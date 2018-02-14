Stagflation: Retail Sales Tumble Just As Inflation Spikes

Lost in the chaos surrounding the blistering January inflation print, i.e. the market's worst case scenario which sent yields and the dollar soaring, and futures tumbling, was a just as troubling indication that the US consumer has officially tapped out, after January retail sales dropped by -0.2%, badly missing expectations of a 0.3% increase, and the biggest decline since February 2017.
In dollar terms, retail sales fell to $492.003BN in January vs $493.3BN in December.
Stripping away volatile auto sales did not improve the situation, with retail sales ex autos unchanged, far below the 0.5% expected.
Also unchanged were retail sales ex-auto dealers, building materials and gasoline stations, as well as the retail sales "control group" which excludes food services, automobile dealers, building materials and gasoline stations and which directly feeds into GDP, will send Q1 GDP forecasts lower relative to baseline expectations.
Looking at the breakdown of retail sales categories, 6 out of 13 categories rose vs 12 last January. Notably, non-store retailers, i.e. internet sellers, were unchanged in January: the first time this series has not grown M/M in years.
But what is most troubling is that this sharp decline in retail sales takes place just as inflation is spiking, confirming that this could be the start of another dreaded stagflationary episode in which retail sales and CPI diverge to the point where they drag the economy into a recession.
But the worst news: the US consumer is now tapped out, with personal savings just shy of all time lows.
Which means any further increases in spending will be reliant entirely on rising credit card usage, which in a time of rising rates and surging APRs, is virtually certainly not to happen.
I can't recall who said it or I would give them credit... But the parallel to Japan in 1989 is a mirror image of what's happening now.
except their culture is completely different and they don't have the WRC so the outcome will have to be different.
Can you explain more though, I never heard that comparison.
Found it, Credit goes to Harry Lightning
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11107712#comment-11107712
Richard Koo,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PlqfjmsyFI
Absolutely. And I remember evening news reports from that era explaining that the Japanese did not have the courage to take losses on all of the bad intercompany loans that were worthless. Ha. Ha. Like we did it any differently here. What is Kaiser Souza always saying about the moneychangers?
“Death to the Money Changers.”
-Kaiser Souza.
I totally remember that also. For years they have said that was the problem with the Japanese not righting off all those losses. And then look at us, we not only won't do it we refuse to do it because it would hurt the big money guys and banks and also a lot of rich men and women. It's funny you never hear anyone in the media say anything about why don't the US take their own advice they gave to the Japanese (who didn't take our advice).
They have one advantage their debt is mainly held in Japan not by foreign speculators.
If you you have your own currency and hold your own debt it is a closed loop not so risky.
We can’t have that here. We must have globalism and all of the cashing in on cheap, global labor by a few Americans. Additionally, we must have political parties who see nothing but race, trying to weld in automatic political support from race-based factions by reminding them, constantly, that citizens should not vote based on a common national or economic bond. They must vote based on bloodlines, skin pigmentation hues, multi cultures and other factional creeds.
Why keep buying stuff you don't need? I don't get it.
Americans are a special bunch arent they? Buying new cars and shit to impress people they dont even like.
If I was ever filthy rich, I'd stop shaving forever and wear dirty sweat pants everywhere. If someone was disrespectful to me, I'd wipe my ass with a Benjamin right then and there, throw it on the ground, and watch them pick it up.
Hey, a guy can fantasize, right?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdJLVjjk6HU funny .....
If you would do that with a hundred dollar bill that's one reason you're not rich.
There's nothing wrong with a dirty Benjamin as long as it's been laundered properly. Ask any congressman.
They do it out of spite.
Because we are addicted to buying. It is our primary means of defining our self worth and "happiness".
We're broken and applying past economic principles will fail to predict. People borrowed money at far higher rates than today. Money is still very cheap historically.
Define need.
People feel they need to stay in, or ahead of, their social group. Or than purchasing a product or service gives them a better chance of getting a partner.
That's 'need' to most people. And at a very fundamental level, having friends who think you're great, and getting laid, is all there is. Even to animals those are more important than food, most of the time.
Most marketing isn't a complete con, it's just exploiting urges that are already there, and encouraging people not to resist them.
So, yeah, they 'need' that new dress, or new kitchen, or new iPhone.
I want to upvote this, but can’t, having once owned a Main Street shop, selling items that no one actually needs. It is hard enough to survive, competing with the big boxes, when people are in full keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ mode, but you are right.
How about buy quality items, made in the USA or by foreign competitors who compete on a level playing field, paying their workers wages comparable to American wages. Be willing to pay something for items that go beyond the basics so that small merchants can make a profit, accumulating quality items over time when you have limited means.
Most people lack the foresight required to do that. Walmart is a testament to that. Most people do not understand, and are incapable of understanding that their purchase decisions are defining their future purchasing options.
If it weren't for phoney statistics we'd have no statistics at all. Most of us are already in a recession or worse and have been since at least 2008.
Well, we would have stats, they'd just be not very nice ones ;)
The beginning of hyperinflation. And the USD gets stronger and gold gets hammered. Stupidity has been hyperinflated.
IMO the shittier things start looking economically to people the more they will hoard cash therefore you get a deflationary cycle i.e. The Great Depression
And the more they pull from their personal bank account out of fear.
I thought deflation was caused by too much fiat in circulation, but maybe, at that historical juncture, it was caused by merchants lowering prices when people would not spend their hoarded cash. Old people say money was scarce in the Depression. Maybe, the scarcity was more of an impression.
Credit card debt to buy cryptocurrencies is going to wipe out a lot of people!
As it should.
one non-existent to purchase another non-existent
Good. I'll laugh and mock them as they headed toward bankruptcy.
Lol what did you think was going to happen when you tried to start to jack up prices using interest rates on an economy that is penniless or even bankrupt. Applying increases consumer taxes might generate the inflation also but has the same effect of reducing consumption so retail collapses.
Nowhere to go from ZIRP but to NIRP and use the QE also to try and sustain the thieving economy.
I like the ad above for the book ‘options trading for beginners’
hold on a sec... ok, heloc approved... kids college fund co-opted... I’m Ready!
CPI is just today's (Hot) Bullet Point...and it's only Wed
By Friday...Old News
Sadly, I wish i was Wrong
Fucking Crash,Already.....
Stagflation? LOL!! Really? Remind me, what is the total debt outstanding again?
This is not the 70's motherfucker, go ahead, let's see interest rates go to 18% again. Go ahead, I triple dog dare you!!!
Invest in bonds with a 15% return.
haha! A hundred basis point rise sinks all battleships.
Pump those futures bitches!
Yup, hyperinflation in slow motion until a catalyst « surprise » CNBC .
It's called 'putting the cart before the horse' and it's how you try and take advantage. 'Start a business', they said, 'money's free, right now', they said, 'those jobs aren't coming back', they said, 'so strike out on your own', they said, 'you've got equity in your home you can tap to start a business of your own', they said.
We need a total reset, the TV and the MSM need to be put out of business because they are irresponsible when it comes to telling us the truth.
They are owned by big corporations that require them to spew the corporate line in unison.
This is a big deal. Not only did it miss by half a percent, but revisions took away almost another half a percent. Thats nearly a full percent lost.... This could be the inside info that kicked off the correction 2 weeks ago.
Futures are a tumbling....
Inflation is not an economic event, it is a monetary symptom. If the federal reserve note system were not forced on the rest of the world at the end of the barrel of a very big gun, global "demand" for US dollars would vanish and the Federal Reserve note would be on par with Zimbabwe or Venezuela.
Americans need to realize the reemergence of Russia as enemy #1 has everything to do with Putin's unwillingness to surrender his people to the fraudulent dollar global cartel, just like the czar trying to rid his country of the european banking carel leading up to the 1917 "revolt". Because they (globalists) are relentless, history will keep replaying itself until they have their way (complete global control).
Inflation is a tax
I'm not buying shit. I did score some kick ass seats to the Red Hot Chilli Pipers though. I'm so stoked.
The average American is up to their eyeballs in debt- paying high rent, buying way too much from Amazon and other online retailers, paying for expensive cell phones (such as $1000 iPhone), leasing and financing cars with subprime loans and paying for cable TV.
Several facts reveal the true state of economic relations in the US-
1) The 3 wealthiest people in the US have as much wealth as the bottom 50% of the US population (~ 160 million; Link: www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/2119052/three-rich…)
2) The majority of Americans have little or no savings and thus, are one expensive car repair or medical emergency away from financial disaster- not being able to afford rent, buy food for their family, etc. (See: www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2016/10/09/savings-study/9…).
3) 10% of US companies have very low earnings: debt ratios and have been kept on life support with low interest rate loans. See- THE WALKING DEAD- One out of every 10 American companies is a “zombie” By Helen Edwards & Dave Edwards Dec 5, 2017; Link: qz.com/1141732/one-in-every-10-american-companies-is-a-zombie/
4) The new fiscal “norm”- deficit spending. See- The only certainty in Trump's budget: Oceans of red ink- Even if the president were to get the spending cuts and economic growth he wants, deficits would explode to $7.1 trillion over the next decade. By David Rogers Politico Feb 12, 2018; Link: www.politico.com/story/2018/02/12/trump-budget-deficit-404588
Bottom Line- the average American is facing a very bleak economic future.
You guys better enjoy this doom porn before they have to take it down like all the "Market is crashing" doom porn of the past few days.
They had about 20 "OMG! I've never seen anything LIKE this!!" articles, and then the market started zooming up, so Zero Hedge got as quiet as a church mouse.
They started running articles about gardening and skin care.
Its tough to make a living peddling fiction, isn't it boys?
If it all fails, plant roots. Eat fungus. We'll make it fine.
Just imagine how high CPI might have been if not for all the manipulation. Like so much else, it's understated in order to keep interest rates under control and stocks on the rise. The Fed understands it can never, ever let the interest rate genie out of the bottle.
http://pebblewriter.com/cpi-the-charade-continues/
numbers were fudged for years, retail was dead since 2008 and getting worse., they can't lie anymore.