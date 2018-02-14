Bridgewater's European Short Grows To A Massive $22 Billion: Here Are The Targeted Companies

In the red corner we have Mario Draghi, who runs the world's biggest and most activist central bank... and in the blue corner we have Ray Dalio, who runs the world's biggest hedge fund and has been systematically betting against the companies backstopped by his opponent.
They are set for a historic clash.
* * *
Less than a week ago, we were surprised to learn that what was until the start of the month "only" a $3 billion short bet against a broad selection of Europe's most popular public companies, had grown into a massive $13 billion basket of shorts. Well, fast forward to today when according to the latest breakdown of his filings by Reuters, Ray Dalio has been especially busy, and since last Friday he added another $9 billion shorts, bringing Bridgewater's total short against some of the continent’s biggest companies to a record $22 billion.
While there was no offsetting data to show whether the $160 billion in AUM Bridgewater holds more European stocks than it “shorts” overall, an investor in the hedge fund firm’s Pure Alpha Major Markets strategy said that the fund had reduced its long exposure significantly this year.
And although the filings do not say when Bridgewater first took out its European short positions - our first report of Dalio's European short was back in October when the fund had a tiny $700 million short - many of its latest disclosures are recent, with some in Germany, Italy and France in the past two weeks.
As shown in the breakdown below, Bridgewater has bet against firms ranging from Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever to French oil giant Total, and virtually every single prominent public bank.
Since Bridgewater is not known for picking individual stocks, the manager’s position was the result of a view on the wider economy according to James Helliwell, chief investment strategist of the Lex van Dam Trading Academy.
"Whilst the extent to which it may be an outright short bet is uncertain, I suspect that it was seen as a relatively cheap hedge against existing global equity exposure."
Broken down geographically, Bridgewater’s short positions are the highest in Germany with $7.3 billion, followed by France with $4.5 billion while in Spain its shorts in four groups amount to almost €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) and in Italy include Unicredit and Enel. The portfolio has been fluid, adjusting its trades and recently cutting back on shorts in the Netherlands, Spain and Ireland, while increasing them in Germany and Italy.
Overall, traders told Reuters that the bets could be because Bridgewater is either expecting the stock market to fall or they are a play on the broader macroeconomic environment - hurting companies with large business exposures in the United States.
Below is a list of the European companies in which Bridgewater has taken short bets on in the past few weeks. The table discloses the latest available data on the 59 European companies where the Bridgewater stake has triggered reporting obligations by the respective financial market regulators.
And the top 30 shorts, charted.
Comments
Dalio is doing to Europe what Soros did to Great Briton
Goldman, Fartman, now Dalio, its going to rip tomorrow (actually it will bounce off the 50 days S&P), but he was way early on his call.
In reply to Dalio is doing to Europe… by zorba THE GREEK
Whooosha, Whoosha!
In reply to Dalio is doing to Europe… by zorba THE GREEK
I'm too scared to short due to not having good (insider) information, but those are the kinds of European companies I too would short.
My reasoning? Europe is worse off than the USA all things considered.
Europe has been passified and assimilated..... Europe will "thrive".... The Greek 10 will yield less than the US 10 before july 4th.... No the US will be ground to dust, and then the remains beanified...... Probably take a nuclear exchange, to speed things up.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Fuck that short the Euro. Its going to zero.
THey are all going to zero, its who gets their first.....
In reply to Fuck that short the Euro. … by GoldenDonuts
Excel format more useful
I've been adding to my euro shorts as well. Totally agree with Dalio on this trade.
FWIW I think traders should look at the Dax and overlay it with the eur/usd. They were almost 100% correlated today. They moved in perfect lock-step.[also the $usdx]
I think KCS offered fantastic insight pertaining to OPEX Friday, and that info also applies to F/X options.
You will also note that EEM moves with the dollar, I am not sure what point you are making? The dollar is showing no signs of safe haveness, nor is the carry trade is not booming as it should be. No there is a disturbance in the Schwartz.
In reply to I've been adding to my… by Yen Cross
I'm a bit perplexed with your comment? This EEM?
I've made it abundantly clear that the euro is being used as carry currency because of lower borrowing costs for how long now?
As has the yen. What's happening, is that[those two] currencies are so over subscribed that their strength is curtailing their own exports.
The first thing to collapse when markets pullback, or inflation kicks in, are the emerging markets. Did you see that yuuge Yuan infusion several days ago. I also stated that the PBoC is buying euros to suppress the $usd value, and was correct.
Japanese and German GDP's are falling in the shitter.
23:00 EURGerman CPI (YoY) (Jan)1.6%1.6%1.6%
23:00 EURGerman CPI (MoM) (Jan)-0.7%-0.7%-0.7%
23:00 EURGerman GDP (YoY) (Q4) 2.3%2.3%2.2%
23:00 EURGerman GDP (QoQ) (Q4) 0.6%0.6%0.7%
15:50 JPYGDP (YoY) (Q4) 0.5%0.9%2.2%
15:50 JPYGDP (QoQ) (Q4) 0.1%0.2%0.6%
15:50 JPYGDP Capital Expenditure (QoQ) (Q4) 0.7%1.1%1.0%
15:50 JPYGDP External Demand (QoQ) (Q4) 0.0%0.4%0.5%
In reply to You will also note that EEM… by gatorengineer
Interesting. Kinda new stuff completely.
In reply to I'm a bit perplexed with… by Yen Cross
He's fighting the last war.
In reply to Interesting. Kinda new… by TeethVillage88s
Dollar / RMB, RMB / Euro have been in a 1 percent trading range for a month now, if the Chinese RMB was being sold hard, it would move against at least one .... Carry trade is a search for yield, the yield is not in Europe... If the world thought the dollar was going to strengthen, then money would pour into US bonds (Not happening), and they would collect a 3% yield while bond prices rose and the dollar strengthened.
Emerging markets as symbolized by EEM, are 8+ percent straight up since Friday.... Again, if Emerging markets where cracking, they should show it on this bounce. They arent.
GDP numbers and inflation stats amongst countries are like the card game bullish, except no one says bullshit, so take that with a grain of salt. The ECB has ran out of stuff to buy, and having squeezed the European investor out of Bonds and into stawks has been what has catalyzed the german markets......
The play right now is volatility, Up till the 50 day dma, then down again, how far is the question.
In reply to I'm a bit perplexed with… by Yen Cross
He's fighting the last war.
In reply to Dollar / RMB, RMB / Euro… by gatorengineer
You know what generally happens when ADX gets this tight? :-D
FWIW, the yuan trading band is roughly 3.00% with the $usd. The 1.00% you speak of is exactly what I was trying to explain to you earlier, Re; yuan depreciation vs $usd. It's called pegging/gearing.
In reply to Dollar / RMB, RMB / Euro… by gatorengineer
When there is a buyer of last resort with infinite assets, the Answer is Sweet Fuck All.
If the Fed didnt stick save 200 day Moving average we would be around DOW 20k right now, possibly lower and would be double clutching it on the highway to hell. But....... thats not what happened.
In reply to You what generally… by Yen Cross
Honestly, you seem like a smart person, but you don't understand F/X.
In reply to When there is a buyer of… by gatorengineer
Dalio wants you all to know his short positions. I guess he feels confident betting against government index rigging. They're both dirtballs. Buy the one asset they aren't rigging upwards. When this game ends all your dollars will likely be near worthless.
Hows the spread on paper gold to Phys lately, i havent been following it. I would assume its blowing out...?
In reply to Dalio wants you all to know… by Baron von Bud
The immigrants in Europe will be sharing street space with their former hosts.
I think Dalio is a bit of a cunt. BUT, I give the man credit for putting his balls on the chopping block.
"His clients' balls". Fify
In reply to I think Dalio is a bit of a… by asteroids
Oh the fucken irony
Elizabeth Warren Ancestor Rounded Up Cherokees For Trail of Tears
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2012/05/08/elizabeth-warren-anc…
Oh man, I want to see this level of arrogance crash and burn like the Hindenburg (omen)!
How about a Dalio in the headlights deer in the headlights style.?
In reply to Oh man, I want to see this… by RealistDuJour
We've had Trade/Resource Wars going back to the 70's. The result is the crowning of the Petro$. This is now evolving into Full Blown Currency Wars. There is a reason why the USSA Security State is greater then all industrial nations combined. The USSA will sacrifice anything and everything to maintain the Petro$ against all others. Japan was written off decades ago. The EU is being set up as todays fall guy. Yuan/Ruble is next in the crosshairs, along with any non-approved crypto. Long term cashless crypto is the goal of the NWO, but only after any possible fiat threats to the Petro$ have been eliminated. The USSA Security State will make sure the Debt Ponzi Shell Game leaves the pea under the USSA dome. Everyone else will be emptied first.
Yep, the playbook.
In reply to We've had Trade/Resource… by SDShack
Two choices: A) keep getting bent over by central banks, and B) you’re a hedge funds future bitch. Ok I understand now.
Isnt this the guy Jim Grant says is a fraud?
Seem ok for a hedge fund to be $1bn short on Unilever and Total, but when Bill Ackman did the same to shadow pyramid scheme Herbalife (HLF) there was a massive outcry from the CEO and other invested cronies. I guess billion dollar shorts are the new norm. VIX anyone?
Big statement. Passionate hedge