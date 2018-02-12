Yes, Tax Cuts Really Are The Reason For Your Raise

Authored by Nathan Keeble via The Mises Institute,
Since Trump’s reduction of the corporate tax to 21%, workers across the country have been rejoicing. Companies like Wal-Mart, Apple, Bank of America, and many more have announced firm wide bonuses and minimum wage raises. To most, the tax cuts appear to be a clear success. However, some commentators, such as Dr. Veronique de Rugy at Reason, are saying not so fast.
Dr. de Rugy claims that these announcements are not in line with economic theory. For wages to be affected by tax cuts takes an extended period of time. The newly freed revenue must be accumulated and invested into new capital equipment which boosts worker productivity and, consequently, their wages. Quite simply, Dr. de Rugy suggests that the tax cuts simply have not been in place long enough to be held directly responsible for these announcements, and she even ponders if they are nothing more than PR moves.
In truth, these bonuses and raises are perfectly in line with what economic theory predicts.
How Wages Are Determined
Wages are equivalent to the expected increase in revenue an individual’s labor generates for the business, or, equivalently, the amount which is expected to be lost if his or her labor went unemployed.
For example, imagine a restaurant employs 5 cooks who are capable of serving C number of customers per hour, earning E dollars in revenue. One cook wins the lottery and retires to the Bahamas, and now the restaurant is only capable of serving C-L customers, and consequently only earns X in revenue. Clearly, entrepreneurs will only be willing to pay the difference between E and X, a number which will be called W, to employ a fifth cook. W is what economists refer to as the marginal revenue product, and, thanks to competition in the labor market, wages tend towards this number in a free market, less a discount for time preference.
To see how taxation effects wages, imagine if every time the restaurant owner goes to deposit his firm’s earnings an armed robber stole 35% of the firm’s net income. Disregarding momentarily what that thief does with his loot, whether he builds roads or funds a study of cocaine’s effects on the promiscuity of Japanese quail, the moment the robbery occurs, the restaurant is making less money than before. It immediately renders the firm less efficient, and the money to be imputed back to the factors of production, including workers, is immediately smaller.1 Put another way: the revenue the firm can keep has now gone down, meaning revenue per employee goes down. This pushes wages down, even though, in a free market, the firm would have been willing to pay employees more.
After some time, a new, more “charitable” thief replaces the former and decides to only steal 21% of the restaurant’s net income. Part of the cost of the crime has been reduced, and this will have the same effect as a reduction in any other cost. While wages won’t return to their levels before the robberies began, they will rise, because the worker’s labor has become more productive the moment the reduction in theft occurs. Moreover, the firms expectations of revenue will rise, potentially leading to higher wages.
If one replaces the word theft with tax, and the restaurant with corporate America, one can see clearly that the rise in wages is clearly in line with standard economic analysis. While it is true that a reduction in corporate taxes will enable greater investment in capital goods, this phenomena is separate from the one that is primarily at work presently. Reducing the burden of government on the private sector has both immediate and long run benefits for workers and capitalists alike, and Trump’s tax reform is evidence of this.
Tax Cuts are Good, But We Need Spending Cuts Too
More action is needed for the benefits of this reform to stick. So long as there is deficit spending enabled by money printing at a central bank, government spending must also be reduced to lessen the effects of theinflation tax.
Returning to our example, imagine the thief does not desire to reduce his expenditures below his current levels despite stealing less. Indeed, our thief has developed the ability to perfectly counterfeit his local economy’s currency, deceiving everyone who receives it. The tangible effects will be similar to his blatant theft. The price of goods will rise in such away as to nullify nominal increases in wages, but not before real tangible wealth has been transferred to the thief and the first receivers of the new money respectively.
Alternatively, perhaps if the thief fears the community catching on to his counterfeiting scheme, he could seek to borrow the money from the community’s financiers. The financiers would be happy to oblige, because he can clearly demonstrate that he has a large and incomparably reliable source of income. In this case, the thief would be able to maintain his current expenditure levels, but at the expense of growth within the economy. Sooner or later, the thief’s debt must come due, and to meet it without a drop in his expenditures, his only recourse will be to either steal a greater amount of money from the restaurant or turn on his printing press.
The lesson is clear. If Congress and the Trump administration wish to see the welfare of the American people rise in a permanent fashion, they should follow their tax cuts with cuts in spending.
Comments
Didn’t read the article, just responding to the headline. Go fuck yourself, what raise? Paul Ryan’s school secretary’s buck-fitty a week paycheck raise? Bitch please.
Well, at least you're an honest slack-ass.
In reply to Didn’t read the article,… by Aloysius Snuff…
How so? I just happened to be lucky to be first post. And it’s after working hours so I’m not slacking on the man’s time, brah.
In reply to Well, at least you're an… by truthseeker69
Geez. The second half of the article points out that the tax cuts were followed by huge new deficit spending as if it's a footnote. So Mises Institute is now reduced to speaking platitudes like "tax cuts good", even as it recognizes in the same article that the net result will be reduction in spending power of the middle class and far more national debt in the future? This is why the Mises Institute is so ridiculous.
What raise?
In reply to Geez. The second half of… by LetThemEatRand
My understanding was that the "tax cuts" for ordinary workers will start pretty soon, but then phase out (the cuts will disappear) in about three years. However, the big corporate and fat-cat tax cuts will be permanent.
Trump and the Congress seem to prefer rich people, although I can't imagine why.
In reply to What raise? by Lost in translation
it's a nice gesture but do not believe the bigger problem(s) are being addressed
As in, here's a band-aid for your severed limb that we cut off. Mises would write an article speaking to the generosity of offering the band-aid, and then follow it with a few sentences as an aside about how the guy will probably die from the severed limb.
In reply to it's a nice gesture but do… by ted41776
By all means - send your money to Washington if you hate lower taxes.
Surely by now you know there is no real fix to the US' debt problem. We'll keep the game up as long as the world trust the dollar.
Let the chips fall where they may.
In reply to As in, here's a band-aid for… by LetThemEatRand
It is not an either/or, e.g., either you want lower taxes or higher taxes. I want lower taxes met with equal or greater reductions in government spending. Lowering my taxes today while borrowing ever greater amounts means that my "share" of the national debt is higher, and the purchasing power of my money is lower. What Trump did was to give away a whole bunch of money to the oligarchs, a little bit of which will trickle down today, while accelerating the consequences of the can kicking that you can rest assured will be felt mostly by the middle class eventually. You can only kick the can so long.
In reply to By all means - send your… by truthseeker69
"I'm gonna trickle down to the jewelry store and buy me a Rolex".
In reply to It is not an either/or, e.g… by LetThemEatRand
"Economic Theory" is propounded by PhD.s in Economics.
Nuff Said.
It was either this (tax reform) or they were going to show up to my house to collect taxes for the moon missions.
Trust me folks. War should be painful or we would like it too much. (and eat popcorn in movie theaters, tax deductible of course.)
Are they also the reason for interbank loans to fall off a cliff?
The regime lords will NEVER cut entitlement spending, that is more than 70% of spending and income taxes.
You've seen a raise? I haven't seen a raise. Gas is like $3 per gal, beef and pork is astronomical, and juice is like $5.
You've seen a raise? I haven't seen a raise. Gas is like $3 per gal, beef and pork is astronomical, and juice is like $5.
You got a raise in your imagination.
Fair enough but when the Net result is making everything more expensive is it really a raise?
Don't get me wrong, I am very displeased with how my funds are allocated and I am pleased to keep more of my wages but I think the Titans of finance have had enough money poured on them. Is it any wonder the middle class cuts are temporary.
I'm not foolish enough to believe I will ever agree %100 with any president's actions and policies. But I don't respect a complete 180 of what was preached on the campaign trail from any party.
Call me old fashioned but once upon a time that was considered dishonest and the current Republican lot just as well be Democrats in the legislation that is being pushed.
I respected Ron Paul and Ross Perot. Right or wrong you knew what you were getting. They were more often right and when I think about our current situation I remember Perot with his pie chart saying "Here's the deal". Turns out that was exactly the deal and he was fucking right.
The counter position that tax cuts are not the reason people are getting raises has 2 interesting problems for the dimocrats (but they don't see them coming):
1) does anyone believe that economists understand what is going on? I'll bet the public acceptance of an "economist" as an expert on anything is bad enough that if you ran a poll saying "economists say x" vs for example "Oprah says Y", people would believe Oprah even if Y was totally stupid, and X makes a lot of sense. In other words saying "economists say" actually hurts the acceptance of what they want us to believe.
2) well if it isn't the tax cuts, what else it it? The other major change has been Trump removing and not enforcing stupid regulations. Do they really want us to think that cutting regulations is a good idea?
Going one step further, if it isn't the tax cut, but things are still getting better, then how much better still will it be once the tax cuts do take effect? Do they really want people to think that Trump will be helping them even more in the future, even if he does northing more?
Finally, even the argument that Trump is just lucky doesn't work even if the public believed it, because they would still want someone "lucky" vs someone who was not lucky.
You'll never actually get a raise because the eyeballs of elites are watching your income, thus they know how much to take to put in their pile. The only way a peoples could actually get a raise is for elites to not have access to your income, but social security numbers ended that. When they see you got a raise, here comes Little Finger to take it. You fcking monkeys aren't getting a raise. And you won't do anything about it because you're just monkeys.
Uh oh...I was neutral in regards to trump, but I am so leaning towards him being a great actor and a trojan horse..I will share more why I am leaning in this direction later. As far as this article, 1. minimum wages were about to go up by law anyway. And here is an article that shows that trump tax cuts did VERY little for the sheeple, and did quite well for the corporations..
https://thinkprogress.org/truth-walmart-bonuses-5966fe4245b0/
p.s. alex jones is not doing his homework, he supports trump without giving all the facts...read it and weep...And I am just getting started, this is only a tidbit of the info I will share with you guys.
let the downvotes commense :-)
Pay raise = inflation.
What raise? Everything is more expensive now.
Exactly. We have to pay for our own tax cut. They pass their tax cut bill and inflation shoots up. Expect more as the excess expenditures from their budget deal proceed.
In reply to What raise? Everything is… by Manipuflation
tax cuts = bigger deficits
Pay now or pay later
I got a one time check of $251 after taxes for this. No raise. And yes corporate tax relief is taxed to the employee. I was awarded $400 and nearly half of it evaporated before I saw it.
I bought a 10 ounce silver Johson M bar. At least I will make out like a bandit in the future because silver is real money.