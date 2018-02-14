New Data Shows Yellowstone Supervolcano "Strained" - Magma Chamber Under Immense Pressure

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
According to a group of seismologists who are monitoring the potentially catastrophic supervolcano, Yellowstone is “under strain.” This new report has reignited fears that the caldera could erupt at any moment.
Experts were alerted to the volcano’s strain after noticing deformation. This process, where subsurface rocks subtly change shapes, is occurring beneath the surface of Yellowstone right now. Researchers state deformation occurs when there is a change in the amount of pressure in the magma chamber and experts are keeping an eye on the development.
Seismologists from UNAVCO, a non-profit university-governed consortium, are using “Global Positioning System (GPS), borehole tiltmeters, and borehole strainmeters” to measure minute changes in deformation at Yellowstone. In an article for the Billings Gazette, David Mencin and Glen Mattioli, geodesists with UNAVCO, say “the strain signal is larger than would be expected if the crust under Yellowstone were completely solid.”
“What that means, at least in their eyes, is that there’s lava flowing that’s allowing pressure to build in the chamber,” says Joe Joseph of The Daily Sheeple. “I don’t know if this is good or bad!”
These independent observations agree with other instruments at Yellowstone, like seismometers, that indicate a zone of semi-molten rock starting about 3 miles beneath the surface. The term “semi-molten” is used because the entire zone contains only between 5 and 15 percent liquid rock that occupies small pockets of space between the solid rock.
But the scientists want to assure the public that these observations are no cause for alarm. “Of course, they’re always gonna say that,” says Joseph. “It’s about 700,000 years ago they say when it erupted and it’s long overdue. So here we are, Yellowstone, yet again, thrust into the news because of some of this new data coming out…,” Joseph said.
If the Yellowstone volcano nestled mostly in Wyoming were to erupt, an estimated 87,000 people would be killed immediately and two-thirds of the USA would instantly be made uninhabitable. The large spew of ash into the atmosphere would block out sunlight and directly affect life beneath it creating a “nuclear winter.”
Is this a cause for alarm? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s interesting this new Yellowstone information is coinciding with news that a pole reversal is near, the Ring of Fire is waking up, and the sun is approaching its solar minimum which could cause a mini ice age.
Comments
Time to back the truck up on Proshares Ultra S&P 500!
Debbie Wasserman-Schulz: I don't care if it's a volcano or a "child massacre", as long as it takes the focus away from me having Seth Rich offed it's all good.
In reply to I'm loading up on SPXU. by Yars Revenge
For child massacres, all she has to do is call her coreligionists in Apartheid Israhell, and voila! WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Debbie Wasserman-Schulz: I… by TeamDepends
Omg! Omg! Omg!
Doom. Doom. Doooooooooooooom!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Seriously, if there's a better doom site than ZH, let me know. I don't give a fuck about politics or the markets, I just want predictions of the end.
In reply to She can give you plenty of… by stizazz
Could someone bait this click for me? I'm squeamish...
In reply to Omg! Omg! Omg! BTFD! by The_Juggernaut
One can waste away his/her life worrying about Yellowstone, THE Asteroid, a pulsar blast, an ice age, global warming, etc., etc. etc.
In reply to Debbie Wasserman-Schulz: I… by TeamDepends
Might be a good time to get right with God and accept Christ as savior if you haven’t already.
In reply to I'm loading up on SPXU. by Yars Revenge
Maybe God is going for the best and biggest Ash Wednesday ever!
In reply to Might be a good time to get… by man from glad
What a wonderful analogy that places in the minds of everyone inside and outside the United States that thinks of the U.S.A. EVERY DAY IT'S STILL HERE... as the "festering" pimple on top of a boil that rests on a wart with a splinter running through it THAT IT IS!...
You can always depend on Mac Slavo for accurate scientific reporting. :)
It's a huge danger, four western states will be destroyed and another eight states will have volcanic ash from ten to twenty feet.
The solution is to release the pressure at many points, deep drill many boreholes and set off nuclear charges would blow channels to release lava and pressure. I figure a multi-channel event would allow pressure to release without the huge multi-megaton volcanic kind of blast. Controlled release. Boreholes a mile or so apart, detonate all borehole nukes simultaneously.
There is a Yellowstone rumor with some official US government documents, plans and meetings during the Obama era, US payments were made to countries like South Africa and Australia to house Americans in a Yellowstone disaster. Don't know if the transfer of money occurred but considering the nearly $200 billion Obama handed out after the Paris Climate Accord, well we were robbed. This Yellowstone evacuation plan money could have been another robbery which wasn't reported yet.
Thank you Obama.
In reply to You can always depend on Mac… by roddy6667
Well shit!
I hope tax payers are not funding all of this "research". I can tell you for free what is going on. Yellowstone will blow someday 100%. Everything else is fear porn...
We're all gonna die, (of something, eventually). I think I would rather live on top on that caldera than in any inner city of America. At least there I would have a chance of living a long life.
"...I would have a chance of living a long life."
If a buffalo doesn't gore you. LOL
In reply to We're all gonna die, (of… by deimos178
OLD "Old Faithful"
She regularly blows
Once every eon
Will Global Warming cancel out the Ash Cloud Nuclear Winter? Let's spend a few $billion govt tax money on the question to find out... "for the children".
....daily porn hit.
Answer: send millions $$$ so we can study this problem!
Also....this news flash just in..."Hillary announces that Yellowstone is SEXIST."
I love all this doom porn stuff. It keeps me coming back to ZH.
What an ugly Phuker in that video wtf would they have the cam in his face had to turn it off
This thing ain't got nothing on a Taco Bell fart in a tiny room.
Trump must be colluding with the mole people who live in the center of the Earth. Mueller? Mueller?
According to a group of seismologists who are monitoring the potentially catastrophic supervolcano, Yellowstone is “under strain.” This new report has reignited fears that the caldera could erupt at any moment.
Scientific predictions are increasingly looking like financial forecasts: could blow-up or crash at any moment sometime over the next two thousand years ... we are overdue for a correction ...we are in a warming bull phase ...a polar-bear ice-age is also possible ...strain is going up ...now it is going down ...what does it mean? Anything is possible!!
Stfu Mac Slavo. Your doomporn is tired.
She is going to blow!!!!!
"If the Yellowstone volcano nestled mostly in Wyoming were to erupt , an estimated 87,000 people would be killed immediately and two-thirds of the USA would instantly be made uninhabitable. The large spew of ash into the atmosphere would block out sunlight and directly affect life beneath it creating a “nuclear winter.”
Well, what's the worry. All I hear is nuke N. Korea, Russia, China coming from US government statements and actions.
Time to get back to:
Porn Star: "Trump Broke The NDA, I Can Now Tell My Story"
Much more fun, by far!
But yeah, Yellowstone is about to wipe your ass out. Even worse than a Russian retaliation, which would be Doomsday material. It could be worse. Choke on smoke!
Don't forget Nibiru is hurtling toward us!