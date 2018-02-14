Terrified Of Bitcoin - Banks Forced To Innovate For First Time In 40 Years

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
Yesterday morning, several banks in Australia started rolling out a new payment system they’re calling NPP, or “New Payments Platform.”
Until now, sending a domestic funds transfer in Australia from one bank to another could take several days. It was slow and cumbersome.
With NPP, payments are nearly instantaneous.
And rather than funds transfers being restricted to the banks’ normal business hours, payments via NPP can be scheduled and sent 24/7.
You can also send money via NPP to mobile phones and email addresses. So it’s a pretty robust system.
Across the world in the United States, the domestic banking system has been working on something similar.
Domestic bank transfers in the Land of the Free typically transact through an electronic network known as ACH… another slow and cumbersome platform that often takes 2-5 days to transfer funds.
It’s pretty ridiculous that it takes more than a few minutes to transfer money. It’s 2018! It’s not like these guys have to load satchels full of cash onto horse-drawn wagons and cart them across the country.
(And even if they did, I suspect the money would reach its destination faster than with ACH…)
Starting late last year, though, US banks very slowly began to roll out something called the Real-time Payment system (RTP), which is similar to what Australian banks launched yesterday.
[That said, the banks themselves acknowledge that it could take several years to fully adopt RTP and integrate the new service with their existing online banking platforms.]
And beyond the US and Australia, there are other examples of banking systems around the world joining the 21st century and making major leaps forward in their payment system technologies.
It seems pretty clear they’re all playing catch-up with cryptocurrency.
The rapid rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies proved to the banking system that it’s possible to conduct real-time [or near-real-time] transactions, and not have to wait 2-5 days for a payment to clear.
Combined with other new technologies like Peer-to-Peer lending platforms, fundraising websites, etc., consumers are now able to perform nearly every financial transaction imaginable– deposits, loans, transfers, etc.– WITHOUT using a bank.
And it’s only getting better for consumers… which means it’s only getting worse for banks.
All of these threats from competing technologies have finally compelled the banks to innovate– literally for the FIRST TIME IN DECADES.
I’m serious.
When the CEO of the company launching RTP in the US announced the platform, he admitted that the “RTP system will be the first new payments system in the U.S. in more than 40 years.”
That’s utterly pathetic. The Internet has been around for 25 years. Even PayPal is nearly 20 years old.
Yet despite the enormous advances in technology over the past several decades, the last major innovation in bank payments was back when Saturday Night Fever was the #1 movie in America.
Banks have been sitting on their laurels for decades, enjoying their monopoly over our savings without the slightest incentive to improve.
Cryptocurrency has proven to be a major punch in the gut. The entire banking system keeled over in astonishment over Bitcoin’s rise, and they’ve been forced to come up with an answer.
And to be fair, the banks have reclaimed the advantage for now.
NPP, RTP, and all the other new protocols are faster and more efficient than most cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin, for example, can only handle around 3-7 transactions per second. Ethereum Classic maxes at around 15 transactions per second. Litecoin isn’t much better.
By comparison, there were 25 BILLION funds transfers in 2016 using the ACH network in the US.
Based on the typical holiday schedule and the banks’ 8-hour working days, that’s an average “throughput” of roughly 3500 transactions per second.
So, now that banks have finally figured out how to conduct thousands of transactions per second in real-time, they clearly have superiority.
But that superiority is unlikely to last.
It takes banks decades to innovate. They have enormous bureaucratic hurdles to overcome. They have endless committees to appease, including the Federal Reserve’s “Faster Payments Task Force.”
And most importantly, given that most banks are still using absurdly antiquated software, any new systems they develop have to be carefully designed for backwards compatibility.
Cryptofinance and other financial technology companies have no such limitations.
As my colleague Tama mentioned in the podcast we released yesterday, the cryptocurrency space sort of exists in ‘dog years’.
Things move so quickly that one year in crypto is like 7 years for any other industry.
Right now there is almost a unified push across the crypto sector to solve the ‘scalability’ problem, i.e. to securely transact a near limitless number of transactions in real time.
Those solutions will almost undoubtedly come from technologies that you haven’t heard very much about yet.
Hashgraph and Radix, for example, are two such ventures working on extremely elegant payment solutions that break the mold of previous cryptos.
Rather than build upon standard cryptocurrency concepts like blockchain, Proof of Work, and Proof of Stake, both Hashgraph and Radix have created their own algorithms from scratch.
This is the bleeding edge of the bleeding edge of a massively disruptive sector that has existed for less than a decade.
And there are literally dozens of other companies and technologies aiming for similar heights.
Some of them will undoubtedly succeed. And still other ventures that won’t even be conceived for years will have yet more disruptive power in the future.
The banks don’t stand a chance. The future of finance absolutely belongs to crypto.
Comments
The banks and .gov's will sic their tax collectors on exchanges and it will all be over.
Or...they'll set up systems for people to use crypto...then after a couple years say "Oh, BTW, you owe us some taxes...". Please don't say "But math!".
Soooooo, why do we need your "banks" that aren't really fair dinkum?
In reply to The banks and .gov's will… by ebworthen
"Soooooo, why do we need your "banks" that aren't really fair dinkum?"...
Soooooooo... you're saying that BTC is on schedule to do the only responsible thing that "Satoshi" had in mind all along... And that is back it with commodities it owns that are physically located in a vault not covered with "paint" or on a piece of paper?....
And that we don't have ANYTHING TO WORRY ABOUT whatsoever with printed fiat owning the largest wallets that you certainly DON'T OWN???!!!
In reply to Soooooo, why do we need your… by TeamDepends
Actually the royal mint of England is making a crypto backed by gold. The Royal mint and CMG group are making RMG coin that is convertible to gold.
In reply to "Soooooo, why do we need… by Son of Captain Nemo
"Actually the royal mint of England is making a crypto backed by gold. The Royal mint and CMG group are making RMG coin that is convertible to gold. "
I understand also that those "Gold bars" will be available for inspection right after they finish putting on the third coat of paint!!!
In reply to Actually the royal mint of… by dasein211
"Terrified Of Bitcoin..."
Awwww.... So cute that we have fairy tale time on ZH now.
They totally flipped out over Beanie Babies years ago as well.
In reply to "Actually the royal mint of… by Son of Captain Nemo
Damn right they're terrified. Bitcoin will RULE THE WORLD. Only jealous losers think otherwise.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to "Terrified Of Bitcoin"… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Looks like crypto is attracting some bids in the last week or two. BTC will probably break 10,000 tomorrow and Litecoin looks like it could break out from the pack with two big developments coming this month. But, I think many of the thousands aren't going to survive long term. Hell, maybe none of them are going to survive long term. Block chain has made it too easy to just replace them at any time with a better coin. A lower priced coin. Or a faster coin. Or a cheaper transaction coin. LOL
In reply to Damn right they're terrified… by Coinista
Backed by gold with 100:1 leverage.
In reply to "Actually the royal mint of… by Son of Captain Nemo
Banks have always wanted slow money transfers. They get to play the float and pocket the interest. Not to mention all those people bouncing checks on the other end for a $25 fee each while the money still hasn't shown up in their account or hasn't settled and made available for use.
We could have had near-instant transfers back in the 1980s if banks had wanted it, but they didn't. Just too profitable when you have a monopoly on money transfers and every incentive to keep them slow.
I haven't had a bank account since the mid 90s. All their bizarre fees, minimum account balances and "gotchas" on when money is deposited vs. when it's available for use finally pissed me off enough to do something about it.
At the time, I switched over to a Dean Witter "Triple-AAA" brokerage account and when everyone was getting their status symbol "gold card" I was using the Discover card. That's laughably out-dated now, but at the time this was high tech shit and once I started down that path I never looked back. My methods have been updated several times since (including Crypto now) but the basic idea has always been NEVER HAVE ANOTHER ACCOUNT WITH A BANK FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. I have never regretted that decision.
In reply to Soooooo, why do we need your… by TeamDepends
Yep. Funny how the article seems to miss the point about interest float, the one and only reason long wait transfers happen.
Those darn millenials. First they get the tide rolling on cannibas legalization which by the way will be legal in all 50 states soon hampering some very dark money but now they are causing ankst in the interest float racket.
In reply to Banks have always wanted… by NoDebt
Why is there a sudden surge of IRS bootlickers on ZH ??
In reply to The banks and .gov's will… by ebworthen
Go back to NPR !!! And don't forget your 'pink vagina hats' !!!
In reply to Why is there a sudden surge… by Yellow_Snow
Banks have been sitting on their laurels for decades, enjoying their monopoly over our savings without the slightest incentive to improve.
And there we have it. Asshats.
The bankers are running it all now. Its not like it cost them anything real?
Yes of course... The banks are terrified that they won't control the majority of the BTC "wallets" with all the free money Steven Mnuchin on behalf of the Federal Reserve prints to BUY IT WITH!!!...
Unless or until the "blockchain" has intelligence that can probe where the $$$ is coming from and block it from the Central Banks that are feeding it... Or make the solution the easiest by backing the blockchain with this (https://www.rt.com/business/416838-gold-kilobars-standard-coming/) otherwise YOU ARE "ROBBING PETER" TO "PAY PAUL"!!!
Innovate my ass! More like running scared....or perhaps working the new plan. I'm not sure which.
They're running scared. They haven't had to respond to a real threat in so long they don't know how any more. They're like Xerox in the 80s refusing to release any innovative products from their PARC research facility for fear it would cannibalize their analog copier sales. Did you know that Xerox created the "graphical user interface" and the mouse? They did. And they gave it all away for peanuts to Microsoft and Apple because they had no fucking idea what to do with it. They were that fat, dumb and happy.
In reply to Innovate my ass! More like… by Oldguy05
I did know that. ....and I miss the smell of mimeograph ink:)
I've been online since MIT dial up using DOS through Delphi. I remember being amazed with Windows1 and AOL GUI.
Nobody gives that the credit it deserves.
In reply to They're running scared. … by NoDebt
Agreed. I didn't know there even was such a thing as "the internet" until I got that little 3.5" floppy disk from AOL in the mail back in ~1991.
I popped it in my old 386 DOS computer and... holy shit! Free porn on demand! My computer is finally useful for something!
In reply to I did know that. ....and I… by Oldguy05
386? Wow! I had a 1088 and a TRS-80 until I bought a 486 for $2,500. Dial up and DOS was fun. Kept me entertained for hours...days...weeks......blip - - blip - - blip. Finally! A titty pic! just jpgs used to take hours/days to download! I was so used up with anticipation I didn't even wanna fap!
In reply to Agreed. I didn't know there… by NoDebt
Claims that fund transfers take days is BS. Banks are not flying bags of paper checks around any more. It happens almost instantly. The Banks just say it takes days so they can play the float. Which at current rates is tiny.
Skimmers gotta skim.
In reply to Claims that fund transfers… by BidnessMan
Your wallet can be your new bank account. We truly don’t need banks anymore. Litepay, Dash’s evolution. I don’t know which one will win but the tide is turning. Believe whatever you want but the piper will be paid. Banks are on deathwatch now.
Bullshit. The banks are not afraid of Bitcoin. They created it and the crazies who incorrectly claim that Bitcoin is anti-bank are just doing the bidding of the bank who want to implement a 100% electronic currency under their control.
If this is the new way of the world it better get faster! I stand in line at the store with my fiat bucks waiting for idiots to buy cigs, beer and lottery tickets with their whatevercards. I'm done my transactions in seconds using cash. I wait 10 minutes for 4 people in front of me with their electronic payments. Idiots!
In reply to Bullshit. The banks are not… by Grandad Grumps
SDRCoin?
Yeah, sure, banks didnt see this coming.
Umm, no. Just a narrative to explain why they're going to take cash away. Always has to be a scapegoat.
Ask Larry Summers. He'll tell ya.
In reply to Yeah, sure, banks didnt see… by karenm
The rapid rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies proved to the banking system that it’s possible to conduct real-time [or near-real-time] transactions, and not have to wait 2-5 days for a payment to clear.
They could not have thought of that on their own before? I am sure if it implied them making more money they would have come up with a MORE SWIFT system long back.
"The future of finance absolutely belongs to crypto."
Certainly not in your lifetime, Simon.
Stop pretending to be an altruistic purveyor of currency advice.
You expose yourself, more and more...
Just gotta start bribing politicians with crypto
to get that extra push!
HODL
Well, The banksters should get fully behind Physical Gold and Silver. Now wouldn't that be some fucked up irony
As a small time AG + AU HODLer I would be amused.
Duh increase velocity of money. Boom things happen faster. Economy goes faster. what the hell took them so long? Bitcoin is slow. LOL. I wait longer for it to show up in my bank. Banks seriously need to buy some fintech or their old fashioned thinking will crush them. the world is changing fast. crypto is more secure. it os a bankers wet dream. why do they oppose it? the powers that be. check munger "noxious poison". check central banks. yes amazon apple and netflix turned out to be crap investments no? whoops were right when the crap crashed but the real deals were worth trillions.
Opinion from an old timer. you are looking at the Model T version of electronic money and transfers.
also remember that anything that supplants the banks, taxes and the police will be declared illegal.
when you can live, totally and freely, with a currency that the cops the feds and such can not touch, we will have won