"Self-Driving Cars Will Cause Riots In The Street" - Meet America's First Anti-Automation Candidate

One New York businessman is mounting what the New York Times describes as a "longer-than-long-shot" bid for the Democratic on a platform that has never before existed in mainstream American politics: America needs to embrace radical change to prevent AI and automation from thrusting millions of Americans into poverty.
His name is Andrew Yang, and he recently founded the organization Venture for America as he gears up for a 2020 run. Yang's philosophy is simple: America needs to radically restructure its society to prevent robots from causing Great Depression-level unemployment...
...At the core of his philosophy is something called the "Freedom Dividend"...essentially a rebranded take on UBI....
To fend off the coming robots, Mr. Yang is pushing what he calls a “Freedom Dividend,” a monthly check for $1,000 that would be sent to every American from age 18 to 64, regardless of income or employment status. These payments, he says, would bring everyone in America up to approximately the poverty line, even if they were directly hit by automation. Medicare and Medicaid would be unaffected under Mr. Yang’s plan, but people receiving government benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could choose to continue receiving those benefits, or take the $1,000 monthly payments instead.
According to Yang, major disruptions in society caused by robots are closer than many Americans understand...
"All you need is self-driving cars to destabilize society," Mr. Yang, 43, said over lunch at a Thai restaurant in Manhattan last month, in his first interview about his campaign. In just a few years, he said, "we’re going to have a million truck drivers out of work who are 94 percent male, with an average level of education of high school or one year of college."
"That one innovation," he continued, "will be enough to create riots in the street. And we’re about to do the same thing to retail workers, call center workers, fast-food workers, insurance companies, accounting firms."
The insight about Trump carrying states with highest automation is very interesting and I would love to see some real analysis on that.
Alarmist? Sure. But Mr. Yang’s doomsday prophecy echoes the concerns of a growing number of labor economists and tech experts who are worried about the coming economic consequences of automation.
As the Times points out - and this week's Wired cover story would appear to support - Yang's anti-tech rhetoric is coming at an opportune time: The tech industry has transformed from a guardian of American optimism and progressive values to a symbol of all the excesses of late capitalism. Even Chamath Palihapitaya, an early Facebook executive, says he feels "tremendous guilt" over having helped create the social network.
A study published by McKinsey in November chillingly pointed out that as many as 800 million workers worldwide may lose their jobs to robots and automation by 2030. Other studies say those jobs will be replaced by more opportunities for skilled labor. But a quick look at a graph of the widening wealth inequality gulf in the US appears to undercut this notion.
So, does Yang have a chance? While he might seem to be a long (that's really long) shot for the Democratic nomination, two years ago, nobody believed President Trump had a snowball's chance in Hell of one day sitting in the Oval Office.
Bernie Sanders, another (formerly) non-mainstream candidate, is currently the most popular politician in America. Meanwhile, the rest of the contenders for the Democratic nomination - with the possible exception of Elizabeth Warren - wholeheartedly represent the Democratic establishment.
Hey - we know of at least one billionaire industrialist who might be receptive to throwing Yang his support...
If we could hack them and drive them into politicians, now there's an idea to get behind.
All this flashy tech looks great on the surface, but it is always a double edged sword. Remember that.
Personally, I can't wait for my "bugged" self-driving vehicle to be blamed for racism for speeding into Antifa protestors.
In reply to If we could hack them and… by Brazen Heist
Automation is the scapegoat to a problem caused by socialism, central planners are inhibiting the proper reallocation of labour.
In reply to Personally, I can't wait for… by nuubee
Yes, which actually opens up the question... what happens with the robots/automation when the fair reallocation of labor returns? You can't un-ring that bell, and automation has gotten so cheap, so accurate, so precise, and so low-power that it's hard to see businesses just saying, "Well, I could spend less on a Robot, but I want a person here..."
Socialism and central planning seem to beget a robot revolution, which if it doesn't kill us with AI, will only further enable socialism to work.
In reply to - by eforce
I'm sure that arguement was made when the tractor came along...
In reply to Yes, which actually opens up… by nuubee
Giving people money for doing nothing is the opposite of ensuring everyone has a job. Nice try commy bastard. Just give human beings their rights and freedoms back and acknowledge that only corporations can be "regulated" and taxed to cover the cost of said "regulation".
In reply to I'm sure that arguement was… by eforce
Yup!
In reply to Giving people money for… by King of Ruperts Land
Automation does not eliminate net jobs. Government does that. Impossible to deal with rules, regulations, lawsuits, inspections, mandates, and paperwork has=ve rendered 94 million Americans unemployable.
In reply to Yup! by Salzburg1756
Pretty spurious logic there bud. You Canadian wannabe american btw? I'm Canadian wannabe Finnish, ha ha.
Just think for a minute. The following is Buckminster Fuller's argument btw. Can you imagine, try anyway, a world where let's say wealth was equally distributed? When Bucky thought this, I think the number at that time was $4,000,000 per person we'd be worth. Just think about that. Would you work?
I would. I would work. I would farm. Because I like feeding people.
Instead I sit at my terminal working for moloch, like most people.
ZHers have this kneejerk reaction to guaranteed income. Which the parasitical.01% already have, and anyone with passive income for that matter.
Guaranteed income is no less ridiculous than the status quo, a lot more reasonable actually.
And regarding tech, the idea we can safely leave that to the market is just silly, super naive. Tech isn't benign: https://www.ualberta.ca/extension/about-us/news/2017/january/growing-up…
In reply to Giving people money for… by King of Ruperts Land
And many, many millions of horses and oxen went to the glue factory when the tractor came along.
How would you like your soylent green today?
In reply to I'm sure that arguement was… by eforce
Your analogy fails. Can you think of a reason why?
In reply to I'm sure that arguement was… by eforce
I love this guy's plan.
In reply to Yes, which actually opens up… by nuubee
Your self driving car won't let you go anywhere because it violates global warming goals. You'll have to fill out a *flight plan* with a good enough reason, then wait for someone's approval.
But there will be more jobs, not less. You'll have to learn to service the sensors, computers and network communications. Fewer jobs for drivers and more for techies.
In reply to I love this guy's plan. But… by Liberal
Over 100 years ago, a robot was invented that would wipe out 90% of all jobs in the USA. Today we call that robot a tractor.
I think most would agree that eliminating these agriculture jobs was a very good thing, lowering food prices and allowing the workforce to expand into industries that could not have been imagined at the time.
Please tell me how driverless trucks or any other modern form of automation is any different? Sure they will displace human workers, but Austrian economics (correctly) tells us this is a good thing. We are all better off when there is less work to do.
Efforts by governments or left wing groups to hamper progress towards automation is counter productive and will make us all worse off in the long run.
I’m sorry you lost your job as a truck driver, but my great grandfather lost his job as a blacksmith.
In reply to Yes, which actually opens up… by nuubee
But it does need talking about in public and all of us need to look at the ramifications of possibly too much automation.
Last election neither candidate even mentioned automation and the fact is that neither one of them is computer literate. Hillary has people who print things out for her! And her lack of skills let Huma Abedin and most likely the Awan family get hold of way too much information.
We need more politicians who at least understand say 8th grade level computers use.
In reply to Over 100 years ago, a robot… by superyankee
I want to believe you, but where are these magical possibilities going to come from. Changing from an agrarian society to harnessing electricity happens once in human history.
The internet hasn't done anything for our lives or economy, not 1 statistic says were more productive or dollar has more purchasing power. Read economic Possibilities for our Grandchildren by "Keynes." I always hear how great Austrian economics is, but never see it. I do know John Maynard Keynes ideas actually work and we use them all the time, so I'm going to trust his opinion
In reply to Over 100 years ago, a robot… by superyankee
"I do know John Maynard Keynes ideas actually work and we use them all the time, so I'm going to trust his opinion."
Thank goodness the first post I've read of yours alerted me to how much of an idiot you are.
In reply to I want to believe you, but… by plus_eV
Every tractor needed an operator and a mechanic. One repair tech could probably monitor 200 production line robots without a problem. Programmers, installers, repair techs, salesmen, etc.
Will it be enough jobs for humans to prevent chaos and a descent into a dystopian dog eat dog Bladerunner future?
I don’t know.
What I do know is that unemployed truck drivers will not be tomorrow’s robotic programmers, no matter how much training you give them.
In reply to Over 100 years ago, a robot… by superyankee
OH MY GAWD!
I'm making an excellent living making buggy whips!
They wiped that industry out too. But now it's a niche industry. They cost a pretty penny nowadays.
Just kidding, but that put a thought into my head. Why shouldn't I do that? I have the skills and tools.
In reply to Over 100 years ago, a robot… by superyankee
Five solutions to the automation problem:
1) End the ballot stuffing program called immigration.
2) Stop debasing currency.
3) Stop subsidizing poor life choices. Alternately, I am OK with nationalized Abortion/Healthcare as a eugenics program.
4) Eliminate minimum wage.
5) Get government out of edewkayshin.
Pre-emptively, any down-voters can kiss my fucking ass.
In reply to Yes, which actually opens up… by nuubee
Its edewkayshUn, OK? Lern to spel, dude.
In reply to Five solutions to the… by A Nanny Moose
"Indoctrination" is the correct spelling.
In reply to Its edewkayshUn, OK? Lern to… by Uchtdorf
Dude...your ass tastes terrible!
In reply to Five solutions to the… by A Nanny Moose
Why are you licking asses? You some kind of queer or tranny?
In reply to Dude...your ass tastes… by divingengineer
1) Floating Exchange Rates 2) End of Gold Club to balance Trade 3) Bretton Woods in 1944, end of Protectionism for US Jobs (Like the end of the UK Corn Laws) 4) Formation of WTO, NAFTA, China as full member of WTO
In reply to - by eforce
So, who gets arrested and then sued when a "self-driving car" decides to take short cut across the sidewalk?
Pondering the imponderables ;-)
In reply to - by eforce
Ask Elon about that. I believe he has some knowledge of the situation.
In reply to So, who gets arrested and… by nmewn
YeeHaa!
https://www.subrogation.org/
In reply to So, who gets arrested and… by nmewn
The victim. This is demotard land. Get with the program!
In reply to So, who gets arrested and… by nmewn
They have air, sea and land robots which can track and kill you now. Soon, by the time your sex robot is affordable, the streets will be patrolled by robots.
You won't drive your car, your car drives you. Make a mistake, your car locks you in and calls the robot police.
Your smart house, it's cold, and you want a few degrees higher, but the house won't let you. A message board comment, a thought is out of line, immediate robot thought police tracking and apprehension, processed through re-education detention, chemo-re-education.
Memory is enemy number one.
In reply to - by eforce
Your smart house, it's cold, and you want a few degrees higher
You could try and ice cube in close proximity to the thermostat.
In reply to They have air, sea and land… by MK ULTRA Alpha
2 + 2 = 5
In reply to They have air, sea and land… by MK ULTRA Alpha
That would be a great p. 1 of a novel.
In reply to They have air, sea and land… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Meh. Once they perfect sex robots I'm never leaving the house.
In reply to They have air, sea and land… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Dat's funny right dere!
In reply to Personally, I can't wait for… by nuubee
OK...so we are too important and too good for driving cars and a whole host of other tasks that are being automated. The question is, are these supposed productivity gains actually making life easier, more fulfilling and more liveable for us? Why are people still stressed out like never before and working longer hours, despite all the productivity gains? And with both male and female working fulltime!!! Getting less and less bang for the buck. Hint: its got to do with the central banking cartel.
In reply to Personally, I can't wait for… by nuubee
Do you know how much more efficient and fun it will be to have sex with a prostitute with self-driving cars? I can pick up groceries, get lucky, and come home to the wife in a great mood.
I would call that a YUGE improvement in national productivity.
In reply to OK...so we are too important… by Brazen Heist
Hate to spoil your evening but groceries will be delivered by drone courtesy of Bezos. No trips out of the neighborhood for you.
In reply to Do you know how much more… by johngaltfla
Bezos will never put the Korean Massage & Spa corner grocery stores out of business!
In reply to Hate to spoil your evening… by FoggyWorld
Where would one find one of those? Asking for a friend.
In reply to Bezos will never put the… by johngaltfla
And when those much vaunted virtual reality headsets come out, along with robo servants, robo pets, robo sex dolls, drone deliveries and 3D printing, people won't even need to leave the house anymore.
In reply to Hate to spoil your evening… by FoggyWorld
Can you say Pajama day! Yippie!
In reply to And when those much vaunted… by Brazen Heist
Awesome! Then I won't have to stand in line behind idiot, time wasting liberals with obnoxious, uncontrolled screaming kids.
edit: A comment I made upthread:
"Meh. Once they perfect sex robots I'm never leaving the house."
In reply to And when those much vaunted… by Brazen Heist
You may have something there...
In reply to OK...so we are too important… by Brazen Heist
I believe the plan is to put all unemployed into mandatory military service to fight our hegemonic wars abroad.
In reply to If we could hack them and… by Brazen Heist
Dude!
What is the English Model or bring in another European Model? English Model was to Import Goods from India at Slave Labor Rates or Cut Rates... the bulls share went to the Captain of the Ship, but mostly to the Owner of the Ship and Investors. Like a Lord, Baron or King. Mean While... No Jobs for the common people and few women directly made money probably except for things they made by hand.
In reply to I believe the plan is to put… by algol_dog
No, they farmed and many made things often from imported materials that others sold in shops. Not saying they lived high on the hog but it was more diversified than you are picturing.
In reply to Dude!… by TeethVillage88s
sooo... was a little thing in 17th century where France & Britain shipped prisoners all over to get rid of Economic Losers... 17th-18th Centuries.... Australia is example
In reply to No, they farmed and many… by FoggyWorld
But isn't Communism a good thing? It worked so well in.....um, well nevermind.
In reply to I believe the plan is to put… by algol_dog
Small Town Mayor says their Career Jobs used to be easily filled... before... now new employee can get higher pay at a Call Center. So the small town govt jobs go unfilled with few applicants/labor shortage. We have seen small towns die. nothing new. But the Trend is important.
- USA & Historical Europe changed by bringing Talented Ethic People who network very well... Wasn't the Hawaiians, Wasn't the Chinese... So Question: Should Small Town bring in ethnic group from Europe that have proved talent in govt, book keeping, scribes that wrote history, kept records, spoke a few languages... and have talent and network in banking, finance, law, lobbying, activism, all around success! Should small towns, small counties bring in foreign talent on H1B VISAs to take over?
In reply to If we could hack them and… by Brazen Heist