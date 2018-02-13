"We Are Doomed": Boston Dynamics Teaches Terrifying Robodog New Tricks

About three months ago, we showed readers the SkyNet-like robots produced by Boston Dynamics, a DARPA funded company acquired by Google in 2013 (which is in the process of being sold to Japan’s Softbank), with a focus on a humanoid bipedal robot on social media performing frightfully humanoid jumps and backflips.
Since then, Boston Dynamics’ quadrupedal robotic dog called Spot Mini has picked up a new trick that could open the doors to some truly terrifying things. If you have watched the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror episode “Metalhead,” where a knife-wielding quadrupedal robotic dog runs around killing people, then Boston Dynamics’ newly redesigned Spot mini should be frightening for humanity:
The video shows the latest demonstration of its Spot Mini robot, hopelessly standing in front of a door, presumably in Boston Dynamics’ laboratories. About 12 seconds into the demonstration, another spot mini is seen coming around the corner with a robotic claw attached to its head. Spot Mini then moves back, giving the creepy robotic dog dubbed Big Dog, enough room to open the door, as Spot Mini proceeds into the next room.
TechCrunch called the video “impressive” and hints that Boston Dynamics has possibly made important advancements in advancing autonomous control systems, but questioned the authenticity of the video.
“The team behind the Big Dog proves that it’s still the master of viral robotic marketing, even after switching teams from Google to SoftBank. Three months after debuting a more streamlined version of its electronic Spot Mini, the company’s got another teaser, wherein one robot equipped with a head-mounted arm makes (relatively) quick work of a door, letting his pal waltz through.”
“The video’s impressive for both the agility of the arm itself, as well as the robot’s ability to maintain balance as it swings open what looks to be a fairly heavy door.”
“Like the last video, the teaser doesn’t offer a ton of insight into what’s new with the bumble bee-colored version of the company’s already announced robot. Last time out it appeared as though we got a preview of a pair of Kinect-style 3D cameras that could give a little more insight into the robot’s navigation system.”
“That tech seemed to hint at the possibility of an advanced autonomous control system. Given the brevity of the video, however, it’s tough to say whether someone’s controlling the ‘bots just out of frame. If the company managed to program Spot Mini to actually open the door on its own in order to help free its friend, well, perhaps it’s time to be concerned.”
The video promptly inspired a cascade of dystopian commentary about humanity’s impending demise:
Thanks, Boston Dynamics! We are doomed. http://flip.it/MDzIMP (Our robot overlords Can now hunt us in packs. )
Thanks, Boston Dynamics! We are doomed. https://t.co/YOmzu8IXWA (Our robot overlords Can now hunt us in packs. )— Michael A Stackpole (@MikeStackpole) February 13, 2018
“Boston Dynamics is going to be the end of us all, and the last remaining humans will be wondering how we didn’t see it coming,” a Twitter user said.
Boston Dynamics is going to be the end of us all, and the last remaining humans will be wondering how we didn't see it coming. https://t.co/hYHNqTC6BZ— nick wright (@getnickwright) February 12, 2018
“Honestly for like 8 years I’ve been watching videos of Boston Dynamics perfecting dog shaped future killing machines and its always framed like im supposed to applaud that it learned to hunt me a little better this month,” a long time observer of Boston Dynamics said.
honestly for like 8 years ive been watching videos of boston dynamics perfecting dog shaped future killing machines and its always framed like im supposed to applaud that it learned to hunt me a little better this month.— el-p (@therealelp) February 12, 2018
One Twitter user made a good point, “What if Boston Dynamics’ and Magic Leap’s business model is just to make viral videos.”
what if Boston Dynamics' and Magic Leap's business model is just to make viral videos— Christopher Mims 🎆 (@mims) February 12, 2018
Although Boston Dynamics’ bi-and quadrupedal robots appear to be years from the battlefield - or hunting humans in a post-apocalyptic environment - the Pentagon’s first step in making this dystopian dream become a reality is weaponizing autonomous systems on preexisting military vehicles. Recently, the Pentagon announced that it will be testing fully-autonomous "killer Humvees" this spring... which probably means that autonomous robo-killer units and dgs - first used for war, then for anything else - can't be far behind.
DARPA critters are much more interesting.
I wonder if they'll grab your leg and start humping?
Solution: MAGRAV
Better than the real thing. Teach it to fetch a beer from the fridge and your slippers without having to take it for a walk.
Good. Them dawgs can let themselves out to take a crap.
Can they pooper scoop theyselves?
I'm waiting for the poison needle (see Fahrenheit 451).
"Resistance Is Futile, You Will Be Assimilated"
Is Now Truer Than Everrrr . . .
Gee, dangerous robotic dog's, huh?
I wonder how well a million dollar pack of them would hold up to an AK 12 gauge shotgun w/ a 25 round drum mag w/ alternating rounds of slugs & buckshot???
Boy, that would be a fast million down the toilet...
Until they triangulate on the report and send in the killer airborne drones: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlO2gcs1YvM
(PS Not real - but might as well be...)
All I know is, that's a nice robot.
I'd like to get a few of those. I bet a hungry cop will trade a ham for a couple of those when shit falls apart.
Or douse them in lighter fluid, stand back and laugh.
Apartheid Israhell doesn't NEED no robotricks to do worse.
WARNING: Graphic Images
meh, ya but i'd rather sit back aways with a scoped rifle.
That was my first thought.
"That housing doesn't look like it'd stop a .22LR... Let's see what a 1oz shotgun slug will do to it."
They don't have to be big, or expensive ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HipTO_7mUOw
(this is fiction, but the technology is already here for this)
"But you can't kill us, we created you!" will be the future equivalent of the current "But, I was promised!" movement. The commonality will be, of course, that both of them are dead meat.
We are so fucking lazy we will happily live under their domination as long as they feed us and wipe our ass.....which will prove a dramatically short period of time. You can't impose intelligence to any entity without putting humanity a threat.
Our proof is in the fact of those we have already empowered over us and they don't even open the door for us.
We'll make great pets.
Like a real dog, you can distract them with a steak. It's the iron you see.
Gooks like the price of Chinese food is going up.
Someone better be picking up the messes those things leave on people's lawns. Maybe another bot can follow them with body bags.
Exactly. I can't wait for the biped version with at least two arms that can do chores. A lot of people would be willing to pay $10K or more for such a robot that could do light housework and last more than a couple of years.
MAGRAV (magnetogravitics, for the laymen out there) will be just as dangerous if not a greater danger in the wrong hands than AI. A tool is an extension of the wielder, and those wielding power and technology are abusing it to hurt the most vulnerable in society. Think human trafficking, pizzagate, child sacrifice. If these people are in control by the singularity, the human race is in serious serious trouble. AI combined with magnetogravitics is a weapon more fearsome than the atom bomb, or an angel that heals the planet. Simple as that.
So will silver finally go up?
Electro/Magneto Gravitics has been demonstrated to be a projection of ion particles....
More dangerous than a maser, indeed; but also needing a very large power supply; and also dangerous to the operator as they have not yet figured out a way to shield the operator himself from the effects yet w/ portable shielding...
But, I can build a weapons grade maser using the magnetrons from two high output commercial microwave ovens & using a custom wave guide & a custom power supply; which can do devastating damage to your organic & electronic targets...
Well solutions are missing from ZH. But they are savaged by Nazis, Fascists, Communists, and ZH commenters.
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11168886#comment-11168886
They killed Kenny those bastards!!
Anyone with half a brain saw this coming years ago...tl'dr get off the fucking grid, plant motion sensors, etc...
Wait till they put a pussy on the thing! Then all of the basement dwellers will have something to live for.
Dunno about that, but a goat mask and a high-voltage pussy might just stop the muslim invasion dead in its tracks...
These "robotic dogs" were featured in an episode of Black Mirror on Netflix. Must-see for ZHers.
Maybe Elon can buy humanity some time by evacuating a few of us to Mars.
I think he would have to put the top up
Until it can lick it's own asshole and change it's own oil, meh.
Not a threat.
F Darpa really a buncha sickos
Yes, they are producing some really advanced robotics there, for sure. Creepy.
But if I were a engineer interested in robotics, I would want to work there. Definitely.
They wont be getting my help on anything. Id rather starve.
so it takes a .308 fmj instead of a .22 to put the dog down, big deal
The military is testing robot killing machines. The robots are improving with each generation, with innovation in AI, computing power, sensors and material engineering, future robot police dogs will include light armor.
One of the major reasons for the new revolution in robotics is the Sony camera eye, the most technological advanced achievement now dirt cheap. The newest robotics use powerful mini-supercomputers with AI logic to process data from an array of advanced sensors.
The police force of tomorrow land, the robot police dog, better, more powerful, faster, and can sense everything. And comes with armored skin.
The human's days are numbered on planet Earth. Soon you won't be able to tell a human from a robot.
Don't forget the engine DARPA was funding to power these things that ran on corpses - I shit you not:
Robotic Technology Inc.’s Energetically Autonomous Tactical Robot — that’s right, “EATR” — “can find, ingest, and extract energy from biomass in the environment (and other organically-based energy sources), as well as use conventional and alternative fuels (such as gasoline, heavy fuel, kerosene, diesel, propane, coal, cooking oil, and solar) when suitable,” reads the company’s Web site.
That “biomass” and “other organically-based energy sources” wouldn’t necessarily be limited to plant material — animal and human corpses contain plenty of energy, and they’d be plentiful in a war zone.
while it wont be really "AI" or whatever..it will certainly be able to do many routine tasks police officers do, and do them alot more efficiently.
and without the cover up
"Human decisions are removed from strategic defense. Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they try to pull the plug. "
BLACK MIRROR
That's one of the most disturbing things I've watched in a long time, probably because it's so plausible.
Yes man truly is stupid enough to invent his replacement will it be a microbe or a machine?
Humans do a little bit more then opening a door :)
at least... some do...
but those dogs can already replace America's drug addicts and generational unemployed.
EX TER MI NATE
I'm willing to sacrifice my spot for the Robot uprising...this life shit gets tiring.
At least stick around long enough to vote for the Orange Dotard again in 2020.
Oh your mommie is running for office?
I would be very surprised to see orange going in 2020. Simply because I don't see this shit pile making it to November 2020 without either a mad max collapse, nuke war or both.
