueling longstanding concerns among the Israelis that an attack is imminent.
Iran's ruling regime continues to invest millions of dollars it received as part of the landmark nuclear deal with the United States on its military technology, specifically ballistic missiles, which are subject to a ban under international statutes, even as Iranian dissidents continue to protest over the country's ailing economy. According to conservative estimates, the Iranian regime has spent at least $16 billion in recent years on its military buildup and rogue operations in Syria, as well as other countries.
Some more details on the newly unveiled weapons: the two new nuclear-capable missiles unveiled over the weekend by Iran include the Ghadr missile, a medium-range rocket that was recently modified and upgraded by the Islamic Republic.
"The Ghadr can strike Israel when fired from Iranian territory, and in March 2016, was flight-tested while bearing genocidal slogans against the state of Israel," according to Ben Taleblu, who has researched Iranian missile procurement.
Iranian military leaders also rolled out a rocket called the Fajr-5, which is becoming a new favorite of Iranian-backed terror proxy groups operating against Israel.
"The Fajr-5 is an Iranian rocket that has been proliferated to anti-Israel groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. It can travel up to 75 km, and is therefore a long-range artillery rocket. It uses solid fuel for propulsion," Ben Taleblu explained. "Both the Qadr missile and Fajr rocket represents Iran's commitment to developing stand-off weaponry that it uses for purposes of deterrence and coercion."
As the Free Beacon notes, the new weaponry "could fuel ongoing efforts by Congress to crackdown on Iran's continued proliferation of ballistic missile technology, a large part of which has been incubated by the North Korean regime, which continues to have a technology-sharing agreement with Tehran."
Iran already has the region's largest arsenal of ballistic missiles and is seeking to continue building this technology.
Comments
Styrofoam
Bought and paid for by the chocolate Jesus ..$150 big ones.
In reply to Styrofoam by shantyman
Even if they filled them with spent fuel rods or other radioactive material and conventional explosives, they could be very effective
In reply to Bought and paid for by… by pc_babe
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
In reply to Even if they filled them… by zorba THE GREEK
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in 1946 and 1947 in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
Israel was created in 1948.
The Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are ten manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from the Dead Sea scrolls and two from the Cairo Genizah. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
In reply to There are no ancient Jewish… by Slack Jack
Good for Iran and North Korea, who is to say they are not allowed ballistic missiles when Israel and USA are armed to the teeth with them. Let us not forget that the USA has invaded several countries recently and overthrown govts in South and Central America.
In reply to Styrofoam by shantyman
Just a heads up to everyone, but the Hasbara are already gearing up for a counter attack on this article. Lol.
In reply to Good for Iran and North… by COSMOS
I wonder though...how come Finland no have Hasbara equivalent?
Why Malaysia ain't got no Hasbara troopies to prop up their side of the story?
You don't even see Macedonia running around the on internet trying to make people feel guilty and engaging in the same old tired shaming tactics.
I don't recall ever reading about Argentina paying people to post pro-Argentina (and anti-Britain) messages every time an article about the Falkland Islands pops up.
So why does evil Israel feel the need to do it? Only country in the world that spreads propaganda on internet forums like that.
In reply to Just a heads up to everyone,… by Mazzy
Because UNLESS Israhell pays people to troll these forums, they have no genuine voices to stand up for their crimes. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to I wonder though...how come… by Mazzy
Racism!
Anti-semitic!
ADL where ARE you!?
Everyone KNOWS that Israel NEVER “attacks” ANYONE, ANYWHERE, EVUH!
Israel is only “defending itself,” which is all it has ever done. #StopTheHate
/sarc
In reply to Just a heads up to everyone,… by Mazzy
CIA- Giving nuke capabilities and rocket capabilities to North Korea & Iran. Doom porn, technology is old. Fear makes for humble servants in need of government protection.
Who holds all of the new oil/gas rights titles in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Lybia ect.
USA Corporations like: CONACO Phillips..... So much for wars for other countries. More Oil wars....
What is Joe Bidens son doing with the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings? Weird.... What US companies are now listing links to Bursima....
Oh ya, its for the JEWS or something. Don't tell US/UK oil companies that are getting all of the oil rights. Theft by US Government for its corporations that run it! Been happening for a hundred years or more!
In reply to Just a heads up to everyone,… by Mazzy
I agree!! Good for Iran!
Has Iran attacked another country in recent history? Nope.
Israel? 🤔
In reply to Good for Iran and North… by COSMOS
Kosher sweat on Nutenyahu's forehead.
LMAO..... BWA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
In reply to I love pretending to see the… by J S Bach
Jerusal•em©²
Q: How do you insert these special characters and the superscript, when the latter does not seem to work on ZH?
In reply to Jerusal•em©² by Déjà view
Copy and paste from a different program.
In reply to Q: How do you insert these… by HRClinton
All it takes is one Nuke in the wrong place to really ruin your day.
Use it or lose it!
this is good news?
Yes, it means that the oppressed people of the middle east can better defend themselves against Israeli aggression.
In reply to this is good news? by new game
Your 3 down votes stink of Hasbara.
In reply to this is good news? by new game
Better looking than Jeff Bezos' flying dildo.
https://www.geekwire.com/2016/jeff-bezos-blue-origin-space-launch/
Hotter than Bezos flying dildo with nuclear jiz.
In reply to Better looking than Jeff… by VladLenin
I ♥ IRAN
Iran needs ballistic missiles why? Because they HAVE nukes, that's why.
People have been saying, "Oh, Iran's peaceful, they don't have nukes, blah blah blah'.
IRAN HAS NUKES!
Iran may not "peaceful" in the technical sense, but certainly they are never the aggressors.
They have the right to, and will, defend their country and their people.
In reply to Iran needs ballistic… by ZeroLounger
You must be high
In reply to Iran may not "peaceful" in… by Mazzy
So does Israel- remember the USS Liberty!
In reply to Iran needs ballistic… by ZeroLounger
I was not alive at the time, but I know the event well. The Israelis machine-gunned our sailors to death as they awaited rescue in lifeboats.
The American people need to understand that the Israelis machine-gunned our sailors to death or otherwise caused many dozens to drown long after intentionally bombing one of our ships.
The goal was the same as what they did with 9/11, the only differences being the raw scale of the incidents and the fact that while the assault on the USS Liberty did not work to drag us into a war with Egypt, the attacks conducted by the Mossad on 9/11 DID work to drag us into several wars in the Middle East, now entering their 17th year.
The Israelis machine-gunned our sailors to death as they awaited rescue in lifeboats.
The Israelis machine-gunned our sailors to death as they awaited rescue in lifeboats.
The Israelis machine-gunned our sailors to death as they awaited rescue in lifeboats.
The Israelis machine-gunned our sailors to death as they awaited rescue in lifeboats.
In reply to So does Israel- remember the… by StephenHopkins
What is your point exactly? I prefer Iran with nukes than Israel with nukes.
In reply to Iran needs ballistic… by ZeroLounger
Yeah .. so does USA, United Kingdom, France, Israel, Pakistan, India, Russia, China and North Korea .... what is your point?
In reply to Iran needs ballistic… by ZeroLounger
Am I alone to think that Israel is the problem? I'm not saying that Jews are the problem, but I think that the creation of Israel is problematic. I know that it's not a good example, but Liberia comes to mind, Liberia being the failed state that was established by the United States to repatriate freed African slaves in their own homeland. Why doesn't Liberia get loads of money from the United States? How many Liberian/American dual-citizens are part currently a part of the Deep State?
Jews are the problem.
In reply to Am I alone to think that… by Sonny Brakes
You mean Zionists.
Creepy Joe Biden said, "You don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionists."
Remember the USS Liberty!!!!
In reply to Jews are the problem. by TylerDurden6mil
I dont think that jews are the problem either...It is the rothchilds, and they worked it out to make israel what it is today..Rothchild zionists are a better term than saying jews. And yes, the owners of israel, london and the U.S. are satanic fucks who want to rule the world. If person believes in God/Bible, its a lucifarian group of people wanting to rule the world..They will fail, but they sure are causing massive amounts of chaos and death in the mean time.
In reply to Am I alone to think that… by Sonny Brakes
Since Israel receives copious US aid, why not relocate all the Liberians to Israel? That way, the aid flows to those whom the US SHOULD help.
In reply to Am I alone to think that… by Sonny Brakes
I like how you've utilized leftist verbiage (problematic) to counter pro-Israel talking points.
Remember, when it comes to removing the Israeli yoke from our country's strangled neck, it does not matter if one is on the left or the right, black or white, rich or poor....Israel is the millstone that drags us all down.
In reply to Am I alone to think that… by Sonny Brakes
Sucks that Iran is too big of a puss to put it where it needs to go.
My apologies for going off topic, but I caught an article here on ZH early so I really need to share a few thoughts..I am leaning major towards trump being a great actor and a trojan horse. And I want to share a few people that I have really enjoyed listening to. Jeff Berwick did an interview on caravan to midnight, I endorse Jeff Berwick major. I dont pay much attention to alex jones anymore, and only browse ZH, and I would not even come to ZH if it did not have a comment section where I had to sign in with facebook...Here are my top choices...Jeff Berwick, SGTreport, X22report, stefan molyneaux....No, they are not the Jesus of info, but they are really good. Currently, I am total gaga over Jeff Berwick. The others are just really good, but Jeff is awesome. Thanks for letting me go off topic, I wont make a habit of it.oh, lynette zang is kind fun too
Here’s one for your list. https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUTHstreammedia
In reply to My apologies for going off… by coast1
bookmarked and will check it out..thanks :-)
In reply to Here’s one for your list… by OrderfromChaos
Just do it!
build hundreds of thousands of them!!!
All somebody needs is one if they plan to use it.
In reply to build hundreds of thousands… by Omega_Man
Don't tell me about it, do it!
Obama you fucking shithead
i wonder where Iran got the money to fund their missle program?
you fucking black dick sucking treasonist Manchurian candidate cunt fuck
Russia, you silly fuck, it's been in the news for the past decade...in other words, no one that would have been deterred by a stupid embargo
In reply to Obama you fucking shithead… by SHADEWELL
How did Israel get their money? And their missiles?
Oh yeah, by being parasites on the US.
In reply to Obama you fucking shithead… by SHADEWELL
Hmmm... Just gotta wonder what the range of the Tridents on them 2 subs patrolling at the mouth of the Arabian Sea are...