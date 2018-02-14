Grand Theft Auto Chicago: Car-Jackings Surge To Decade Highs

According to the Wall Street Journal, a surge in carjackings in Chicago has led to the highest number of car thefts in more than a decade, terrifying residents who are often traumatized about the explosion in homicides and shootings over the past two years.
Law enforcement and crime specialists mostly attribute the surge, which is also evident in Baltimore, Milwaukee, and St. Louis, on “repeat offenders, many of them juveniles who use the cars to commit other crimes or to brag about on social media,” said WSJ.
“You’ll have one of them post that they got a Lexus, and then the other responds and say he stole a Mercedes,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Maj. Kenneth Kegel. “It is almost like a game, where they want to one up each other.”
In Chicago, the total number of carjackings have exploded over the last year, from 700 in 2016 to 950 in 2017, which has reached the highest level of car thefts not seen in more than a decade. So far, 2018 is nothing to cheer about, there have already been 100 carjackings in the first forty-three days, even as WSJ says murders and shootings were down 16 percent and 21 percent between 2016 and 2017.
Earlier this month, Chicago officials “assembled a carjacking strike force with federal representatives from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with prosecutors, suburban police and state police,” said WSJ.
Law enforcement experts told the Wall Street Journal, the surge is also attributed to repeat offenders, who use the stolen vehicles to carry out other crimes.
“Both car thefts and jackings have been driven by a need for a motor vehicle to commit additional crimes,” said Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“That crime may be a retaliatory homicide…or the vehicle is sometimes traded for drugs.”
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, and state lawmakers addressed the skyrocketing trend in carjackings at a news conference on Sunday. Emanuel said the state law must strengthen to combat against carjackers.
“Our mission is clear: we want to prevent carjackings and cars from being stolen to strengthen community safety,” Emanuel said.
“As a challenge facing communities across the state, we are seeking to use the laws better and more effectively to give victims a better chance to get justice in court.”
Emanuel and Johnson also announced that police vehicles will soon be equipped with license plate scanner technology in hopes to catch more stolen vehicles.
“Public safety cannot be a responsibility left in the hands of law enforcement alone and we need to address the problems we face from every angle to create an effective culture of accountability for violent offenders,” Johnson said. “That is why I am proud to stand side by side with Mayor Emanuel, our lawmakers and community members to call for thoughtful legislation that will give carjacking victims an opportunity for justice in court.”
Two Carjackings in Chicago caught on video:
“It is so concerning and surprising because it seems that these criminals are becoming so emboldened and fearless,” said Lauren Simonson, an 11-year concerned resident of Chicago who was at the news conference and sits on a neighborhood’s watch group.
Further, WSJ says that Chicago Police Department and Chicago’s largest police union blame “lax punishment for juvenile offenders” and a strict chase policy that is enabling the trend in carjackings to flourish.
Chicago police blame the surge on lax punishment for juvenile offenders and light punishments for motor crimes in the state. Chicago’s largest police union also cites a pursuit policy that is more restrictive than in other cities, prohibiting officers from chasing a vehicle being driven erratically for fear of injuring bystanders. Police cite one instance last year where a brother and sister team, both juveniles, were arrested three times in the same week for possession of a stolen vehicle. One of the three teenagers who attempted to carjack the retired officer earlier this month was arrested again less than 48 hours later with another stolen vehicle and a loaded semiautomatic firearm.
“These guys are career criminals, they are repeat offenders,” said Fred Waller, chief of patrol at the Chicago police department. “If they are not held accountable, what deterrent is there to not do it again?”
Outside of Chicago, how many ZHers are damaged by Chicago car thieves? For that matter, in Chicago, who is the bigger thief, a guy who steals an insured vehicle or Rahm Emmanuel, who loots the entire city? Literally, tens of billions of dollars have been swiped from citizens and drug insurers to pay for the Sovaldi drug scam. Pharmasett Inc.'s founder, Raymond Schinazi, used Federal research money to determine the effectiveness of Sovaldi, then he set up his corporation to profit from his taxpayer funded research. Schinazi's family fled Egypt after Nasser took power. But Schinazi remembered his homeland, Sovaldi sells for $900 for a full course of treatment there versus a sticker price of $84,000 in the USA for seven weeks of the drug.
In reply to since he dumped his steaming… by vato poco
Car jackings stem outside of Chicago, Oak Park has been getting hit very hard, same with Elmhurst
In reply to Outside of Chicago, how many… by junction
It's been an uptick in all types of shady behavior in Chicago and the suburbs
I see a lot of shady shit myself in my neck of the woods. A week ago we had white nissan with tints cruising around with windows partially down looking for something to steal or rob. They were driving around for a good 10 minutes according to texts and fuckbook posts being passed around between the neighbors, cause you know police don't do anything in our neighborhood
What was a once a quarter event is now a weekly occurrence.
In reply to Outside of Chicago, how many… by junction
I didn't see it but someone in my area posted an incident they heard on the local police scanner, last week (posted on NextDoor which is a liberal rag, fair warning). Colored kid stole a sail foam from a lady at the credit union. My area is mostly white but we do have more Section 8rs moving in. I have also heard about fights at a local McDonalds. It looks okay during the day but there is always a lot of activity in the parking lot. I usually go in the early morning I would never go to that place after dark.
I live in a small city with a good police force. They don't tolerate crap going on in our place. But I do think outsiders come here, we are near the interstate, and we are viewed as prey.
It sucks, because the place is fairly clean, quite, affordable, comfortable. Or was. I am going to be renting out my house and plan to travel in an RV for a year (longer if I like it). I feel sorry for the whites that don't leave in time. This place will be shithole in 30 years.
In reply to It's been an uptick in all… by ProstoDoZiemi
You want stats here you go, they get updated frequently, I always post this site when Chicago Crime is mentioned.
https://heyjackass.com/#
In reply to since he dumped his steaming… by vato poco
The cops just don't understand the youth of today. Sad state of affairs. Carjacking is a misdemeanor in Chitcago.
Another hyped story to bring in more surveillance tech, license plate readers. Also it is a good idea to have such strong gun laws right...more murders and carjacking. Please come to my city and try to take my van, we're an open carry state : )
In reply to The cops just don't… by Indelible Scars
Prefer open carry. Rather deter than deal with the possibility of being charged for self defense.
In reply to sorry, i used amazon...but… by coast1
I carry narc grade cone spray mace and a monkey paw wrapped around my hand discretely when I go running especially after the sun sets.
In reply to Prefer open carry. Rather… by overbet
If you notice the car jackers don't have cc holsters. they have their guns in hand and ready to use or at least show. If you are going to defend yourself in this type of situation , you have to be as ready as they are . have your gun in hand as you get out of the car and don't talk to them , just shoot, several times.
In reply to sorry, i used amazon...but… by coast1
"Emanuel and Johnson also announced that police vehicles will soon be equipped with license plate scanner technology in hopes to catch more stolen vehicles.
“Public safety cannot be a responsibility left in the hands of law enforcement alone and we need to address the problems we face from every angle to create an effective culture of accountability for violent offenders,” Johnson said. “That is why I am proud to stand side by side with Mayor Emanuel, our lawmakers and community members to call for thoughtful legislation that will give carjacking victims an opportunity for justice in court.”
...victims...justice...in court.
So I'm thinkin a Browning 9mm with every new car purchase wasn't even considered.
I'll take the Aston Martin James Bond Edition for $1000, Alex.
In reply to "Emanuel and Johnson also… by nmewn
Johnson, what a political hack cop..."proud to stand with Emmanuel"...lol.
I'm still trying to figure out how the guy shot in the foot/leg (from the video) benefits from the knowledge the carjacker was caught by a license reader.
He's still got a bullet in his leg, laying in the hospital and every sixth grade thug in Chicago knows the first thing they do is steal a different tag from another for the car they JUST JACKED.
Its unbelievable.
No, actually its just moar unicorn farting goodness.
In reply to I'll take the Aston Martin… by espirit
Basically the criminals are telling you if you own a lexus or a mercedes you better be ready to defend yourself.
In reply to "Emanuel and Johnson also… by nmewn
The "other side" of crony-socialism is, just who manufactures these license plate readers and who is invested in them.
It is Chicago after all ;-)
In reply to Basically the criminals are… by MrBoompi
browning? ur gonna wanna go sig on that
In reply to "Emanuel and Johnson also… by nmewn
Next up in Chit town... drone jackings.
No one follows the law any more like they used to. Lenient courts, frightened and lazy cops, the seams of society are unraveling
Cop's not lazy,just demoralized.
In reply to No one follows the law any… by directaction
That sounds exactly like San Francisco. We have a DA who has allowed a revolving door for criminals, so the cops really don't pursue much of anything. The big story in the news here over the past couple of days is the case of a scumbag with more than 40 priors (and very little jail time) breaking into a car in a public garage and throwing the occupant at the time (a four year old chihuahua) down seven stories and killing it. The cops said the guy (who claims to sometimes identify as a woman) was well known to them for break-ins, but never really served much time.
Liberal cities are getting what they deserve in terms of exploding violent crime rates.
In reply to Cop's not lazy,just… by 10mm
what do you get when the gubbermint pays women to breed? shithole.
What a bunch of derelicts practicing dereliction!
Carjacking is an up close and personal crime. Real ugly. Best argument for legal or illegal concealed carry, because, as it's often said, when seconds matter the police are only minutes away.
It's a very difficult confrontation for someone that's not prepared because these carjackings happen in 2, 3, 4 person groups
If you don't know what you are doing or just make 1 mistake you can unload into 1 person as the 2nd and 3rd are already disarming you putting you into a possibly worse position.
In reply to Carjacking is an up close… by SantaClaws
If people were allowed to exercise their 2nd amendment rights, carjackings would decline.
Shithole
I guess you could always pack the trunk with explosives on a remote control...keep it in your hand like a joy buzzer. Then when they get far enough away...ka-fucking-BOOM...
Bet a few of those would put a crimp in the stats...
Well look at it this way, it might not Deter them, but it would completely stop repeat offenders.
In reply to I guess you could always… by Bemused Observer
There was a manufacturer that came up with a system where flames came up from the underneath parts of the side doors lol
In reply to I guess you could always… by Bemused Observer
Found it, couldn't stop laughing lol
Camaro, T-tops, loud pipes and these lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLhWzMOccTg
In reply to I guess you could always… by Bemused Observer
Need that in Surround Sound. the flame that is
In reply to Found it, couldn't stop… by ProstoDoZiemi
No amount of teachers, cops and federal funds can teach kids morality, love for learning and sense of responsibility.
Mothers and fathers must be taught and forced to be responsible parents.
How did Cleveland deal with this problem decades ago?
How in the hell is Ram-A-Manhole still not under indictment? That guy is moar crooked than an English pirates teeth!
He makes Daley look like tinsel covered fairy
In reply to How in the hell has Ram-A… by Yen Cross
8 years of excuses to not make your own way.
passion and hard work replaced by here’s a trophy it’s not your fault.
1 year of our alternative to Hillary, our freakin choice..
Drain it.Drain it.Drain it..
gently down the stream...
