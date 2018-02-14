Senior White House Aides Say Kelly Pressured Them To Lie For Him

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:09

For a moment yesterday afternoon, it appeared as if White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would weather what will likely be remembered as the 'Rob Porter spousal abuse controversy'. During the daily press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders maintained that there weren't any discrepancies between the initial timeline of events offered by Kelly and a new timeline that FBI Chief Christopher Wray offered during Senate testimony.

Kelly

But this morning, Bloomberg is back with another story about the collection of internal and external advisers to the president whispering in his ear that his well-respected chief of staff must go, despite their ostensibly tight bond.

Some of that animosity is directly tied to Kelly's handling of the Porter story, as several senior staffers reportedly told Bloomberg that the former general had asked them to lie on his behalf.

There is intense debate within the White House about what steps to take next. Trump himself has recently floated potential Kelly replacements with advisers, according to two of the people.

Several White House officials, including some allied with Kelly, no longer believe he can survive the Porter episode. Some senior staff feel he asked them to lie on his behalf.

Kelly stuck to his initial story during an interview with CNBC Tuesday, when he reiterated that Porter was gone "40 minutes" after Kelly learned the full extent of the allegations on the evening of Feb. 6. The White House contradicted Kelly by saying Porter officially left the next morning.

As we hinted at yesterday, Bloomberg notes that the episode is "likely to focus renewed attention" on other members of the White House staff who don't already have permanent security clearances - a group that includes Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kushner was famously repeatedly called out for leaving off several meetings with foreign officials - including the then-Russian ambassador to the US - from his disclosure forms, something he blamed on a clerical error.

Several candidates have reportedly been floated to replace Kelly. These include OMB Chief Mick Mulvaney, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Freedom Caucus leader Mark Meadows.

Trump has, in the past, shown a tendency to announce big firings at the end of the work week - a practice picked up, no doubt, from his previous life in the world of business.

The president - who hasn't tweeted in a day - has yet to weigh in. Though we imagine we'll hear something definitive soon.

 

Comments

Pairadimes JimmyJones Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

Let me see if I have this right. The 'controversy' is over whether Porter was gone late one night or early the next morning? Holy fucking shit. God forbid somebody show up to work at the WH with 2 different color socks on. Meanwhile, the deep state lackey press covers up the biggest abuse of power scandal in the modern era. 

chubbar natronic Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

Sooner or later Trump will figure out that he has a limited time to go on the offensive. I don't know why he can't have a few of these public figures arrested for their role in Obama-gate and keep the media feeding frenzy off of his administration. The FBI is still playing their fuck-fuck games with Trump and it is reported that Hillary is still paying low level thugs to dig up dirt on Trump. Who knows when something else will pop up that appears to incriminate Trump enough to pull congress off the trail of Obama and gang?

Only Trump knows whether Sessions is working hard on these issues or is a complete sell out to the deep state. I hope it's the former because if not, it means that Trump doesn't have the power to select his own cabinet, which means we are all fucked. Either way, the IG needs to get his report out ASAP as that appears to be what the administration is waiting for before they will start the arrests.

Dumpster Elite Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Wow, Bloomberg really has an ax to grind with Kelly. They want him outta there badly. More "anonymous" sources. But, if I were to hire a replacement, it sure as hell wouldn't be Gary Cohn. Why not just hire Tom Perez instead? 

onewayticket2 Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Did obama pressure susan rice to write that memo to herself?  Did HRC pressure anyone to lie?

 

if this dude smacked his wife, there is a legal process in place to handle.....it's not a workplace jurisdiction.  

SoDamnMad onewayticket2 Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

I thought the FBI finished the investigation and closed the case in July. The WH asked for more info right after that. If so, why didn't the FBI reveal the guy banged up his wife then and this matter should have occurred last summer and not come out just recently. Why weren't the ex wife's screaming back in the summer.  Hadn't Hillary's dirt checks cleared last summer?

LaugherNYC Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

Kelly is doing a good job.  So media want him to go.

he didn’t fire a guy alleged to have hit his wife fast enough...because the guy is really good at his job?

 

national emergency!

onewayticket2 LaugherNYC Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

doesn't make any sense to me.  if a boss is to fire anyone for any indiscretion (even those that do not impact their work), we're all in trouble.  admittedly, I'm not up on the daily leftist hyperventilation, but....this is a cut and dry domestic case....not a workplace case.

if you got in a bar fight in college, should you be fired??  should your boss be fired for not firing you??

dirty fingernails buzzsaw99 Wed, 02/14/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

That would be partly why the fan bois here love him so. Also, anyone associated with the dotard is totally awesome, like, ya know? Because, like, the political fanatics have tied their credibility, egos, and personal self-worth to a 70 yr old narcissist sociopath (as the biggest Hail Mary since Obama) so you can't pull your head outta your ass and be objective or "da libruls win".