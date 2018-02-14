Three People Shot After Intruders Try To Ram NSA Compound Gate

Two men who tried to ram the gate at the NSA's main campus in Fort Meade, Maryland in a stolen Ford Escape were shot this morning by a security guard, according to the Baltimore Sun.

One of the attempted intruders was killed, while the other was wounded. A security guard was also injured.

DEVELOPING - Two men dressed as women who attempted to enter a gate at the NSA's campus at Fort Meade, MD in a stolen Ford Escape this morning were shot by a security guard, Bloomberg reports. One intruder was killed, the other wounded. A security guard was also injured. — BreakingNewzman (@BreakingNewzman) February 14, 2018

Maryland State Highway Administration has shut down MD 32 in both directions at Canine Road in response.

REPORTED; Shooting near NSA, 3 ppl shot, inicdent reported near gate #1 As a result 32 is blocked east of 295 #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/UvxqgaVfEm — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) February 14, 2018

Fort Meade officials warned drivers to follow alternate routes and "expect long delays."

This isn't the first time intruders have tried to infiltrate the NSA compound. A similar incident unfolded in March 2015, with two intruders trying to ram the gate of the compound. One was killed during that attempt, also.

The FBI tweeted that it is "aware of the incident at Fort Meade" and is sending agents to investigate.