Wage Growth? Real Hourly Earnings Are Slowing Notably

Real average hourly earnings have risen only once in the last 6 months.
January's 0.2% MoM drop is bigger than expected and confirms the first 6-month drop in over a year as wages appear to have stagnated for two years now...
But didn't the entire market crap itself at hit wage growth print from the BLS two Fridays ago (that everyone and their cat now knows was due to hours worked adjustments)?
Comments
Trump needs to do a better job at bullshitting us....this isn't working out so far.
We're getting the wrong MIGA.
Instead of Making Israel Great (Again?), we need to Make Incomes Great Again.
;-)
In reply to Trump needs to do a better… by FreeShitter
+1
In reply to We're getting the wrong MIGA… by HRClinton
Inflation everywhere but where it actually helps working people - in their wages
Two words-
goldi locks.
Factor in the decrease in hours, and there was no raise for most employees, with the slight, temporary upgrade in wages mostly going to managers who, in fact, are often married to other high earners, concentrating the wealth from salaried, non-job-creating positons in fewer households.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-05/goldman-exposes-americas-corp…
In reply to Two words- goldi locks. by TheSilentMajority
Hats off to Hatzius!
The biggest story today is about Obama satanic portrait don't pay attention to inflation surging and wages are DECLINING when adjusted for inflation. The next economic crisis is here.
Ugh, please do not remind me of that portrait. Obama was one in a succession of neoliberal globalist POTUSES who contributed to the demise of the US middle class, but even so, he deserves a better portrait.
In reply to The biggest story today is… by Ricki13th
Bifurcated Economy.
In reply to The biggest story today is… by Ricki13th
ah, dark money will need to keep this can kicking down the road....
cut their lyin' thievin' banker heads off and establish a perimeter
The $15 minimum wage will fix everything?
The fix is not even under discussion. How about returning to the one-earner, mostly married households of yesteryear, when we had a much bigger middle class. There was less ostentatious splendor for the top 20%, with the business class of job creators being the only ones who could keep up with the Jones’ to the max. We had a bigger middle class when the wage pool was not diluted with so many people, chasing part-time, temporary, high-turnover and 1099-gig jobs. The jobs with middle-class wages were spread over more households. We also had a more reasonable definition of middle class, not one based on dual-high-earner parents who are not middle class, but a lower rung of upper class.
In reply to The $15 minimum wage will… by DaMule
The only reason the US enjoyed that Golden Age of the 50s thru the 80s was because we were the only industrial power left standing after WW2- it was an anomaly
In reply to The fix is not even under… by Endgame Napoleon
Well, the Monetary Predator Class changed all that with fiat money coming in 1971, and all the Ponzinomic bubbles and distortions being created.
Thanks to Labor Arbitrage, everyone in the 95% gets screwed:
> White Collar wages are undermined by H1B peeps from Chindia, and offshoring IT to India.
> Blue Collar wages are undermined by automation and massive offshoring of Mfg. (to Mexico and Asia)
> No Collar jobs are undermined by new illegals, who underbid earlier illegals.
In reply to The fix is not even under… by Endgame Napoleon
Well, the Monetary Predator Class changed all that with fiat money coming in 1971, and all the Ponzinomic bubbles and distortions being created.
Thanks to Labor Arbitrage, everyone in the 95% gets screwed:
> White Collar wages are undermined by H1B peeps from Chindia, and offshoring IT to India.
> Blue Collar wages are undermined by automation and massive offshoring of Mfg. (to Mexico and Asia)
> No Collar jobs are undermined by new illegals, who underbid earlier illegals.
In reply to The fix is not even under… by Endgame Napoleon
The 1%, do not have any "wages"...
...producers versus consumers. The producers still haven't figured out that they have all the power.
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
One minute wages up the next minute they're down. If you want stability on wages then we the working people need to know our worth relative to others and that is not a known quantity. Minimum wages distort prices, but so do minimum prices. I've noticed that when consumers are forced to turn to the cheaper brands the name brands force the cheaper brands off the shelves. When retailers take on the name brands with no name brands the name brands force retailers to set minimum prices. I.E. retailers can't take a loss on a popular name brand item as a loss leader without permission from that brand. Free markets, my ass.
Those bags of food from the grocery had more in them last year and cost less than this year.
so which is it: ahe causes inflation....which then drives down 'real' wages....which reduces inflation? c'mon already choose a side!
is it the Chicken or the Egg!?
I have a dog. He didn't know.
But, he did take a steamy dump on a picture of the Eccles Building.
Maybe he knows more than he's letting on.
This is because of all the jobs created by the corp tax break, right? All that hiring Americans and that New American Renaissance, right?
I just heard Walmart is demoting Assistant Managers to lower paying jobs, ya that Tax break was a No Brainer.