With CPI Looming, Here Is A Heatmap Of US Inflation

With what is arguably the year's most important number set to hit at 8:30 tomorrow when the Bureau of Labor Services reveals tomorrow's core CPI number (expected at 1.7%, just below December's 1.8%), traders are furiously betting and/or hedging whether the US economy is running hotter or cooler, amid concerns what a beat could send risk assets even lower.
And while we don't know what the BLS will reveal tomorrow, to explore what is taking place at a far more granular level than the broad averages disclosed by the government, Goldman has analyzed the transcripts of America’s largest companies to identify where the bottom-up concern over rising costs is most acute. Specifically Goldman searches for commentary across industries around inflationary pressures with a specific focus on identifying trends in language topology around freight, logistics, wages and commodity costs. Each industry in is then scaled by overall sales.
Here are Goldman's inflationary findings:
Wages: Banks, Hotels, Construction, Restaurants & Leisure (among others) called out labor inflation most often with a prevalence of commentary around minimum wage increases and one-time bonuses on the back of tax reform.
- “This charge reflects higher-than-expected labor costs resulting from the strong demand for home remediation n services following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.” - Weyerhaeuser Company, 4Q2017
- “From an expense perspective, a tight labor market and competition for staff is expected to drive wage pressure in the 4% range, partially offset by flexing staff and managing non-labor costs. “ - Ventas, Inc, 4Q2017
- “Moving minimum wage to $15, I mean, I’d love to sit here and tell you that we’re leading this country to some placewhere it isn’t, but that’s not the case.” - The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, 4Q2017
Commodity costs: Input costs have moved markedly up across the commodity and feedstock complex. Not surprisingly, discussions around input costs and inflation were highest in the Industrials and Materials transcripts, though Consumer areas (Household Durables, Food and Staples Retailing) have not been immune.
- “We expect the price of certain LED components to continue to decline, though at a decelerating pace, while certain other costs, including certain components and commodity costs, especially steel prices, as well as certain employee-related costs primarily due...wage inflation and health care costs all to increase somewhat.” - Acuity Brands, 4Q2017
- “It’s going to be about half of the inflation that we see spread between copper, steel and aluminum...what we also expect to see in 2018, is that Asia is performing differently than prior expectations so before 2017, i.e., they did take some steel capacity off-line. They’ve done other things that have kept some of their material inflation, actually pretty high compared to what you would normally see.” - Ingersoll-Rand, 4Q2017
Trucking/Transportation/Logistics: While most retailers have yet to report, many consumer companies have already spoken to higher freight and logistics costs. Heavy duty truck utilization is at a record level, with the market tight even before new regulations around electronic time logging took effect at the start of the year.
“Now our productivity efforts start with funding-the-growth, and we have seen and did see in the fourth quarter
- increased logistics costs given fuel and availability.” - Colgate Palmolive Company, 4Q2017
- “This included 110 basis points of higher commodity costs, reflecting the hurricane-related pressures n we discussed last quarter as well as 90 basis points of higher logistics costs, driven in part by a further tightening of the transportation market.” - Clorox Company, 4Q2017
Finally, this was the the inflationary pressure across the S&P looks like on the eve of the "most important CPI report ever."
Comments
Inflation in things you need is up, inflation in things you want is down.
as soon as i saw goldman sux i knew this was true...
In reply to Inflation in things you need… by Cognitive Dissonance
Gov numbers are goal-seeked.
Complete bullshit.
In reply to as soon as i saw goldman sux… by BullyBearish
My money on core CPI is 1.5%...and the markets freak out.
In reply to Gov numbers are goal-seeked… by Fritz
Just WAIT until the REAL HEAT begins.
In reply to My money on core CPI is 1.5%… by johngaltfla
Well at least they are smart enough to not count food in cpi otherwise they would've had to increase social security a whole lot.
In reply to Just WAIT until the REAL… by stizazz
im thinkin' they want to put some heat on the donald.
In reply to Just WAIT until the REAL… by stizazz
Bring in the robots. Use accelerated depreciation. Give everyone a tent on their way out the door.
In reply to im thinkin' they want to put… by rccalhoun
Commodity costs: Input costs have moved markedly up across the commodity and feedstock complex.
That's the ticket and the FED is going to feed that with the off loading of the balance sheet.
In reply to Gov numbers are goal-seeked… by Fritz
No housing on the heatmap chart. It would be the biggest and darkest rectangle.
In reply to Gov numbers are goal-seeked… by Fritz
or don't want
In reply to Inflation in things you need… by Cognitive Dissonance
I thought the Fed wanted 2% inflation but couldn't get there.
The only needed item experiencing inflation is food but wages are up more and food it a tiny portion of spending in these modern times.
In reply to Inflation in things you need… by Cognitive Dissonance
For who? Food, child care, mortgage are my biggest expenses.
In reply to I thought the Fed wanted 2%… by SummerSausage
Car/Truck prices off the hook.
Chart does not indicate that.
In reply to Inflation in things you need… by Cognitive Dissonance
Everything real costs more.
All plastic bullshit nothing burger diversion tech costs less.
But, you can't eat it.
End of story.
Why isn't healthcare and pharmaceuticals in the highest intensity category? More BS..
Proles don't count - why even publish what they already know? It's all rigged until we break it again. Break it now please...
Please spike rates
Please spike rates
Please spike rates
Yes, please destroy the stock market!
In reply to Please spike rates… by wisehiney
Cute but no surprises.
Then the costs of everything we need such as food is up. And I suppose people on foodstamps will get an increase to help them, meanwhile people who work will have to buy even less than they already did. That means that the sloths will continue to get fat and unhealthy, while everybody else pays the bill. I decided I'm not paying the bill though, so I've cut back how much money I earn, and slashed what I consume by 50%. So if you're someone who doesn't like supporting the pukes, stop you're bitching and do something about it. Fck you in advance.
If TPTB are ready to put downward pressure on the stock and bond markets then they'll put out a higher than expected CPI. If they're not ready to do that yet then they'll put out a CPI that meets or is lower than expectations. It's just a number they adjust as needed to achieve the desired political and economic impacts.
'
'
'
I'm having trouble finding 'wages' in the inflation box…
OJO
V-V
Buy a gun and learn to shoot.
Housing inflation about 10% YoY.