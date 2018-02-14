Bitcoin Soars Above $9000 After South Korea Back-Pedals Crypto Ban

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 08:07

Are cryptocurrencies playing catch up to VIX's collapse?

Bitcoin is surging back above $9000 this morning - after testing and failing on Monday - seemingly tracking VIX's plunge into VIX options expiration today...

 

The catalyst for the leg higher appears to be South Korea once again as regulators downplayed any threats of a ban.

As Bloomberg reports, South Korea’s government gave the strongest signal yet that it will allow cryptocurrency exchanges to keep operating in the country, a welcome development for traders who had feared an outright ban in one of the world’s biggest markets for digital assets.

Policy makers will focus on making cryptocurrency trading transparent rather than outlawing it altogether, Hong Nam-ki, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said in a video a posted on the presidential website. It was the government’s first coordinated response to the public uproar over a justice ministry proposal in December to shut digital-asset exchanges.

From last Friday's close, Litecoin is the biggest winner (spiking after this morning's headlines), but all major cryptos are higher on the week...

Ethereum remains the only major in the green for 2018...

But as we have noted previously, this rebound is very much the norm, seasonally as China's lunar new year approaches...

dasein211 This is it Wed, 02/14/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

Seriously, anyone who didn’t see that as anything other than Korean officials trying to frontrun a trade and get in at a cheaper price is a fucking moron. And I’d buy litecoin with 2 hands right now- on the chance Facebook adopts a wallet platform and uses litecoin as its main currency. That news alone brings litecoin to 2k easy. 

PrivetHedge Cash2Riches Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

I suspect bitcoin will stagnate between mining rewards and transaction costs with 3rd parties (like SK today) wagging its tail to make some money.

Unlike an actual company delivering a service there's a chance that in a few years everyone will lose interest and bitcoin will become a curio. It's certainly no use as a currency and too volatile and easy to theft as a store of wealth. 

rrrr PrivetHedge Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

Marshmallows are going to turn into pumpkins! Clouds are going to fall to earth! Dogs will meow and cats will bark. Trees will be covered in rabbits! Run! Run! The sky is falling.

Meantime, even though the moon may be crashing into Mars, a person needs to open a window to let some fresh air come in.

And sometimes buying a digitalcoin is not a bad idea.

Dratpmurt Wed, 02/14/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

Crypto is the currency of Trumptards. They should be encouraged to be all in on the crypto fad. The dollar may go to zero but at least I will  be able to wipe my ass with it afterwords. Try that with your digital currency.

lester1 Wed, 02/14/2018 - 08:12 Permalink

This bitcoin ponzi scheme is going to wipe out so many people. You're literally buying numbers on a screen. 😄

 

I just used my Visa card. Much faster and much cheaper transaction cost than bitcoin!

natronic Wed, 02/14/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

They were never going to ban it just disallow anonymous accounts.  This drop was bug players that missed out dumping the market to buy in at a lower price.  Up Up and Away!!