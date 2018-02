13-F Summary: Who Bought And Sold What In The Fourth Quarter

Today's barrage of 13F releases showed that in the last quarter of 2017, many funds turned their back on some of the best performing, FAANG stocks of the year, as managers like Duquesne’s Stanley Druckenmiller, Philippe Laffont’s Coatue, Lee Ainslie's Maverick and PointState’s Zach Schreiber trimmed their Facebook stakes while Steve Cohen's Point72 and Maverick Capital reduced their Google exposure.

Not everyone was selling: Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital Management added 900,000 shares of Apple, boosting its holding to about $200 million; Tiger Global added to its Facebook position, while David Tepper's Appaloosa more than tripled its share stake in Apple to 4.6 million shares from 1.36 million shares at the end of Q3. Amazon also became the top position for Steve Cohen's Point72, who added 12%, of 36,000 shares, leaving it with a market value of $383 million (Cohen's 2nd and 3rd biggest holdings were Anadarko Petroleum and Electronic Arts).

Meanwhile, as discussed earlier, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway starte a new position in struggling Teva Pharmaceuticals (alongside activist hedge fund Jana Partners) sending its stocks soaring after hours, and boosted his stake in Apple yet cut his IBM holding to only about 2 million shares, effectively exiting the position.

Other notable moves included Baupost, Greenlight and Viking taking stakes in Time Warner, the company that has endured the struggles of a sale to AT&T Inc. Separately, as Bloomberg notes Third Point also confirmed reports as it took a million-share stake in Pinnacle Foods, which some analysts expect to mean the company may be for sale.

Below is a full breakdown of the most notable changes for select prominent hedge funds:

ADAGE CAPITAL

Top new buys: BKH, KR, TMUS, CE, XRAY, CW, EYE, OSK

Top exits: CVS, PCG, DOV, STI, HAIN, POST, TXT, TJX, ALXN, DHR

Boosted stakes in DE, AET, UTX, EMR, BURL, ES, JPM, BAC, MOS, BC

Cut stakes in C, CF, GE, TMO, ETN, TAP, GS, KHC, PBYI, DWDP

APPALOOSA MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: TMUS, CMCSA, MGM, PCG, VNTR, VST, CSX

Top exits: PNC, WHR, KMI, CBS, HAIN, AMAT, GM, AERI, BTU, CHK

Boosted stakes in QQQ, AAPL, MU, FB, BAC, XPO, AGN, BABA, ALLY

Cut stakes in WDC, GOOG, WPZ, OC, ETP, MHK, ALL, HUN, LUV

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: TWX

Top exits: CDEV, CAR

Boosted stakes in PXD, FOXA, FOX, CAH, MCK, AGN, ABC, QRVO, AMC, VRTV

Cut stakes in PBF, IMOS, FWP, ESRX

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Top new buys: TEVA

Boosted stakes in AAPL, BK, MON, USB

Cut stakes in IBM, GM, SNY, AAL, WFC

BLUE HARBOR

Top new buys: ZAYO, MIC, ON, LOGM, AXTA

Top exits: FFIV, AGCO, DNB, LAZ

Boosted stakes in MD, COMM, OTEX, FCE/A, ADNT, IWM, THS

Cut stakes in CLNS, MDRX, XLNX, SPY, WCC

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: PCG, CVS, CAH, PPL, EIX, CMG, ORCL, PG, LLY, IPG

Top exits: KR, DVA, BWA, BIIB, INTC, VIAB, ILMN, TSN, NTAP, TXN

Boosted stakes in WBA, CELG, MU, COST, HYG, LULU, GLD, TLT

Cut stakes in ESRX, M, DGX, DISCA, GE, KORS

NOTE: Earlier, Dalio’s Bridgewater Boosts Gold Holdings in SPDR, IShares; Dalio’s Bridgewater Trimmed Emerging-Market Exposure Before Rout

CLINTON GROUP

Top new buys: MON, PPL, BCO, TSN, CCK, LLY, HDS, CELG, FRC, PYPL

Top exits: DGX, TPR, CCL, BPOP, PRAH, AET, PTLA, PEP, CBRL, COTV

Boosted stakes in BIO, EIX, AMGN, EME, WSO, TUP, MOH, LVS, HSY, VRTX

Cut stakes in MCD, CI, BA, FL, BAX, CAT, FIZZ, AGO, HUM, CC

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MSFT, VMW, NTES, CHTR, QD

Top exits: SYMC, AMT, CRM, DATA,TWLO

Boosted stakes in TWTR, SHOP, AVGO, AMZN, SNAP

Cut stakes in AAPL, FB, BABA, ATVI, EA

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: TWX, CHTR, BABA, NXPI

Top exits: CTL, P, PAGP, SIG

Boosted stakes in CMCSA, JBLU, FG, FB, TMUS

Cut stakes in EVHC, NOMD, GOOGL, EGN

DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE

Top new buys: EOG, WFC, BAC, DVN, APA, STMP, CXO, COG, TWX, X

Top exits: PCLN, BABA, EA, C, EXPE, ATVI, LVS, IBB, CB, CELG

Boosted stakes in NKTR, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, CRM, BIIB, WDAY

Cut stakes in CTRP, JD, PYPL, VALE, FB

ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MD, AKAM, UNIT, CVG, QEP, TDW, WIT

Top exits: ECA, MPC, ADNT, RYAAY, WYN, MON, ACAD, EQT, GRA, ABG

Boosted stakes in TCO, EGN, HES, ISBC

Cut stakes in AA, NRG, MITL, GPI, IMPV, SAH

EMINENCE CAPITAL

Top new buys: ELLI, MGM, MDLZ, PYPL, PZZA, EA, LEN/B

Top exits: EXPE, BERY, STZ, KAR, FCE/A, RXN, CNNE, MAT, NKE

Boosted stakes in IQV, USFD, EFX, WEN, CYBR, GPI, P

Cut stakes in ARRS, ANTM, JACK, IMPV, CBG, LQ, SPGI, MSTR, ICE, ZNGA

ENGAGED CAPITAL

Top new buys: BW

Top exits: THC, FNSR, DBD, DXCM, XPER

Boosted stakes in CLS, NCR, IWM, BHE

Cut stakes in MED, CCRN

FIDELITY MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: DNLI, OPTN, ABEO, RYTM, ABLX

Top exits: NVRO, LLY, NXTM, AXDX, SPA

Boosted stakes in UNH, BDX, ABBV, SAGE, NKTR

Cut stakes in AMGN, MDT, BSX, CELG, AGN

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Top new buys: NWL, AGN, CHTR, DLPH, MIK, ARMK, CAH, LYB

Top exits: ZBH, NKE, TWTR, WYN, MGM, PX

Boosted stakes in WBA, CVS, UHS, MCK, FDC, WP, TMO, FDX, EBAY, WMB

Cut stakes in ABBV, LOW, AAPL, HCA, AET, DNB, GOOGL, DWDP, CI, MTOR

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: CEIX, TWTR, TWX, ESV, MDCO, JCP, KSS, BBY, W, SFLY

Top exits: GDX, HPE, TSG, MON, TGNA, RAD, UHAL, CARS, FRED, TECD

Boosted stakes in BHF

Cut stakes in GM, AER, TPX, CNX, MU, DDS, CNDT, CC, DSW

NOTE: Jan. 16, Greenlight’s Einhorn Tells Clients Returns ‘Must Be Frustrating’

HIGHFIELDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: CMCSA, AMZN, AXTA, EXPE, AXP, MDLZ, GE, CERN, TCO, CHTR

Top exits: TGT, KO, SUM, FE, EGN

Boosted stakes in TWX, TEVA, HCA, SHPG, MON, CCE, PE, KR, H, NVDA

Cut stakes in FDX, BHGE, BEN, MAR, HDS, CTSH, MIK, IVZ, CVE, AMT

ICAHN ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: SD

Boosted stakes in IEP

Cut stakes in PYPL, WBT, MTW

JANA PARTNERS

Top new buys: PTC, CMCSA, NOC, FB, IQV, TEVA, SYNH, EVHC, GWW, GM

Top exits: UHS, DXC, CRM, UNH, NUVA, AXTA, SEM, DERM, ORCL, NUAN

Boosted stakes in BLMN, DHI, FDC, PF

Cut stakes in LBRDK, EQT, DWDP, P, ZBH, MOH, ZAYO, CAG, TIF

LANSDOWNE PARTNERS

Top new buys: AMAT, MON, AAPL, MU, GRUB

Top exits: HAS, BHGE, ACN, BABA, CMCSA, HON, SYY, AES

Boosted stakes in TXN, C, AMZN, GOOGL, TSM, UTX, BTU, CAFD, HCC, UPS

Cut stakes in FB, PYPL, WDC, ADNT, ETN, DATA, CVE, PCLN, URI, CRM

LONE PINE CAPITAL

Top new buys: AMZN, CSX, GOOG, BLK, TDG, A, SE

Top exits: CMCSA, EXPE, ICE, TMUS, AAP, WP

Boosted stakes in BUD, ADBE, PYPL, EA, PCLN

Cut stakes in CHTR, AVGO, BABA, STZ, ATVI, WYNN, TV, MA, CRM, FB

LONG POND CAPITAL

Top new buys: LHO, BRX, AVB, BKD, DDR, NMRK, FPH, LEN

Top exits: MAC, KRC, BXP, HLT, LQ, ATH, CLGX, CXP

Boosted stakes in TCO, VER, JBGS, MSG, VNO, QCP, EQR, AIV, PGRE

Cut stakes in RPAI, DHI, SLG, SRC

MARCATO CAPITAL

Top exits: GT, SFLY, AVT, LQ, HMTV

Boosted stakes in DECK, ITRI, RYAM, RCII, FG, HZN

Cut stakes in IAC, BID, AIR, DXC

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: SCHW, WP, BTI, COMM, CIEN, ABEV, ETSY, SEAS, SKX, YUM

Top exits: NWL, PFE, QCOM, FIS, CMCSA, VMC, JACK, CI, DPZ, WMT

Boosted stakes in MSFT, ADBE, TAP, TMUS, LOW, BUD, MGM, V, AEO, KSS

Cut stakes in SABR, STZ, WCN, GOOG, DWDP, FB, SHPG, FLT, UHS, LVS

MOORE CAPITAL

Top new buys: PX, COF, SYF, NTES, AZO, BPOP, BURL, CBS

Top exits: JPM, DPZ, IT, ORCL, SBAC, CDEV, QTS, MA, PEP, RACE

Boosted stakes in AAPL, MSFT, APC, VOYA, EQIX, TWX, GDS, SIVB, CCI, EDU

Cut stakes in IWM, BAC, GM, BABA, AMZN, LOW, MS, F, XLU

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: HUM, WFC, CBS, GLD, CX, GLPI, MYL, NYCB, C

Top exits: AIG, ETP, AET, NRZ, CVA, SHLM, BERY, INCY, ATH, CTLT

Boosted stakes in AMCX, SHPG, PE, UAL, HES, NBR, SBGI, ASH, ADBE

Cut stakes in BLL, AER, FDC, PYPL, LORL, I, HRG, DWDP, OEC

PAULSON & CO

Top new buys: SNI, CTL, VIAB, FOX, NMRK, HAIN, DISCK, CAVM, AET

Top exits: TEVA, RLGY, CPN, EQT, S, CIEIQ, LOXO, HUN

Boosted stakes in NXPI, HZNP, MON, COL, KMDA, TWX

Cut stakes in MNK, AGN, SGYP, DISH, TMUS, VST, SHPG, XCRA

PERSHING SQUARE

Top new buys: NKE

Boosted stakes in MDLZ

POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: REGN, H, BUD, MDT, AMAT, IBM, LRCX, OXY, DIS, AZO

Top exits: SHW, ORCL, AGN, HSIC, PCAR, XRAY, MRK, TPX, BLK, AAPL

Boosted stakes in APC, CMCSA, FOXA, FDC, MYL, TTWO, V, MU, AMZN, GM

Cut stakes in TWX, DHR, GOOGL, PE, BA, AVGO, TSN, BABA, FB

POINTSTATE CAPITAL

Top new buys: EA, LOMA, FOXA, MYL, AET, UNP, ALLY, ESRX, PAGP, QCOM

Top exits: C, MGM, CSX, STZ, BABA, TMUS, CCI, BTU, SBAC, DAL

Boosted stakes in ECA, LNG, DVN, NKTR, TRGP, BIIB, AMZN, AVGO, AMT, CRM

Cut stakes in FB, COG, GOOGL, MSFT, DWDP, BAC, ADBE, PX, CMCSA

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Top new buys: GOOG, CVX, PCLN, CVS, MPC, LEN, CCL, UPS, INCY, CXO

Top exits: NKE, MU, WFC, MO, AIG, BAC, JPM, ABBV, KMB, ADSK

Boosted stakes in XOM, BDX, IBM, PM, GE, VRTX, ALGN, COST, BMY

Cut stakes in MDT, NFLX, GILD, NTES, NVDA, MRK, INTU, FDX, GOOGL, MA

SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: TWX, LOW, FB, YNDX

Top new buys: GOOGL, NXPI, CAR, TSRO, ADSK

Boosted stakes in CDK

Cut stakes in CMCSA, WP, MSFT, CRM, SHPG

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: OSTK, KW, TGT, FG, GPS, PLAY, HAL, ZAYO

Top exits: MDLZ, KHC, ZTS, CNDT, CL, CPB, K, GIS, CARS, SYNA

Boosted stakes in URBN, LRCX, CBS, AEO, COL, AET, NXPI, SEDG, GM

Cut stakes in TWX, VIAV, EPC, TIVO, MODN, EQT, GSUM, ATGE, CHDN, CMCSA

STARBOARD VALUE

Top new buys: MLNX, CARS

Top exits: ETSY, HPE, JACK, ILG, MBI, QTM

Boosted stakes in TYPE, FCE/A, BMS, MAC

Cut stakes in BCO, EVHC, CTSH, BAX, DEPO, FTNT

TIGER GLOBAL

Top new buys: CRM, SWCH, CTRP, REDU, QD, SOGO, MDB

Top exits: AWI, WB, ROKU, ATUS, JMEI, RYB

Boosted stakes in APO, FB, ADSK, EDU, NOW, VXX, TAL

Cut stakes in PCLN, CHTR, TDG, NFLX, JD, AMZN, FLT, BABA, CMCSA, DPZ

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: ICE, NFLX, LEN, AET, XRAY, GD, MGM, SWN, PF, NEXA

Top exits: BAC, TMUS, SHPG, MPC, ALXN, BMA, XELA

Boosted stakes in GOOGL, SPGI, PAM, WP, MHK, VMC, GGAL, PE, DHR

Cut stakes in BAX, ANTM, BABA, TWX, NXPI, MAC, DWDP

TUDOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: FOXA, JPM, GIS, HD, AMTD, BSX, USB

Top exits: TSN, VZ, SNI, AAPL, GPK, SHW, MHK, BIVV, DWDP, GD

Boosted stakes in SPY, AET, WFC, ORCL, CSX, UNH, AGN, AVGO, ROST, TJX

Cut stakes in TWX, COL, EA, PYPL, VMC, PCLN, EBAY, CARS, DG

VIKING GLOBAL