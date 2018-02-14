FBI Warns Chinese Spy Operatives Have Infiltrated American Universites

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 21:00

FBI Director Christopher Wray informed the Senate Intelligence Committee that Chinese intelligence operatives have infiltrated American universities, “whether its professors, scientists, students;” the FBI must launch surveillance operations from its fifty-six field offices to monitor the situation. Wray emphasized that China is determined to dethrone the United States as a global superpower through unconventional means. He framed the infiltration as both a governmental and a societal threat to the American empire.

"One of the things we're trying to do is view the China threat as not just a whole-of-government threat, but a whole-of-society threat on their end"

Dan Coats, director of National Intelligence, testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. Also pictured are Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, Robert Ashley and Admiral Michael Rogers of the NSA, and Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Photo: Bloomberg

On Tuesday, speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Wray discussed the infiltration of Chinese operatives at America’s most prestigious academic institutions. Wray said the vast network of Chinese operatives are very concerning and requires participation from all of the FBI’s field offices across the country. Specifically, Wary stated that the FBI is “watching” programs at dozens of Confucius Institutes, funded by China’s Ministry of Education that are widely embedded within American universities and public schools to teach the Mandarin language.

The Confucius Institute program, which started operations in 2004, has been the subject of vast criticisms, concerns, and controversies during its international expansion. Many such concerns stem from the program’s close relationship to the Communist Party of China.

According to the South China Morning Post, some 350,000 Chinese students are actively enrolled at American universities, which is about thirty-five percent of the one million foreigners, said the Institute of International Education.

Wray describes China’s approach to weaken the U.S. from within. Its “nontraditional collectors” of intelligence and technology, have not just been in the business community of stealing patents but now the disease has infected academia.

“I think the level of naivete on the part of the academic sector about this creates its own issues. They’re exploiting the very open research and development environment that we have, which we all revere. But they’re taking advantage of it,” Wray said.

Over the course of a decade, China’s Ministry of Education through its proxy of Confucius Institutes has embedded itself into more than 100 public and private universities, colleges, and even high schools in the United States. What is even more astonishing is that several hundred more Confucius Classrooms teach Mandarin at elementary, middle and high schools across the country.

Wray said the U.S.’ innovation is the rationale behind why China has penetrated the country’s top schools.

“Because America is the land of innovation, there’s a lot of very exciting stuff that’s happening in terms of smaller start-up companies,” he added.

The South China Morning Post says, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, wrote a letter to five Florida institutions demanding for their Confucius programmes to be terminated.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida wrote last week to five Florida institutions – Miami Dade College and the universities of North Florida, South Florida and West Florida as well as to Cypress Bay High School in Broward County – asking that they shut down their Confucius programmes. A smattering of universities have eliminated their Confucius Institute programmes, but the programmes continue at universities in North and South Carolina, California, Kentucky, Idaho, Texas, Missouri and Kansas, among other states.

During the Senate Intelligence Committee, several senators questioned China’s efforts to steal U.S. technology patents through investments and the use of their two multinational telecoms: Huawei and ZTE.

“These companies now represent some of the leading market players globally,” said Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who is ranking member of the Intelligence Committee.

“Most Americans have not heard of all of these companies. But as they enter Western economic markets, we want to ensure that they play by the rules. We need to make sure that this is not a new way for China to gain access to sensitive technology,” Warner said.

Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said, “The focus of my concern today is China, and specifically Chinese telecoms like Huawei [Technologies Co Ltd] and ZTE Corp that are widely understood to have extraordinary ties to the Chinese government.”

All the six intelligence chiefs said they would not use a Chinese phone supplied by the Huawei or ZTE…

“We’re deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don’t share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks,” Wray stated,

FBI Director Chris Wray stated, claiming that presence of any foreign companies opens vast possibilities for the sneakiest of espionage.

“That provides the capacity to exert pressure or control over our telecommunications infrastructure,” Wray added.

“It provides the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage.”

In Sun Tzu’s Art of war, an ancient Chinese military manual dating from the 5th century B.C., Sun Tzu said,  “So in war, the way is to avoid what is strong and to strike at what is weak.”  

The Chinese are in the process of systematically dismantling the American empire without firing a shot.

The Chinese are attacking America’s weakest points being academia and private institutions through spy operatives or even more overtly operating the Confucius Institute program to embed an infectious disease deep inside the core of the American machine. At this point, Beijing is smart enough not to attack the strong points [U.S. Military]. Unfortunately, it has only been until now that Washington is starting to realize China is chipping away at the weakest points of the empire, as per what was discussed at yesterday’s Senate Intelligence Committee.

Nevertheless, China is also flooding America’s streets with synthetic opioids in weakening the overall population. Rome is burning.

Dindu Nuffins Wed, 02/14/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

Nothing gets past these geniuses. Yes, the Chinese are quickly subverting the academia that all good patriotic Americans know and avow is the rightful turf of Marxist Jews.

On the bright side, maybe there'll be less white genocide on the curriculum?

DownWithYogaPants wee-weed up Wed, 02/14/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

The Russian narrative is a lie.

The Chinese narrative is quite true.  What?  You expected the poor chinese to be rubes and just take our paper and not ask for anything back?  Not to anything to get a leg up?   It's disrespectful to think they would just lie down and be our hourly slaves.  These are not sub-saharans with IQ=70.  

My point has always been:  Who has the bank account to do something? Russians? Chinese?

If you answered China you score 100%.

SilverRhino DownWithYogaPants Wed, 02/14/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

The problem is not that China cannot copy things.   They are quite good at that.  The real problem is that the United States culture as a whole ENCOURAGES innovation / self-reliance / critical thinking [at least it mostly used to].    Attempt to pirate THAT and you wind up with an America speaking Mandarin which would completely subvert the CCP.   

China needs to allow its best a brightest to flourish in the US and then come back and bring that mindset / creativity back.   But that very mindset gets crushed under Chinese cultural rule. 

Best strategy for China would be to have peaceful coexistence.   Leave North / South America alone and leave the US to continue to be creative tech / innovators and watch the companies in the USA as they develop.  When something catches on?  BUY IT and then let it develop until it's a reasonably mature technology and then bring it to China for competitive advantage.  

China is great at long term planning, not so good at fostering maverick/creative thinking considering their typical response to rebellion is total warfare and ethnic cleansing.  

 

 

 

roddy6667 SilverRhino Wed, 02/14/2018 - 22:33 Permalink

America's days of being the big innovator are over. Fewer and fewer engineers are graduating. America has a lot of bright minds doing things like writing apps for phones, designing video games and other useless crap. China now produces more engineers and more patents than America. Surprised? You must have been getting your news from the American media.

Jung philipat Wed, 02/14/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

I was wondering how long it would take before the MSM and FBI and all the Russia-gaters moved on to China now that the Russia fairy tale collapsed. Now they can all focus on China in the full knowledge that the USA remains pure and would never interfere anywhere, focused on the truth and nothing but the truth (as Nation Number One under God).

TeethVillage88s ebworthen Wed, 02/14/2018 - 21:41 Permalink

Hongs, Tongs, Triads, and now PLA & PRC Agents. Yeah they could only help the curriculum. But access to students is very interesting thing. Many migrants have no birth, school, church, police records, but govt agents and spies just create their own.
- Still FBI is Virtue Signally that they care and are on the job, but we know they are RICO/Infiltrated with Deep State Network, as well as other agencies & FISA courts if seems... so it seems, so it seems
- What is a poor boy to do? Looks like War with Russia, China, Iran, maybe Turkey... USA takes on all comers
- Thing to bring down WRC/Fiat/USD would be a big War... after all there is too much careless debt created by Congress/Captive Congress/Corrupted Congress

Not Too Important Dindu Nuffins Wed, 02/14/2018 - 21:19 Permalink

Get back to me when you have the total figure of how much money the Chinese have given to the Clinton's over the decades, and what they got in return for that money.

All those purple tie wearing MoFo's are tied to the Clinton's at the hip, and they have the fucking nerve to say the Chinese are a threat? The biggest threat to the United States is Obama, the Clinton's and them. They've killed just about any shred of reputation across the entire US government, and they're more than halfway done killing any confidence in the US judicial system. Buying Treasuries is like buying stock. Who in their right mind would invest in a multinational company that behaves like the US government?

While Bridgewater is massively shorting Europe, someone somewhere is going to massively short the US, and it's going to pay off like a broken slot machine.

Can we get a Trump tweet on this, or is Trump wearing a purple tie, too???

coast1 Wed, 02/14/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

the MIC needs more money..lets have a military parade...china, iran russia etc ..they are all evil and a threat to our "democracy"  notice how they never say a threat to our "republic"?   very smart men put together rules that made the u.s. strong, and it wasnt democracy it was a "republic"...and there are no "republicans" in D.C. 

Not Too Important pitz Wed, 02/14/2018 - 21:34 Permalink

From what I can tell, STEM is almost a myth. The problem seems to be a lack of domestic coders, so they bring the Indians in. They're not all that good at it, but the money is there to hire enough to get the job done despite all the rework. The US isn't turning out good coders. The future of the US economy is almost entirely dependent on an ample supply of good coders. The smaller companies can't afford massive pools of sub-par foreign coders, let alone top-quality US coders, so their futures aren't bright. I remember when MS would hire the best and brightest and put them in rooms doing garbage work, paying them big bucks, so they wouldn't work for other competitors or build their own businesses.

And either way, fancy software isn't going to fix America's problems.