Bitcoin Soars Above $9000 After South Korea Back-Pedals Crypto Ban

Are cryptocurrencies playing catch up to VIX's collapse?
Bitcoin is surging back above $9000 this morning - after testing and failing on Monday - seemingly tracking VIX's plunge into VIX options expiration today...
The catalyst for the leg higher appears to be South Korea once again as regulators downplayed any threats of a ban.
As Bloomberg reports, South Korea’s government gave the strongest signal yet that it will allow cryptocurrency exchanges to keep operating in the country, a welcome development for traders who had feared an outright ban in one of the world’s biggest markets for digital assets.
Policy makers will focus on making cryptocurrency trading transparent rather than outlawing it altogether, Hong Nam-ki, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said in a video a posted on the presidential website. It was the government’s first coordinated response to the public uproar over a justice ministry proposal in December to shut digital-asset exchanges.
From last Friday's close, Litecoin is the biggest winner (spiking after this morning's headlines), but all major cryptos are higher on the week...
Ethereum remains the only major in the green for 2018...
But as we have noted previously, this rebound is very much the norm, seasonally as China's lunar new year approaches...
Comments
C'mon, front pedal again.
Seriously, anyone who didn’t see that as anything other than Korean officials trying to frontrun a trade and get in at a cheaper price is a fucking moron. And I’d buy litecoin with 2 hands right now- on the chance Facebook adopts a wallet platform and uses litecoin as its main currency. That news alone brings litecoin to 2k easy.
In reply to C'mon, front pedal again. by This is it
This pullback has been great for dollar cost averaging into.
In reply to Seriously, anyone who didn’t… by dasein211
Yup. I bought crap ton of LTC when it tested 100.
In reply to This pullback has been great… by T-NUTZ
Nice!!! You are up sir!!
In reply to Yup. I bought crap ton of… by fiftybagger
good show. I rotated an ETH at $1150 into some top 10 alts and am reasonably happy so far
In reply to Yup. I bought crap ton of… by fiftybagger
They should use Bytecoin, (BCN) more of it and many would use it.
In reply to Seriously, anyone who didn’t… by dasein211
Bitcoin and all cryptos are going to be incredibly volatile and trapped in a range for years to come. Eventually they will rise again.
http://goldsilvernews.blogspot.com/2018/02/john-rubino-of-popular-delus…
In reply to C'mon, front pedal again. by This is it
I suspect bitcoin will stagnate between mining rewards and transaction costs with 3rd parties (like SK today) wagging its tail to make some money.
Unlike an actual company delivering a service there's a chance that in a few years everyone will lose interest and bitcoin will become a curio. It's certainly no use as a currency and too volatile and easy to theft as a store of wealth.
In reply to Bitcoin and all cryptos are… by Cash2Riches
Marshmallows are going to turn into pumpkins! Clouds are going to fall to earth! Dogs will meow and cats will bark. Trees will be covered in rabbits! Run! Run! The sky is falling.
Meantime, even though the moon may be crashing into Mars, a person needs to open a window to let some fresh air come in.
And sometimes buying a digitalcoin is not a bad idea.
In reply to I suspect bitcoin will… by PrivetHedge
This news has gotta make the dick-eaters happy.
To Dumpster Elite : I guess you would know.
In reply to This news has gotta make the… by Dumpster Elite
Crypto is the currency of Trumptards. They should be encouraged to be all in on the crypto fad. The dollar may go to zero but at least I will be able to wipe my ass with it afterwords. Try that with your digital currency.
The dollar is Digital.
In reply to Crypto is the currency of… by Dratpmurt
butthurt still? go to msnbc libtard
In reply to Crypto is the currency of… by Dratpmurt
I make money. Simple as that.
In reply to butthurt still? go to msnbc… by Tarheel
Trumptard coins is the new pet rock.
In reply to Crypto is the currency of… by Dratpmurt
*afterwards
Learn to shit post properly or fuck off. You're just displaying your all-round ignorance, never mind your crypto-ignorance
In reply to Crypto is the currency of… by Dratpmurt
Apparently Trumptards are a cult of shitty assholes.
HA HA !
In reply to Crypto is the currency of… by Dratpmurt
>>"Trumptards are a cult of shitty assholes."
If you're surrounded by assholes you're probably a piece of shit.
In reply to Apparently Trumptards are a… by Dratpmurt
Just use your hand, like you normally do.
In reply to Crypto is the currency of… by Dratpmurt
I've been wiping my ass with dollars ever since Bitcoin broke $500.
You sound like one of those people who thought Hillary had a 90% chance to win. Clueless.
In reply to Crypto is the currency of… by Dratpmurt
There is no such thing as a Trumptard, the dollar won't go to zero, you should quit smoking and drinking and trolling. and if you are overweight cut back your carbs or your fat overweight ass will need a cardiologist.
In reply to Crypto is the currency of… by Dratpmurt
Unreal, atleast every week the story changes. South Korea must be making a killing manipulating this shit.
Yes. Yes they are.
In reply to Unreal, atleast every week… by boostedhorse
XRP Ripple's (talkin' my book)
If you bought that low you get a second chance and making it to 3$ again.
In reply to XRP Ripple's by moonstears
Back to 10K in no time...
10K? Please...less than 2 months ago, everyone on here said we were headed to 100k and beyond.
In reply to Back to 10K in no time... by Yellow_Snow
I’ve never changed that prediction. Neither have any of the people predicting that. Correction was severely needed-and healthy. But keep stacking dollar bills by all means.
In reply to 10K? Please...less than 2… by Dumpster Elite
This bitcoin ponzi scheme is going to wipe out so many people. You're literally buying numbers on a screen. 😄
I just used my Visa card. Much faster and much cheaper transaction cost than bitcoin!
Come on dude, just trade it, buy the dips. Its not going away.
In reply to This bitcoin ponzi scheme is… by lester1
"You're literally buying numbers on a screen"
Dumbest statement award 2018 goes to.......
In reply to This bitcoin ponzi scheme is… by lester1
I am curious if that "poster" is a mindless bot spamming this site.
In reply to "You're literally buying… by peekster
It's a repurposed Hillary bot. Bankers are using them to combat Bitcoin.
In reply to I am curious if that "poster… by John Law Lives
Maybe drop the crusade a little bit.
In reply to This bitcoin ponzi scheme is… by lester1
Why do you work 40 hours a week?
You're literally buying numbers on a screen in your checking account!
Welcome to modern society, my friend!
In reply to This bitcoin ponzi scheme is… by lester1
And what's visa? Numbers on a screen, that gets paid from your bank account, which is numbers on a screen. The only difference from crypto's? It's traceable, and uses numbers on a screen that appear out of thin air as debt to the people.
In reply to This bitcoin ponzi scheme is… by lester1
And the owners of Visa thank you for your 20 cents plus 2%.
In reply to This bitcoin ponzi scheme is… by lester1
Bitcoin seasonals? Haha wtf.
It hasn't even existed long enough to try to deduce some significant seasonal trend.
South Korea is killin it by front running their own BTC dip/rip announcements.
They were never going to ban it just disallow anonymous accounts. This drop was bug players that missed out dumping the market to buy in at a lower price. Up Up and Away!!
Chinese and Korean New Years; buy before; sell after.
"THE COCKSUCKERS!!"
I sold me coins.. now where is me bowl of rice now?
Chinese new year ....they love some bitcoin.
year of the dog, very burrish
In reply to Chinese new year ....they… by FreeShitter
Low volume is a concern. How do newbies buy btc these days since credit cards won’t work? Bank transfer?
Coinbase- then switch to a cold storage wallet. Don’t keep your coins there as the gubbamint is always watching.....
In reply to Low volume is a concern. How… by Mustahattu
Debit card? or as it was intended: peer to peer on a P2P market. Localbitcoin, bisq etc..
https://bitcoin.org/en/exchanges
Avoid Coinbase, Binance, Bitfinnex etc unless you’re a trader.
In reply to Low volume is a concern. How… by Mustahattu
Right. Instead use a much smaller retail exchange that charges you 3%-10% premiums.
In reply to Debit card? or as it was… by The_merovingian