Retail Goes All-In: E-Trade Adds 37,100 New Accounts, Up 154%

We showed previously that as the broader market was melting up in a blow off top move, retail investors just couldn't get enough: this is shown best in the following brokerage DART chart from Sentiment Trader.
This morning E-Trade confirmed that in January, with the stock market entering its parabolic-est move - just before the volocaust crushed countless retail vol-sellers, retail investors just couldn't get enough, and the retail brokerage added a whopping 64,581 gross new brokerage accounts in Jan. closing the month with 3.7 million brokerage accounts, a net increase of 37,102 from December, 154% higher Y/Y.
The company also reported that net new brokerage assets were $1.5 billion in the month. During the month, customer security holdings increased by $17.4 billion, while brokerage-related cash barely moved, rising by just $0.1 billion to $53.0 billion. Customer margin balances increased $0.3 billion, ending the month at $9.4 billion.
The brokerage also reported that customers were net buyers of approximately $1.5 billion in securities during the month.
Meanwhile, the DART chart continue to rise, and January Daily Average Revenue Trades or DARTs increased 29% from December to 315,572 and a whopping 57% Y/Y.
Much more interesting, however, will be the February data - did last week's correction spook retail investors, or did they simply double down, expecting a central bank bailout in a worst case scenario.
The full breakdown below.
the professional term is: MUPPETS or unsophisticated clients https://www.theguardian.com/business/2012/oct/22/goldman-sachs-muppets-…
I think you get a free and automatic Etrade account with your Wellsfarceco. checking account.
probably with a few trades already executed for you...
Years ago I opened an online trading account with Sharebuilders which became Capital One Investing. Just last week I received a notice that my account was going to be managed by Etrade. This might explain the sudden increase.
Smells like Wells Fargo creating accounts to meet it's numbers to me.
Sign up your kids for additional tax breaks. lol. When has Wells Fargo been an ethical or moral hero for anything?
Buy more DavorCoin (DAV)!
https://coinranking.com/coin/davorcoin-dav
Just look at that one year chart... It's fucking awesome.
Actually, Visa and MA just made it harder for people to buy BTC with credit cards. Read it somewhere.
http://fortune.com/2017/12/20/etrade-cboe-bitcoin-futures-trading/
Dumb money moving in just in time for the "smart" money to move out. Who ever said lambs to slaughter above me is 100% correct.
This doesn't make any sense on so many levels. I'm calling bullshit on entire story.
It's all good! JPM just came on Bloomberg at 855a saying that the "correction" was over & it's all up from here (especially in financials).
[Let's hope these new "Etraders" are for their own sakes traders & not of the buy long & "hold until U 2 R a billionaire" mentality.]
Etrade bought out Scottrade........
They are rolling Scottrades accounts into Etrade this month.........
Your telling me that they are pretending that these are new accounts?.......
one should weed through the articles here. connections with tbtf.
In reply to Uh.....Duhhhh… by surf@jm
Bzzzt WRONG, but thanks for playing... every article I've found says it was TD Ameritrade that bought Scottrade...
Oh, wait... let's hear from Scottrade.
https://advisor.scottrade.com/announcement.html
In reply to Uh.....Duhhhh… by surf@jm
E-trade just took over sharebuilder/capital one investing. So, how many accounts is that?
"Kudlow & Company, December 18, 2007"
I always go back to this vid to remind myself of the good old days. BTFD
https://youtu.be/cml22T_3y7Y
