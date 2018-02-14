FBI Warns Chinese Spy Operatives Have Infiltrated American Universites

FBI Director Christopher Wray informed the Senate Intelligence Committee that Chinese intelligence operatives have infiltrated American universities, “whether its professors, scientists, students;” the FBI must launch surveillance operations from its fifty-six field offices to monitor the situation. Wray emphasized that China is determined to dethrone the United States as a global superpower through unconventional means. He framed the infiltration as both a governmental and a societal threat to the American empire.
"One of the things we're trying to do is view the China threat as not just a whole-of-government threat, but a whole-of-society threat on their end"
Dan Coats, director of National Intelligence, testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. Also pictured are Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, Robert Ashley and Admiral Michael Rogers of the NSA, and Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Photo: Bloomberg
On Tuesday, speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Wray discussed the infiltration of Chinese operatives at America’s most prestigious academic institutions. Wray said the vast network of Chinese operatives are very concerning and requires participation from all of the FBI’s field offices across the country. Specifically, Wary stated that the FBI is “watching” programs at dozens of Confucius Institutes, funded by China’s Ministry of Education that are widely embedded within American universities and public schools to teach the Mandarin language.
The Confucius Institute program, which started operations in 2004, has been the subject of vast criticisms, concerns, and controversies during its international expansion. Many such concerns stem from the program’s close relationship to the Communist Party of China.
According to the South China Morning Post, some 350,000 Chinese students are actively enrolled at American universities, which is about thirty-five percent of the one million foreigners, said the Institute of International Education.
Wray describes China’s approach to weaken the U.S. from within. Its “nontraditional collectors” of intelligence and technology, have not just been in the business community of stealing patents but now the disease has infected academia.
“I think the level of naivete on the part of the academic sector about this creates its own issues. They’re exploiting the very open research and development environment that we have, which we all revere. But they’re taking advantage of it,” Wray said.
Over the course of a decade, China’s Ministry of Education through its proxy of Confucius Institutes has embedded itself into more than 100 public and private universities, colleges, and even high schools in the United States. What is even more astonishing is that several hundred more Confucius Classrooms teach Mandarin at elementary, middle and high schools across the country.
Wray said the U.S.’ innovation is the rationale behind why China has penetrated the country’s top schools.
“Because America is the land of innovation, there’s a lot of very exciting stuff that’s happening in terms of smaller start-up companies,” he added.
The South China Morning Post says, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, wrote a letter to five Florida institutions demanding for their Confucius programmes to be terminated.
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida wrote last week to five Florida institutions – Miami Dade College and the universities of North Florida, South Florida and West Florida as well as to Cypress Bay High School in Broward County – asking that they shut down their Confucius programmes. A smattering of universities have eliminated their Confucius Institute programmes, but the programmes continue at universities in North and South Carolina, California, Kentucky, Idaho, Texas, Missouri and Kansas, among other states.
During the Senate Intelligence Committee, several senators questioned China’s efforts to steal U.S. technology patents through investments and the use of their two multinational telecoms: Huawei and ZTE.
“These companies now represent some of the leading market players globally,” said Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who is ranking member of the Intelligence Committee.
“Most Americans have not heard of all of these companies. But as they enter Western economic markets, we want to ensure that they play by the rules. We need to make sure that this is not a new way for China to gain access to sensitive technology,” Warner said.
Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said, “The focus of my concern today is China, and specifically Chinese telecoms like Huawei [Technologies Co Ltd] and ZTE Corp that are widely understood to have extraordinary ties to the Chinese government.”
All the six intelligence chiefs said they would not use a Chinese phone supplied by the Huawei or ZTE…
“We’re deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don’t share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks,” Wray stated,
FBI Director Chris Wray stated, claiming that presence of any foreign companies opens vast possibilities for the sneakiest of espionage.
“That provides the capacity to exert pressure or control over our telecommunications infrastructure,” Wray added.
“It provides the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage.”
In Sun Tzu’s Art of war, an ancient Chinese military manual dating from the 5th century B.C., Sun Tzu said, “So in war, the way is to avoid what is strong and to strike at what is weak.”
The Chinese are in the process of systematically dismantling the American empire without firing a shot.
The Chinese are attacking America’s weakest points being academia and private institutions through spy operatives or even more overtly operating the Confucius Institute program to embed an infectious disease deep inside the core of the American machine. At this point, Beijing is smart enough not to attack the strong points [U.S. Military]. Unfortunately, it has only been until now that Washington is starting to realize China is chipping away at the weakest points of the empire, as per what was discussed at yesterday’s Senate Intelligence Committee.
Nevertheless, China is also flooding America’s streets with synthetic opioids in weakening the overall population. Rome is burning.
Nothing gets past these geniuses. Yes, the Chinese are quickly subverting the academia that all good patriotic Americans know and avow is the rightful turf of Marxist Jews.
On the bright side, maybe there'll be less white genocide on the curriculum?
My God. there are Reds under the Bed!! Chinese or Russian doesn't really matter so long as there is a Boogey man to hate and justify $ 700 Billion annual "defence" spending?
In reply to Nothing gets past these… by Dindu Nuffins
The TPTB won't be happy until there is only one "approved" political ideology, THEIR'S!!!
In reply to My God. there are Reds under… by philipat
For now, it's called the Petro$.
In reply to The TPTB won't be happy… by Keyser
The Dim/Lib/Socialists already on campus are much more dangerous than the ChiComs.
In reply to For now, it's called the… by SDShack
The Russian narrative is a lie.
The Chinese narrative is quite true. What? You expected the poor chinese to be rubes and just take our paper and not ask for anything back? Not to anything to get a leg up? It's disrespectful to think they would just lie down and be our hourly slaves. These are not sub-saharans with IQ=70.
My point has always been: Who has the bank account to do something? Russians? Chinese?
If you answered China you score 100%.
In reply to The Dim/Lib/Socialists are… by wee-weed up
It's the Israeli Parasitic Infestation of the USG that has reached critical mass.
In reply to adfs by DownWithYogaPants
Sounds like a purge is in process. First the Chinese. Jack boots, happy boots, gonna get you all the noose .. Maybe the war has gone inside.
In reply to It's the Israeli Parasitic… by stizazz
Nice, civilized countries like China would never stoop to sending spies over here.
And we would never stoop to spying on them. This must all be one big CONSPIRACY THEORY!
Wake up! Civilized people don't spy on each other. What are you some lousey conspiracy theorist?
In reply to Sounds like a purge is in… by Baron von Bud
Right - what did people think they were buying with all those USD? Just real estate?
In reply to adfs by DownWithYogaPants
The problem is not that China cannot copy things. They are quite good at that. The real problem is that the United States culture as a whole ENCOURAGES innovation / self-reliance / critical thinking [at least it mostly used to]. Attempt to pirate THAT and you wind up with an America speaking Mandarin which would completely subvert the CCP.
China needs to allow its best a brightest to flourish in the US and then come back and bring that mindset / creativity back. But that very mindset gets crushed under Chinese cultural rule.
Best strategy for China would be to have peaceful coexistence. Leave North / South America alone and leave the US to continue to be creative tech / innovators and watch the companies in the USA as they develop. When something catches on? BUY IT and then let it develop until it's a reasonably mature technology and then bring it to China for competitive advantage.
China is great at long term planning, not so good at fostering maverick/creative thinking considering their typical response to rebellion is total warfare and ethnic cleansing.
In reply to adfs by DownWithYogaPants
America's days of being the big innovator are over. Fewer and fewer engineers are graduating. America has a lot of bright minds doing things like writing apps for phones, designing video games and other useless crap. China now produces more engineers and more patents than America. Surprised? You must have been getting your news from the American media.
In reply to The problem is not that… by SilverRhino
How many FBI Directors had to be gone before one decided to tell the Unintelligence Committee this? He's a little late to the Party. How many scandals have there been in the last 10 years with a Chinese operative?
In reply to adfs by DownWithYogaPants
Wray emphasized that China is determined to dethrone the United States as a global superpower
We're doing just fine on our own.
In reply to For now, it's called the… by SDShack
The MSM sure has been doing its hardest to avoid rapist Democrat Weinstein news and the fbi/DNC/Democrat Party/Hillary corruption issues.
In reply to Wray emphasized that China… by overbet
Now that's what I call dishonest equivocation.
In reply to My God. there are Reds under… by philipat
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2012/02/the-real-defense-b… ($1 Trillion)
In reply to My God. there are Reds under… by philipat
I was wondering how long it would take before the MSM and FBI and all the Russia-gaters moved on to China now that the Russia fairy tale collapsed. Now they can all focus on China in the full knowledge that the USA remains pure and would never interfere anywhere, focused on the truth and nothing but the truth (as Nation Number One under God).
In reply to My God. there are Reds under… by philipat
A Chinese under every bed! This is unmitigated paranoia.
In reply to My God. there are Reds under… by philipat
Tyler(s) - fix the title, "Chinese Spy Operatives Have Infiltrated American Universities"
I employed one unknowingly in the early 2000's. Got to know her a little bit, her Dad was a General in the P.L.A., she wanted for nothing and once in the University system had access to a whole ton of stuff.
In reply to Nothing gets past these… by Dindu Nuffins
Maybe the author means it in the way of parasites.....maybe... yeahhh nah you're right
In reply to Yo Tyler(s) - fix the title,… by ebworthen
Next thing ya know, they'll be selling cheap chinese consumer crap in all the big stores...
In reply to Yo Tyler(s) - fix the title,… by ebworthen
or assembling all of the hardware in our electronic devices
In reply to Next thing ya know, they'll… by Urban Roman
Hongs, Tongs, Triads, and now PLA & PRC Agents. Yeah they could only help the curriculum. But access to students is very interesting thing. Many migrants have no birth, school, church, police records, but govt agents and spies just create their own.
- Still FBI is Virtue Signally that they care and are on the job, but we know they are RICO/Infiltrated with Deep State Network, as well as other agencies & FISA courts if seems... so it seems, so it seems
- What is a poor boy to do? Looks like War with Russia, China, Iran, maybe Turkey... USA takes on all comers
- Thing to bring down WRC/Fiat/USD would be a big War... after all there is too much careless debt created by Congress/Captive Congress/Corrupted Congress
In reply to Yo Tyler(s) - fix the title,… by ebworthen
I'm definitely scared of "Chinese operatives" when walking thru the far left uni campuses. Notice how they beat up all those folks and burned buildings recently when Milo or Coulter came to speak.
In reply to Hongs, Tongs, Triads, and… by TeethVillage88s
Nay. lol thanks for response
In reply to I'm definitely scared of … by CheapBastard
Get back to me when you have the total figure of how much money the Chinese have given to the Clinton's over the decades, and what they got in return for that money.
All those purple tie wearing MoFo's are tied to the Clinton's at the hip, and they have the fucking nerve to say the Chinese are a threat? The biggest threat to the United States is Obama, the Clinton's and them. They've killed just about any shred of reputation across the entire US government, and they're more than halfway done killing any confidence in the US judicial system. Buying Treasuries is like buying stock. Who in their right mind would invest in a multinational company that behaves like the US government?
While Bridgewater is massively shorting Europe, someone somewhere is going to massively short the US, and it's going to pay off like a broken slot machine.
Can we get a Trump tweet on this, or is Trump wearing a purple tie, too???
In reply to Nothing gets past these… by Dindu Nuffins
Clinton et al are just front men for the machinery behind them. It's much more complicated than pulling up the Bush / Clinton crime family by the roots.
In reply to Get back to me when you have… by Not Too Important
This story is timed for the Chinese New Year tomorrow. The Year of the Dog.
In reply to Nothing gets past these… by Dindu Nuffins
FBI ??? Chinese Spies ??? Bwuahahaha !!!
Whatamaigonna dooooo !!!!!!?
In reply to Nothing gets past these… by Dindu Nuffins
Marxist-Jews, e.g., Neo-bolsheviks.
In reply to Nothing gets past these… by Dindu Nuffins
Welp if the fbi said it? That means something. lol
Unsung heroes one and all.
In reply to Welp if the fbi said it?… by VWAndy
who the hell down voted that?
In reply to Welp if the fbi said it?… by VWAndy
"Welp"... I like that. Haven't heard that term in fifty years.
In reply to Welp if the fbi said it?… by VWAndy
the MIC needs more money..lets have a military parade...china, iran russia etc ..they are all evil and a threat to our "democracy" notice how they never say a threat to our "republic"? very smart men put together rules that made the u.s. strong, and it wasnt democracy it was a "republic"...and there are no "republicans" in D.C.
This fictional military parade is trolling the fuck out of you guys LOL.
Only thing that gets your goats worse is BITCOIN!
Bippity Boppity BITCOINNNNN!
In reply to the MIC needs more money… by coast1
I’m not a professional proof reader or anything but...
I wonder how much the fbi paid them to do it?
it's not just the chinese!
hundreds of goethe institut programs are
"embedded" in our universities and colleges!
nazis! nazis! nazis!
They've also "infiltrated" our entire restaurant sector.
They are a threat to home cooked steak and potatoes!
In reply to it's not just the chinese!… by not-me---it-wa…
Lolz ahahahahahah...
In reply to They've also "infiltrated"… by CheapBastard
Doesn't the B'nai B'rith have a chapter on every campus??
In reply to it's not just the chinese!… by not-me---it-wa…
Well, Commies definitely infiltrated it. Couldn't care less about their nationality though...
If the Chinese want to steal advanced technology, they should be setting up operations in Russia, not the FORMER technology capital of the world.
Russia is for Russians. America is for an alphabet soup of immigration visas which are used to enrich the very rich and impoverish US citizen STEM talent.
In reply to If the Chinese want to steal… by Stormtrooper
From what I can tell, STEM is almost a myth. The problem seems to be a lack of domestic coders, so they bring the Indians in. They're not all that good at it, but the money is there to hire enough to get the job done despite all the rework. The US isn't turning out good coders. The future of the US economy is almost entirely dependent on an ample supply of good coders. The smaller companies can't afford massive pools of sub-par foreign coders, let alone top-quality US coders, so their futures aren't bright. I remember when MS would hire the best and brightest and put them in rooms doing garbage work, paying them big bucks, so they wouldn't work for other competitors or build their own businesses.
And either way, fancy software isn't going to fix America's problems.
In reply to Russia is for Russians. … by pitz
There are plenty of american born coders. Good god I hate non engineers when they talk about engineering.
In reply to From what I can tell, STEM… by Not Too Important
Correct, lots of good American coders. In fact, they are the best.
But if you didn't let in the Indians, Chinese and Easter Europeans then that would affect the supply/demand balance for developers and corporate interests might have to pay more for their engineers. Can't have that!
In reply to There are plenty of american… by DownWithYogaPants
I feel the same way about engineers when they talk about engineering. Young ones engineers being the worst.
In reply to There are plenty of american… by DownWithYogaPants