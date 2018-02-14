Three People Shot After Intruders Try To Ram NSA Compound Gate

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 08:08

Two men who tried to ram the gate at the NSA's main campus in Fort Meade, Maryland in a stolen Ford Escape were shot this morning by a security guard, according to the Baltimore Sun.

One of the attempted intruders was killed, while the other was wounded. A security guard was also injured.

 

 

Maryland State Highway Administration has shut down MD 32 in both directions at Canine Road in response.

 

 

Fort Meade officials warned drivers to follow alternate routes and "expect long delays."

This isn't the first time intruders have tried to infiltrate the NSA compound. A similar incident unfolded in March 2015, with two intruders trying to ram the gate of the compound. One was killed during that attempt, also.

The FBI tweeted that it is "aware of the incident at Fort Meade" and is sending agents to investigate.

 

 

