David Stockman Warns Washington Just "Crossed The Fiscal Rubicon"

Authored by Adam Dick via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Watch out for a recession and more trouble for American stocks ahead, warned investing, economy, and politics writer David Stockman in a Monday interview at Fox Business. Hearing Stockman’s informative analysis about that alone should be reason enough for people concerned about the economic outlook in America or their investments to watch the interview. But, Stockman also provides in the interview compelling analysis of the role United States military spending will play in causing coming economic problems in America while failing to make Americans any safer.
Stockman, who was director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Ronald Reagan administration, says DC politicians who say military spending needed to be increased in the spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on Friday are “full of it.”
Instead of having been too low, Stockman says there is already a “crazy” amount of US military spending, noting that such spending far exceeds that of nations — Stockman mentions China, Russia, and Iran — that are labeled as “so-called hostiles.”
The fact that the US military is “conducting seven wars that we don’t need to have,” explains Stockman, is why there are the troubles with military readiness that people are using to justify further military spending increases.
You want a military that is actually ready to defend America, then “get out of these wars” from Somalia to Syria to Afghanistan, argues Stockman. What is happening in these places, argues Stockman, “is not a threat to the interests of the United States.”
Stockman also explains that the desire for more military spending among some DC politicians led them to agree to increase spending in other areas as well to ensure passage of the spending bill.
“Well, here’s the scandal of it,” comments Stockman, “to get $82 billion for a defense increase that they don’t need — no way do they need, they agreed to give the Democrats $65 billion more of domestic spending that we absolutely can’t afford.”
The combined “warfare state” and “welfare state” spending, Stockman says, threatens “to kill the financial outlook of this country.”
And all this military spending is not even making Americans safer or improving conditions where the US intervenes militarily. As an example, Stockman talks about ISIS. He explains that “we created ISIS” through the US government’s devastation of Iraq via the Iraq War followed by ISIS taking up the weapons the US military left behind.
The lesson, says Stockman, a member the advisory board for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, is that “we should stop intervening everywhere in the world.”
Watch Stockman’s complete interview here:
Stockman may be right, but he’s behaving more and more like a nagging, soon-to-be-ex-wife.
if you don't bankrupt the citizens with wars and infrastracture and colonizing mars and autonomous AI, then how the hell are you sposed to launch the universal basic income for pauperslaves with implanted obedience chips??
We have THEM to thank for this "fiscal Rubicon."
what's with the sketchy mystery links, bro?
Stockman is always entertaining, and next to Davos Doll Money Honey Maria Bartiromo, he sounds like a genius. Because she is an insufferable cunt.
Duh. Dey lowerd de taxes, an rayzd de spending. Whut coud go rong?
14 Trillion seemed horrific a few short years ago...
21 Trillion don't seem bad when headed towards 30 Trillion...
Rating agencies and Mr. Bond not concerned...
Tomorrow Never Dies
Stockman is surely making good money with his blog and public appearances because it ain't off his financial prognostications.
(((them)))
meh
No one listened to David Stockman for 25 years.
- This is Proof that TPTB don't care about anyone, and shut out any opposition to their Agenda, it is not just ideology, TPTB shut down, castrate, Libel, and blackmail our up and coming politicians... systemic fraud... systemic conspiracy - RICO
- Stockman is a good voice, he points out principals, he has done Great Work, he is a big influence on Libertarians,... David Stockman Deserves better than this... he should get ZH to put up funds, and attend his funeral if he should die in 2018-2038.
- God Damn, David Stockman is a God of Conservatism and much better than the "Patron Saint of Conservatism"
You almost had it -
"...how in the hell are you supposed to feed into the secret economy?"
This is a bipartisan theft. Make no mistake.
$50TRILLION+, people.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kotlikoff/2017/12/08/has-our-government-sp…
NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.
Dave. DAVE!
Jezuz, bro, we already crossed "way too fucking late" at least eight exits back with respect to the national debt. It's been over since long before you wrote this article. You can go broke owing $1 or $100Trillion. It's functionally no different. Sit back and enjoy the fucking show.
Hell, Dave, you were there when we went off the fiscal rails in the Reagan era, I would think you would be used to it by now.
He keeps repeating himself and sticking to his guns even though he knows he's been wrong so many times because he knows that when he's finally right, it's going to be so bigly it will make up for all those other times.
Shorter Stockman- BUY MY NEWSLETTER BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE11!1!!!!
NO David...we crossed that rubicon in 1971!
^what he said! We crossed the "event horizon" decades ago.
What he says is right and it follows the scheming of the Zionist plan for a New World Order with, of course, the Zionists rulers at the top. SO far the US follows them neatly and obediently as there is no organization that will go against what they want. They are too strong.
We have been crossing financial Rubicons since I can remember.
Back in 08 Denninger said they would NEVER monetize the debt and if they tried it would result in an immediate blow up in the bond market. WRONG
Debt doesn't matter anymore.
Race to the bottom, the FED can force others to default first, until the U.S. loses Reserve Currency Status.
Stockman is spot-on about the pointless wars in the Middle East and the M.I.C. not needing more money, Maria B. does not get it - she is still lost in the Matrix.
If $11+ Trillion of gravy for Wall Street 2008-Present is good, then so is that much or more for every Tax Payer and Legal Citizen paying into the Ponzi (not to mention investing in the Casino Markets).
Any talk of cutting S.S. or Medicare will be met with torches, then pitchforks, then guillotines and the hanging tree.
The Spice must flow!
US has already lost Reserve status.
Lease Camp Pendleton property. 15 miles of beach and mountains. Free unexploded ordinace for liberals. There David just paid the fucking debt. No one cares.
We're winning, we can't take winning at this rate, Stockman needs to be placed on suicide watch.
Defense spending is driving a boom in manufacturing. Millions are returning to factories for the great Trump military build up.
Social spending increase was needed to sell the military build up and to move DACA off the budget stage, it was politics and it doesn't hurt to keep the slaves fed while the economy begins to GROW AT FIVE PERCENT.
We haven't seen growth like this in decades, the employment growth numbers, GDP growth rate, capex spending growth, oil production growth,and this was before the new budget and new tax reform act.
In the coming super boom economy, will Stockman's doom rant become obsolete?
Bring our troops home now!!
And keep them here!
Another Holohoax survivor fooling American zombies.
this was a good video. Stockman dug in his heels and told it like it was. Wouldn't be surprised if they don't invite him on that show again, but it'd be worth it.
The old "Rubicon" trick again.
Nothing in Washington matters until the Coup is destroyed and all conspirators executed. Until that happens, nothing matters.
Zero Hedge publishes an article by David Stockman.
I know what this means. The market correction is over. Bullish signal.
It's a fancy buzzwords and paradigms festival !
Anyone else notice the literal plethora of euphemism usage of late to describe what is essentially the perpetual re-writing of astronomical debt, compounded by an overvalued already collateralized debt which could never in a hundred lifetimes ever be repaid in full?
How can you feel grand if you haven't got a really big gun?
Fox is usually pro war but maybe Stockman and the Murdochs don't make enough on the current wars.
America's #15 on the list. Going to war and bombing everyone else has social consequences at home. Now the infrastructure is falling apart too. Great planning?
https://www.thenation.com/article/video-people-in-denmark-are-a-lot-hap…
FFS, the state of Illinois is levering their sales tax receipts to cover new bond issuance! That's fucking insane!
Why doesn't the Illinois state legislature just start their own central bank?
Look at Puerto Rico for Christs sake! Who's buying debt from Puerto Rico?
What a fucking joke the United States has become. United in UN-payable debt?
What sort of message does this fiscal irresponsibility send to states that pay their bills?
The U.S is on autopilot to it's destruction just like an autonomous drone. Nobody will do anything about it because you're all autonomous drones moving along with the larger drone. That's why it's not surprising to me that Darpa/Google are developing autonomous swarms of drones because it merely reflects as if mirroring that which the U.S is doing as a society. The society will eventually fall apart as will those robotic swarms of drones Darpa is developing.
Chill..It's just paper money. It's not worth anything and really not worth getting all uptight over because as mentioned, it isn't going to change a damn thing.
japan must have crossed the rubicon, the yang-tse, the nile, the amazon and the hudson.
exaggerated? well, where libtard demoNrat socialists in japan go, everyone else, including the US follows.
in a world of infinity what do numbers matter?