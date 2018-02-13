Whistleblower Exposes "Rampant Manipulation Of VIX"

We first exposed the "conspiracy fact" that VIX manipulation runs the entire market back in 2015 as the ubiquitous VIX-crushing algo-runs coincided with a non-stop shorting of VIX futures by a seemingly bottomless-pocketed player in the market... which happened to coincide with the arrival of Simon Potter as the head of The New York Fed's trading desk...
Probably just a coincidence, right?
Then, in May of last year we academic confirmation of the rigged nature the US equity market's volatility complex, when a scientific study found "systemic VIX auction settlement manipulation."
Two University of Texas at Austin finance professors found "large transient deviations in VIX prices" around the morning auction, "consistent with market manipulation."
Griffin and Shams calculate that "the size of VIX futures with open interest at settlement is on average 5.7 times the size SPX options traded at settlement, and it is 7.3 times for VIX options that are in-the-money at settlement."
So if you are a trader who owns a lot of the market in VIX futures, you could push around a large dollar value of futures by trading a small dollar value in options. This is particularly true because the S&P option volume is divided among many strikes, and the illiquid deep out-of-the-money S&P 500 options have a big influence on the VIX: You can move the price of those options a lot with relatively small trades, and those price changes have a disproportionate effect on the VIX.
While this was immediately played down by CBOE, and the subject quickly disappeared from the headlines - because VIX was dropping incessantly and stocks were going up, up, up - until VIX flash-crashed rather awkwardly into the morning auction settlement in mid-December, bring the chatter of manipulation back to life...
Bloomberg data show that of the 10 biggest gaps between the VIX settlement value and its closing level the night before, five came in 2017, including December’s, which was the biggest discount in 11 years.
On monthly expirations, settlement occurred outside the VIX’s same-day trading range 42 percent of the time last year, the most since 2005. The average occurrence was 15 percent in the decade through 2016.
While a lot of innocent explanations exist, “really, it is a mystery,” said Pravit Chintawongvanich, the head of derivatives strategy for Macro Risk Advisors.
“Some people rightly get confused about why the settle is seemingly out of context with the market.”
It actually seems like VIX manipulation is an inside-joke, as Hennessy of IPS says in a market dominated by professionals, everyone plays at his own risk.
“Like any market it is susceptible to manipulation by large participants but I think that most VIX traders understand that,” he said.
“2017 saw many settlements that came in points away from the previous day’s close value, and at this point you have to understand the risk you are taking on if you choose to let your options/futures position go into settlement.”
But now, Bloomberg reports a whistleblower has come forward telling U.S. regulators that a scheme to manipulate the VIX costs investors hundreds of millions of dollars a month.
In a letter Monday (see below) that his client found a flaw that allows traders “with sophisticated algorithms to move the VIX up or down by simply posting quotes on S&P options and without needing to physically engage in any trading or deploying any capital.” Billions in purportedly ill-gotten profits have been scooped up by “unethical electronic option market makers,” according to the letter.
The client wasn’t identified by name. He’s held “senior positions at some of the largest investment firms in the world,” according to the letter written by Jason Zuckerman of Zuckerman Law, who has appeared on Washingtonian magazine’s list of top whistle-blower lawyers in the nation’s capital.
Crucially, according to the letter, the whistleblower blames this VIX manipulation as the driver of last week's volatility complex collapse:
“We contend that the liquidation of the VIX ETPs last week was not due solely to flaws in the design of these products, but instead was driven largely by a rampant manipulation of the VIX index,”
CBOE quickly responded with a denial:
“We take our regulatory responsibilities and the oversight of our markets very seriously,”
“This letter is replete with inaccurate statements, misconceptions and factual errors, including a fundamental misunderstanding of the relationship between the VIX Index, VIX futures and volatility” exchange-traded products.
“As a result of these errors, we feel the conclusionary statements contained in this letter lack credibility.”
But, as we concluded previously, you don't even have to intervene over some long period to keep options prices up; you can just submit bids in the pre-opening auction once a month and move the settlement price for that month.
There is a sort of hierarchy of manipulability in markets. At the top is Libor manipulation: Trillions of dollars of derivatives settled based on Libor, but Libor was calculated by essentially asking banks "what should Libor be?" The banks didn't even have to do any trading in order to push the number around; manipulation was, in effect, costless. (Later, with the fines, it was costly.)
At the bottom is, like, manipulating the price of a stock by trading that stock. There are cases of it! It's a thing. But it is a dumb thing; it really shouldn't work. If you buy a stock, you will push the price up, sure. But to make any money you then have to sell the stock, which should push the price right back down.
But if you are going to manipulate a tradable market -- as opposed to a made-up one like Libor -- then VIX looks pretty tempting.
The product that you trade (S&P 500 options) is different from the product where you make your money (VIX futures and options), and the trading market is in the relevant sense smaller than the derivative market: You can move a lot of value in VIX products by trading a small amount of value, in a confined period of time, in the underlying market. So you can cheerfully lose money executing the manipulation -- trading the S&P options -- and make back more in the derivative.
The question is - why did the whistleblower come forward now - a week after the total and utter collapse of XIV and the short-VIX debacle?
Blame-scaping VIX manipulation for 'volocaust' but remaining silent during years of VIX-monkey-hammering sounds more like 'bad-losers' - no matter how much we believe in the manipulation of this 'tail' that inevitably wags the entire market 'dog'.
* * *
Full Whistleblower Letter To Regulators:
Comments
Gee, no kidding. No one would have ever guessed anything was manipulated. What a crazy thought.
Listen, if there's a loophole or any chance at gaming the system for your own benefit, someone will figure it out and exploit it.
VIX Is The New Paper GOLD ...
In reply to Gee, no kidding. No one… by Bryan
I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell you.
In reply to VIX Is The New Paper GOLD ... by BaBaBouy
Sounds like the anyn trader wants immunity.
In reply to I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell… by Cole The Bar
Is the client Credit Suisse? No issue when XIV is solvent, but raising an issue when it goes bust.. Not a bad "get out of jail free card."
In reply to Sounds like the anyn trader… by Mtnrunnr
Trader manipulation? I'm shocked! Shocked!
In reply to Is the client Credit Suisse?… by American Psycho
To some this will actually be a surprise.
In reply to Trader manipulation? I'm… by Delving Eye
So they are just saying that the VIX complex is just like the rest of the "markets"?
Every market is rigged. Rigged for the big boys.
Remember when Goldman sued that Russian guy about that stolen code? They said that it could be used to manipulate things in an unfair way or some shit? Guess who paid for that code to be written? Does ANYONE trust that Goldman was only going to use that code in a "fair" or lawful way?
Everything today is a fucking scam.
pods
In reply to Trader manipulation? I'm… by Delving Eye
Exactly. It is sanctioned all the way up though. That was an interesting case. In order for them to pursue the case they had to basically admit that the system existed, which they did. It essentially confirmed that firms are using a system of this nature to do what the system was designed for, ie; rigging markets. It set a precedent. An important one.
In reply to So they are just saying that… by pods
Where does one get a degree in "whistle blowing"?
Wait, that didn't come out right...
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Sounds like the trader wants anonymity... I.E. He fears for his life.
In reply to Sounds like the anyn trader… by Mtnrunnr
"But now, Bloomberg reports a whistleblower has come forward telling U.S. regulators that a scheme to manipulate the VIX costs investors hundreds of millions of dollars a month."
...so, are you also saying some VIP insider is making hundreds of millions of scamming the VIX trade? Who would that be?
also, the article later says the whistleblower sounds like a sore loser. (so to speak) SO WHAT!! Most whistleblowers of all kinds are those who got shafted in some way. That's how the truth often gets out. Let's look for a few more!!
In reply to Sounds like the anyn trader… by Mtnrunnr
EVERYTHING EVERYTHING EVERYTHING EVERYTHING IS MANIPULATED !!!!!!
(but not the gold and silver price).
In reply to "But now, Bloomberg reports… by Antifaschistische
VIX VapoRub
In reply to … by Troy Ounce
Over $2 quadrillion per year in trades happen in just two Exchange Casinos–the CME Group, Inc. and ICE, Inc.
These private corporations run their casinos with high-speed computer programs that have high-jacked 80% of U.S. mortgages and 100% of the stocks, bonds, commodities and futures traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and the Chicago and New York Mercantile Exchanges and the many other exchanges owned by CME and ICE.
The computers that run these exchanges are private and are not subject to federal regulation, but are in fact considered “self-regulating organizations.”
The Federal Reserve System is supposed to monitor the exchanges, but the Federal Reserve is also a private corporation that is owned by the same shareholders who own ICE and CME as well as the other private corporations who get the lion’s share of military contracts also.
In reply to … by Troy Ounce
All crime!!! All the time!!!
Yes folks step up and play the fake market!!!
(3 years from now: "the investigation into the VIX rigging in 2018 has resulted in..........WTF!?!? As the market now has 100,000 point swings daily, inflation at 80%)
In reply to I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell… by Cole The Bar
“All we have left is PsyOp & Ponzi.”
Because first they Gas Light you, then steal your Wealth.
In reply to I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell… by Cole The Bar
I'm proud of myself for calling it last week..
In reply to I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell… by Cole The Bar
loopholes and gaming ARE "the system"
if you aren't cheating, you aren't trying
nice guys finish last
etc
In reply to Gee, no kidding. No one… by Bryan
Bonuses based on cheating. If you don't perform, you are out.
Then the trial comes (if not plead down to a fine with no admission of guilt) the prosecution spends 3 days describing the process of how the market was "manipulated" as the jurors nod off at 11 AM on day 1.
In reply to loopholes and gaming ARE … by semperfi
It was manipulated to the downside. When things settled, he majority of investors started to push the stock market up (again). So the underlying trend of this market is still UP
http://bullmarkets.co/study-this-is-not-the-start-of-a-bear-market/
In reply to Gee, no kidding. No one… by Bryan
If you are a perma bull writing about resource markets, you simply whine about manipulation when everyone who has ever traded any market knows that all markets are manipulated all of the time.
In reply to Gee, no kidding. No one… by Bryan
News tomorrow: xiv whistleblower slips on a banana peel and dies.
so what now?
Sounds like someone who lost alot of money is planning to sue.
In reply to so what now? by davatankool
please hold.................... annoying music for hours......please stay on the line as your call is important to us........annoying music for days...... please stay on the line as your call is important to us........annoying music for years......please stay on the line as (click)........hello? Hello? ....dial tone
In reply to Sounds like someone is… by Xena fobe
Don't go long risk assets for one
In reply to so what now? by davatankool
I cannot think of anything that isn't manipulated in this world.
"zuckerman" law.........no need to ask who got burned
Traders with sophisticated algorithms = NY fed desk
Today could be interesting... Will they have the balls to do it now that people know what to look for? If futures are any indicator I'm thinking not.
That is the nice thing about sunshine. Once light is shown on dark spaces the cockroaches scuttle away.
In reply to Traders with sophisticated… by shizzledizzle
To a different dark space.
In reply to That is the nice thing about… by Vilfredo Pareto
O cents
IS THE WHISTLEBLOWER A REPRESENTANT OF A CENTRAL BANK ?
Aounds like our whistleblower wants immunity. HE's made his hundreds of millions. Fucking hang him AND everyone he implicated.
manipulator is currently residing at
20th Street and Constitution Avenue N.W., Washington, DC
ask for Jerome
what a fucking world we live in...I woke at 4am this morning, couldnt sleep..I love research and for the first time, I did research on north korea..several videos etc. inside info etc. NK is really not much worse in some ways than the U.S. with beautiful thriving cities and on the other side of the tracks, people starving..the propaganda is intense, just like U.S. Not sure what to say except this " Yes, I know scripture that says Jesus has all authority" but those who give this scripture dont mention other scripture that lucifer does get some time..IMHO, God/Jesus will not kill lucifer, because that would be murder and a dictatorship, so all God and Jesus do is live in our hearts that we may get thru these terrible times, until Lucifer kills himself"...I am finding love in my heart for Jesus, who is not a murderer, not a dictator, but the true son of God. And altho I feel we should fight for our freedoms, many of us do not know what we are truly fighting for....May the love of Jesus be with us all..
Total societal manipulation on a world wide scale. Finally, a few cracks are visible.
In reply to what a fucking world we live… by coast1
Bernanke himself basically admitted the FED was selling VOL, "The Fed Targets Volality" ..... He said in front of the Senate finance committee.
What do you suppose that meant?
Maybe it meant something other than you wankers can do anything you want to drive down the VIX, with our help and blessing?
Please tell
Yea, but Bernanke had a hard time explaining FX swaps to the same committee.
In a nice comedy sketch, he could have stood up and screamed: " it's just another derivative! I can't keep track of all this shit"
And even the people who didn't get it would laugh because of the "setting and context" that are so important to "maintaining the narrative"
"It's all under control, trust us"
In reply to Bernanke himself basically… by El Hosel
The entirety of all markets are now a scam!
In a digital age everything becomes fake, yet the illusion is inuring, and that benefits the master manipulators. Cheers.
But we need to lie to ourselves....said the Russians pre 1980
The SEC and CFTC couldn't find their dick with both hands.
Glad they caught this. I'm sure that's the end of it and there are no other issues anywhere.
Yup all is fixed now and good to go.
In reply to Glad they caught this. I'm… by artvandalai
SHOCKER !
NO WAY !
Magically Potters retires to a $20 Million Mansion after his book deal comes in $40 Million....all copies will be shredded in Goldman's basement
EPIC!...yet not shocking all markets are fake, especially the Gold and Silver markets.
Another conspiracy theory ready to be exposed as true.