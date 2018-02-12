Mining Malware Tsunami Continues: 5000 High-Profile UK Websites Hit By Tainted Plugin

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/12/2018

Authored by William Suberg via CoinTelegraph.com,

New cryptocurrency mining malware exploiting software for blind and partially-sighted people has infected “thousands” of websites including the UK Government, the Guardian reports Sunday, Feb. 11.

As various media outlets report Monday, malicious script was injected into BrowseAloud, a plugin which assists those with reduced sight in accessing online content.

Visitors to sites involved see their processing power used for mining - known colloquially as “cryptojacking.”

Over 5000 websites are now infected, including the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), Student Loans Company and local authority sites.

Commenting on the events, UK watchdog the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said there was “nothing to suggest” consumers were at risk after damage control measures were implemented.

“NCSC technical experts are examining data involving incidents of malware being used to illegally mine cryptocurrency,” a statement read Feb. 11.

“The affected service has been taken offline, largely mitigating the issue. Government websites continue to operate securely. At this stage there is nothing to suggest that members of the public are at risk.”

The news comes amid multiple warnings of similar malware propagation throughout the world, including Monero mining malware infecting Android devices this month.

In January meanwhile, Cointelegraph reported on how third parties had managed to use YouTube to mine cryptocurrency by hijacking Google’s DoubleClick advertising platform.

The NHS was one of the first and hardest-hit victims of 2017’s infamous WannaCry malware attack, which saw hackers demand $300 in bitcoin to unlock computers.

Technology Internet

Automatic Choke Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:42 Permalink

So if my computer is hit by cryptolocker, and they say i need to pay ransom in Bitcoin, can I just offer to let them use my cpu for awhile to mine that equiv # coins, then unlock my files?    Sorta saves the middleman, doncha think?

 

Mr_Potatohead Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

" New cryptocurrency mining malware exploiting software for blind and partially-sighted people "

Seems ironic that malware exploiting blind and partially-sighted people is being used to mine private crypto for sale to others who are totally blind about the future value of their purchase.

SantaClaws Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

Makes you wonder what will happen when robots are sent into battle against the enemy.  In which direction will they shoot?  Hackers will die of laughter.

MusicIsYou Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

There's really nothing funnier than giving monkeys technology that is well beyond their primitive state of existence. And you thinking that people aren't really monkeys is going to lead society to being dead wrong. You think technology was a gift don't you? No it was a weapon.

True Blue Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:04 Permalink

Kind of surprised some one hasn't thought to use the exploits in 'smart' appliances to botnet themselves one hell of a mining operation.

Thermostats, TV's, refrigerators, ovens etc &c.

It'll happen soon enough.

Nuclear Winter Mon, 02/12/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

The Trojan horse plug-in provided courtesy of a joint venture between NSA and MI5. Just keep mining. Watch your electricity go up, and your crypto money drain before your hard mining eyes.