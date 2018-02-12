London City Airport Cancels Monday Flights As WW2 Bomb Found

In an incident that echoes that evacuation of around 50,000 people in Hanover last year over the discover of five unexploded bombs that were dropped during World War II, London City Airport canceled all flights on Monday after the discovery nearby of another unexploded bomb dropped by Hitler's Luftwaffe.
All flights in and out of London City on Monday are cancelled and an exclusion zone is in place in the immediate area. I urge any passengers due to fly today not to come to the airport and to contact their airline for further information. (2/3)— London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 12, 2018
As Bloomberg pointed out, LCA carries just a fraction of the traffic that moves through London Heathrow, but it’s favored by business travelers for its short boarding times, quick takeoffs and proximity to London’s financial center. About 4.5 million passengers traveled through London City Airport last year, compared to 78 million at the Heathrow hub.
The ordnance was found in the River Thames early Sunday during planned development work at the airport, east of the Canary Wharf financial district. Royal Navy specialists established an exclusion zone of more than 200 meters (650 feet) to handle the situation, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
"The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police and Royal Navy and working hard to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible," Robert Sinclair, London City’s chief executive officer, said in a tweet. It advised passengers due to travel Monday not to leave home and instead contact their airline for further information.
More than 20,000 tons of explosives fell on the U.K. capital during the German Blitz, killing 40,000 people. At least 20 percent of the bombs dropped in a total of 85 raids are thought not to have detonated. More unexploded devices have been discovered in recent years as intensive building works on projects such as Crossrail disturb ground untouched since the conflict ended 75 years ago.
During the war, the East End, where London City is located, was targeted by German bombers aiming to knock out the city's dock network. The airport itself is built between former harbor basins.
Earlier, the British Airways website showed flights to and from London City canceled until late Monday. BA carries more than half of the airport’s total passengers, though the disruption Monday accounts for just 0.2 percent of the flag carrier’s monthly traffic, Goodbody Stockbrokers said in a note.
Defusing WWII bombs is a fairly routine procedure across Europe, though can throw entire districts into disarray. The discovery of ordnance containing 1.4 tons of explosives in Frankfurt last year during building work forced the evacuation of 65,000 people. The previous week, 21,000 people in the city of Koblenz on the Rhine river had to leave their homes while a half-ton bomb was defused.
Comments
2ww bomb::)) scared much?
The reasons for these events are getting more lame.
Next up, sunspots.
In reply to 2ww bomb::)) scared much? by DEMIZEN
It's actually abbreviated to LCY ... as in, "Lucy, you have some 'splainin to do!"
In reply to The reasons for these events… by BandGap
" we are scared of Russian retaliation" comes across with a bit of complicit undertone.
In reply to The reasons for these events… by BandGap
Its either Trumps fault or the Russians did it, and its a good reason why they need to cancel Brexit....
Hitler/nazis = Trump
This time it wasn't the Russians it was Trump. But of course since he is president solely because of the Russians the bomb the fault of both
CNN logic
In reply to Its either Trumps fault or… by gatorengineer
So what changed? Does the bomb suddenly feel like waking up after a 70 year nap?
Zee Germans!
Operation Sea Lion.....still a go!
In reply to So what changed? Does the… by Brazen Heist
Fucking Germans.
First they almost dominated Europe and now...o wait never mind.
In reply to Zee Germans!… by BabaLooey
A communist, Kraut, Dyke, who takes orders from George Soros, rules Europe.... I think Hitler would be glad he is gone.
In reply to Fucking Germans. by SpanishGoop
What a shame. Hitler decided to bomb London instead of finishing off the RAF airfields...the outcome of WWII could have been different.
In reply to A communist, Kraut, Dyke,… by gatorengineer
Hitler made at least one intelligent decision....keeping filthy third world trash out of his country
In reply to What a shame. Hitler decided… by runswithscissors
well, it was meant to kill a buncha' brits, and it already fucked up once.
otoh, Londinistan now has a new Grand Mufti in charge and some ONE might not be pleased.
In reply to So what changed? Does the… by Brazen Heist
Bombs are easily confused ... sometimes you have to use really hard-core logic though.
Dark Star - Conversation with Thermostellar Bomb 20
"Let there be light!"
In reply to So what changed? Does the… by Brazen Heist
They were doing London City airport development related construction in the area, the 500kg fuzed bomb was found in the George V dock on the River Thames just a few metres away from the airport, presumably it was resting nicely in the river mud. Seems the Navy will take it away as they might lose a lot of windows otherwise.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/02/11/unexploded-world-war-two-bom…
In reply to So what changed? Does the… by Brazen Heist
Age makes the explosives even more dangerous rather than less.
You have to steam them out of the case as removing the detonator doesn't really help.
They barely need a detonator anymore.
Would you rather they leave it there ?
In reply to So what changed? Does the… by Brazen Heist
I'm not super familiar with the chemistry of explosives, but having worked in chemistry labs for ~10 years, I do remember that certain chemicals decompose into more explosive/shock-sensitive forms over time. Something that is relatively harmless when you first buy it, if left on the shelf for ten years (it happens) will detonate the minute your try to pick it up. I'm thinking in particular of a fatality at my alma mater where someone stumbled across a bottle of THF from the 1920s, that had apparently been forgotten in an obscure shelf that no one had opened until they were ready to demolish the building.
In reply to Age makes the explosives… by Winston Churchill
Pull It!
Umm..Goring's Luftwaffe.
I suppose the Nazis's will get the blame?
"Welcome to London, Herr Schmitt. Have you flown to London City before?"
"1940. Didn't stay long ;)"
"Ah, I believe we have some baggage you left. Perhaps you can help us..."
"I just dropped the things, ma'am. I don't know how they work."
Damn you, Merkel!
The war's over.
Let it go.
They asked for it.
OMG!!!WERE ALL GONNA DIE!!!....they shut the airport due to a 60 plus year old Bomb but let refugees rent trucks to plow into a crowded area...Liberals, scum of the earth, who can't even think strait never mind protect you.
what a load of shit
The airport speaks in first person?
#airportlivesmatter
In reply to The airport speaks in first… by Intoxicologist
Corporate personhood?
In reply to The airport speaks in first… by Intoxicologist
Oh the humanity.War's back on.☺
One has to wonder why the EU and the US are so eager for another major war when they haven't even finished cleaning up from the last big one one yet.
It has a way of dominating the headlines. They don't like those occasional "real news" stories getting through.
In reply to One has to wonder why the EU… by silverer
Khan is relieved it's Nazi's instead of his brothers again.
And in Related News...
Scotland Yard is holding a petrified corpse for questioning after un-earthing it - in possession of an un-registered Bronze Age dagger - in what appears to have been a peat bog in Pimlico.... No News on any further travel disruptions... YET!
hey back in 1961 my state accidentally dropped two 3-4 megaton nukes so its not that big of a fuck up i suppose.....https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1961_Goldsboro_B-52_crash
Dress it up with a pink pussy hat and drop it off in Chappaqua
"...dropped by Hitler's Luftwaffe."
Whew, thanks for laying that out clearly for us.
"War is God's way of teaching geography to Americans" Ambrose Bierce.
We should close the markets as well, due to the financial bomb that was planted underneath it sometime around 1987...
For the Unexploded Ordnance teams, business is always booming
I would return it to the Germans at the next Brexit negotiation.