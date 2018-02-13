From Abortion To Circumcision - Democracy Won't Save Minorities From The Majority

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
The UK Independent reported last week that legislators in Iceland have proposed a ban on circumcision of boys. In practice of course, a ban on male circumcisions essentially outlaws Judaism. Anticipating opposition from advocates for religious freedom, the legislation "insists the 'rights of the child' always exceed the 'right of the parents to give their children guidance when it comes to religion'."
Iceland is not alone in considering laws that pit the majority against the allegedly barbaric practices of a minority group.
In the Netherlands, for example, animal rights activists are hard at work trying to outlaw kosher and halal meats.
Meanwhile, in Quebec, lawmakers have recently prohibited the use of head coverings by — presumably Muslim — women in certain public places.
Nor is the circumcision debate limited to Iceland. Male circumcision has been on shaky legal ground in Germany in recent years where a court banned the practice in 2012. Perhaps recognizing that banning Judaism could look bad for German "tolerance," lawmakers intervened to allow the practice again.
For the subjects of this regulation, the activities being targeted are no mere preferences. They touch on fundamental values, and they present a clear conflict with other value systems. In cases such as these, where there is no apparent room for compromise, whose values ought to prevail?
Democracy Doesn't Always Work
Throughout most of the West, of course, we're all taught from an early age that "democracy" will allow everything to work itself out. The parties in conflict will enter into "dialogue," will arrive at a "compromise" and then everyone will be happy and at peace in the end.
But, that's not how it works in real life. While there some areas for compromise that can be found around the edges of issues such as moral values and ethnic identity, the fact is that in the end, kosher meats are either legal or they're not. Circumcision is either legal or it's not. Abortion is either legal or it's not. Muslim head coverings are either legal or they're not.
After all, if one group of people believe that a 3-month-old fetus is a parasite that has trespassed against the mother, those people are going to find little room for compromise with a group of people who think the same fetus is a person deserving legal protection.
Indeed, we see the shortcomings of democracy at work every time this latter issue comes up. One side calls the other killers who are complicit in the killing of babies. The other side calls their opponents rubes and barbarians, probably motivated by little more than crazed misogyny. Similar dynamics, of course, are present in cases involving animal rights, circumcision, and headscarves. One side thinks that their side is the only acceptable option for virtuous people. "Virtue," of course, can be defined any number of ways. Some are so blinded by their cultural biases, in fact, that they even conclude that no "civilized" person could possibly believe that, say, circumcision is anything other than a barbaric practice.Those who continue to believe in such things must therefore be forced "into the 21st century" by the coercive power of the state. Their religious beliefs, as Hillary Clinton demanded in 2015, "have to be changed."
These problems also exist under authoritarian, non-democratic regimes. But anti-democrats usually admit that the state is using force to support one side over the other. Democrats, on the other hand, often prefer to indulge in comforting fictions. What many supporters of democracy refuse to admit is that there is no peaceful debate that will solve this conflict. The conflict is philosophical and moral in nature. And, so long as both sides are forced to live under a single legal system, any "compromise" will take the shape of one side imposing its position on the other by force. In the end, the losing side will be taxed to support the regime that disregards its views and forces compliance with laws made by the winning side.
Majority Rule: Conquest and Colonialism by Other Means
In his work on nationalism, Ludwig on Mises examined the fundamental problem that comes from various groups with different value systems living under a single unitary state. Even when there are certain theoretical guarantees for minority groups, the political reality is that groups with minority beliefs are at the mercy of the majority. This is true in matters of conflicting ethnic groups and religions, but is also applicable to any number of groups with conflicting values.
Joseph Salerno ably sums up Mises's thought:
Mises maintains that two or more “nations” cannot peacefully coexist under a unitary democratic government. National minorities in a democracy are “completely politically powerless” because they have no chance of peacefully influencing the majority linguistic group. The latter represents “a cultural circle that is closed” to minority nationalities and whose political ideas are “thought, spoken, and written in a language that they do not understand.” Even where proportional representation prevails, the national minority “still remains excluded from collaboration in political life.” According to Mises, because the minority has no prospect of one day attaining power, the activity of its representatives “remains limited from the beginning to fruitless criticism . . . that . . . can lead to no political goal.” Thus, concludes Mises, even if the member of the minority nation, “according to the letter of the law, be a citizen with full rights . . . in truth he is politically without rights, a second class citizen, a pariah.”
Mises characterizes majority rule as a form of colonialism from the point of view of the minority nation in a polyglot territory: “[It] signifies something quite different here than in nationally uniform territories; here, for a part of the people, it is not popular rule but foreign rule.” Peaceful liberal nationalism therefore is inevitably stifled in polyglot territories governed by a unitary state, because, Mises argues, “democracy seems like oppression to the minority. Where only the choice is open oneself to suppress or be suppressed, one easily decides for the former.” Thus, for Mises, democracy means the same thing for the minority as “subjugation under the rule of others,” and this “holds true everywhere and, so far, for all times.” Mises dismisses “the often cited” counter-example of Switzerland as irrelevant because local self-rule was not disturbed by “internal migrations” between the different nationalities. Had significant migration established the presence of substantial national minorities in some of the cantons, “the national peace of Switzerland would already have vanished long ago.”
Those on the winning side, of course, don't see any problem here. What the minority thinks of as "oppression" is really — according to the winners — just "modernization," "progress," "decency," "common sense," or simply "the will of the majoirity." The fact that the enforcement of that will of the majority is founded on state violence is of little concern.
The Solution: Secession and Decentralization
Mises, who was himself a democrat, offered a solution to the problem of democratic majorities: self-determination through secession and decentralization.
For Mises, populations must not be forced perpetually into states where they will never be able to exercise self-determination due to the presence of a more powerful majority. On a practical level then, populations in regions, cities, and villages within existing states must be free to form their own states, join other states with friendlier majorities, or at least exercise greater self-government via decentralization.
Moreover, in order to accommodate the realities of constantly-changing populations, demographics, and cultures, borders and boundaries must change over time in order to minimize the number of people as members of minority populations with little to no say in national governments controlled by hostile majorities.
In Mises vision, there is no perfect solution. There will always be some minority groups that at odds with the ruling majority. But, by making states smaller, more numerous, and more diverse, communities and individuals stand a better change of finding a state in which their values match up with the majority. Large unitary states, however, offer exactly the oppose: less choice, less diversity, and fewer changes to exercise self-determination.
The Option of Decentralized Confederations
Nor do all political jurisdictions need to be totally independent states. Mises himself advocated for the use of confederation as a solution to problems of cultural and linguistic minorities. Confederations might be formed for purposes of national defense and diplomacy, Mises noted. But in any country with a diverse population, in order to maintain internal peace, self-government of domestic affairs must be kept localized and so as to minimize the ability of a majority group to dominate a minority group.
Mises didn't invent this idea, of course. This sort of confederation was justified on similar grounds by the founders of the Swiss Confederation and the United States. Moreover, while not planned out ahead of time, the government of Austria-Hungary was by necessity decentralized to minimize internal conflict. In cases such as these, matters of language, religion, education, and even economic policy must be handled by the local majority, independent of any nationwide majorities. Or else democracy becomes little more than a tool for the winning coalition to bludgeon the losing coalition.
For decades, this worked at various times in the United States. On the matter of abortion, for instance, Americans agreed prior to Roe v Wade to allow abortion laws to be determined at a local level and be kept out of the hands of the national government. Public schools — and what was taught in them — were governed almost exclusively by local school boards and state governments. Even immigration policies and linguistic issues were decided by local majorities, and not by national ones. So long as these matter remained local matters they were irrelevant to national politics. Under these conditions, a victory for one party or another at the national level has little impact on the daily practice of one's religion, moral values, or schooling.
As localized democracy turns into mass democracy, however, majorities exercise increasing power over minority groups. Each election becomes a nationwide referendum on how the majority shall use its power to crush those who pose a threat to the prevailing value system. Even worse, when there is one nationwide "law of the land" there is no escape from its effects, save to relocate hundreds of miles away to a foreign land where the emigrant must learn a new language and a new way of life far from friends and family.
Needless to say, as this sort of democratic centralization increases, the stakes become higher and higher. The potential for violence becomes greater, and the disenfranchisement of minority groups becomes ever more palpable.
Mises understood well what the end game to this process is. It's political and social unrest — followed by political repression to "restore" order. War may even follow. For Mises, the need to guarantee localized self-determination was no mere intellectual exercise for political scientists. It was a matter essential to the preservation of peace and freedom. We would do well to take the matter as seriously as he did.
Comments
Mutilating female genitals done by muslims = bad
Mutilating male genitals done by jews = good
Conquest/Colonialism is the mindset of THIEVES
In reply to You cut mine, I'll cut yours. by balz
Circumcision is a barbaric ritual which does nothing but induce trauma. Do not try to "improve" what God gave us. Mom, WTF!!!!! Clif High has a great vid about this will try to find. Male circumcision affects females negatively as well, a complete disaster.
In reply to Conquest/Colonialism is the… by stizazz
I wouldn't consider my soldier a complete disaster...
In reply to Circumcision is a barbaric… by TeamDepends
We could stand a bit of majority rule in this country. For the last fifty years it has been a tiny Oligarchy that rules. If the majority ruled we'd have less immigration, less government spending, less government, lower taxes, and all our troops would be at home.
In reply to Improve? What do you have… by TheRunningMan
Nice irrelevant comment.
In reply to We could stand a bit of… by Stuck on Zero
Rate of Circumcision in Adults and Newborns
http://www.circinfo.net/rates_of_circumcision.html
Nations with high rates e.g. U.S. much greater support for Israeli policies...
According to plan...'goys' & girls...
In reply to Nice irrelevant comment. by TheRunningMan
All the lies my parents told me over the course of my upbringing is staggering. It started when I realized that I had been brutally indoctrinated to believe I should be honest and take responsibility for my own choices. What a crock of shit that was. I would have been a fucking FANTASTIC criminal, maybe even gotten elected to political office if my true abilities were nurtured and given time to properly develop.
After coming to grips with that gigantic lie, above, you would think accepting the relatively small lie they told me about why I was circumcised (because it is more "hygienic") would be an easy one to accept. Strangely, it's not. And I don't know why.
In reply to Circumcision is a barbaric… by TeamDepends
Here is why.http://www.halfpasthuman.com/wujo/wujo3242012peniscon.mp3
And your parents didn't lie, they innocently passed on the lies they were taught.
In reply to All the lies my parents told… by NoDebt
awesome! nodebt, one of your best. i have story for you! maybe another tyme...
crime can "refine" the skills of survival and the game of chess too, is all i'm gonna say- i never got caught for any of it. never.
i don't do crime anymoar...nor, booze, or gamble(stocks), women next? lol...
In reply to All the lies my parents told… by NoDebt
I played around the edges of that shit myself. Enough to realize I had to either be all-in or all-out. I chose all-out after a while.
I still do the booze, but that's about it. And the wife is the only woman but I'm thinking I might have limited myself unnecessarily with that one, in retrospect.
In reply to awesome! nodebt, one of your… by new game
Maybe just find a way to play/win with the hand you were dealt like most of us...missing foreskin and all.
In reply to All the lies my parents told… by NoDebt
I just don’t understand it. American’s talk about freedom, personal liberties and human rights and are sceptical about things like governement, vaccines and medicines etc.; but they happily mutilate a baby boy who is unable to consent, causing suffering and putting them at an increased risk of infection; not to mention the decreased sensitivity. How can this be considered anything other than child abuse?
In reply to All the lies my parents told… by NoDebt
When you realize how much fucking baggage you get loaded on you before you're even able to make choices, it's kind of a mind-blower.
Read the Bible and see if you can count how many times they circumcise infants. None I'm aware of. Baptism of infants? None that I'm aware of.
Look, I'm not a fucking idiot, I realize the importance of indoctrination. You have to do some of that shit to have a coherent society. But I don't think we need to act like a bunch of sand niggers to have a coherent society these days. I could be wrong about that. Maybe acting like that is the only level at which we can be held together.
In reply to I just don’t understand it… by stopEUSSR
The more you balkanize a country the more conflict you will get and there will be war if this doesn’t stop! Thanks Uncle Slam!
In reply to Conquest/Colonialism is the… by stizazz
Direct orogenital suction during ritual Jewish circumcision (also known as metzitzah b’peh. This is the way herpes is spread, the first blow job after sexual mutilation.
They did this so the child would not masturbate as it was against their religion for self pleasure. It wasn't as pleasing after the chop job. The penis is a muscle and if it isn't exercised during the development years the muscle will not be fully developed. The poor kids grow up with a needle dick like Asians.
In reply to Conquest/Colonialism is the… by stizazz
What a dodgy little 'article' this Mises crap is.
It alledges to be about minority's rights but only as contemptuous, disingenuous and thinly veiled attack and smear-campaign against Democractic processes, in general, which the shitty author thrived under.
Nice.
In reply to Conquest/Colonialism is the… by stizazz
That's right. Most Murican men have the mark of the beast and they don't even know it.
In reply to You cut mine, I'll cut yours. by balz
That's just stupid. Wish I could un-read your comment.
In reply to That's right. Most Murican… by TalkToLind
Wait until the microchipping goes full retard.
In reply to That's right. Most Murican… by TalkToLind
lol...wait...you were serious?!...AAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAA!
In reply to That's right. Most Murican… by TalkToLind
Many Christians circumcise as well. Not required by religion, but what many do.
Honestly, you can't compare the two. One is quite brutal, causing lasting damage for a lifetime, while circumcision causes no lifetime issues.
In reply to You cut mine, I'll cut yours. by balz
Not to mention the aerodynamic benefits.
In reply to Many Christians circumcise… by RedBaron616
RedBaron616 would want you to believe there are long waiting lists of adult, fully-informed Christians just waiting to get their circumcision.
Circumcision is genital mutilation and I will bet big money that the vast majority of violent paedophiles are circumcised. They do the pedo thing because they can't get off like normal people, they lost half their nerve endings.
In reply to Many Christians circumcise… by RedBaron616
Does the foreskin grow back? Lasts a lifetime, pal.
In reply to Many Christians circumcise… by RedBaron616
Doctors ask if they want the 20% off at the hospital. There was a purpose during the dark years when people didn't have, shower, running water and soap. There weren't good medicines for infection etc. Today there is no reason to mutilate yoar children. God din't make mistakes in the creation of mankind. Why is it bad that the Saudi's remove the wife's clitoris? She's married and needs no pleasure. Cut yoar little toe off, you don't need it either, serves no purpose.
In reply to Many Christians circumcise… by RedBaron616
humans are just plain fuked up. can i be reincarnated? a coyote- so i can outsmart humans and live a long life? and eat there pets to...
In reply to Doctors ask if they want the… by Justin Case
60gr Black Hills VMax
Come to me...
In reply to humans are just plain fuked… by new game
yes, cutting off the foreskin DEFINITELY does affect performance. The foreskin protects the head of the penis. Over time, the head of the penis slowly becomes desensitized --if only from day-to-day rubbing against one's shorts. A desensitized penis is a less of a "fun tool". God knew what was He was doing: parents leave it alone!! Of course, because its cut off in infancy (well before puberty), a circumcised male doesn't realize what he's missing out on.
Doctors have long run this racket: get the mothers at a moment of weakness --just after giving birth -- and feed her some bullshite about what's best for their baby boy..."it's more hygenic" etc. Ka-ching! And some circumcised dads want their boys to look like them so there's no embarrassing questions from Junior when they're sharing a shower at the beach etc. I recall a local radio announcer declaring as much (the shower thing) when we last had a puiblic debate about circumcision. He ridiculed anyone who disagreed with him. Basically, he said, my son's dick has to look like mine. Bizarre.
A conspiracy theorist (hey, we're all conspiracy "realists" here on ZH!!) might run the argument that Chosenite doctors encouraged circumcision amongst the Gentiles so they were indistinguishable from Chosenite men, making persecution harder to carry out.
In reply to Doctors ask if they want the… by Justin Case
The doctors literally have to strap the infant down on a circumcision restraint board to perform this barbaric surgery.
https://www.quickmedical.com/olympicmedical/circumstraint/immobolizer.h…
In reply to yes, cutting off the… by risk.averse
Fucking kill yourself, you blithering idiot. Circumcision destroys the penis.
https://archive.is/czhFp
https://archive.is/khykP
https://archive.is/OzEG0
In reply to Many Christians circumcise… by RedBaron616
There are 20,000 nerve endings in the foreskin which are destroyed during circumcision, so you will never experience the same amount of pleasure as a male who is uncircumcised.
It also causes problems with masturbation as you need to use a shit load of lube, the tip of the penis dries out and can become hard and rough, because that's what the foreskin was meant to protect. It can also cause irritation during sex and result in less sensitivity, which means you might last longer, but you will never experience the same amount of pleasure.
The frenulum (considered to be the male G-spot) is also removed during circumcision, further reducing male pleasure.
The hygiene issue is frankly bullshit, as you can clean underneath the foreskin with relative ease and there are creams available to reduce the tightness of the foreskin if required. The female labia contains a load more bacteria, yet we don’t remove or cut that off.
As a British person, I consider the practice to be extremely barbaric and a form of child abuse. It causes unnecessary suffering to the child; they are at an increased risk of infection; not to mention the decreased sensitivity. Unless circumcision is required for medical reasons and there is no other option, it should be banned for under 18’s. At least then, it gives the person the choice (Freedom! remember that America) of whether to be circumcised as part of their religion beliefs, rather than mutilated after birth with no choice in the matter.
I thank my parents that I was never circumcised and feel incredibly sorry for anyone that was (you don’t know what you’re missing out on); especially if it wasn’t performed for religious reasons. I also feel sorry for American pornstars, buying lube by the bucket load and pounding away for hours because they have limited sensitivity.
To say male circumcision causes no lifetime issues is being incredibly naive.
In reply to Many Christians circumcise… by RedBaron616
You must be a barbarian then.
In reply to You cut mine, I'll cut yours. by balz
Typical for the Germans, hypocrits.
My former life as a German taught me that democracy is overrated - democracy does not deliver justice.
In reply to You cut mine, I'll cut yours. by balz
"As localized democracy turns into mass democracy"
Ugh...
Yet oligarchs are still running the show.
Pussyhats & foreskins! We need to be arguing over pussyhats and foreskins people!
(Somebody want to talk me down off the ledge here? I'll jump, I swear I will) ;-)
In reply to Yet oligarchs are still… by Crawdaddy
Slavery is looking more like the outcome some critters are after to me. Actions are the tell.
(((abortion))) (((circumcision)))
(((Von Mises)))
Oops! Yeah terrible thing for the identity politics crowd. Lots of influential jews among Libertarians.
In reply to (((abortion))) ((… by Upland27
(((rothbard)))(((Friedman)))(((Block))) and on and on.
In reply to (((Von Mieses)))… by a Smudge by an…
You say that as though libertarianism is good. It’s proof that it’s a foil for the (((communists.))) You’re utterly retarded if you believe in libertarianism.
In reply to (((Von Mieses)))… by a Smudge by an…
i believe in a soft padded club. see, it is gonna happen eventually. might as well be padded...
In reply to You say that as though… by Tallest Skil
the jew cries out as he cuts off part of your dick
Mixing cultures and religion is a recipe for disaster.
Why not just make genital mutilation illegal in anybody who hasn't reached the age of say 21. That way the person has a choice if they want to be mutilated or not.
As for slaughtering animals, surely the most humane method, whatever that may be should be the legal standard.
Mob Rule.....Idiocracy style, coming to a reality near you!
Democracy is the dictatorship of the majority. Majorities and minorities are forever changing. Without bright line constraints in a bill of rights, one over half the population will vote to kill the other half. Guys, the last half century in Europe is an anomaly. Genocide and ethnic cleansing is the norm.
Majority rule should in theory be better than minority rule, but then you take a look around and account for average intelligence and its just meh. Same same.
"Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.” - George Carlin
In reply to Democracy is the… by Cloud9.5
I am confused. The majority has wanted less legal immigration and zero illegal immigration for DECADES yet has received the opposite. When it comes to immigration, we live in an occupied country and immigration policy and enforcement has been used against the majority by a broad alliance of powerful groups busy importing a new electorate. We do not live in a democracy or we would not have had the dozens of amnesties and fraud-ridden visa programs and endless amounts of immigration and over 65 million legal immigrants that have come since the 1965 Immigration Act was shoved down our throats. Sometime around 1995 billionaire open border globalists bought both parties and the media and used those they bought to demonize all who stood up in favor of the majority on immigration. How many people know that David Gelbaum gave the Sierra Club 100 million dollars in 2006 on the one condition that they never mention immigration and its harmful effects on our environment ever again. The globalsist have been working behind the scens to transform the west and are suceeding agaisnt the "majorities " in country after country. The majorities need to wake up. On issues that matter the majorites are impotent.