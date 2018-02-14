Is Bridgewater Betting On Stock Market Disaster

On Friday we reported that as it was quietly building out its mega bearish bet, the world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, unveiled its biggest short position yet: a $14+ billion, and growing, thematic basket of European corporate shorts which includes such iconic names as Airbus, Total, Enel, Siemens as well as Europe's biggest banks Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Intessa, ING and Banco Santander.
This morning, in its Live Markets blog Reuters picked up on this theme and highlighted that although the immediate stock market reaction hasn't been huge, traders are starting to digest the news of Bridgewater's short bets and interpret them as a broader wager on market stress.
As Reuters' Helen Reid writes, Bridgewater "may be so bearish that they expect a stock market disaster, says an equity sales trader at a big European bank." That said, one alternative explanation for these big bets against German names could be a super-bullish position on the euro, which would imply problems for exporters. The trader also warned against taking the position of a single asset manager as gospel, however, saying "they're not Buffett".
Other theories abound, with a third source suggesting that the range of positions is so broad that it's difficult to find a rationale to it "and it may just be a bet on fund flows."
Incidentally, this may address another question that has emerged: why Bridgewater has no shorts on the UK market.
According to data provided to the UK regulator, there are no short-positions taken against blue-chip British companies by Bridgewater, as opposed to German corporate titans. According to EU regulations, short positions bigger than 0.5 percent of the capital of an issuer must be disclosed to the bourse's watchdog (link).
Perhaps Dalio refuses to short the UK as the market is already very underowned, with little potential selling pressure.
As for why Dalio is short those particular EU names in particular, a trader told Reuters that they're quite high beta, meaning they are highly sensitive to market moves. "It seems they clearly see the DAX / market a lot lower."
Meanwhile as Dalio continues to build his European short, he has been buying gold. According to the fund's latest 13F Bridegwater boosted its holdings in the two largest gold-backed ETFs last quarter before prices of the metal capped the biggest annual gain in seven years.
As of Dec. 31, Bridgewater raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares and iShares Gold Trust, its latest 13F revealed. Assets in exchange-traded funds backed by gold rose for a fourth straight quarter in December, the longest expansion since 2012.
As Bloomberg reminds us, in August, Dalio recommended investors consider placing 5 percent to 10 percent of their assets in gold, citing political and economic risks. By the end of December, Bridgewater raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,091 shares to 3.91 million shares, the filing showed. Its stake in iShares Gold rose by 34,792 shares to 11.3 million shares, according to the filing.
As a reminder, on Monday morning in a linkedin blog post, Dalio appeared to dramatically reverse his outlook and changed his perspective on the economy, saying that much had changed in the past 10 days, suggesting that the economy is far further down the business cycle than he had assumed previously. Of course, the cycle ends with a recession and a market crash, and that's Dalio appears to be hedging against with every passing day.
I am finally feeling like this whole thing is going to come crashing down hard.
In reply to #Bridge[over troubled]water by DillyDilly
let it come down. The medical establishment in this country exists to fleece sick people, yet no one seems to care. This society doesn't deserve to exist.
In reply to I am finally feeling like… by martydz
Right , "the problem is" as if there is only one fucking problem and then the next week it's "the problem is" and the next week, "the problem is"
There are a whole host of "problems" none of which if fixed, would fix mankind.
We live in a fallen world my friend and nothing will fix that because it is unfixable. Deal with YOU, it is the only thing you can FIX.
In reply to let it come down. The… by D.T.Barnum
Who said anything about fixing anything?
Karma is going to deal with all of us, and our complicity in benefiting a cushy life from the WRC beast system. Debt has consequences. The government doesn't owe 21 trillion, YOU do. We all do. Cheers.
In reply to Right , "the problem is" as… by booboo
you and dalio may be right.....a lot of people have been right in this assumption for years but have had to battle a much larger globally coordinated whitewashing of data and fraud in the markets.....the veil may be lifting slowly although dont expect any culpability.....when you've been wrong long enough for people to ignore you then you may be right.
In reply to I am finally feeling like… by martydz
Something's not right. The inflation data was leaked. How else did ShepWave know to change short term targets.
I could really do without hearing about Ray fucking Dalio twice a day. So the guys shorting European banks. I GET IT. Maybe he can shut up until he is right.
This. Mr. 'beautiful deleveraging' hasn't said anything that passes the smell test. Just another pig at the trough who mistakes access to money printing for intelligence.
In reply to I could really do without… by shizzledizzle
"Maybe he can shut up until he is right."
You have to admit, they are putting money where their mouth is. How about you?
In reply to I could really do without… by shizzledizzle
Turning off SWIFT in Russia seems to be the pageant winner today. Huge mistake if they do this
In reply to Wake me when he sell amazon… by coulous
Peter Schiff: Consumer prices rose much more than expected, while retail sales fell when they were expected to rise. Consumers are buying less, but paying more. It's stagflation all the way. This is the worst possible macro economic environment for U.S. financial assets.
Schiff restating the obvious, he needs to call this a month ahead of time if he wants to be an Oracle instead of Chicken Little
In reply to Peter Schiff: Consumer… by davatankool
How about years ahead of time? Is that good enough?
In reply to Schiff restating the obvious… by Peacefulwarrior
This is going to get real ugly.
They are overinvested in equities at historically high valuations, so they hedge the risk by increasing a short position. And why is this a cause for speculation about market collapse?
Who will be first to pull the plug? Big Ray on the rigged markets? Or Trump on the rigged swamp?
We'll see $40 oil by the end of the year. That should finish off most of the rest of the economy.
Finally we can put a fork in DB? Tylers, where is than Lehman/DB stock price comparison graph?
Bottom line...the unofficial third mandate for the FED, and it's foreign central bank counterparts, is to goose the markets when necessary. They provide a backstop and fuel for the bubble. Ben Bernanke made public statements "one of the most effective ways to move the economy is through a rising stock market". Which sounds great if you have a brokerage or 401k account. If you don't then you lose...it's that simple. So long as the likes of the BOE, BOJ, Swiss National Bank, etc hold record amounts of US stocks...then I would advise you to not bet for a crash or fall. The central banks have destroyed any semblance of efficient markets.
Stock market correction isn't because corporations aren't making money. Its due to the government printing of trillions has created so much liquidity that there are too many fiat dollars chasing quality. People have no where to take their cash. Bonds? Hell they won't even keep up with inflation soon.
https://www.bloomberg.com/markets/rates-bonds/government-bonds/us
Obviously it is multi-factorial.
The cost of making that money has been increasing steadily and therefore the margins are squeezed. The value of future earnings has decreased and so stock price also decreases.
In reply to Stock market correction isn… by Quantify
