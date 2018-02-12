Socialist Students Protest Memorial To Fallen Police Officers

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/12/2018 - 18:55

Authored by Autumn Price via Campus Reform,

A memorial honoring law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty was met with protest from a socialist student group at California State University, Fullerton this week.

According to a press release put out by the CSUF College Republicans, members of Students for Quality Education (SQE), a socialist group funded by the California Faculty Association, stood fifty feet from the memorial and handed out flyers that read, “Why Blue Lives Matter Is Problematic” and “Black and Brown civilians do not want to place police lives on a sacrificial pyre in exchange for their own.”

As part of the event marking Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the CR members encouraged students to place ribbons with names of fallen officers on a wooden frame, and invited them to write thank you messages on sticky notes to post on a police car that was parked nearby.

The students later attached the notes to a pin board and gifted it to the University Police Department.

CR Event Coordinator Hansol Suh said he was appalled by SQE’s attempt to politicize the event.

“The purpose of our event is to remember fallen officers who have died protecting the community,” said Suh.

“We honor and respect those we consider heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice. I’m shocked and disturbed that this event would be politicized as anything other than a memorial for the fallen.

The CR press release acknowledges that the socialist students have the right to a peaceful protest, but expresses disappointment in the manner with which SQE members conducted themselves.

“Although we recognize the right to peacefully protest, we are disappointed that a memorial to honor fallen officers was met with such animosity,” the group states.

“However, the event was a huge success and we appreciate everyone who came out to thank our campus police, as well as commemorate the sacrifices made by our country's fallen heroes.”

In a statement to Campus Reform, CSUF said that while it does not comment on the activities of clubs on campus, the university does support the freedom of expression of student groups.

“As a practice, the university does not comment on extracurricular activities of our clubs,” a university spokesperson said.

“We do, however, support the freedom of expression and the ability of our many student groups to host events on campus.”

Campus Reform reached out to SQE for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Ms. Erable Pure Evil Mon, 02/12/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

I'm doing my best to decide which group I hate more - cops or socialists? Both groups want to infringe upon everyone's natural rights, both groups steal from others, and both groups are backed up by sympathetic .gov cronies...

Nope, it's a toss-up; fuck 'em all.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 3
overbet Ms. Erable Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

Ive met some decent local law enforcement guys. Not federal. Theyre not all authoritative assholes. I actually got out of a ticket the other day by telling the cop that the speed limit should not be the same for me as a very elderly person with a slower reaction time. I think he was amused by my argument so he let me slide.

A decent socialist, I have never met one of those. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
nukedc overbet Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:33 Permalink

The fable of the "good cop." 

The truth is the "good cops" get forced out. Once they cross the "blue line" and report to internal affairs the transgressions and injustices they witness, they are ostracized, passed over for promotions, and have no future in the department.

Don't fall for the fable that there were good SS, or that some Cheka were alright, or that some Sandistas were just doing it to feed their family. Once they gain knowledge of illegal actions and they act to cover for others, they are liable for prosecution under conspiracy charges. Or they would be liable, were they not afforded special privilege for being government agents. Some people are more equal than others, right?

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 1
Beam Me Up Scotty Croesus Mon, 02/12/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

Give all of these students "C's" for every single class no matter how much they study or how hard they work.  Take the points from the "A" kid socialist who studies his butt off and give it to the flunky who parties all the time and pulls an "F".  That will change some socialist snot nosed kids minds.

Sorry, you graduated with a 2.0 GPA.  So did everyone else.  Good luck finding a job.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 6
Arctic Frost Lost in translation Mon, 02/12/2018 - 20:32 Permalink

 

Okay, the next funeral in your family we’ll make sure to honor them by protesting about the putrid fact they tolerate you amongst them. People like you don’t know the first thing about sacrifice because you’re EXACTLY like those socialists. A pampered little puppy that mommy and daddy solved all your problems for you so you can sit back and judge others. I guess the Black Lives Matter movement has another brain to wash in you considering you’re exactly like them. 

 

Get a REAL life and you might be more tolerant. There is good and bad in everything. NO authority is EVER going to be perfect. It can’t be done but it can be held accountable. Lumping all of them into one group and calling them all corrupt shows what a shallow, comfy life you’ve led. Think about that the next time a cop or a vet saves your ass. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
serotonindumptruck man from glad Mon, 02/12/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

Very few can deny that law enforcement is becoming more militant in their approach towards civilians, especially with regard to moving violations and routine traffic stops.

The rules in a Police State are simple.

For best results, keep all legal paperwork in your sun visor, such as proof-of-insurance and registration, and be prepared to calmly show your papers upon demand.

If you are pulled over, keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times.

If you are requested to produce any necessary documentation, then you must first ask permission to retrieve such documentation from the LEO, after declaring where such documentation can be found, and don't make any sudden movements until the LEO has granted you this permission.

Don't make any sudden movements towards a center console or glove compartment without explicit permission from the LEO to do so.

Don't fucking move unless you have received permission first, and after you have clearly declared your intentions.

Personally, I follow all of these rules to the letter, and immediately declare that I have a Concealed Weapons Permit and that I have a concealed weapon.

I haven't experienced any violent incidences for the past 20 years.

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 2
ted41776 Mon, 02/12/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

must be too stupid to realize that socialism doesn't work without someone with a gun to enforce it

 

"give me all your shit"

"no thanks"

see what i mean?