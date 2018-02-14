Trump Surprises Democrats, Supports 25 Cent Federal Gas Tax Hike

President Trump surprised a group of lawmakers during a Wednesday meeting at the White House by repeatedly mentioning a 25-cent-per-gallon increase on federal gasoline and diesel tax in order to help pay for upgrading America's crumbling infrastructure by addressing a serious shortfall in the Highway Trust Fund, which will become insolvent by 2021.
The tax increase was first pitched by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in January, while the White House had originally been lukewarm towards the idea.
The federal gasoline and diesel tax has been at 18.4 and 24.4-cents-per-gallon respectively since 1993, with no adjustments for inflation. It currently generates approximately $35 billion per year, while the federal government spends around $50 billion annually on transportation projects.
Senator Tom Carper (D-DE), the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, seemed pleasantly surprised at Trump's repeated mention of the tax as a solution to pay for upgrading American roads, bridges and other public works.
“While there are a number of issues on which President Trump and I disagree, today, we agreed that things worth having are worth paying for,” Carper said in a statement. “The president even offered to help provide the leadership necessary so that we could do something that has proven difficult in the past.”
Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) - the top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee was also present at the meeting, in which he says President Trump told lawmakers he would be willing to increase federal spending beyond the White House's $200 billion, 10-year proposal.
“The president made a living building things, and he realizes that to build things takes money, takes investment,” DeFazio said.
GOP Support?
Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is encouraging his GOP colleagues to support the increased gas tax as a way to keep the Highway Trust Fund solvent beyond 2021. The fund finances road, bridge and transit projects.
“He understands that we’ve got to figure out the funding levels and where the money’s coming from, make sure it’s not smoke and mirrors,” Shuster said of the president.
The Highway Trust Fund has been flirting with bankruptcy for the better part of a decade, while the Senate passed a bill in 2015 to boost highway spending without a solution to fund it. Lawmakers eventually passed a 6-year transportation measure which keep the trust fund solvent for another three years.
Republican leaders have already rejected the idea, however, along with various other entities tied to billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch.
"Our organizations worked hard over the past year to support your efforts and the efforts of tax-cutters in Congress to provide American families much-needed and long-overdue tax relief," reads a letter from executives of the Koch-affiliated Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce and Americans for Prosperity. "But increasing the gas tax would effectively undermine recent tax cuts by clawing back hundreds of billions of dollars — roughly 25 percent of the total benefit from tax reform."
“The American people are just beginning to feel the benefits of the recently passed tax cuts bill," said Brent Gardner of Americans for Prosperity in a Wednesday statement. "Instead of undermining the relief taxpayers just received, the president and Congress should focus on smarter spending and breaking through the regulatory gridlock that delays projects and drives up costs.”
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) doesn't think the gas tax has any chance of even coming up for a vote in the Senate. “He’ll never get it by McConnell,” said Grassley, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee opposes the gas tax hike on the grounds that collected funds wouldn't all go towards repairing and restoring infrastructure.
“Today was the first of many conversations about the president’s infrastructure plan and how to fund it,” Barrasso said in a statement. “Ultimately, the final decision will be made by Congress as a whole.”
Industry Support
Several groups including the American Trucking Associations and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce support the gas tax as the easiest and most efficient way to generate money for projects.
“We support the president’s big and bold vision for strengthening American infrastructure,” Chris Spear, president and chief executive officer of the American Trucking Associations, said in a statement. “Because it is a user fee, the fuel tax is the most conservative, cost-effective and viable solution to making that vision a reality.”
One has to wonder - considering that Congress is unlikely to pass the proposed hike - if President Trump is simply buying a little political capital with Congressional Democrats.
REDUCE THE TAXES! I am sick of it. Instead spend less.....
I was going to say it as, Give gov. employees less, let genuine tax paying citizens keep more.
So they put your tax cut in your left pocket and then they take it out of your right pocket.
Government is the problem, not the cure.
We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem....
25 cents?
that's peanuts.
make it 95 cents and then we can really build some infrastructure.
hugs,
the autonomous vehicles of the next-gen interstate system that you shall pay for but shall not be allowed to drive upon
Fun Fact: It is against federal law to post up or tell consumers how much taxes are on gasoline at the gas stations. Why is that??
Surprised Democrats: "Trump's a Democrat after all. A tax and spend liberal, to boot."
Just sell the highways. Toll roads and bridges ALWAYS look MUCH nicer than public freeways. No problems with those crumbing. Just charge the people who are actually using them, rather than EVERYONE who buys fuel.
$.25 is actually a rather large tax. How many gallons of gas are sold each day in the USA?
No, it has BOTH!
Why would the tax rate need to go up if the wage rate hasn't gone up?
Because TPTB really do hate the middle class.
The rich hate everyone who isn't more wealthy than they are.
I'm all for a $1 at the pump gas tax implemented every time the US gets involved in a new military adventure.
Call it the patriot tax
If anything, it will replace the public discourse usually associated with a draft.
How about the DoD, DoS, Capitol Hill, and 1400 Pennn Ave lose a 0 off their paycheck for every new milotary adventure.
Not a problem.
I'll just sell 2 of my vehicles. They're nice but not desperately needed. That will deprive the State of the license / Registration and fuel fees, Not replacing them will cost the entire credit economy. Use my motorcycle more and the savings will kill their tax where I'm concerned. It will even hurt those little gas stations that sell me my morning coffee. Win Win!
Tired of this crap.
Take out the 50% graft factored into every gallon of gas and a 25 cent tax hike will be acceptable.
I am Chumbawamba.
At one stage, wasn't QE running at $80b per month? Take it out of QE ( or your savings due to lack of QE ). Chump change.
Or if everyone became so rich that they could afford to buy bigger, moar-gas-guzzling cars, the money will "magically" appear at the old rate. Hmmmmm, I think I blame Teslas.
And the give-back for that 7 cent increase is..... what?
If it's building the wall, I'll pay gladly. If it's nothing, I won't. If it's "infrastructure spending", I won't (because infrastructure spending is as big a lie as global warming- just ask Obama what happened to those "shovel ready" projects).
The county run apartment building next door used their cut of the Obama stimulus money to upgrade from a square patio to a round patio. Really.
Donald Trump is showing himself to be a puppet of Wilbur Ross and the Rothschilds. If Trump's goal is to destroy the Republican Party, mission accomplished!
The Republican party was fucked long before Trump arrived.
Trump is a puppet for anyone who gets his ear. The man has no convictions except greed. Looters I say!
if your comment is intended to imply that trump is republican, you've failed miserably. i bet you still buy into the two party paradigm as well.
at best, trump is a third party candidate. he just fucked the republicans by beating their candidates and stealing their publicity by using their nomination to run for office. he knew the democratic nomination was a fix. the republicans are dupes as they supply token opposition candidates.
He is a Republican. He has long made clear he will sign anything the Republican party puts in front of him. For some reason you partisanship gets in the way of seeing the obvious.
Remember when Trump said to take the oil as spoils from the Iraq war? I guess he realized it's easier to just rob Americans at gunpoint.
He always was a flaming asshole. Dont act surprised.
Fuck them and there tax. They are going to awaken the pale horse.
Red State hicks....played again by the Don from New York city. Too funny.
You have a lot to proud of with Pelosi being your poster child.
A problem with you partisans is that you assume a critic of one side necessarily supports the other. The comment you referenced made no mention of Pelosi or her ilk.
Are you suggesting that folks don't understand that the lesser of evils isn't perfect? Because you're the one who is naive if that's the case.
ex PA Governor did this and lost the next election and the drivers in pay are paying the price. More roads and bridges money to replace the roads and bridges stolen by the politicians. No more taxes.
PA's roads are horrible. Where I live we have the opposite problem. The roads are fucking perfect and they tear them up and redo them anyway.
Corbett claimed that he didn't break his promise to not raise people's taxes because the tax is charged to the wholesaler. Now we have the second highest gas price in the country.
He lost his re-election bid and was replaced by Democrat Vladimir Lenin.
That's the legacy of RINO Tom Corbett.
trump is adding water to the swamp.
That would suggest he was diluting it. I'd say he's adding swampiness.
If he could sell this as a Dem idea that he "reluctantly agreed to", he might be able to save face ... if it blows up and never goes ahead.
If it goes ahead (or a compromise, we all know how this shit works - "10 cents? At least it's not 25!") then he's done. "The plebs are so grateful they didn't get Hillbully, let's see how much we can milk out of that 'gratefulness'. "
The truth comes out. TPTB let Trump in because he still gave an illusion of hope. As long as the plebs have that illusion of hope, the looting can continue.
Wasn't last week an exciting episode of "We Almost Got 'Em This Time"? This week seems quite benign. I am NOT looking forward to the next season of "Vote For Me And Then We Can Get 'Em".
In my opinion you hit the nail on the head. Trump is soma for the irate masses. The Deep State Saga is a continuation of that great soap opera to keep people distracted and it keeps his base making excuses for him. Same for Q Anon. Its a psy-op to keep the pitchforks and torches at bay.
You watch. His most faithful supporters will say they like tax hikes.
nothing change....same bs as ever was
greenback going down...next is the country
Poor man's tax.
WE just got ass-raped with VRF fee, gas tax, and road usage fee increases in Kalifornia. I'm sure this absurd federal increase, will go over well with the prisoners of Commiefornia.
net outflow of 200k per year already. All my buddies are buying property in Arizona and Nevada so they can register their cars there.
Weed [well] done Moonbat Brown/
What temporary tax cut for the middle class? New tarrifs, taxes, fees, and inflation will make that a sad joke.
Although this former Iowan finds Grassfed Grassley quite disgusting, he IS CORRECT that a 25 cent/gal fuel tax will even get out of Committee.
Huh?... Bart Chilton of CFTC/RT America fame said this is what needed to be done on a program he was on this evening?...
By the way...
It's why I no longer watch RT America and just stick with the RT news of the World and what the U.S. government is doing to fuck up the rest of the World with fact(s) that no other U.S. British or French MSM news organization will show!
P.S.
Question to RT... Why can't you remove the "fifth column" shows that nobody watches like Larry King, Max Keiser, Thom Hartmann and (you guessed it) revolving door "no conflict of interest here" Bart Chilton of "Boom Bust"?...
You must REALLY HATE AMERICANS giving them more rope to hang themselves !!! By the way... That was to make Margarita Simonyan LAUGH!!!!
I would require a full audit of the Highway Trust Fund before any increase in tax is permitted. The amount of money not going to fund "road projects" must be staggering.
Best comment on this thread. {well done}
Lets see where all those Highway funds have been re-appropriated.
I have a pretty good idea. [ Federal pensions, and Entitlements] ohh, and a little GRAFT !
He is your boy ZH. own it
Thats just crazy talk!
Well, we now know what the 'T' stands for.